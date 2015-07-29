SYDNEY, July 29(IFR) - Tuesday night headlines  Stocks rebound, ignoring decline in Chinese markets  Oil up after 4-day loss; bets for drop in U.S. stockpiles  ECB approves Athens stock exchange reopening, timing undecided  US Consumer Confidence Jul 90.9, f/c 100, 99.8-prev  US Consumer Expectations Jul 79.9, 92.8-prev, lowest since Feb 2014  S&P cuts Brazil's outlook to negative from stable  S&P says assumes Brazil will avoid a rating downgrade, may cut rating if govt backtracks on policy Macro themes in play  Dollar broadly up as equity markets recover although China bounce meager; CAF (China ETF) higher by only 1% in NYC trading, matches Shanghai move; position chop in FX ahead of Wednesday Fed meeting; traders hope for clarity on rate hike timing but markets only price Sep chances as 1-in-3  US rates steady, data cloudy; Markit PMI beat balanced by Consumer Confidence miss; EUR/USD and USD/JPY sideways in NorAm trading  Cable better on GDP beat; CAD, AUD correct with commodities; CRB makes higher high for first day in ten  EM disappointing, can't make anything of higher stocks/higher commodities; bearish; BRL new lows on downgrade Currency summaries EUR/USD  EUR X's weigh in Europe, EUR heavy vs commodity ccys & GBP especially  EUR/USD dragged lower, hits 1.1022 in very early NY, no more losses though  USD gives back gains & commodities firm, US confidence data comes in soft  Slow & steady ascent for most of NY sees lift near 1.1065  Late day USD bounce sees pair near 1.1045 late in the day  O/n action likely limited as market awaits FOMC, no action exp by Fed USD/JPY  USD/JPY rebound stalled before Mon's 123.84 high in early NY trading  Poor Cons Conf ushered in a 123.505 low by 38.2% of the week's range  Stocks recovered more than 2-yr yld spreads w China risk shrugged off  EUR/JPY struggling into numerous tech hurdles by 137; Risk-on a drag, too  JPY weaker v all other majors save the EUR, which now the main funder  Japan Retail Sales tonight, but IP on Thur is more important to BOJ GBP/USD  GBP/USD rallied after UK Q2 GDP data met expectations Q/Q & Y/Y  Domestic demand seen rising, with GBP strength eating into Mfg /exports  Cable ends NY off session high 1.5628 by 1.5605, BOE wary of GBP strength  EUR/GBP resumes slide as GBP strength likely prevails particularly v EUR  BOE's Carney says decision on normalization will be clearer by YE '15  Market expects some BOE members to vote for hikes at next week's meeting  EUR/GBP support at 21-DMA (0.7076) just ahead of Tues low/100-HMA area USD/CHF  Risk rebound allowed CHF to recover v EUR & JPY; the lead funding ccys  O/B EUR/CHF retraced a portion of Mon's massive rise; key props 1.0545-60  Recent surge ends multi-mo range capped near 1.05; new 1.10 range top eyed  161.8% Fibo off of Apr's 1.0235-1.0524 base is at 1.0990 as well  USD/CHF slipped in NY, weighed dn by EUR/CHF sales & O/B P-T  High is by top of up channel top from May; 200-DMA by 0.9530 is key sppt  US data mostly ignored ahead of FOMC Wed & Thur's GDP report USD/CAD  O/N range 1.2996/43, Noram range 1.2912/3025, cl 1.2935 (-84 pips NY)  Brent -0.6%, WTI +0.9%, Aluminium +1.5% (Aug) copper +2.6% gold -0.2%  AUD/CAD clsd unch, 0.9470, CAD/JPY +1.2%, 95.57, EUR/CAD -1.1%, 1.4284  DXY +0.26%, NZD/CAD +0.45% CTAs/HFs paring NZD shorts ahead of Wheeler  Crude mixed; WTI higher on firmer US data, WCS connect boosted Loonie  Canadian PPI higher than f/c but RMPI plunged. Fed statement is key AUD/USD  Consolidation near 0.7315 in Europe after 0.7250 barrier repelled  Early NY quiet but action upped as commodities firm  Pair lifts and hits 0.7344 high, offers into 200-HMA & 0.7350 limit gains  Slight slip sees pair near 0.7330 late in the day  Action in Asia likely quiet as mkt now awaits Fed NZD/USD  Rally begun in Asia resumes in NY after quiet session in Europe's morning  Pair lifts from blw 0.6660 in NY as the USD softens, Europe's high breaks  More gains after weak US confidence data and commodities rally  0.6710 high made, near 0.685 late as USD rebounds late  Wheeler likely reiterates last week's statement LATAM  USD/MXN moved to session lows at 16.2145 as Chinese markets stabilized  USD longs were re-established ahead of Wed FOMC, USD/MXN ends NY by 16.28  USD/BRL rallied to 3.4346 as S&P lowered Brazil's credit outlook  Brazil's Levy says Brazil needs high level of fiscal discipline  USD/CLP ends NY by 666.50 despite copper rally (+2.3%) USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ retreats as China stock markets steady after Monday's collapse * (Just in case) position adjustments ahead of FOMC key driver * NZD rally continues as Wheeler reiterates what he has said previously * Commodities finally break a 10-day straight losing sequence * Asia to focus on month end flows; more AXJ and commodity ccy short covering USD/KRW traded an 1161.7-1170.6 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1164.9. The Kospi closed up 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3653-1.3696 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3663. The Straits Times closed down 0.8%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8125-3.8160 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.8150. KLSE index closed down 0.6%. USD/IDR traded a 13455-13470 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13455. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13460. The IDX Composite index closed down 1.2%. USD/PHP traded a 45.48-525 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 45.50. The PSE index closed down 0.9%. USD/THB traded a 34.835-945 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 34.89. Thai Set closed down 0.8%. USD/TWD traded a 31.478-522 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.49. The Taiex closed up 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1154 slightly lower than the previous 6.1176 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2093-6.2097 range; last at 6.2095. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2178; range 6.2162-6.2210. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2710-6.2730. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.7%. The property sub sector closed down 0.9%. USD/INR traded a 63.89-64.14 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 63.915. The Sensex closed down 0.0%. The week ahead - FOMC in focus as data flow fairly quiet Fed meets Wednesday and while no one is expecting any policy change - statement will receive a lot of attention, as the market tries to gauge when the Fed will commence the tightening cycle. Fed Chair Yellen has repeatedly started she expects there will be tightening 2015, but the market remains skeptical and the consensus is that if the Fed does hike rates this year it will most likely be in December. Any indication from the Fed statement that a September lift-off is likely/highly possible will force the market to price in a hike sooner than later. That should push short-term yields higher and take the USD higher as well. A hawkish Fed statement may also put further stress on already stressed emerging market assets. EM assets and currencies have come under pressure lately due to China concerns and falling commodities. The prospect of a Sept Fed rate hike could flame up EM concerns and thus put even more pressure on the AUD. If the Fed statement suggests the Fed will remain ultra patient and will move in December at the earliest - the USD could come under some broad pressure from impatient USD longs. Key data: US calendar remains weighted with housing data in the week ahead. On Wednesday Pending Home Sales will be released prior to FOMC decision/statement - followed Thursday by Advanced Q2 GDP and weekly jobless claims. Finally on Friday by US wages/employment costs, UoM sentiment and Chicago PMI. The key data out of Europe will be German CPI and EZ sentiment data on Thursday followed Friday by EZ Inflation data. The key data event in the UK in the week ahead will be UK Prelim GDP on Tuesday. RBA Governor Stevens will speak on Thursday when AUS Building Approvals will also be released along with export and import prices. On Friday Aus PPI will be released. In New Zealand the only data of note is Building Consents on Wednesday. The key data event in Japan will be Thursday's CPI data. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com JOHN Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 26 July Equities S&P: The weak price action late last week negated any chance S&P would resume trending higher in the short-term at least. The 5-dma turned lower and crossed below the 10-dma - suggesting a negative turn in price momentum while the break and close below 20-dma at 2,090 suggests a correction lower might be underway. Friday's fall halted at 2,077, which is precisely the 61.8 fibo of the recent 2,044/2,132 move. A break below targets the 200-dma at 2,065. {Last 2,079} DAX has stopped trending higher, as the 5-dma has crossed below the 10-dma and both the 5-day and 20-day moving averages are pointing lower. The price closed below the 38.2 fibo of the 10,652/11,802 move at 11,362 and the next level of support is found at the 20-dma at 11,280. {Last 11,347} ASX trend higher proved short-lived, as last week's price action resulting in the 5-dma pointing lower. On Friday the ASX tested and briefly broke support at 5,550/5,560 but managed to close just above that level. That window contains the 50% retracement of the 5,383/5,718 move (5,550) and the 20-dma (5,560). A close below 5,550 targets the 61.8 of that move at 5,511. Resistance at 5,595/5,605 where the 50-day and 200-day moving averages converge. {Last 5,566} SSEC The heavy-handed government intervention in the SSEC has managed to significantly improve the technical outlook. The 38.2 fibo of the 5,178/3,373 move at 4,064 broke last week and the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages are now aligned in a bullish formation. The 20-day is not yet pointing higher - so it is too early to say a trend higher has commenced. Resistance is found at the ascending 100-day MA at 4,180 and a break and close above that level would suggest a trend higher has commenced. {Last 4,070} Commodities Gold The trend lower is well-entrenched and becoming more pronounced. The 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages are in a classic bear formation and only a break above the 10-dma at 1,120 would suggest the momentum is waning. The price is stalling ard 1,085 which is the 50% retracement of the 251.70/1,920 move and a break/close below that level targets 61.8 of that move at 890. {Last 1,099} Iron Ore Iron ore isn't trending in either direction and it has consolidated since ripping to a 44.10 low at the height of the China equity meltdown. The 20-dma comes in at 52.44 and it needs to move above that level to relieve the downward pressure. A fall below 47.50 would be bearish and suggest it is ready to start trending lower again. {Last 50.70} Lon Copper The trend lower in copper accelerated last week and the break below the previous trend low at 5,240 was bearish. From a technical perspective - there isn't any significant support levels this side of 4,500 while resistance is at former fibo support at 5,635 (61.8 of 2,817/10,190 move) {Last 5,262} NYMEX Crude The trend lower continues - with the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The next level of support is at the April 1 low at 47.05 with a break targeting the March 18 trend low at 42.03. Only a break and close above the 10-dma at 50.40 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 48.14} FX EUR/USD: The trend lower ended last week, as the 5-dma has turned higher and is about tom cross above the 10-dma. The price is stalling at the 20-dma around 1.1015 and a close above that reading initially targets the 38.2 fibo of the 1.1440/1.0808 move at 1.1050. A double bottom has formed at 1.0922 and a break below that level returns the pressure to the downside. {Last 1.0986} USD/JPY: The 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages remain aligned in a bullish formation, but it isn't trending higher due to 5-dma pointing slightly lower. A break above 124.50 will see the trend higher resume for the June 5 trend high at 125.86. The rapidly ascending tankan line is support around 123.70 while key support is at the top of the daily I-cloud at 123.05. {Last 123.79} AUD/USD has been gently trending lower since the start of July when it was around 0.7600. The 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages remain locked in a bearish formation and showing no sign the trend is ready to die out. Only a move above the 20-dma around 0.7450 would suggest the trend is over. The objective of the current move is the 61.8 fibo of the post-float low (0.4775)/post-float high (1.1081) at 0.7185 {Last 0.7285} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13590 13580 13545 13550-13570 USD/JPY 123.79 123.07 123.57 INR 64.35 64.28 64.13 64.18-20 EUR/USD 1.1099 1.1022 1.1060 KRW 1168 1167.3 1161 1161-1162 EUR/JPY 136.97 136.38 136.60 MYR 3.8335 3.8330 3.8195 3.8210-30 GBP/USD 1.5628 1.5528 1.5612 PHP 45.57 45.58 45.55 45.55-57 USD/CAD 1.3043 1.3005 1.2921 TWD 31.47 31.47 31.405 31.40-41 AUD/USD 0.7344 0.7257 0.7337 CNY 1-mth 6.1240 6.1235 6.1260-70 NZD/USD 0.6710 0.6601 0.6691 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1800 6.1790-10 USD/SGD 1.3696 1.3622 1.3633 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2750-70 USD/THB 34.945 34.83 34.835 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17630 +189 +1.09 10-year 2.25% 2.215% S&P 500 2093 +26 +1.24 2-year 0.67% 0.655% NASDAQ 5089 +49 +0.98 30-year 2.96% 2.93% FTSE 6555 +50 +0.77 Spot Gold($) 1095.50 1092.20 DAX 11174 +118 +1.06 Nymex 47.98 47.08 Nikkei 20329 -21 -0.10 Brent 52.96 52.96