Thursday Night Headlines * ECB's Nowotny: could consider extending maturity of Greek debt * BOE's McCafferty: FX rates having material impact on inflation outlook (MNI) * BOE's McCafferty: must be careful not to leave rate hike too late (MNI) * IMF: Japan inflation to pick up to about 1.5% MT, BOJ's 2% target challenging * Brazil's BRL falls after government cuts budget surplus target * Fitch: Brazil's fiscal def will remain elevated, debt burden to climb further in '15 even if new target is met * SARB raises key interest rate 25bps to 6% * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 255k, f/c 280k, 281k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.207m, f/c 2.225m, 2.216m-prev * US Leading Index Chg MM Jun 0.6%, f/c 0.2%, 0.8%-prev * CA Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM May 0.9%, f/c 0.8%, -0.5%-prev * BR Unemployment Rate Jun 6.9%, f/c 6.9%, 6.7%-prev * MX 1st Half-Mth Infl YY Jul 2.76%, f/c 2.87%, 2.87%-prev * Reuters Poll US Fed seen raising rates in Sept, pace likely gradual Macro Themes in Play * Dollar down against majors but big story is move in EM/hi beta currency; 6-yr low in CRB spills into FX; IDR, RUB, MXN, BRL new lows; KRW hit on GDP miss; rates down as fears grow over global macro weakness; US 30 yr trades below 3%; credit, spread markets under strain * EURUSD highest close in 2 weeks; shorts tortured in 1.08-1.14 range; JPY firm with lower stocks; CHF weak, bucks trend, EURCHF trades at top of range * AUD, CAD little changed but still wobbly; NZD leaks lower all day; BRL hammered on higher unemployment rate, Bovespa now negative YTD * Copper, oil down again Currency Summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * Hefty covering of EUR-funded trades made it the top performer Thursday * EUR/USD even managed to shrug off the lowest US Claims since 1973 * Tsy yields only fleetingly climbed on the news & went negative thereafter * CAT's weak quarterly report reinforced commodity, EM & risk-off flows * EUR now wears top funder/haven crown, followed by JPY, CHF & USD * Moves exaggerated by summertime thinning, ltd by massive 1.10 expires USD/JPY * JPY's gone fm best to 3rd-best of the funding/haven ccys behind EUR & CHF * Core EZ STIRs remain deeply negative & below JGBs, now by zero * Day's risk-off flows, in part on global macro doubts, lifted EUR/JPY * NY finishing close to the high & 61.8% of the Jul 13-20 slide at 136.48 * USD/JPY got 3 pips past Wed's 124.16 high on Claims drop, then reversed * Tsy ylds, stocks & commodities slid, dragging USD down & JPY up GBP/USD * UK RS miss weighed heavily on cable, moving pound well off early 1.5650 highs * US jobless claims below f/c also weighed on the pound * BOE's McCafferty (hawk) wary of waiting too long to hike provides slight boost * Says FX rate has material impact on inf outlook, GBP moves to lows by 1.5500 * EUR/GBP rallies moves to session high at 0.7102, ending NorAm by 0.7090 * Weak retail sales has long GBP crowd exit, rethinks early UK rate hike USD/CHF * USD/CHF fell thru stops under 3 of the last 4 days lows by 0.9560 * Slide was caught near the 200-DMA by 0.9528 * Late-Asia/early Ldn slide followed by rebound above the breakdown point * Huge US Claims drop sparked NY hi by 0.9600, but Tsy ylds slid back * EUR/CHF broke out above Jun-Jul dn TL & prior 1,0525 Jul double-top * Risk-off flows in NY drove EUR higher; that being the premier funder of late * Mid 1.0500s a minefield for longs last several weeks; 1.0574 the Jun peak USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2956/3047, NorAm range 1.2946/3041, close 1.3036 (+64 pips in NY) * Brent crude -1.6%, WTI -1.2%, Aluminum -1.3% (Aug) copper -2.5%, gold -0.1% * AUD/CAD closed -0.15%, 0.9593, CAD/JPY -0.14%, 94.97, EUR/CAD +0.7%, 1.4338 * DXY -0.5%, RBNZ 25bp rate hike tripped NZD/CAD stops, closed +0.8% 0.8622 * Oil prices continue their decline in a generally soft commodity complex * CAD retail sales +1.0% (beat) forced USD low/-26k US claims offset, turned prx AUD/USD * O/N range 0.7361/0.7418, NorAm range 0.7357/0.7416, close 0.7360 (-48 pips NY) * Brent crude -1.57%, WTI -1.2%, Aluminum -1.3% (Aug) copper -2.5%, gold -0.1% * AUD/CAD closed -0.15%, 0.9593, AUD/JPY -0.1%, 91.11, EUR/AUD +0.78%, 1.4935 * DXY -0.5%, RBNZ 25bp rate hike tripped AUD/CAD stops, closed -0.8% 1-1120 * Oil prices continue their decline in a generally soft commodity complex NZD/USD * O/N range 0.6565/0.6695, NY range 0.6560/6611, closed 0.6585 (-24 pips in NY) * Milk prices +1.53% August contract, +0.67% for September * NZD/JPY +0.6%, 81.85, EUR/NZD unch, 1.6602, GBP/NZD -1.2%, 2.3455 * DXY -0.5%, RBNZ 25bp rate hike tripped NZD/CAD stops, closed +0.8% 0.8622 * Oil prices continue their decline in a generally soft commodity complex LATAM * USD/MXN reversed early losses, bounced off 55-HMA sup (16.05) * Commodity weakness the driver, USD/MXN puts in new all-time high by 16.1795 * UST yields lower, no relief as risk exit looks for safe haven, XAU overlooked * USD/BRL rises to 4-mos high by 3.29, as BRL unemployment rises * Govt cuts fiscal target has mkt wary of ratings downgrade * USD/CLP ends NY by 657, copper off 2.5% on weak China demand outlook ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ complex up as commodity ccy's and high beta remain unloved offshore * CRB index down another 1.1%; DXY down 0.4% due to EUR short covering * GBP down 0.6% on ret sales miss; lowest US claims data since 1973 * KRW and THB lead the AXJ pack lower; pressure on MYR intense but BNM stubborn * China Caixin flash PMI main event in Asia - Reuter's poll 49.7; prior 49.4 USD/KRW traded an 1157-1166.2 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1165.1. The Kospi closed down 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3645-1.3690 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3661. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8025-3.8085 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.8060. KLSE index closed down 0.4%. USD/IDR traded a 13390-13425 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13415. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13394. The IDX Composite index closed down 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 45.255-40 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.38. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 34.68-905 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 34.72. Thai Set closed down 0.2%. USD/TWD traded a 31.21-238 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.21. The Taiex closed down 1.4%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1172 slightly lower than the previous 6.1168 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2091-6.2100 range; last at 6.2095. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2140; range 6.2128-6.2180. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2520-6.2535. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.4%. The property sub sector closed up 2.9%. USD/INR traded a 63.64-80 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 63.77. The Sensex closed down 0.5%. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 01:35 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Flash 01:45 CN Caixin Mfg PMI Flash Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13545 13550 13535 13570-13590 USD/JPY 124.19 123.68 123.92 INR 63.99 64.20 64.05 64.17-20 EUR/USD 1.1018 1.0922 1.0983 KRW 1162.5 1164 1160 1163.5-1164 EUR/JPY 136.41 135.44 136.06 MYR 3.8170 3.8360 3.8210 3.8335-55 GBP/USD 1.5671 1.5500 1.5513 PHP 45.42 45.55 45.50 45.48-51 USD/CAD 1.3047 1.2946 1.3037 TWD 31.25 31.28 31.23 31.27-28 AUD/USD 0.7418 0.7352 0.7358 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1240 6.1230-45 NZD/USD 0.6695 0.6565 0.6607 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1675-90 USD/SGD 1.3693 1.3645 1.3688 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2535-55 USD/THB 34.905 34.68 34.81 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17732 -119 -0.67 10-year 2.27% 2.33% S&P 500 2102 -12 -0.57 2-year 0.70% 0.71% NASDAQ 5146 -26 -0.50 30-year 2.97% 3.04% FTSE 6655 -12 -0.19 Spot Gold($) 1090.50 1094.20 DAX 11512 -9 -0.08 Nymex 48.85 49.19 Nikkei 20684 +90 +0.44 Brent 55.51 56.05

