SYDNEY, July 23 (IFR) - Wednesday Night Headlines * U.S. crude inventories soar above 5-year seasonal average (EIA) * ECB increases emergency funding by 900 million euro's * EU's Moscovici confident measures will be adopted by Greek parliament, Greek bailout talks to last until second half August * Brazil to cut fiscal surplus goal as downturn takes a toll (0.15% fm 1.1%) * US Monthly Home Price YY May 5.70%, 5.30%-prev * US Existing Home Sales Jun 5.49m, f/c 5.40m, 5.32m-prev Macro Themes in Play * USD up modestly but market not in strong hands; price action across many pairs random and choppy; commodities in lead position as copper falls to 6 year lows; stocks fall on disappointing earnings * USD saved by 200 hma against both EUR and JPY; traders still feeling the burn from Tuesday action; little appetite to take stands; Cable firm on hawkish BOE * US Existing Home sales beats, partially offsets IP/Cap U miss from day before; 10 yr yields close at 2 week lows; remaining data on week unlikely to be consequential; global macro view wobbling with commodity collapse * CRB back at lows of year as oil crushed; WTI -3% on talk US govt may sell from Strategic Reserve to raise cash for roads projects; OPEC declines output cut; CAD, MXN at new lows Currency Summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * EUR/USD retraced 61.8% of the Mon-Tues rebound w today's 1.0869 low * Oversold hourly bounce from there as mixed EZ stocks results digested * Lower Bund yields the bigger influence on EUR/USD * Small rise in US STIRs, helped by decent housing data, underpins USD * ECB's neg STIRs & QE drive EUR-funded asset buys & extra-EZ yld seeking * EZ's still large C/A a partial offset, but a sub 1.08 close would trip stops * Some worry yld/risk reach will end badly; T-of-Trade crushing commod CCYs USD/JPY * USD/JPY's low skimmed the 23.6% of the July rebound at 123.52 * Further bear curve flattening & decent US data reinforced the o/n rebound * Recover struggling by 61.8% of 124.48-123.57 slide & hourly Cloud c124.14 * Yield spreads doing the heavy lifting as stocks lag amid risk-off flows * Oil & metals crumbling; raises doubts about BOJ's 2% CPI claims * Will need more yen weakness to get there (Fed hikes. BOJ QQE3, etc?) * Yen selling reinforced EUR/JPY's intraday bounce off its hourly Cloud * GBP/JPY rebounded, but remains below Friday's July high GBP/USD * GBP elicited early Europe boost to 1.5647 fm relatively hawkish Miles comments * Moves lower in sympathy w/eur after US existing hm sales beat, ends NY 1.5600 * CPI to rise to 2% "quite sharply" near end 2015/start 2016 * MPC hawks positioned for Aug 6 shift, 7-2 or 6-3 vote? * EUR/GBP resumes descent ends NY session by 0.6992, after putting in low 0.6965 * Increased UK hike sentiment; ongoing EZ QE likely sees 0.6935 lows tested USD/CHF * USD/CHF up in line with broader USD yield-driven rise - Housing data firm * Today was the third session in four with the lows by 0.9560 * Today's rebound holding shy of preceding two days' 0.9649 highs * Pair's working off mild O/B pressures on dailies * Tight range for EUR/CHF as rebound runs into supply by 1.0500 again * German & Swiss 10-yr ylds dipped, but spread remains bullish USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2937/92, NorAm range 1.2972/3053, closed 1.3030 (+51 pips in NY) * Brent crude -1.75%, WTI -3.3%, Aluminum -0.3% (Aug) copper -1.8%, gold -1.0% * AUD/CAD closed flat, 0.9600, CAD/JPY -0.43%, 95.23, EUR/CAD +0.37%, 1.4207 * DXY +0.28%, RBNZ meet put Kiwi cross in focus, NZD/CAD ended flat, 0.8576 * Oil prices hammered after Morgan Stanley & Credit Suisse bearish forecasts * US housing data was upbeat curve flattened, CA retail sales Thur, f/c +0.8% AUD/USD * O/N range 0.7372/7440, NorAm range 0.7361/0.7411, clsd 0.7380 (-27 pips in NY) * Brent crude -1.75%, WTI -3.3%, Aluminum -0.3% (Aug) copper -1.8%, gold -1.0% * AUD/CAD closed flat, 0.9600, AUD/JPY +0.45%, 91.94, EUR/AUD +0.4%, 1.4735 * DXY +0.28%, RBNZ meet put Kiwi cross in focus, AUD/NZD ended flat, 1.1192 * Oil prices hammered after Morgan Stanley & Credit Suisse bearish forecasts NZD/USD * O/N range 0.6603/0.6645, NY range 0.6560/6611, closed 0.6577 (-32 pips in NY) * Milk prices fell slightly for the August contract, +0.4% for September * NZD/CAD ended flat, 0.8576, NZD/JPY -0.44%, 81.68, EUR/NZD +0.3%, 1.6551 * DXY +0.28%, RBNZ meet put Kiwi cross in focus, NZD/CAD ended flat, 0.8576 * RBNZ cuts rates by 25bp as expected; comments not quite as dovish as expected * NZD/USD soared 1.0% - those expecting 50bps forced to cover - last 0.6640 LATAM * USD/MXN resumed its march higher rising to new all-time high at 16.1475 * Hawkish BOE's Miles raises hopes of UK hike, UST curve flattens in sympathy * Commodities fall as softer Chinese demand outlook weighs on metals/oil * USD/BRL probes upper 21-d Bolli by 3.2342, '15 inflation makes new high * Brazilian govt to cut primary surplus target to 0.15% from 1.1% * USD/CLP ends NY by 654; weak copper & diverging rate path w/ US weighs on CLP USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ recoups some Tue nite losses but mostly shows up in KRW & peripherals * DXY up 0.12% weighed down by commodity ccy's - GBP opposite direction up 0.3% * RBNZ cuts int rates by 25bps but many positioned for 50bps hence NZD rally * KR Q2 GDP out this morning - market pre-warned to expect weak numbers * USD remains king agst AXJ - belief in China stability not shared offshore USD/KRW traded an 1149.1-1154.4 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1153.6. The Kospi closed down 0.9%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3611-1.3660 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3636. The Straits Times closed down 0.35%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7885-3.7985 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.7920. KLSE index closed down 0.4%. USD/IDR traded a 13365-13380 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13375. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13368. The IDX Composite index closed up 0.75%. USD/PHP traded a 45.21-28 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.24. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. USD/THB traded a 34.41-65 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 34.63. Thai Set closed up 0.0%. USD/TWD traded a 31.165-207 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.19. The Taiex closed down 1.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1168 slightly lower than the previous 6.1199 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2081-6.2097 range; last at 6.2095. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2118; range 6.2082-6.2120. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2500-6.2510. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.2%. The property sub sector closed down 0.95%. USD/INR traded a 63.51-62 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.59. The Sensex closed up 1.15%. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 23 Jul 23:50 JP Exports 23 Jul 23:50 JP Trade Balance 23 Jul 23:50 JP Imports 23 Jul 05:00 SG Consumer Price Index 23 Jul 08:00 TW Industrial Output 23 Jul 09:00 MY Reserves