SYDNEY, July 10 (IFR) -

Thursday Night Headlines * Greece Reforms Proposal Says to Save 1% of GDP Worth of Pension Savings in 2016, Curb Early Retirement * Fed's Evans wants to wait until mid-2016 to hike; George sees risk in waiting * BOJ could cut to 2015 GDP f/c due to China slowdown - Nikkei * Merkel rules out "haircut" on European loans to Greece * IMF lowers 2015 global growth f/c to 3.3% from 3.5%, holds '16 f/c at 3.8% * IMF warns about further USD appreciation, greater difficulties in China's econ transition * US Initial Jobless Claims 297k, f/c 275k, 282K-prev (July 4 seen a factor) Macro Themes in Play * European stocks fly on optimism for Greece deal; comments hint EU flexibility on debt restructuring; EUR down but range-bound; traders afraid to play * Bounce in China lifts risk appetite, commodities prices; EM firm; US stocks underperform, S&P battles to hold 200-dma; markets still wary; impossible to handicap overseas events * USDJPY up with equities but trades heavy, recent longs trapped; EURJPY closes at 10 wk lows; Cable a sideshow in small range, BOE uneventful * AUD, CAD make little of China/commodities bounce; wary of bigger picture * Crude highest in 3 days; no result on Iran talks Overnight Currency Summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * Sharp rejection after pair fails to break 1.1125/30 in early Europe * ECB's Hanson talk of Grexit aids drop to 1.1024 before rebound into NY open * US jobless claims above f/c USD & US Tsys slip, 1.1070 tested on ensuing lift * Rally runs out of steam as USD weakness abates, 1.0990/95 support tested * Late day bounce sees near 1.1015, 1.0975 key in s-t, stops likely below USD/JPY * Risk rebound via China bounce, Greek debt haircut/deal hopes weaken JPY * USD/JPY low was above Wed's, but high below Cloud base/Mon low @121.70 * Hi US Jobless Claims skewed by July 4 holiday, but may have ltd USD rise * Up TL from Jan/2015 low neared but intact so far; Friday at 120.33 * EUR/JPY has long wick & is probing 133.30 for 2nd day; 133.57 key on close * EUR hedge selling amid EZ asset price rebound/Bund yld drop main factor GBP/USD * Cable support waned in late NY as the pound ends the session by 1.5360 * P/t on shorts aided cable early Europe rise to 1.5420, from 1.5330 * BOE holds rates/APP steady, traders hold out hope for early UK hike * Cable bid as FinMin Osborne's budget cuts not as severe as expected * EUR/GBP met fresh headwind just shy of 100-DMA, again, late Asia/early Europe * Slide from 0.72225 based around 0.7162, ends NY near 0.7168 * BoE keeps Bank Rate @ 0.5%. MPC minutes due July 22 USD/CHF * An artificial Chinese stock bounce & hopes of Greek reprofiling deal hit CHF * Franc was lower vs most hi-beta currencies; gained vs the EUR * Greek deal hope lifted EUR stocks & triggered EUR hedge sales * USD/CHF lifted by EUR's weakness & higher Tsy yields * Pair still holding below Tues's high & the 200-DMA at 0.9516/27 USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2690/742, NorAm range 1.2665/743, closed 1.2728 ("unch" in NY) * Brent crude +2.7%, WTI +2.2%, aluminum +1.3% (Aug) copper, +1.9%, gold -0.3% * AUD/CAD closed -0.05%, 0.9458, CAD/JPY -0.72%, 95.33, EUR/CAD -0.8%, 1.4004 * DXY +0.3%; +0.1% in NY trade. Optimism for an eventual Greek deal the focus * Oil prices rallied 0.7-1.4%, strong CA housing starts popped Loonie highs * CAD/JPY- Nikkei (+0.6%) S&P +0.5% after Shanghai +6.6% intervention h'lines AUD/USD * NY buys the early dip down towards 0.7410 as USD weakness emerges * Bounces in copper, iron-ore & rebar aid the early rally * Intra-day res near 0.7470 tested & holds, drop takes holds as USD slide abates * Pair lingers near 0.7440 remainder of day NZD/USD * Tight ranges o/n, near 0.6705 into NY open, lifts early USD soft USD * Market tests 0.6755/60 res as commodities & risk rally, zone holds again * USD slide abates & stocks slide from highs, pair slips towards 200-HMA * Near mid-points of day's range late in afternoon as action generally limited LATAM * USD v LatAm/EM moved a touch lower as Greek/Chinese tensions abate * USD/MXN ends NY at 15.79; mkt shrugged off above f/c US jobless claims * Mex inflation surprised lower, at record low 2.87% on y/y basis * USD/BRL ends NY session by 3.22 (-0.5%), Holiday kept offshore flows light * USD/CLP ends NY by 648 (-0.8%) as China equities and copper rally ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ touch lower overnight as Greek deal edges closes to fruition * Seemingly both sides now keen to move to a resolution * US Treasury yields up sharply - risk aversion trades pared * Asia should be quiet but those betting on Grexit might need to re-think * Monday morning should not hold the same fears as the previous two Mondays USD/KRW traded an 1131.6-1140 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1133.9. The Kospi closed up 0.6%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3490-1.3532 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3512. The Straits Times closed down 0.5%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7900-3.8060 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.7975. The KLSE index closed up 0.35%. USD/IDR traded a 13330-13355 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13332. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13347. The IDX Composite closed down 0.7%. USD/PHP traded a 45.135-21 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.21. The PSE index closed up 0.15%. USD/THB traded a 33.93-99 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 33.93. Thai Set closed up 0.2%. USD/TWD traded a 30.988-31.124 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.00. The Taiex closed down 0.7%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1151 slightly lower than the previous 6.1175 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2068-6.2092 range; last at 6.2088. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2167; range 6.2120-6.2222. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2710-6.2730. The Shanghai Composite closed up 5.8%. The property sub sector closed up 8.9%. ChiNext closed up 2.9%. USD/INR traded a 63.385-575 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 63.385. The Sensex closed down 0.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 10 Jul 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price 10 Jul 01:00 PH Exports 10 Jul 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance 10 Jul 01:30 AU Housing Finance 10 Jul 04:01 MY Industrial Output 10 Jul 05:00 JP Consumer Confid. Index Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13440 13430 13400 13410-13430 USD/JPY 121.58 120.47 121.32 INR 63.75 63.74 63.62 63.62-64 EUR/USD 1.1125 1.0992 1.1035 KRW 1135 1133.2 1130.8 1132.8-33.2 EUR/JPY 135.03 133.30 133.87 MYR 3.8075 3.7970 3.7920 3.7930-50 GBP/USD 1.5420 1.5344 1.5382 PHP 45.34 45.34 45.29 45.30-32 USD/CAD 1.2745 1.2665 1.2708 TWD 31.02 31.07 30.99 31.04-05 AUD/USD 0.7492 0.7393 0.7445 CNY 1-mth 6.1260 6.1250 6.1240-55 NZD/USD 0.6755 0.6699 0.6748 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1800-20 USD/SGD 1.3532 1.3490 1.3498 CNY 1-yr 6.2750 6.2720 6.2700-20 USD/THB 33.99 33.90 33.94 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17549 +34 +0.19 10-year 2.32% 2.20% S&P 500 2051 +5 +0.23 2-year 0.585% 0.55% NASDAQ 4922 +12 +0.25 30-year 3.115% 2.98% FTSE 6582 +91 +1.41 Spot Gold($) 1159.20 1158.00 DAX 10996 +249 +2.31 Nymex 52.78 51.80 Nikkei 19855 +118 +0.60 Brent 58.50 57.24

(Reporting by Peter Whitley)