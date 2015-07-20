SYDNEY, July 21 (IFR) -
Monday Night Headlines
* Fed Bullard: better than 50% chance of Sept hike; need to get ahead of curve
* Fitch: expects refinance & FX risk from US liftoff to be greatest for
corporate in Russia, Central/Eastern Europe & LatAm
* Bundesbank says hard landing in China would have noticeable impact on Germany
* IMF confirms Greece repaid totality of arrears to IMF, equivalent to SDR 1.6B
* CA Wholesale Trade MM May -1%, f/c 0%, 1.7%-prev, no surprise after BoC cut
Macro Themes in Play
* Developed market risk rally rolls on, led by Europe; Euro stocks and bonds up;
but optimism not widespread as commodity collapse weighs on EM/high beta
markets; divergence noteworthy; Greece lower for third day as banks re-open
* Markets thin in NorAm trading; minimal data on week in US; second tier Home
Sales, Jobless Claims, Chicago Fed
* EUR, JPY down on preferred currency funding status; Cable in sideways range of
past week
* CAD down again as Toronto TSX breaks negative YTD; WTI oil below $50; MXN at
record low; AUD, NZD struggle; oversold the most positive sentiment
Currency Summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ teams]
EUR/USD
* Modest bounce from the o/n retest of the May low at 1.0820
* 1.0870 recovery high capped by the hourly Cloud base
* Back near lows toward end of NY day; Bund ylds drag & Tsy ylds lift USD
* EZ assets performing well, though Greek stocks remain closed
* Next phase of Greek deal w creditors begins after Wed's parliament vote
* Negative EUR yld spread, lack of reserves-driven EUR buys undermine
* Fed rate hike cycle seen soon beginning & ECB QE going to end '16
* No EZ or US news & 4b of 1.08-1.09 expiries Tuesday likely to stymie
USD/JPY
* Subdued trading from O/N carried through to NY due to a lack of key data
* USD/JPY tried twice to clear a minor pivot pt at 124.40 below late Jun highs
* Another rise in US STIR underpinned, limiting pullbacks to 124.18
* EUR/JPY found support 2 pips below 76.4% of the July rebound at 134.37
* Offers above 135 capped the intraday bounce
GBP/USD
* Cable threatened 1.5535, opt int area, during Lon after sliding from 1.5626
* GBP/USD sppt at 1.5528 10-DMA, then 200-DMA 1.5418, MA's/daily cloud rising
* FOMC next week no move f/c, Bullard sees Sept hike at 50%, `BOE seen in Q1 '16
* Short-covering aids EUR/GBP rise to 0.6971 Lon am high, then 0.6977 NY high
* Cross ends NY by 0.6955, 0.6935 was 8yr cross low Friday. 0.6939 Monday's low
USD/CHF
* USD/CHF modestly higher in line with broad-based USD gains
* H2 Fed hike view v SNB efforts to limit EUR/CHF weakness amid EUR QE
* USD/CHF rest is at 0.9718/25 from Apr 23 high & 61.8% of Mar-May slide
* Last wk's failed attempt to close EUR/CHF below 1.0400 scared off sellers
* Greek can kick enters new negotiation phase after bridge loans last week
* Offers in the 1.0500-25 range; no 1.0500+ closes since June 10
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.2953/99, NorAm range 1.2965/3025, closed 1.2994 ("unch" in NY)
* Brent crude -1.0%, WTI -1.85%, Aluminum -0.8% (Aug) copper -0.9%, gold -2.3%
* AUD/CAD closed +0.25%, 0.9582, CAD/JPY +0.2%, 95.56, EUR/CAD +0.3%, 1.4083
* DXY +0.15%, markets choppy, AUD/CAD higher on soft Canadian wholesale trade
* Oil prices dropped again, WTI a heavier influence on CAD via WCS linkage
* No US data today, another light NorAm data day tomorrow, CAD retail sales Thur
AUD/USD
* O/N range 0.7328/97, NY range 0.7348/90, closed 0.7382 (+6 pips in NY)
* Brent crude -1.0%, WTI -1.85%, Aluminum -0.8% (Aug) copper -0.9%, gold -2.3%
* AUD/CAD closed +0.25%, 0.9582, AUD/JPY +0.25%, 91.61, EUR/CAD "unch", 1.4685
* DXY +0.15%, markets choppy, AUD/CAD higher on soft Canadian wholesale trade
* Oil prices slipped again, hitting both AUD & CAD, CAD more so in local market
* No local economic data due but RBA & BoJ meeting minutes on tap, China FDI
NZD/USD
* O/N range 0.6506/0.6601, NY range 0.6545/89, closed 0.6572 (-8 pips in NY)
* Milk prices slipped 0.6% for the August contract, 0.7% for September
* NZD/CAD closed +1.1, 0.8542, NZD/JPY +1.0%, 81.70, EUR/NZD -0.74%, 1.6465
* DXY +0.15%, markets choppy, NZD/CAD boosted by O/N comments from the PM re NZD
* He noted that NZD/USD had fallen more rapidly than had been forecast
* Sparked profit-taking vs USD & crosses. China data & NZ credit card spdg due
LATAM
* USD/MXN ending NY by session/all-time highs around 16.00
* Commodities weakness, US rate liftoff fears (Bullard-Fox) weigh on LatAm's
* USD/BRL weakens as well, off session high by 3.2250 ends near 3.20
* CLP follows copper lower, eyes 2015 high by 654
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ continues to firm in an otherwise low key affair offshore
* TWF NDFs well bid after the official OTC mkt closes as Taiex slumps 0.8%
* USD/KRW continues to make inroads above 1150 with long held 1163.5 in sight
* Northern hemisphere summer trading is now well and truly upon us
* Once early London trading out the way trading goes into a slumber
USD/KRW traded an 1149.2-1153.6 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1152.1. The
Kospi closed down 0.2%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3680-1.3731 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3719. The
Straits Times closed up 0.6%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.8050-90 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.8070. The KLSE
index closed down 0.15%.
USD/IDR Indonesian markets closed for holidays until Wednesday 22 July.
USD/PHP traded a 45.22-30 range in Asia on Monday; last at 45.23. The PSE index
closed down 1.0%.
USD/THB traded a 34.235-41 range in Asia on Monday; last at 34.41. Thai Set
closed down 0.85%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.09-149 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.13. The Taiex
closed down 0.8%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1197 slightly higher than the previous
6.1192 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2090-6.2100 range; last at 6.2097. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2137; range 6.2122-6.2145. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2630-6.2640. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.9%. The property sub
sector closed up 0.9%.
USD/INR traded a 63.53-675 range in Asia on Monday; last at 63.675. The Sensex
closed down 0.15%.
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI Jul 14-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
11:50 JP BoJ June MPB Meeting Minutes
01:30 AU RBA July Meeting Minutes
The week ahead - light data so focus on central banks
Central banks
Diverging central bank expectations will likely be the main drivers of currency
relationships for the balance of 2015 - or at least until another crisis
develops. The decision by the Bank of Canada to lower rates last week surprised
many and has led many more to believe the RBNZ will follow suit when the meet
Thursday. The market is looking for the RBNZ to ease 25bps to 3.00% and the
likelihood they will signal more rate cuts to come. It will be interesting to
see how the RBNZ views recent weakness in the NZD and if that may temper
expectations of aggressive easing going forward. The Bank of England Minutes are
released Wednesday and while the market expects the vote to keep rates on hold
will be unanimous - it will be interesting to see if the hawkish comments made
by BOE Governor Carney last week translate into the statement. If the statement
appears to open the door for near-term tightening - the GBP should remains
supported. The RBA releases their Minutes on Tuesday and there shouldn't be too
much change from last month's Minutes. The RBA will likely maintain an implicit
easing bias while signaling they prefer to wait before taking further action.
Key data in the month ahead
It will be a light week for US data. Existing Home Sales and House price data is
out on Wednesday and New Home Sales will be out on Friday. The key EZ data out
next week doesn't come until Friday when flash PMI will be released. In the UK
it will be Retail Sales on Thursday that should attract some attention given the
hawkish turn in BOE expectations. HSBC China Flash PMI out on Friday will be the
key data event in Asia. The key data event in AUS will be Wed's Q2 CPI data. The
focus will be on the weighted and trimmed mean CPI. The market is expecting the
weighted mean to come in at 0.5% Q/Q and 2.3% Y/Y - down from Q1 0.6% and 2.4%.
Trimmed Mean is expected to come in at 0.60% Q/Q and 2.2% Y/Y from 0.6% and
2.3%.
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13475 13525 13510 13510-13530 USD/JPY 124.39 123.96 124.31
INR 63.78 63.99 63.88 63.87-89 EUR/USD 1.0870 1.0808 1.0826
KRW 1156 1159.5 1156.5 1157.5-58 EUR/JPY 135.03 134.35 134.50
MYR 3.8170 3.8250 3.8210 3.8230-50 GBP/USD 1.5626 1.5539 1.5560
PHP 45.52 45.56 45.51 45.52-55 USD/CAD 1.3025 1.2953 1.2994
TWD 31.15 31.27 31.25 31.25-26 AUD/USD 0.7397 0.7328 0.7370
CNY 1-mth 6.1250 6.1240 6.1240-55 NZD/USD 0.6601 0.6505 0.6565
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1690-10 USD/SGD 1.3736 1.3680 1.3710
CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2630 6.2615-30 USD/THB 34.48 34.235 34.47
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 18100 +14 +0.07 10-year 2.38% 2.35%
S&P 500 2128 +2 +0.08 2-year 0.71% 0.67%
NASDAQ 5219 +9 +0.17 30-year 3.105% 3.08%
FTSE 6789 +14 +0.21 Spot Gold($) 1096.50 1134.50
DAX 11736 +63 +0.54 Nymex 49.95 50.89
Nikkei 20651 Mkt Clsd Brent 56.54 57.10
