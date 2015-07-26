SYDNEY, July 27 (IFR) - News from the weekend No news might be good news for nervous markets. Risk assets came under pressure late last week, as investors start to worry about global growth and the state of play in China in particular. From what I can see there wasn't any market moving news to speak of as of Sunday afternoon Sydney time - so it might be a fairly quiet start to the week. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Friday night headlines * Fed staff sees one U.S. rate hike this year, inflation stuck in low gear for 5 more years * US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Jul 53.8, f/c 53.6, 53.6-prev * US New Home Sales Chg MM Jun -6.8%, -1.1%-prev * EZ Jul Markit mfg flash PMI 52.2 vs 52.5 prev, 52.5 exp * EZ Jul Markit services flash PMI 53.8 vs 54.4 prev, 54.2 exp * EZ Jul Markit comp flash PMI 53.7 vs 54.2 prev, 54.0 exp * German Jul Markit mfg flash PMI 51.5 vs 51.9 prev, 51.9 exp * German Jul Markit services flash PMI 53.7 vs 53.8 prev, 53.9 exp * German Jul Markit comp flash PMI 53.4 vs 53.7 prev Themes from Friday's trading * The main themes impacting trading Friday were growing concerns over direction of the Chinese economy following the weak flash MFG PMI released during the Asian session and broader fears over the state of global growth following weak EZ flash PMI data along with much weaker than expected US housing data. * Key commodities fell to multi-year lows on China/global growth concerns before recovering late in the day to finish off flat to slightly lower or higher. * London Copper sunk to 5191 at one stage - the lowest level traded since July 2009 - before bouncing late in the day to close at 5262 down only 0.2% for the day. For the week Lon Copper fell close to 4.0%. * NYMEX Crude fell as low as 47.72 - lowest level since April 1 after rig count data showed an increase - before closing at 48.14 - down 0.6%. For the week NYMEX Crude fell 5.4%. * Gold fell to 1077 at one stage - the lowest level in over 5 years - before bouncing hard during the US session to close at 1098 - up 0.7% on the day. For the week gold fell 3.1%. Iron ore was fixed at 50.70 up 0.2% on the day and for the week iron ore rose 1.4%. * FX market wasn't sure what to do on Friday and despite some whippy intra-day moves - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD and GBP/USD closed flat or barely changed. * The feature of the G7 currencies was an across the board fall of around 1.0% in the AUD - as the AUD serves as a proxy for China sentiment. * AUD/USD fell as low as 0.7260 before closing at 0.7285 - down 1.0% on the day. * USD/CAD rose to a fresh 10-yr high at 1.3103 at one stage before easing back to 1.3050 - up only 0.1% on the day when NYMEX Crude recovered and the USD broadly weakened late in the US session. * NZD also lost ground against most currencies - with NZD/USD closing at 0.6578 - down 0.4%, but AUD/NZD fell 0.55% on the day. * EM currencies remained under pressure due to the China/global growth/commodity implosion fears - with the USD/BRL rising 2.1% on Friday. * EUR/USD traded down to 1.0925 following weaker than expected EZ flash PMI before finding buyers at that level for the second straight day. EUR/USD recovered through the US session when US New Home Sales came in weaker than expected and previously leaked Fed staff research projections for the June Fed meeting eventually resulted in lower US Treasury yields. * EUR/USD closed at 1.0986 - up just three pips from Thursday's close at 1.0983. * The leaked Fed staff projections led to some confused price action in the US Treasury market and FX markets. The Fed staffers projected inflation to remain below 2.0% until at least 2020, which is far more pessimistic than many of the FOMC voters. * Confusing the impact of the Fed staff projections was the fact the projections were based on two 25bp rate hikes in 2015 (Sept and Dec) and implied a Fed Funds rate of at least 1.0% by the Sept 2016 meeting. * The 2-yr Treasury yield actually rose from 0.66% to 0.69% in the wake of the Fed staff projections due to the implied 2015 rate hikes - while the FX market sold the US dollar due to the pessimistic projections for inflation and growth. * The 2-yr Treasury yield closed at 0.68% from Thursday's close at 0.69% while the 10-yr UST yield closed unchanged at 2.27%. For the week the 2-yr yield rose 1bp and the 10-year yield fell 7bps. * Global equity markets fell on Friday due to China-led global growth concerns - while Wall Street was also impacted by weaker earnings from some of the large health care companies. * The London FTSE fell 1.1% led by a 3.4% in the FT Mining Index; the German DAX fell 1.4%; the French CAC eased 0.6%. Milan closed 0.5% lower while the Spanish IBEX fell 1.2%. * For the week the London FTSE fell 2.9% with the FT mining index suffering a weekly plunge of close to 10%. The German DAX fell 2.8% for the week and the French CAC had a 1.3% loss for the week. * Wall Street followed the weak lead from Europe and further losses were incurred when a weak earnings report from Biogen sent the company's shares down around 22% and sent the S&P Healthcare index down 2.5%. * The Dow closed down 0.9%; the S&P fell 1.05% and the NASDAQ fell 1.1% lower. * For the week Dow fell 2.9%; S&P had a weekly fall of 2.2% and NASDAQ fell 2.3% * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index fell 2.1% on Friday. * The VIX Index jumped 8.7% to 13.74 and for the week the VIX index rose 15%. Wrap up Growing China concerns dominated markets last week, as falling commodities and a much weaker than expected China flash MFG PMI have the China bears growling louder than ever. The steep fall in commodities has fanned global growth fears and diluted the argument from optimists that the weak commodity picture is the result of oversupply/production and natural market forces will find equilibrium for prices to stabilize and move higher at some stage. While the bearish China and global growth argument holds sway - currencies such as NZD, CAD and AUD in particular will remain under pressure. AUD/USD appears headed for major fibo support at 0.7175, which is the 61.8 of the post-flat low at 0.4775 and post float high at 1.1081. EUR is benefiting from the unwinding of carry trades that involved buying AUD, NZD and EM currencies, as it was the funding currency of choice for those strategies. Barring the unforeseen, markets might move sideways ahead of Wednesday's FOMC meeting. If the Fed statement is perceived as hawkish it will likely put further stress on EM assets and currencies while supporting the USD. A hawkish Fed would particularly hit AUD among the major currencies. If the Fed remains cautious - the USD will likely give back ground and provide some relief for EM assets/CCYs - as long as key commodities stabilize. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * The weak commodity (+ ccy's) weak EM theme continued Friday night * Forces unwinding of carry trades plus providing risk off feel * Stocks took their cue from risk off feel - down ard 1% both sides of Atlantic * US s/term interest rates fell as Fed staff less optimistic than their masters * Summer trading/month end/China concerns = more of the same this week USD/KRW traded an 1159.4-1168.8 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1167.9. The Kospi closed down 0.9%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3680-1.3725 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3710. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8060-3.8090 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.8085. KLSE index closed down 0.1%. USD/IDR traded a 13435-13465 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13440. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13448. The IDX Composite index closed down 0.9%. USD/PHP traded a 45.405-50 range in Asia on Friday; last at 45.49. The PSE index closed up 0.15%. USD/THB traded a 34.795-90 range in Asia on Friday; last at 34.895. Thai Set closed down 0.45%. USD/TWD traded a 31.225-42 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.395. The Taiex closed down 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1169 slightly lower than the previous 6.1172 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2092-6.2101 range; last at 6.2095. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2208; range 6.2137-6.2244. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2690-6.2710. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.3%. The property sub sector closed down 0.1%. USD/INR traded a 63.88-64.06 range in Asia on Friday; last at 64.04. The Sensex closed down 0.9%. Looking ahead - Economic data (GMT) 27 Jul 08:30 HK Imports 27 Jul 08:30 HK Exports Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - FOMC in focus as data flow fairly quiet Fed meets Wednesday and while no one is expecting any policy change - statement will receive a lot of attention - as the market tries to gauge when the Fed will commence the tightening cycle. Fed Chair Yellen has repeatedly started she expects there will be tightening 2015, but the market remains skeptical and the consensus is that if the Fed does hike rates this year it will most likely be in December. Any indication from the Fed statement that a September lift-off is likely/highly possible will force the market to price in a hike sooner than later. That should push short-term yields higher and take the USD higher as well. A hawkish Fed statement may also put further stress on already stressed emerging market assets. EM assets and currencies have come under pressure lately due to China concerns and falling commodities. The prospect of a Sept Fed rate hike could flame up EM concerns and thus put even more pressure on the AUD. If the Fed statement suggests the Fed will remain ultra patient and will move in December at the earliest - the USD could come under some broad pressure from impatient USD longs. Key data The US calendar remains weighted with housing data in the week ahead. On Monday US Building Permits and Durable Goods will be released. Tuesday sees Case-Shiller House prices along with Markit Comp and Services PMI. On Wednesday Pending Home Sales will be released prior to the FOMC decision/statement - followed Thursday by Advanced Q2 GDP and weekly jobless claims. Finally on Friday by US wages/employment costs, Univ of Mich sentiment and Chicago PMI. The key data out of Europe will be German IFO on Monday, German CPI and EZ sentiment data on Thursday followed Friday by EZ Inflation data. The key data event in the UK in the week ahead will be UK Prelim GDP on Tuesday. RBA Governor Stevens will speak on Thursday when Aus Building Approvals will also be released along with export and import prices. On Friday Aus PPI will be released. In New Zealand the only data of note is Building Consents on Wednesday. In Japan Retail Sales will be released on Tuesday - followed Wednesday by MOF flow data and Japan IP. The key data event in Japan will be Thursday's CPI data. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13600 13615 13590 13590-13620 USD/JPY 124.09 123.60 123.79 INR 64.28 64.50 64.38 64.44-47 EUR/USD 1.0996 1.0925 1.0982 KRW 1171 1176 1171.5 1171-1172 EUR/JPY 136.30 135.54 135.91 MYR 3.8310 3.8485 3.8350 3.8360-80 GBP/USD 1.5527 1.5469 1.5516 PHP 45.65 45.72 45.65 45.65-68 USD/CAD 1.3103 1.3018 1.3050 TWD 31.44 31.535 31.48 31.47-48 AUD/USD 0.7362 0.7260 0.7285 CNY 1-mth 6.1310 6.1280 6.1315-25 NZD/USD 0.6624 0.6555 0.6578 CNY 6-mth 6.1920 6.1840 6.1910-30 USD/SGD 1.3759 1.3680 1.3716 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2855-75 USD/THB 35.07 34.795 34.89 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17569 -163 -0.92 10-year 2.26% 2.27% S&P 500 2079 -22 -1.07 2-year 0.68% 0.70% NASDAQ 5089 -57 -1.12 30-year 2.96% 2.97% FTSE 6580 -75 -1.13 Spot Gold($) 1097.70 1090.50 DAX 11347 -165 -1.43 Nymex 48.14 48.85 Nikkei 20545 -139 -0.67 Brent 54.62 55.51 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)