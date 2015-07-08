SYDNEY, July 9 (IFR) -

Wednesday Night Headlines * Fed minutes: A number of officials cautioned against premature rate hike decision, some said conditions for a rate hike met or would be met shortly * Fed's Williams repeats view that this is the year for Fed rate liftoff, wary of raising rates w/o more evidence of inflation heading toward 2% * Greek banks to remain closed until Monday; EUR 60/day withdrawal limit remains * Tsipras: will come up w/specific proposals on Thursday * ESM asks ECB, EU Commission, IMF to assess Greek bailout request * IMF's Lagarde IMF cannot give Greece special treatment * ECB's Rimsevics: Any Greek plan will have credibility issues * French PM Valls: France refuses to see Greece leave euro zone * Greek request is for 3-yr ESM loan no volume specified, proposes to implement tax and pension reform measures as early as next week * UK's Osborne: OBR f/c 2.3% GDP growth for '16, 2.4% for '17 * U.S. sees "no signs of malicious activity" in NYSE, United problems (CNN) * CA Building Permits m/m May -14.5%, f/c -5%, 12.10%-prev Macro Themes in Play * Markets consumed by action in Chinese stock markets; Greece takes 2nd chair, leaders posture ahead of weekend; NYSE technical outage prevents trading on main exchange for most of day; S&P look set to close below 200-dma and negative YTD * United Airlines IT issue grounds all flights; Homeland Security says not related to NYSE outage but US treasuries, JPY flight-to-safety bid; bulk of JPY spec shorts now trapped * DXY down as Fed minutes read dovish; odds for one 2015 hike drop below 50% for first time; EUR bid but capped by 200 hma; cable offered as cross snaps higher * CHF underperforms on talk SNB active in EURCHF; CAD at new lows for move on Building Permits collapse, lower oil; AUD lives under China cloud Overnight Currency Summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * General USD weakness sees Europe lift pair 1.1060, Greek concerns erode gains * Dips sub-1.1010 into NY open, dip gets bought as USD slide intensifies * Steady lift ensues, 200-HMA pierced and 1.1093 high hit * Offers in 1.1095/1.1125 zone loomed and pullback is seen but it's limited * Dip to 1.1040 gets bought and lift sees pair near 1.1070 late in day USD/JPY * JPY gains were ubiquitous Wed, as USD, CHF & GBP havens lost their allure * USD/JPY losses had been less forceful until Japanese stocks broke down o/n * China Govt's inability to stop its equity bubble's implosion increases angst * USD/JPY blew below its daily Cloud & 50% of 115.56-125.86 at 121.70/0.71 * Heavy spec JPY sellers the past several weeks are now fully submerged * FOMC Minutes no help for Fed-hike hopefuls, nor is US stocks slide * EUR/JPY piercing key props, but commodity crosses are in freefall GBP/USD * GBP/USD moved lower pre-UK budget, GBP safe haven status weakens * Cuts not as draconian as exp'd, close below 200-DMA; eyes further decline * Mkt sees BOE on hold until Q1 '16, trades austere budget for lower rates * Greek drama awaits conclusion Sun, Greece eyes pension & tax reform * EUR/GBP rises to high at 0,7224, before ending session at 0.7208 * Eur lifted on Greece, EZ equities rally, talk SNB buying EUR/CHF lifts euro USD/CHF * Risk rebounded on the Continent Wed, helping EUR/CHF higher * As has been the case since mid Jun, offers were discovered above 1.0500 * Usual chatter about SNB selling francs, but actual data show little action yet * Greek ESM request being weighed into w/e Greek summits * Key support is the up TL off Apr, May & Jun lows at 1.0326 * USD/CHF homed to Cloud top at 0.9467; held below 200-DMA again * CHF/JPY broke the daily Cloud base, hit 50% of Mar-Jun advance USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2689/2760, NorAm range 1.2705/68, closed 1.2740 (+14 pips in NY) * Brent crude +0.3%, WTI -1.4%, aluminum unch (Aug) copper, +1.4%, gold +0.7% * AUD/CAD closed -0.1%, 0.9455, CAD/JPY -1.75%, 94.71, EUR/CAD +0.73%, 1.4089 * DXY -0.56%; Another choppy day, China stocks & Greek headlines dominating * Oil prices ebbed 0.3-0.8% in NY trade, Loonie slumped, housing permits -14.5% * Profit-taking on USD longs dominated DXY, Yen stops squeezed CAD/JPY lower AUD/USD * Slow & steady bid for pair in Europe & NY, rallies from 0.7405 to 0.7450 in NY * Declining USD allows lift but gains tempered by other factors * NZD rise sees AUD/NZD dive down to 1.1035 while commodities stay soft * Yield spreads & heavy commodities should keep AUD on its heels NZD/USD * Shorts frustrated pair can't seriously test 0.6560/0.6605 support * Begin covering in Europe's morning, USD slide speeds pair's lift * Near 0.6700 in early NY, dip toward 0.6680 in early NY gets bought * USD slide deepens as USD/JPY slide is unrelenting; NZD/USD's climb resumes * Only a slight dip from high as pair near 0.6735 late LATAM * LatAm end NY touch lower after Fed mins; some officials caution premature hike * USD/MXN moves to session lows by 15.78, on dovish tilt as Fed seeks more data * Fed's Williams: this is year for liftoff, Futures see 20% chance Sept, 50% Dec * USD/BRL ends NY session off highs but +0.9% on day at 3.2150 * USD/CLP ends NY at 652, despite copper +1.6%, weak China weighs on CLP ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ sideways to slightly lower o/n as DXY falls 0.65%; USD/JPY down 1.5% * All about positioning with over loaded short Yen positions the target * Greece pushed to background but hopes improve on a deal over the w/e * Equities hard down on Wall Street following the Asian lead (NYSE 4 hrs outage) * Asia focus on stocks after MSCI AXJ equity index fell 3.25% Wednesday USD/KRW traded an 1132.5-1139.2 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1136.7. The Kospi closed down 1.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3535-1.3584 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3559. The Straits Times closed down 1.7%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8055-3.8090 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.8080. The KLSE index closed down 0.95%. USD/IDR traded a 13335-13355 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13345. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13346. The IDX Composite closed down 0.7%. USD/PHP traded a 45.16-26 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.16. The PSE index closed down 1.05%. USD/THB traded a 33.97-34.08 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 34.025. Thai Set closed down 0.9%. USD/TWD traded a 30.998-31.053 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.043. The Taiex closed down 2.95%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1175 slightly higher than the previous 6.1166 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2084-6.2130 range; last at 6.2096. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2175; range 6.2165-6.2295. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2810-6.2830. The Shanghai Composite closed down 5.9%. The property sub sector closed down 6.9%. ChiNext closed down 0.75%. USD/INR traded a 63.525-645 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.595. The Sensex closed down 1.7%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 09 Jul 23:50 JP Machinery Orders 09 Jul KR Bank of Korea Base Rate 09 Jul 01:30 CN PPI 09 Jul 01:30 AU Employment 09 Jul 01:30 CN CPI 09 Jul 01:30 AU Participation Rate Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13470 13465 13445 13445-13465 USD/JPY 122.55 120.41 120.71 INR 63.84 63.88 63.80 63.79-81 EUR/USD 1.1093 1.0974 1.1078 KRW 1138 1138 1133.2 1136.5-37.5 EUR/JPY 134.92 133.31 133.70 MYR 3.8315 3.8250 3.8150 3.8130-50 GBP/USD 1.5467 1.5330 1.5361 PHP 45.42 45.41 45.33 45.34-36 USD/CAD 1.2768 1.2689 1.2747 TWD 31.10 31.065 31.03 31.05-06 AUD/USD 0.7459 0.7372 0.7430 CNY 1-mth 6.1260 6.1250 6.1255-70 NZD/USD 0.6750 0.6622 0.6730 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1835 6.1880-00 USD/SGD 1.3584 1.3491 1.3499 CNY 1-yr 6.2800 6.2780 6.2770-90 USD/THB 34.08 33.92 33.95 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17515 -262 -1.47 10-year 2.20% 2.25% S&P 500 2047 -35 -1.67 2-year 0.55% 0.59% NASDAQ 4910 -87 -1.75 30-year 2.98% 3.035% FTSE 6491 +59 +0.91 Spot Gold($) 1158.00 1156.80 DAX 10747 +70 +0.66 Nymex 51.80 52.33 Nikkei 19738 -639 -3.14 Brent 57.24 57.45

