Tuesday Night Headlines * US June Mfg capacity use rate revised to 75.8% from 77.2% * US June IP revised to +0.2% from +0.3% * Philadelphia Fed wage & benefit cost index 24.3 in July v 35.1 in June * Philadelphia Fed non-Mfg full-time employment index -5.4 in July v 27.0 June * BOE's Carney reiterates decision on when to raise rates likely to come to sharper relief at turn of year * BOJ's Kuroda: Japan's inflation to accelerate "considerably" in coming months * BOJ's Kuroda: see no need for extra quantitative easing now * S&P revises Greece sovereign credit outlook to stable fm negative; current rating is CCC+ Macro Themes in Play * Rates, dollar, stocks all reverse recent moves; thin markets swayed by obscure US data release; Fed's annual IP/Cap U revisions shown broadly lower; plants seed of doubt about rate hikes; US TIPs Breakeven Inflation lowest in 4 months * EUR up but capped by 200-hma; DAX - 1%; JPY bid as stocks fall; Kuroda says inflation to accelerate considerably; Cable steady, quiet as all action in EURGBP cross; Greece up small * Little enthusiasm seen in AUD, CAD, EM bounces; commodities hang near lows, no lift; China ETF (CAF) rolls over below 200 dma Currency Summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * EUR big winner today as funding shorts were squeezed out amid derisking * EUR/USD's failure to get much below the May low got the ball rolling o/n * Big gains were in NY as Tsy yields fell back w stocks; hrly Cloud hurdled * Two 2nd-tier US data releases missed into the large, nearby 10ET expiries * Surged to 10-DMA & 38.2% of 1.1216-1.080 slide by 1.0964 into Ldn fix USD/JPY * USD/JPY was rejected by the Jun 17 swing high at 123.47 o/n * Selling intensified w risk-off flows in NY as 2nd tier data missed * US stocks chased EZ stocks dn, Tsy ylds slid & Jul 16 low at 123.74 neared * Key support is 123.26, the Cloud top & July 2 high * EUR/JPY swept higher by unwinding of EUR-funded spec trades * Tenkan pierced at 135.55; move partly offset by JPY haven flows * BOJ's Kuroda reiterated the 2% CPI goal & ability to change policy if needed * Street sees CPI out of reach and QQE3 a fair risk at Oct meeting GBP/USD * EUR/GBP rose more than 1%, moving abv early European resistance at 0.6989 * Weak equities (DAX) had dealers reverse fx hedges in liquidity challenged mkts * The cross found resistance in NY by 0.7045, falling to 0.7030 by NY's close * GBP/USD is ending the day flat, after trading in a 1.5530/90 range * Cable rallied early NY w/the euro only to see longs exit ahead Wed MPC minutes * Wednesday's MPC mins will be scrutinized to see if/how many members vote USD/CHF * USD/CHF matched Mon's 0.9649 peak O/N, then retested Fri's low * USD widely sold, but more so vs EUR; the CHF's sister currency * EUR-funded risk-on trades were squeezed as risk-on profits were booked * USD/CHF's slide enhanced by unexpected US data misses & earnings woes * 200-DMA & Cloud top next supports at 0.9526 & 0.9467 * EUR/CHF rallied toward 1.05 as EUR took the lead on risk-off flows * Upper 30-day Bolli & July highs at 1.0520-25 are the next hurdles USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2974/3013, NorAm range 1.2918/3000, closed 1.2957 (-40 pips in NY) * Brent crude +0.7%, WTI +0.4%, Aluminum -1.4% (Aug) copper -0.2%, gold -0.75% * AUD/CAD closed +0.5%, 0.9619, CAD/JPY +0.12%, 95.65, EUR/CAD +0.77%, 1.4172 * DXY -0.72%, Kiwi led the commodity ccys higher, NZD/CAD closed +0.95%, 0.8600 * Oil prices clawed back some losses, sparked test of USD/CAD lows AUD/USD * O/N range 0.7341/85, NorAm range 0.7363/0.7450, closed 0.7425 (+50 pips in NY) * Brent crude +0.7%, WTI +0.4%, Aluminum -1.4% (Aug) copper -0.2%, gold -0.75% * AUD/CAD closed +0.5%, 0.9619, AUD/JPY +0.45%, 91.94, EUR/AUD +0.4%, 1.4735 * DXY -0.73%, Kiwi led the commodity ccys higher, AUD/NZD low 1.1116 in London NZD/USD * O/N range 0.6560/0.6619, NY range 0.6592/6655, closed 0.6638 (+27 pips in NY) * Milk prices jumped 2.7% for the August contract, 2.6% for September * NZD/CAD closed +0.95%, 0.8600, NZD/JPY +0.9%, 82.22, EUR/NZD +0.1%, 1.6480 * DXY -0.73%, Kiwi continues to benefit from position culling post PM's comments * P/t in a wide range of USD pairs also boosted NZD due to positioning LATAM * USD/MXN set to end 4-day streak of new all-time highs, cmdtys/USTs rise * USD profit taking stirred by falling equity mkts (DAX) & weak US 2nd tier data * USD/MXN ending NY session by 15.98, follows 10-HMA (15.9787) lower * USD/BRL ending NorAm -0.9% by 3.17 weak US data weakens US rate hike sentiment * USD/CLP diverges from LatAm pack rises to 652, copper/Chinese weakness weighs ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ complex lower o/n thru OTC & NDF markets as DXY falls 0.72% on p/t * No particular trigger; UST yields ease along with stocks * EUR/USD the biggest winner up 1.06% along with NZD/USD up 0.96% * EUR X's had a good night led by EUR/GBP - up 1.1% and EUR/JPY up 0.8% * One should not over read the moves; as always nothing moves in a straight line USD/KRW traded an 1156-1159.9 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1158.3. The Kospi closed up 0.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3675-1.3723 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3682. The Straits Times closed down 0.06%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8020-85 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.8020. The KLSE index closed up 0.7%. USD/IDR Indonesian markets closed for holidays until Wednesday 22 July. USD/PHP traded a 45.25-31 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 45.28. The PSE index closed up 1.15%. USD/THB traded a 34.435-51 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 34.485. Thai Set closed down 1.3%. USD/TWD traded a 31.193-229 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.20. The Taiex closed up 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1199 slightly higher than the previous 6.1197 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2092-6.2102 range; last at 6.2096. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2108; range 6.2107-6.2146. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2620-6.2640. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.65%. The property sub sector closed down 0.7%. USD/INR traded a 63.54-75 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 63.55. The Sensex closed down 0.8%. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 22 Jul 00:30 TW Jobless Rate 22 Jul 01:30 AU CPI

Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 03:05 AU RBA Governor Stevens speaks at the Anika Foundation Luncheon The week ahead - light data so focus on central banks Central banks Diverging central bank expectations will likely be the main drivers of currency relationships for balance of 2015; or at least until another crisis develops. The decision by the Bank of Canada to lower rates last week surprised many and has led many more to believe the RBNZ will follow suit when the meet Thursday. The market is looking for the RBNZ to ease 25bps to 3.00% and the likelihood they will signal more rate cuts to come. It will be interesting to see how the RBNZ views recent weakness in the NZD and if that may temper expectations of aggressive easing going forward. The Bank of England Minutes are released Wednesday and while the market expects the vote to keep rates on hold will be unanimous - it will be interesting to see if the hawkish comments made by BOE Governor Carney last week translate into the statement. If the statement appears to open the door for near-term tightening - the GBP should remains supported. Key data in the month ahead It will be a light week for US data. Existing Home Sales and House price data is out on Wednesday and New Home Sales will be out on Friday. The key EZ data out next week doesn't come until Friday when flash PMI will be released. In the UK it will be Retail Sales on Thursday that should attract some attention given the hawkish turn in BOE expectations. HSBC China Flash PMI out on Friday will be the key data event in Asia. The key data event in AUS will be Wed's Q2 CPI data. The focus will be on the weighted and trimmed mean CPI. The market is expecting the weighted mean to come in at 0.5% Q/Q and 2.3% Y/Y - down from Q1 0.6% and 2.4%. Trimmed Mean is expected to come in at 0.60% Q/Q and 2.2% Y/Y from 0.6% and 2.3.

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13500 13470 13460 13460-13480 USD/JPY 124.48 123.76 123.90 INR 63.87 63.90 63.82 63.84-86 EUR/USD 1.0969 1.0812 1.0934 KRW 1155.5 1155.5 1149.5 1149.5-50.5 EUR/JPY 135.76 134.52 135.56 MYR 3.8120 3.8090 3.7880 3.7910-30 GBP/USD 1.5590 1.5529 1.5560 PHP 45.45 45.42 45.33 45.32-34 USD/CAD 1.3013 1.2918 1.2946 TWD 31.22 31.20 31.15 31.17-18 AUD/USD 0.7450 0.7341 0.7419 CNY 1-mth 6.1230 6.1220 6.1220-35 NZD/USD 0.6655 0.6560 0.6628 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1660-80 USD/SGD 1.3723 1.3624 1.3637 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2585-05 USD/THB 34.51 34.415 34.42 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17919 -181 -1.00 10-year 2.33% 2.38% S&P 500 2119 -9 -0.43 2-year 0.68% 0.71% NASDAQ 5208 -11 -0.21 30-year 3.06% 3.105% FTSE 6769 -20 -0.29 Spot Gold($) 1101.30 1096.50 DAX 11605 -131 -1.11 Nymex 50.36 49.95 Nikkei 20842 +191 +0.93 Brent 56.95 56.54

