SYDNEY, July 9 (IFR) -
Wednesday Night Headlines
* Fed minutes: A number of officials cautioned against premature rate hike
decision, some said conditions for a rate hike met or would be met shortly
* Fed's Williams repeats view that this is the year for Fed rate liftoff, wary
of raising rates w/o more evidence of inflation heading toward 2%
* Greek banks to remain closed until Monday; EUR 60/day withdrawal limit remains
* Tsipras: will come up w/specific proposals on Thursday
* ESM asks ECB, EU Commission, IMF to assess Greek bailout request
* IMF's Lagarde IMF cannot give Greece special treatment
* ECB's Rimsevics: Any Greek plan will have credibility issues
* French PM Valls: France refuses to see Greece leave euro zone
* Greek request is for 3-yr ESM loan no volume specified, proposes to implement
tax and pension reform measures as early as next week
* UK's Osborne: OBR f/c 2.3% GDP growth for '16, 2.4% for '17
* U.S. sees "no signs of malicious activity" in NYSE, United problems (CNN)
* CA Building Permits m/m May -14.5%, f/c -5%, 12.10%-prev
Macro Themes in Play
* Markets consumed by action in Chinese stock markets; Greece takes 2nd chair,
leaders posture ahead of weekend; NYSE technical outage prevents trading on main
exchange for most of day; S&P look set to close below 200-dma and negative YTD
* United Airlines IT issue grounds all flights; Homeland Security says not
related to NYSE outage but US treasuries, JPY flight-to-safety bid; bulk of JPY
spec shorts now trapped
* DXY down as Fed minutes read dovish; odds for one 2015 hike drop below 50% for
first time; EUR bid but capped by 200 hma; cable offered as cross snaps higher
* CHF underperforms on talk SNB active in EURCHF; CAD at new lows for move on
Building Permits collapse, lower oil; AUD lives under China cloud
Overnight Currency Summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ team
EUR/USD
* General USD weakness sees Europe lift pair 1.1060, Greek concerns erode gains
* Dips sub-1.1010 into NY open, dip gets bought as USD slide intensifies
* Steady lift ensues, 200-HMA pierced and 1.1093 high hit
* Offers in 1.1095/1.1125 zone loomed and pullback is seen but it's limited
* Dip to 1.1040 gets bought and lift sees pair near 1.1070 late in day
USD/JPY
* JPY gains were ubiquitous Wed, as USD, CHF & GBP havens lost their allure
* USD/JPY losses had been less forceful until Japanese stocks broke down o/n
* China Govt's inability to stop its equity bubble's implosion increases angst
* USD/JPY blew below its daily Cloud & 50% of 115.56-125.86 at 121.70/0.71
* Heavy spec JPY sellers the past several weeks are now fully submerged
* FOMC Minutes no help for Fed-hike hopefuls, nor is US stocks slide
* EUR/JPY piercing key props, but commodity crosses are in freefall
GBP/USD
* GBP/USD moved lower pre-UK budget, GBP safe haven status weakens
* Cuts not as draconian as exp'd, close below 200-DMA; eyes further decline
* Mkt sees BOE on hold until Q1 '16, trades austere budget for lower rates
* Greek drama awaits conclusion Sun, Greece eyes pension & tax reform
* EUR/GBP rises to high at 0,7224, before ending session at 0.7208
* Eur lifted on Greece, EZ equities rally, talk SNB buying EUR/CHF lifts euro
USD/CHF
* Risk rebounded on the Continent Wed, helping EUR/CHF higher
* As has been the case since mid Jun, offers were discovered above 1.0500
* Usual chatter about SNB selling francs, but actual data show little action yet
* Greek ESM request being weighed into w/e Greek summits
* Key support is the up TL off Apr, May & Jun lows at 1.0326
* USD/CHF homed to Cloud top at 0.9467; held below 200-DMA again
* CHF/JPY broke the daily Cloud base, hit 50% of Mar-Jun advance
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.2689/2760, NorAm range 1.2705/68, closed 1.2740 (+14 pips in NY)
* Brent crude +0.3%, WTI -1.4%, aluminum unch (Aug) copper, +1.4%, gold +0.7%
* AUD/CAD closed -0.1%, 0.9455, CAD/JPY -1.75%, 94.71, EUR/CAD +0.73%, 1.4089
* DXY -0.56%; Another choppy day, China stocks & Greek headlines dominating
* Oil prices ebbed 0.3-0.8% in NY trade, Loonie slumped, housing permits -14.5%
* Profit-taking on USD longs dominated DXY, Yen stops squeezed CAD/JPY lower
AUD/USD
* Slow & steady bid for pair in Europe & NY, rallies from 0.7405 to 0.7450 in NY
* Declining USD allows lift but gains tempered by other factors
* NZD rise sees AUD/NZD dive down to 1.1035 while commodities stay soft
* Yield spreads & heavy commodities should keep AUD on its heels
NZD/USD
* Shorts frustrated pair can't seriously test 0.6560/0.6605 support
* Begin covering in Europe's morning, USD slide speeds pair's lift
* Near 0.6700 in early NY, dip toward 0.6680 in early NY gets bought
* USD slide deepens as USD/JPY slide is unrelenting; NZD/USD's climb resumes
* Only a slight dip from high as pair near 0.6735 late
LATAM
* LatAm end NY touch lower after Fed mins; some officials caution premature hike
* USD/MXN moves to session lows by 15.78, on dovish tilt as Fed seeks more data
* Fed's Williams: this is year for liftoff, Futures see 20% chance Sept, 50%
Dec
* USD/BRL ends NY session off highs but +0.9% on day at 3.2150
* USD/CLP ends NY at 652, despite copper +1.6%, weak China weighs on CLP
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ sideways to slightly lower o/n as DXY falls 0.65%; USD/JPY down 1.5%
* All about positioning with over loaded short Yen positions the target
* Greece pushed to background but hopes improve on a deal over the w/e
* Equities hard down on Wall Street following the Asian lead (NYSE 4 hrs outage)
* Asia focus on stocks after MSCI AXJ equity index fell 3.25% Wednesday
USD/KRW traded an 1132.5-1139.2 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1136.7. The
Kospi closed down 1.2%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3535-1.3584 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3559. The
Straits Times closed down 1.7%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.8055-3.8090 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.8080. The
KLSE index closed down 0.95%.
USD/IDR traded a 13335-13355 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13345. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13346. The IDX Composite
closed down 0.7%.
USD/PHP traded a 45.16-26 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.16. The PSE
index closed down 1.05%.
USD/THB traded a 33.97-34.08 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 34.025. Thai
Set closed down 0.9%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.998-31.053 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.043. The
Taiex closed down 2.95%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1175 slightly higher than the previous
6.1166 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2084-6.2130 range; last at 6.2096. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2175; range 6.2165-6.2295. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2810-6.2830. The Shanghai Composite closed down 5.9%. The property sub
sector closed down 6.9%. ChiNext closed down 0.75%.
USD/INR traded a 63.525-645 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.595. The
Sensex closed down 1.7%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
09 Jul 23:50 JP Machinery Orders
09 Jul KR Bank of Korea Base Rate
09 Jul 01:30 CN PPI
09 Jul 01:30 AU Employment
09 Jul 01:30 CN CPI
09 Jul 01:30 AU Participation Rate
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13470 13465 13445 13445-13465 USD/JPY 122.55 120.41 120.71
INR 63.84 63.88 63.80 63.79-81 EUR/USD 1.1093 1.0974 1.1078
KRW 1138 1138 1133.2 1136.5-37.5 EUR/JPY 134.92 133.31 133.70
MYR 3.8315 3.8250 3.8150 3.8130-50 GBP/USD 1.5467 1.5330 1.5361
PHP 45.42 45.41 45.33 45.34-36 USD/CAD 1.2768 1.2689 1.2747
TWD 31.10 31.065 31.03 31.05-06 AUD/USD 0.7459 0.7372 0.7430
CNY 1-mth 6.1260 6.1250 6.1255-70 NZD/USD 0.6750 0.6622 0.6730
CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1835 6.1880-00 USD/SGD 1.3584 1.3491 1.3499
CNY 1-yr 6.2800 6.2780 6.2770-90 USD/THB 34.08 33.92 33.95
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17515 -262 -1.47 10-year 2.20% 2.25%
S&P 500 2047 -35 -1.67 2-year 0.55% 0.59%
NASDAQ 4910 -87 -1.75 30-year 2.98% 3.035%
FTSE 6491 +59 +0.91 Spot Gold($) 1158.00 1156.80
DAX 10747 +70 +0.66 Nymex 51.80 52.33
Nikkei 19738 -639 -3.14 Brent 57.24 57.45
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)