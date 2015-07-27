SYDNEY, July 28(IFR) - Monday night headlines  China to increase state buying of stocks, says country's top securities regulator (DJN)  Chinese regulators to look into cases of malicious selling of shares  Some Greek creditors want Athens to legislate more reform measures before releasing aid  US Durable Goods Jun 3.4%, f/c 3%, -2.1%-prev  US Non-def Cap Ex-Air Jun 0.9%, f/c 0.4%, -0.4%-prev, positive data overlooked by haven flows  Brent Crude futures settle at 53.47/bbl down 2.1% Macro themes in play  USD broadly lower vs majors as risk aversion wave sweeps markets; US short rates down as 'international' component could have greater impact on Fed thinking; rate diffs move against dollar; EM hit; EEM -2% and at crucial point on charts  FX market choppy and position driven; traders looking for Fed clarity/preparation for Sep hike at Wednesday meet likely to be disappointed; futures prices Sep hike chances at only 38%  CAD, AUD cling to small gains but nobody seeing a turn; Asian currency blowout leaves few willing to fight USD trend in high beta  China statement on plan to intervene in stocks has no impact in western markets; CAF > -8%; Europe down hard, ends on lows of day  Oil, Copper down again; CRB makes lower lows for 9th straight session Currency summaries EUR/USD  Profit taking slump post-IFO persists into NY open, near 1.1070  Bear pressure early on, 1.1050, helped by EUR/JPY slide toward 136.20  US durable goods ex-trans for May revised down, USD weakness takes hold  EUR hits 1.11, DE-US spreads tighten, JPY weakens as USD/JPY slide abates  EUR/USD hits 1.1129 high, USD rebounds & pair near 1.1095 late in the day  No major EZ data due; US econ data & Fed meeting to drive EUR/USD for now USD/JPY  Shanghai's collapse favored yen against most ccys; EUR the main exception  EUR & JPY both funding ccys that tend to do well when risk comes off  But N225 futures were only down about 1% vs a 2.56% drop in the DAX  EUR/JPY ran stops above 136.50 o/n & fell back below there early NY  137.10 hi hit 200-DMA; Kijun breached at 136.97; 138.00-10 key hurdles  USD/JPY pierced Cloud top at 123.06, but bids at figure stopped the rot  Treasury ylds & US stocks soft as well into FOMC, Q2 GDP; JPY IP Thursday GBP/USD  GBP/USD reversed early weakness (Haldane/China), rallies to high at 1.5597  Cable ends NY session by 1.5557 as int'l factors may delay US liftoff  EUR/GBP rallies as German IFO beat lifts EUR, EUR/GBP rises to 0.7159  0.7162 50% Fib of 0.7389-0.6935 holds, abv 0.7239 upper 21-d Boll attracts  Commodity swoon & Chinese equity weakness continue to weigh  UK Q2 prelim GDP Tues & Fed meeting Wed eyed for hint at UK-US liftoff USD/CHF  Shanghai's collapse triggered a fleeting USD/CHF plunge to the 200-DMA  3rd straight day that MA (0.9530) caught pullbacks; 113pt bounce today  EUR/CHF's powerful rally ran stops above the June highs  Month chart shows how cheap EUR/CHF is on REERs & yields spreads  EUR-funded risk-on trades squeezed by China-led, global risk-off flows  Rumors of SNB, but don't think there help's needed at this stage  1.07 nearby hurdle; but 1.0990 & 1.10 are the Fibo & range-top targets USD/CAD  O/N range 1.2980/50, NorAm rg 1.2995/3045, cl 1.3039 (+29 pips in NY)  Brent -2.4%, WTI -1.6%, Aluminum "unch" (Aug) copper -1.4% gold +0.85%  AUD/CAD closed "unch", 0.9486, CAD/JPY "unch", 94.58, EUR/CAD +1.0%  DXY -0.76%, NZD/CAD +0.4% CTAs/HFs pare Kiwi shorts- RBNZ fallout  Oil pxs continue decline- soft commodities, precious metals exception  US durable goods beat f/c, Cda PPI/RMPI tomorrow, slew of US data AUD/USD  Quiet European morning; pair hug 0.7290, NY opens 0.7295, pair dips early  Dip bought on broad USD weakness fm o/n persists, s-t AUD/USD bears relent  Pair lifts to0.7325, aided by downward revision of May US durables ex-tran  USD rebounds, led by USD/JPY, AUD/USD begins steady slide fm session high  Near 0.7285 late in day to leave pair near flat  No big Oz data. U.S. eco data & Fed meeting to give directional cues NZD/USD  Short squeeze gains hold in Europe as USD weakness keeps dips shallow  NY opens near 0.6605, lift ensues> May durable goods downward revision  Weak stops above 0.6625 run, follow through sees 0.6639 high made  AUD/NZD break of 55-DMA & dive towards 1.1000/05 helps pair's lift  Pair slips twds NY open as USD slide abates & some losses recouped  NZ building consents Jul 29 & Fed meeting are key risks this week LATAM  LatAm markets moves broadly lower, after China equities crater  Safe haven flows dominate US yields lower USD broadly bid vs EM CCYs  USD/MXN ends NY 16.2850, Mex trade figs beat mfg exports & dom demand gain  USD/BRL off 0.3% ends NY at 3.3625 off highs by 3.3815  BCB poll shows inflation still rising, impeachment talk hurting conf  USD/CLP to new 6-yr high at 667.50 as copper hits new low on China outlook ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * China late stock slide spooks offshore markets and grabs all the attention * EUR/USD rally weighed generally on long USD positions but move reversed in NY * Once London went home NY went back to what they do best - buy USD * China stock slide a concern but more interest in broader economy * Friday looms large (China official PMI) more so then Wednesday Fed USD/KRW traded an 1165.5-1173.8 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1167. The Kospi closed down 0.35%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3679-1.3737 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3684. The Straits Times closed down 1.17%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8100-3.8160 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.8150. KLSE index closed down 0.6%. USD/IDR traded a 13440-13465 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13460. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13453. The IDX Composite index closed down 1.75%. USD/PHP traded a 45.51-57 range in Asia on Monday; last at 45.56. The PSE index closed down 1.5%. USD/THB traded a 34.81-90 range in Asia on Monday; last at 34.85. Thai Set closed down 1.8%. USD/TWD traded a 31.446-535 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.49. The Taiex closed down 2.4%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1176 slightly higher than the previous 6.1169 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2094-6.2100 range; last at 6.2095. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2216; range 6.2194-6.2289. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2770-6.2790. The Shanghai Composite closed down 8.5%. The property sub sector closed down 9.4%. USD/INR traded a 63.99-64.21 range in Asia on Monday; last at 64.185. The Sensex closed down 1.95%. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Nil Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - FOMC in focus as data flow fairly quiet Fed meets Wednesday and while no one is expecting any policy change - statement will receive a lot of attention, as the market tries to gauge when the Fed will commence the tightening cycle. Fed Chair Yellen has repeatedly started she expects there will be tightening 2015, but the market remains skeptical and the consensus is that if the Fed does hike rates this year it will most likely be in December. Any indication from the Fed statement that a September lift-off is likely/highly possible will force the market to price in a hike sooner than later. That should push short-term yields higher and take the USD higher as well. A hawkish Fed statement may also put further stress on already stressed emerging market assets. EM assets and currencies have come under pressure lately due to China concerns and falling commodities. The prospect of a Sept Fed rate hike could flame up EM concerns and thus put even more pressure on the AUD. If the Fed statement suggests the Fed will remain ultra patient and will move in December at the earliest - the USD could come under some broad pressure from impatient USD longs. Key data: The US calendar remains weighted with housing data in the week ahead. On Tuesday Case-Shiller House prices will be released along with Markit Comp and Services PMI. On Wednesday Pending Home Sales will be released prior to the FOMC decision/statement - followed Thursday by Advanced Q2 GDP and weekly jobless claims. Finally on Friday by US wages/employment costs, Univ of Mich sentiment and Chicago PMI. The key data out of Europe will be German CPI and EZ sentiment data on Thursday followed Friday by EZ Inflation data. The key data event in the UK in the week ahead will be UK Prelim GDP on Tuesday. RBA Governor Stevens will speak on Thursday when AUS Building Approvals will also be released along with export and import prices. On Friday Aus PPI will be released. In New Zealand the only data of note is Building Consents on Wednesday. In Japan Retail Sales will be released on Tuesday - followed Wednesday by MOF flow data and Japan IP. The key data event in Japan will be Thursday's CPI data. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's technical view as at Sunday July 26 Equities S&P: The weak price action late last week negated any chance S&P would resume trending higher in the short-term at least. The 5-dma turned lower and crossed below the 10-dma - suggesting a negative turn in price momentum while the break and close below 20-dma at 2,090 suggests a correction lower might be underway. Friday's fall halted at 2,077, which is precisely the 61.8 fibo of the recent 2,044/2,132 move. A break below targets the 200-dma at 2,065. {Last 2,079} DAX has stopped trending higher, as the 5-dma has crossed below the 10-dma and both the 5-day and 20-day moving averages are pointing lower. The price closed below the 38.2 fibo of the 10,652/11,802 move at 11,362 and the next level of support is found at the 20-dma at 11,280. {Last 11,347} ASX trend higher proved short-lived, as last week's price action resulting in the 5-dma pointing lower. On Friday the ASX tested and briefly broke support at 5,550/5,560 but managed to close just above that level. That window contains the 50% retracement of the 5,383/5,718 move (5,550) and the 20-dma (5,560). A close below 5,550 targets the 61.8 of that move at 5,511. Resistance at 5,595/5,605 where the 50-day and 200-day moving averages converge. {Last 5,566} SSEC The heavy-handed government intervention in the SSEC has managed to significantly improve the technical outlook. The 38.2 fibo of the 5,178/3,373 move at 4,064 broke last week and the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages are now aligned in a bullish formation. The 20-day is not yet pointing higher - so it is too early to say a trend higher has commenced. Resistance is found at the ascending 100-day MA at 4,180 and a break and close above that level would suggest a trend higher has commenced. {Last 4,070} Commodities Gold: The trend lower is well-entrenched and becoming more pronounced. The 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages are in a classic bear formation and only a break above the 10-dma at 1,120 would suggest the momentum is waning. The price is stalling ard 1,085 which is the 50% retracement of the 251.70/1,920 move and a break/close below that level targets 61.8 of that move at 890. {Last 1,099} Iron ore: Iron ore isn't trending in either direction and it has consolidated since ripping to a 44.10 low at the height of the China equity meltdown. The 20-dma comes in at 52.44 and it needs to move above that level to relieve the downward pressure. A fall below 47.50 would be bearish and suggest it is ready to start trending lower again. {Last 50.70} Lon copper: The trend lower in copper accelerated last week and the break below the previous trend low at 5,240 was bearish. From a technical perspective - there isn't any significant support levels this side of 4,500 while resistance is at former fibo support at 5,635 (61.8 of 2,817/10,190 move) {Last 5,262} NYMEX crude: The trend lower continues - with the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The next level of support is at the April 1 low at 47.05 with a break targeting the March 18 trend low at 42.03. Only a break and close above the 10-dma at 50.40 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 48.14} FX EUR/USD: The trend lower ended last week, as the 5-dma has turned higher and is about tom cross above the 10-dma. The price is stalling at the 20-dma around 1.1015 and a close above that reading initially targets the 38.2 fibo of the 1.1440/1.0808 move at 1.1050. A double bottom has formed at 1.0922 and a break below that level returns the pressure to the downside. {Last 1.0986} USD/JPY: The 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages remain aligned in a bullish formation, but it isn't trending higher due to 5-dma pointing slightly lower. A break above 124.50 will see the trend higher resume for the June 5 trend high at 125.86. The rapidly ascending tankan line is support around 123.70 while key support is at the top of the daily I-cloud at 123.05. {Last 123.79} AUD/USD has been gently trending lower since the start of July when it was around 0.7600. The 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages remain locked in a bearish formation and showing no sign the trend is ready to die out. Only a move above the 20-dma around 0.7450 would suggest the trend is over. The objective of the current move is the 61.8 fibo of the post-float low (0.4775)/post-float high (1.1081) at 0.7185 {Last 0.7285} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13590 13620 13600 13610-13630 USD/JPY 123.84 123.01 123.24 INR 64.50 64.64 64.56 64.58-60 EUR/USD 1.1129 1.0969 1.1088 KRW 1169 1171.2 1168.5 1168.5-69.5 EUR/JPY 137.10 135.78 136.67 MYR 3.8400 3.8480 3.8400 3.8440-60 GBP/USD 1.5595 1.5490 1.5557 PHP 45.66 45.70 45.66 45.61-64 USD/CAD 1.3050 1.2980 1.3039 TWD 31.48 31.65 31.55 31.55-57 AUD/USD 0.7325 0.7264 0.7269 CNY 1-mth 6.1270 6.1260 6.1260-70 NZD/USD 0.6639 0.6565 0.6605 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1830-50 USD/SGD 1.3737 1.3667 1.3690 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2780 6.2780-00 USD/THB 34.91 34.81 34.88 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17441 -128 -0.73 10-year 2.215% 2.26% S&P 500 2068 -12 -0.58 2-year 0.655% 0.68% NASDAQ 5040 -49 -0.96 30-year 2.93% 2.96% FTSE 6505 -75 -1.14 Spot Gold($) 1092.20 1097.70 DAX 11056 -291 -2.57 Nymex 47.08 48.14 Nikkei 20350 -194 -0.95 Brent 52.96 54.62 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)