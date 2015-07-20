SYDNEY, July 21 (IFR) -

Monday Night Headlines * Fed Bullard: better than 50% chance of Sept hike; need to get ahead of curve * Fitch: expects refinance & FX risk from US liftoff to be greatest for corporate in Russia, Central/Eastern Europe & LatAm * Bundesbank says hard landing in China would have noticeable impact on Germany * IMF confirms Greece repaid totality of arrears to IMF, equivalent to SDR 1.6B * CA Wholesale Trade MM May -1%, f/c 0%, 1.7%-prev, no surprise after BoC cut Macro Themes in Play * Developed market risk rally rolls on, led by Europe; Euro stocks and bonds up; but optimism not widespread as commodity collapse weighs on EM/high beta markets; divergence noteworthy; Greece lower for third day as banks re-open * Markets thin in NorAm trading; minimal data on week in US; second tier Home Sales, Jobless Claims, Chicago Fed * EUR, JPY down on preferred currency funding status; Cable in sideways range of past week * CAD down again as Toronto TSX breaks negative YTD; WTI oil below $50; MXN at record low; AUD, NZD struggle; oversold the most positive sentiment Currency Summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ teams] EUR/USD * Modest bounce from the o/n retest of the May low at 1.0820 * 1.0870 recovery high capped by the hourly Cloud base * Back near lows toward end of NY day; Bund ylds drag & Tsy ylds lift USD * EZ assets performing well, though Greek stocks remain closed * Next phase of Greek deal w creditors begins after Wed's parliament vote * Negative EUR yld spread, lack of reserves-driven EUR buys undermine * Fed rate hike cycle seen soon beginning & ECB QE going to end '16 * No EZ or US news & 4b of 1.08-1.09 expiries Tuesday likely to stymie USD/JPY * Subdued trading from O/N carried through to NY due to a lack of key data * USD/JPY tried twice to clear a minor pivot pt at 124.40 below late Jun highs * Another rise in US STIR underpinned, limiting pullbacks to 124.18 * EUR/JPY found support 2 pips below 76.4% of the July rebound at 134.37 * Offers above 135 capped the intraday bounce GBP/USD * Cable threatened 1.5535, opt int area, during Lon after sliding from 1.5626 * GBP/USD sppt at 1.5528 10-DMA, then 200-DMA 1.5418, MA's/daily cloud rising * FOMC next week no move f/c, Bullard sees Sept hike at 50%, `BOE seen in Q1 '16 * Short-covering aids EUR/GBP rise to 0.6971 Lon am high, then 0.6977 NY high * Cross ends NY by 0.6955, 0.6935 was 8yr cross low Friday. 0.6939 Monday's low USD/CHF * USD/CHF modestly higher in line with broad-based USD gains * H2 Fed hike view v SNB efforts to limit EUR/CHF weakness amid EUR QE * USD/CHF rest is at 0.9718/25 from Apr 23 high & 61.8% of Mar-May slide * Last wk's failed attempt to close EUR/CHF below 1.0400 scared off sellers * Greek can kick enters new negotiation phase after bridge loans last week * Offers in the 1.0500-25 range; no 1.0500+ closes since June 10 USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2953/99, NorAm range 1.2965/3025, closed 1.2994 ("unch" in NY) * Brent crude -1.0%, WTI -1.85%, Aluminum -0.8% (Aug) copper -0.9%, gold -2.3% * AUD/CAD closed +0.25%, 0.9582, CAD/JPY +0.2%, 95.56, EUR/CAD +0.3%, 1.4083 * DXY +0.15%, markets choppy, AUD/CAD higher on soft Canadian wholesale trade * Oil prices dropped again, WTI a heavier influence on CAD via WCS linkage * No US data today, another light NorAm data day tomorrow, CAD retail sales Thur AUD/USD * O/N range 0.7328/97, NY range 0.7348/90, closed 0.7382 (+6 pips in NY) * Brent crude -1.0%, WTI -1.85%, Aluminum -0.8% (Aug) copper -0.9%, gold -2.3% * AUD/CAD closed +0.25%, 0.9582, AUD/JPY +0.25%, 91.61, EUR/CAD "unch", 1.4685 * DXY +0.15%, markets choppy, AUD/CAD higher on soft Canadian wholesale trade * Oil prices slipped again, hitting both AUD & CAD, CAD more so in local market * No local economic data due but RBA & BoJ meeting minutes on tap, China FDI NZD/USD * O/N range 0.6506/0.6601, NY range 0.6545/89, closed 0.6572 (-8 pips in NY) * Milk prices slipped 0.6% for the August contract, 0.7% for September * NZD/CAD closed +1.1, 0.8542, NZD/JPY +1.0%, 81.70, EUR/NZD -0.74%, 1.6465 * DXY +0.15%, markets choppy, NZD/CAD boosted by O/N comments from the PM re NZD * He noted that NZD/USD had fallen more rapidly than had been forecast * Sparked profit-taking vs USD & crosses. China data & NZ credit card spdg due LATAM * USD/MXN ending NY by session/all-time highs around 16.00 * Commodities weakness, US rate liftoff fears (Bullard-Fox) weigh on LatAm's * USD/BRL weakens as well, off session high by 3.2250 ends near 3.20 * CLP follows copper lower, eyes 2015 high by 654 ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ continues to firm in an otherwise low key affair offshore * TWF NDFs well bid after the official OTC mkt closes as Taiex slumps 0.8% * USD/KRW continues to make inroads above 1150 with long held 1163.5 in sight * Northern hemisphere summer trading is now well and truly upon us * Once early London trading out the way trading goes into a slumber USD/KRW traded an 1149.2-1153.6 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1152.1. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3680-1.3731 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3719. The Straits Times closed up 0.6%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8050-90 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.8070. The KLSE index closed down 0.15%. USD/IDR Indonesian markets closed for holidays until Wednesday 22 July. USD/PHP traded a 45.22-30 range in Asia on Monday; last at 45.23. The PSE index closed down 1.0%. USD/THB traded a 34.235-41 range in Asia on Monday; last at 34.41. Thai Set closed down 0.85%. USD/TWD traded a 31.09-149 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.13. The Taiex closed down 0.8%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1197 slightly higher than the previous 6.1192 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2090-6.2100 range; last at 6.2097. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2137; range 6.2122-6.2145. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2630-6.2640. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.9%. The property sub sector closed up 0.9%. USD/INR traded a 63.53-675 range in Asia on Monday; last at 63.675. The Sensex closed down 0.15%. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI Jul 14-prev

Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 11:50 JP BoJ June MPB Meeting Minutes 01:30 AU RBA July Meeting Minutes The week ahead - light data so focus on central banks Central banks Diverging central bank expectations will likely be the main drivers of currency relationships for the balance of 2015 - or at least until another crisis develops. The decision by the Bank of Canada to lower rates last week surprised many and has led many more to believe the RBNZ will follow suit when the meet Thursday. The market is looking for the RBNZ to ease 25bps to 3.00% and the likelihood they will signal more rate cuts to come. It will be interesting to see how the RBNZ views recent weakness in the NZD and if that may temper expectations of aggressive easing going forward. The Bank of England Minutes are released Wednesday and while the market expects the vote to keep rates on hold will be unanimous - it will be interesting to see if the hawkish comments made by BOE Governor Carney last week translate into the statement. If the statement appears to open the door for near-term tightening - the GBP should remains supported. The RBA releases their Minutes on Tuesday and there shouldn't be too much change from last month's Minutes. The RBA will likely maintain an implicit easing bias while signaling they prefer to wait before taking further action. Key data in the month ahead It will be a light week for US data. Existing Home Sales and House price data is out on Wednesday and New Home Sales will be out on Friday. The key EZ data out next week doesn't come until Friday when flash PMI will be released. In the UK it will be Retail Sales on Thursday that should attract some attention given the hawkish turn in BOE expectations. HSBC China Flash PMI out on Friday will be the key data event in Asia. The key data event in AUS will be Wed's Q2 CPI data. The focus will be on the weighted and trimmed mean CPI. The market is expecting the weighted mean to come in at 0.5% Q/Q and 2.3% Y/Y - down from Q1 0.6% and 2.4%. Trimmed Mean is expected to come in at 0.60% Q/Q and 2.2% Y/Y from 0.6% and 2.3%.

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13475 13525 13510 13510-13530 USD/JPY 124.39 123.96 124.31 INR 63.78 63.99 63.88 63.87-89 EUR/USD 1.0870 1.0808 1.0826 KRW 1156 1159.5 1156.5 1157.5-58 EUR/JPY 135.03 134.35 134.50 MYR 3.8170 3.8250 3.8210 3.8230-50 GBP/USD 1.5626 1.5539 1.5560 PHP 45.52 45.56 45.51 45.52-55 USD/CAD 1.3025 1.2953 1.2994 TWD 31.15 31.27 31.25 31.25-26 AUD/USD 0.7397 0.7328 0.7370 CNY 1-mth 6.1250 6.1240 6.1240-55 NZD/USD 0.6601 0.6505 0.6565 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1690-10 USD/SGD 1.3736 1.3680 1.3710 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2630 6.2615-30 USD/THB 34.48 34.235 34.47 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18100 +14 +0.07 10-year 2.38% 2.35% S&P 500 2128 +2 +0.08 2-year 0.71% 0.67% NASDAQ 5219 +9 +0.17 30-year 3.105% 3.08% FTSE 6789 +14 +0.21 Spot Gold($) 1096.50 1134.50 DAX 11736 +63 +0.54 Nymex 49.95 50.89 Nikkei 20651 Mkt Clsd Brent 56.54 57.10

(Reporting by Peter Whitley)