Weekend News China home prices rise for second month in a row - Reuters * June home prices +0.4 % m/m, -4.9 % y/y * New home prices rose in 27 cities versus 20 in May * Government efforts showing results but inventory overhang a concern * Home price data likely to further ease China fears Chinese home prices rose for a second month in a row in June, on a monthly basis, indicating that government efforts to boost the struggling property sector have started to gain traction. The slow recovery is welcome by Chinese authorities, as a swift rebound would raise the chanced of another property bubble - the last thing authorities need after the equity market bubble popped earlier this month. It is unlikely there will be a strong recovery due to high inventories of unsold homes and developers slowing the pace of construction. The China data will likely further calm China concerns. This would help to underpin asset markets in Asia and support currencies such as the AUD. Greek banks to reopen Monday - Reuters * Greek banks will be open Monday - but some services will be restricted * Capital controls will remain in place * Tsipras reshuffled Greek cabinet as those not supporting package sacked * Tsipras aims to complete bailout talks in coming weeks The Greek government ordered banks to open on Monday, three weeks after they were shut down, as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras looked to the start of new bailout talks next week. The decree to re-open the banks came hours after new ministers were sworn in following a cabinet reshuffle in which Tsipras replaced dissident members of his ruling Syriza party following a revolt over the tough bailout terms. The move to reopen the banks had been widely expected after the ECB agreed to re-open the emergency credit lines for the troubled banks. Tsipras now intends to seal the bailout accord with European partners over the next few weeks before likely new elections which Interior Min Voutsis said this week could happen in September or October. Friday Night Headlines * US Housing Starts No. MM Jun 1.174m, f/c 1.110m, 1.036m-prev * UK's Carney: not on a predetermined plan to raise rates, need to increase has moved closer * Euro zone bailout fund opens 3rd bailout talks with Greece (ESM) * Fed's Fischer urges no further limiting of emergency lending rules * Atlanta Fed GDPNow: US Economy on track to grow at 2.4% unchanged from July 14 * US CPI MM, SA Jun 0.3%, f/c 0.3%, 0.40%-prev * US Real Weekly Earnings MM Jun -0.3%, -0.20%-prev * US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Jul 93.3, f/c 96.1, 96.1-prev * CA CPI BoC Core YY Jun 2.3%, f/c 2.2%, 2.20%-prev * BR IBC-BR Economic Act May 0.03%, f/c 0.2%, -0.84%-prev Themes for Friday's trading * The main themes for Friday's trading were: 1) a slightly hawkish shift in Fed expectations following solid US data; 2) continued EUR weakness despite approval in German parliament for the Greece bailout to proceed; 3) a sharp fall in the gold price to a fresh 5-yr low; 4) a weekly close in the VIX index below 12 for the first time in 2015 and 5) consolidation in equity markets following a week of strong gains. * US CPI data came in bang on expectations while Housing Starts and Building Permits slightly exceeded expectations. UoMich sentiment came in slightly worse than expected. * Equity markets mostly consolidated on Friday after a week of very strong gains. Investors brushed off news German parliament gave the go ahead for the Greece bailout to proceed - as investors are happy to put all news relating to Greece in the rear-view mirror. * European markets closed mixed with the London FTSE easing 0.3% led by a 1.0% fall in the FT mining index; the German DAX eased 0.4%. * For the week London FTSE rose 1.5%; German DAX soared 3.2%; French CAC rose 4.5%; FT Milan had a weekly gain of 3.6% and Spanish IBEX finished up 4.0%. * Wall Street was mixed as the Dow closed 0.2% lower; the S%P 0.1% higher while NASDAQ gained 0.9% to close at a fresh record high. * Investors focused on Q earnings reports, individual stocks and sectors rather than macro-themes - as Greece and China fears dissipated as the week went on. * NASDAQ was led higher by a whopping 16.3% rise in Google shares following a stronger than expected earnings report. The Dow and S&P were capped by selling in the energy sector with the S&P energy index falling 1.1%. * For the week Dow gained 1.8%; S&P rose 2.4% and NASDAQ made a strong weekly gain of 4.2%. * Buoyant global equities and calming of macro fears resulted in the VIX index closing at 11.95 - the lowest close in 2014. The VIX index fell over 40% from the 20.05 high seen the previous week. * Key commodities didn't reflect the pick-up in investor risk appetite, as global growth fears and lack of global inflation pressures continue to weigh on the commodity complex. * Gold was the major story of the day for the commodity sector - falling to as low as 1,130 - a fresh 5-yr low. Gold closed at 1,133 - down 0.96% on the day and 2.6% for the week. * The fall in gold was partly due to the unwinding of safe-haven strategies due to calming of Greece and China concerns and partly due to the strong USD and expectations of Fed tightening in 2015. * NYMEX Crude fell below 50 at one stage to trade as low as 49.50 before recovering to close at 50.89 - virtually flat on the day. For the week NYMEX Crude fell 3.5% and is down over 17% from the June 24 high at 61.57. * Iron ore closed down 0.2% at 50 and for the week it is up 0.2% from the previous week's close at 49.90. It was an anemic performance for iron ore - considering it supposedly fell when China equities were getting crushed and barely gained in a week when the Shanghai Composite rose 1.8% and over 17% from the previous week's low. * Copper fell 1.4% on Friday and closed down 2.0% for the week. * Sluggish commodity prices continued to weigh on AUD sentiment despite the steep fall in volatility. * AUD ended up being the worst performing currency on Friday - falling 0.4% against the USD; 0.5% against the JPY and a tiny 0.02% against the EUR. * AUD/USD closed the week at 0.7374% - just slightly above last week's and the trend low at 0.7350. * EUR/USD failed to rally on positive Greece developments and came under heavy pressure in the last hour of NY trading on Friday. EUR/USD closed at the daily and weekly low at 1.0828 after stops were tripped below 1.0840 late in the day. * EUR/USD is under pressure due to expectations the Fed will be tightening policy before the end of 2015 while the ECB is expected to accelerate their bond buying program in the wake of the latest Greece crisis. TEUR/USD is also being pressured by US investors hedging purchases of European equities. * The fall in the oil price during the European session sent USD/CAD above 1.3000 to a high at 1.3009. CAD broadly recovered during the European session when oil came back to end the day flat. USD/CAD closed at 1.2970 - down only 0.1% on the day. * JPY managed to be the best performing currency on Friday after it eked out a tiny 0.04% gain on Friday. The relative JPY strength is a bit surprising given the fall in volatility and rising yields in the short-end US Treasuries. The Tokyo holiday on Monday probably resulted in position squaring. * US Treasury yield curve continued to flatten Friday. The 2-yr Treasury yield ended up rising 1bp to 0.67% while the 10-yr Treasury yield eased 1bp to 2.34%. * The longer end of the US Treasury market is probably influenced by falling EZ bond yields as the latest phase of the Greece crisis fades. The shorter end of the US Treasury market is likely being impacted by growing expectations the Fed will pull the tightening trigger in 2015. Wrap-up It appears that the Greece crisis has passed and the market is now free to focus on other factors. At the same time - the deep and growing concerns about the state of play in China have also dissipated, as authorities manage to stop the slide in the China equity markets and key China data released last week suggested growth in China wasn't sliding as much as most feared. The China housing data released on Saturday gave further evidence the worst of the China property slump was over and green shoots of improvement were taking shape. While the China stock market remains choppy and volatility could explode at any time - confidence in the ability of Chinese authorities to contain any potential crisis has been restored to a great degree. The calming of investor nerves has manifested in the steep fall in the VIX index. As we head into the dog days of the northern summer - the calming markets/falling volatility should support all or most forms of carry trades. It isn't too difficult to pick the funding currencies for carry trades, but some of the usual beneficiaries are under heavy pressure. The EUR appears to be the funding currency of choice, as the ECB will be firing up the QE printing machine for the foreseeable future. Normally the AUD, CAD and NZD stand out as the beneficiaries of the carry trade, but falling terms of trade have forced the central banks of those currencies to remain in easing mode. The RBA seems the most reluctant of the three to lower rates again - so the AUD may start to get some support from the "summertime carry trade". EM assets and currencies normally benefit from carry trade strategies, but with the Fed getting ready to start tightening and the aforementioned China concerns still fresh on the minds of investors - there has been hesitation to jump into EM. That could start to change in the weeks ahead. If China fears continue to dissipate and the market becomes comfortable that the Fed tightening will be cautious and deliberate - than the attraction of EM assets/currencies becomes obvious. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ lightly traded Friday night - North Asia firm/South Asia sideways * EUR/USD tumbled; late sell/off saw EUR/USD & EUR/JPY close on their lows * Whilst China and Greece pushed to the background they haven't gone too far * This week RBNZ will almost certainly follow BoC lead last week and cut rates * Sliding commodity currencies on global growth fears will weigh on AXJ ccy's USD/KRW traded an 1145.2-1147.6 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1147.5. The Kospi closed down 0.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3645-1.3674 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3649. Singapore markets closed Friday for Eid-al-Fitr. USD/MYR Malaysian markets closed Friday for Eid-al-Fitr. USD/IDR Indonesian markets closed for holidays until Wednesday 22 July. USD/PHP Philippine markets closed Friday for Eid-al-Fitr. USD/THB traded a 34.14-20 range in Asia on Friday; last at 34.155. Thai Set closed down 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 31.07-126 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.075. The Taiex closed up 0.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1192 slightly higher than the previous 6.1173 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2091-6.2098 range; last at 6.2095. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2137; range 6.2129-6.2154. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2620-6.2640. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.5%. The property sub sector closed up 4.5%. USD/INR traded a 63.455-52 range in Asia on Friday; last at 63.475. The Sensex closed up 0.06%. The week ahead - light data so focus on central banks Central banks Diverging central bank expectations will likely be the main drivers of currency relationships for the balance of 2015 - or at least until another crisis develops. The decision by the Bank of Canada to lower rates last week surprised many and has led many more to believe the RBNZ will follow suit when the meet Thursday. The market is looking for the RBNZ to ease 25bps to 3.00% and the likelihood they will signal more rate cuts to come. It will be interesting to see how the RBNZ views recent weakness in the NZD and if that may temper expectations of aggressive easing going forward. The Bank of England Minutes are released Wednesday and while the market expects the vote to keep rates on hold will be unanimous - it will be interesting to see if the hawkish comments made by BOE Governor Carney last week translate into the statement. If the statement appears to open the door for near-term tightening - the GBP should remains supported. The RBA releases their Minutes on Tuesday and there shouldn't be too much change from last month's Minutes. The RBA will likely maintain an implicit easing bias while signaling they prefer to wait before taking further action. Key data in the week ahead It will be a light week for US data. John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 19th July Equities S&P hasn't yet started to trend higher, but the 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are all pointing higher and appear poised to start an uptrend very soon. A break above the previous all-time high at 2,134 will confirm the trend higher is in place. The 10 and 20-day moving averages converge around 2,090 and a clos below that level would suggest choppy range trading lies ahead. {Last 2,127} DAX - The break and close above the June trend high at 11,635 was bullish. The German DAX is about to resume trending higher, as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are all pointing higher and are on the verge of aligning in a bullish formation. The next level of resistance is found at the May high at 11,920. Support is found at former resistance at 11,635 - but only a break below 11,260 would suggest trend higher won't eventuate in the short-term. {Last 11,673} ASX - The strong price action last week has the ASX on the verge of commencing a short-term trend higher. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are pointing higher, but not yet aligned in a bullish formation. Key resistance is found at 5,760 (61.8 fibo of the 5.997/5,383 move) and the May 29 pullback high at 5.803. A break and close above 5.810 would be bullish, confirm the trend higher has resumed and put the year's 5,997 high back in focus. A fall below the 20-dma around 5.560 would suggest the trend higher won't eventuate and choppier, corrective range trading lies ahead. {Last 5,670} SHCOMP stopped trending lower last week - as the 5-dma has crossed back above the 10-dma. The price hasn't yet cleared the descending 20-dma (4,026 on Friday). Key fibo resistance is found at the 38.2 of the 5,178/3,373 move at 4,063. A break and close above 4,065 would suggest more upside towards the 100-dma at 4,142. Key support is found at the ascending 200-dma (3,477 on Friday) and a daily close below that level would be very bearish. {Last 3,957} Commodities Gold is clearly trending lower and looks technically vulnerable. The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are locked in a bearish alignment and all pointing lower. A daily close below 1,130 opens up downside for a test of the 2010 low at 1,043. Only a break above the 20-dma at 1,162 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 1,133} Iron Ore is showing signs of stabilizing; as 5-dma has starting pointing higher to suggest the trend lower has lost momentum. A break above the descending 20-dma (54.88 on Friday) would confirm the trend lower has ended. {Last 50.00} Lon Copper: The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages continue to point lower, but the trend down is a choppy one and not very convincing. Support has formed at 5,240 and a break and close below that level would see the trend lower intensify. The 20-dma at 5.645 has been good resistance and a break above that level would suggest the trend lower is over. {Last 5,481} NYMEX Crude is trending lower and on Friday it briefly broke below the 61.8 fibo of the 42.04/62.58 move at 49.80. A daily close below that level would be very bearish and a subsequent break below 47.00 would open the way for a test of the trend low at 42.03. A break and close above the 20-dma at 55.60 would ease the downward pressure and suggest the short-term trend lower has ended. {Last 50.89} FX EUR/USD is clearly trending lower, as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and all point lower. Key support is found at the May 27 trend low at 1.0818 and a break below that level opens the way for a test of the April 13 low at 1.0520. Only a break back above the 10-dma at 1.1000 would ease the downward pressure. {Last 1.0828} USD/JPY - The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are pointing higher, but are not yet lined up in a bullish formation. The break and close above the 61.8 fibo of the 125.86/120.40 move at 123.77 was bullish and a break above the June 17 high at 124.46 opens the way for a full retracement to 125.86. Key support is found at the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 123.26. {Last 124.09} AUD/USD continues to trend lower, as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are pointing lower and lined up in a bearish formation. Support has formed at 0.7350 and a break below that level opens the way for a test of major fibo support at 0.7185. This level is the 61.8 of the post-float low at 0.4775 and post-float high at 1.1081. A break back above the 20-dma at 0.7550 is needed to end the trend lower. {Last 0.7374}

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13445 13450 13430 13440-13460 USD/JPY 124.23 123.91 124.09 INR 63.72 63.74 63.65 63.70-72 EUR/USD 1.0907 1.0828 1.0828 KRW 1147 1152.3 1148.5 1151-1152 EUR/JPY 135.26 134.41 134.41 MYR 3.8080 3.8080 3.8050 3.8070-00 GBP/USD 1.5673 1.5554 1.5595 PHP 45.40 45.41 45.40 45.41-44 USD/CAD 1.3009 1.2946 1.2970 TWD 31.09 31.12 31.10 31.12-14 AUD/USD 0.7419 0.7368 0.7374 CNY 1-mth 6.1240 6.1230 6.1225-40 NZD/USD 0.6560 0.6510 0.6511 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1690-10 USD/SGD 1.3684 1.3645 1.3677 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2630 6.2620-35 USD/THB 34.24 34.13 34.22 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18086 -34 -0.19 10-year 2.35% 2.35% S&P 500 2127 +2 +0.11 2-year 0.67% 0.66% NASDAQ 5210 +47 +0.91 30-year 3.08% 3.11% FTSE 6775 -21 -0.32 Spot Gold($) 1134.50 1145.30 DAX 11673 -44 -0.37 Nymex 50.89 51.00 Nikkei 20651 +51 +0.25 Brent 57.10 57.60

