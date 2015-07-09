SYDNEY, July 10 (IFR) -
Thursday Night Headlines
* Greece Reforms Proposal Says to Save 1% of GDP Worth of Pension Savings in
2016, Curb Early Retirement
* Fed's Evans wants to wait until mid-2016 to hike; George sees risk in waiting
* BOJ could cut to 2015 GDP f/c due to China slowdown - Nikkei
* Merkel rules out "haircut" on European loans to Greece
* IMF lowers 2015 global growth f/c to 3.3% from 3.5%, holds '16 f/c at 3.8%
* IMF warns about further USD appreciation, greater difficulties in China's econ
transition
* US Initial Jobless Claims 297k, f/c 275k, 282K-prev (July 4 seen a factor)
Macro Themes in Play
* European stocks fly on optimism for Greece deal; comments hint EU flexibility
on debt restructuring; EUR down but range-bound; traders afraid to play
* Bounce in China lifts risk appetite, commodities prices; EM firm; US stocks
underperform, S&P battles to hold 200-dma; markets still wary; impossible to
handicap overseas events
* USDJPY up with equities but trades heavy, recent longs trapped; EURJPY closes
at 10 wk lows; Cable a sideshow in small range, BOE uneventful
* AUD, CAD make little of China/commodities bounce; wary of bigger picture
* Crude highest in 3 days; no result on Iran talks
Overnight Currency Summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ team
EUR/USD
* Sharp rejection after pair fails to break 1.1125/30 in early Europe
* ECB's Hanson talk of Grexit aids drop to 1.1024 before rebound into NY open
* US jobless claims above f/c USD & US Tsys slip, 1.1070 tested on ensuing lift
* Rally runs out of steam as USD weakness abates, 1.0990/95 support tested
* Late day bounce sees near 1.1015, 1.0975 key in s-t, stops likely below
USD/JPY
* Risk rebound via China bounce, Greek debt haircut/deal hopes weaken JPY
* USD/JPY low was above Wed's, but high below Cloud base/Mon low @121.70
* Hi US Jobless Claims skewed by July 4 holiday, but may have ltd USD rise
* Up TL from Jan/2015 low neared but intact so far; Friday at 120.33
* EUR/JPY has long wick & is probing 133.30 for 2nd day; 133.57 key on close
* EUR hedge selling amid EZ asset price rebound/Bund yld drop main factor
GBP/USD
* Cable support waned in late NY as the pound ends the session by 1.5360
* P/t on shorts aided cable early Europe rise to 1.5420, from 1.5330
* BOE holds rates/APP steady, traders hold out hope for early UK hike
* Cable bid as FinMin Osborne's budget cuts not as severe as expected
* EUR/GBP met fresh headwind just shy of 100-DMA, again, late Asia/early Europe
* Slide from 0.72225 based around 0.7162, ends NY near 0.7168
* BoE keeps Bank Rate @ 0.5%. MPC minutes due July 22
USD/CHF
* An artificial Chinese stock bounce & hopes of Greek reprofiling deal hit CHF
* Franc was lower vs most hi-beta currencies; gained vs the EUR
* Greek deal hope lifted EUR stocks & triggered EUR hedge sales
* USD/CHF lifted by EUR's weakness & higher Tsy yields
* Pair still holding below Tues's high & the 200-DMA at 0.9516/27
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.2690/742, NorAm range 1.2665/743, closed 1.2728 ("unch" in NY)
* Brent crude +2.7%, WTI +2.2%, aluminum +1.3% (Aug) copper, +1.9%, gold -0.3%
* AUD/CAD closed -0.05%, 0.9458, CAD/JPY -0.72%, 95.33, EUR/CAD -0.8%, 1.4004
* DXY +0.3%; +0.1% in NY trade. Optimism for an eventual Greek deal the focus
* Oil prices rallied 0.7-1.4%, strong CA housing starts popped Loonie highs
* CAD/JPY- Nikkei (+0.6%) S&P +0.5% after Shanghai +6.6% intervention h'lines
AUD/USD
* NY buys the early dip down towards 0.7410 as USD weakness emerges
* Bounces in copper, iron-ore & rebar aid the early rally
* Intra-day res near 0.7470 tested & holds, drop takes holds as USD slide abates
* Pair lingers near 0.7440 remainder of day
NZD/USD
* Tight ranges o/n, near 0.6705 into NY open, lifts early USD soft USD
* Market tests 0.6755/60 res as commodities & risk rally, zone holds again
* USD slide abates & stocks slide from highs, pair slips towards 200-HMA
* Near mid-points of day's range late in afternoon as action generally limited
LATAM
* USD v LatAm/EM moved a touch lower as Greek/Chinese tensions abate
* USD/MXN ends NY at 15.79; mkt shrugged off above f/c US jobless claims
* Mex inflation surprised lower, at record low 2.87% on y/y basis
* USD/BRL ends NY session by 3.22 (-0.5%), Holiday kept offshore flows light
* USD/CLP ends NY by 648 (-0.8%) as China equities and copper rally
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ touch lower overnight as Greek deal edges closes to fruition
* Seemingly both sides now keen to move to a resolution
* US Treasury yields up sharply - risk aversion trades pared
* Asia should be quiet but those betting on Grexit might need to re-think
* Monday morning should not hold the same fears as the previous two Mondays
USD/KRW traded an 1131.6-1140 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1133.9. The
Kospi closed up 0.6%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3490-1.3532 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3512. The
Straits Times closed down 0.5%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.7900-3.8060 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.7975. The
KLSE index closed up 0.35%.
USD/IDR traded a 13330-13355 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13332. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13347. The IDX Composite
closed down 0.7%.
USD/PHP traded a 45.135-21 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.21. The PSE
index closed up 0.15%.
USD/THB traded a 33.93-99 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 33.93. Thai Set
closed up 0.2%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.988-31.124 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.00. The
Taiex closed down 0.7%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1151 slightly lower than the previous
6.1175 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2068-6.2092 range; last at 6.2088. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2167; range 6.2120-6.2222. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2710-6.2730. The Shanghai Composite closed up 5.8%. The property sub
sector closed up 8.9%. ChiNext closed up 2.9%.
USD/INR traded a 63.385-575 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 63.385. The
Sensex closed down 0.4%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
10 Jul 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price
10 Jul 01:00 PH Exports
10 Jul 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance
10 Jul 01:30 AU Housing Finance
10 Jul 04:01 MY Industrial Output
10 Jul 05:00 JP Consumer Confid. Index
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13440 13430 13400 13410-13430 USD/JPY 121.58 120.47 121.32
INR 63.75 63.74 63.62 63.62-64 EUR/USD 1.1125 1.0992 1.1035
KRW 1135 1133.2 1130.8 1132.8-33.2 EUR/JPY 135.03 133.30 133.87
MYR 3.8075 3.7970 3.7920 3.7930-50 GBP/USD 1.5420 1.5344 1.5382
PHP 45.34 45.34 45.29 45.30-32 USD/CAD 1.2745 1.2665 1.2708
TWD 31.02 31.07 30.99 31.04-05 AUD/USD 0.7492 0.7393 0.7445
CNY 1-mth 6.1260 6.1250 6.1240-55 NZD/USD 0.6755 0.6699 0.6748
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1800-20 USD/SGD 1.3532 1.3490 1.3498
CNY 1-yr 6.2750 6.2720 6.2700-20 USD/THB 33.99 33.90 33.94
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17549 +34 +0.19 10-year 2.32% 2.20%
S&P 500 2051 +5 +0.23 2-year 0.585% 0.55%
NASDAQ 4922 +12 +0.25 30-year 3.115% 2.98%
FTSE 6582 +91 +1.41 Spot Gold($) 1159.20 1158.00
DAX 10996 +249 +2.31 Nymex 52.78 51.80
Nikkei 19855 +118 +0.60 Brent 58.50 57.24
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)