SYDNEY, July 30(IFR) - Wednesday night headlines
Fed: Will raise rates when some further improvement in labor mkt seen and
reasonably confident inflation will move back to 2% target
Fed: Risks to econ & labor mkt remain nearly balanced; Econ activity expanding
moderately, with solid jobs & declining unemployment
Fed: Inflation continues to run below objective, partly reflecting earlier
declines in energy prices & prices of non-energy imports
USD sees kneejerk dive post-statement but buyers emerge, action then choppy
late in day
U.S. June pending home sales m/m -1.8% f/c +1.0% prv 0.9%
IMF's Lagarde: Received letter from Greek authorities to invite IMF to work
with Greece on proposed debt reform; Lagarde: A significant debt restructuring
should take place for Greece
Weekly Crude stocks off 4.2mln bbls v 0.18mln draw f/c
Saudi Arabia to reduce oil production after summer- CNBC citing DJN
Speaker of House Boehner to declare support for repealing ban on U.S. crude
oil exports-Industry sources
Macro themes in play
STIR markets ends unch after Fed meeting leaves rate timing cloudy; something
in statement for both sides; strong majority of economists/dealers see Sep move
while futures market prices only 36% chance; sets up Sep meeting as a nail-biter
Dollar modestly higher vs majors as stocks higher for second day; USD/CHF
closes at 3 month highs; Street likes the long USD trade but markets still not
in strong hands
Small bounce in commodities; oil up on talk Saudi to cut output after summer:
EM/high beta random trading; AUD capped by 200-hma
Currency summaries provided by the NY IFR/BUZZ team
EUR/USD
Pair pressured in Europe & early NY as USD firm & DE-US spreads widen
Support in 1.1000/15 zone tested before light short covering bounce
Oil lift & USD give back sees pair near 1.1050 into the Fed
Statement seen as dovish initially, USD & yields dive, EUR/USD to 1.1080
USD buyers emerge though and Tsy yields recover from lows, all post-Fed gains
given back
Pair goes on to make new session low at 1.0950/60 support tested late
DE jobs data & US Q2 GDP data the risks for tomorrow
USD/JPY
FOMC reflective of econ data since last meeting enough for a spike to 124
USD/JPY already on rise before that w WTI gains on 4.2mm bbl drawdown
Pending Home Sale were weak, but glossed over into key data Thur & Fri
USD/JPY's post FOMC dip to 123.54 caught by hrly Cloud btm, NY AM low
Daily Cloud top support rises to 123.34 Thur, by today's 123.33 low
Japan IP & flows Thur; Jobs, CPI, Spending & Housing Fri
EUR/JPY tight; NZD/JPY hi hit 23.6% Fibo; GBP/JPY by July high
GBP/USD
Weak UK data initially disregarded, w Cable climbing toward 1.57 hurdles
61.8% of Jun-Jul & upper 21-d Bolli tech hurdles by 1.57; stops beyond
Cable faltered after a WTI rise on drawdowns lifted Tsy ylds
FOMC little changed, small tweaks due to data since last meeting
Thin algo dip to NY low of 1.5602 after the statement; long candle wick
EUR/GBP makes new lows for the week after O/S rebound
USD/CHF
More consolidation of recent CHF selling dominated before the FOMC
Fed's little-changed statement reflected data changes since last meeting
USD/CHF spiked to 0.9661 from a 0.9605 post-FOMC low
See EUR/CHF's late Jul surge past Apr-Jul highs in 1.0500s pts to 1.10 top
USD/CAD
O/N rg 1.2920/66, Noram rg 1.2860/2968, close 1.2933 (-5 pips in NY)
Brent crude +0.25%, WTI +1.5%, Aluminium +0.5% copper +0.4% gold -0.04%
AUD/CAD clsd -0.4%, 0.9436, CAD/JPY +0.3%, 95.78, EUR/CAD -0.3%, 1.4231
DXY +0.26%, NZD/CAD -0.1% 0,8625 as CTA/HFs lost interest after cull
Oil prices mixed, WTI higher after 4.2mn crude draw vs -0.2mn f/c
FOMC data dependent, labour market main focus, market whipsaw post Fed
AUD/USD
Tight range in Europe's morning and early NY, holds 0.7295/0.7330
Lift in iron-ore & copper aid to keep downside limited, USD limits topside
Near 0.7315 into Fed, knee-jerk spike up to 0.7348 post-Fed
Mkt took statement as dovish initially, US tsy yields dropped
AUD/USD spike gains erased though as USD buyers emerge & yields recover
Near 0.7305 late, AU Q2 exp/imp prices & June building approvals due later
NZD/USD
Tight range in early NY as pair slips back to test top of t-l off Apr high
Held to 0.6670/00 range heading into Fed
Knee-jerk spike up as mkt sees statement as dovish, 0.6725 neared
Gains erode as USD buyers emerge, to 0.6667 before settling near 0.6690
NZ June building permits the risk for the pair in Asia
LATAM
USD/MXN closed lower - oil prices popped, WTI +1.5% after EIA crude drop
USD/BRL chopped 3.3142/3.3708 onshore (BRBY) 3.3121/3.3708 offshore
Bovespa +0.8%, MXX Bolsa (IPC) +0.6% & SASE idx (IPSA) +0.6%
USD/CLP closed +0.15% higher at 666.10 despite copper prices +0.4%
Chile has earlier FX market close, missed whippy post FOMC price action
All eyes on BcB tonight, widely expected to hike SELIC (O/N) 50bp 14.25%
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ complex thru OTC & NDF markets close in NY on their high
* Something for both sides from Fed - Sept on table despite pricing at 36%
* Overall nothing really new here but USD buyers quick to the fore
* Month end flows to dominate in Asia - USD to stay firm however
* Stocks post strong gains as recent correlations work well again o/n
USD/KRW traded an 1156.4-1161 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1158.4. The
Kospi closed down 0.1%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3625-1.3661 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3649. The
Straits Times closed up 0.1%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.8100-3.8165 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.8125. KLSE
index closed down 0.05%.
USD/IDR traded a 13443-13458 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13450. The
Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13460. The IDX Composite index
closed up 0.15%.
USD/PHP traded a 45.44-535 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.53. The PSE
index closed up 0.05%.
USD/THB traded a 34.825-95 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 34.95. Thai Set
closed up 0.75%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.41-469 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.455. The Taiex
closed down 0.2%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1150 slightly lower than the previous
6.1154 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2085-6.2096 range; last at 6.2091. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2172; range 6.2137-6.2180. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2720-6.2740. The Shanghai Composite closed down 3.5%. The property sub
sector closed down 4.6%.
USD/INR traded a 63.82-63.94 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.91. The
Sensex closed up 0.4%.
Looking ahead - economic data (GMT)
30 Jul 22:45 NZ Building Consents
30 Jul 23:50 JP Industrial output
30 Jul 01:30 AU Import Prices
30 Jul 01:30 AU Export Prices
30 Jul 01:30 AU Building Approvals
30 Jul 01:30 AU Private House Approvals
30 Jul 02:30 SG Preliminary Unemployment
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13570 13600 13575 13580-13600 USD/JPY 124.03 123.33 123.94
INR 64.22 64.21 64.18 64.18-20 EUR/USD 1.1085 1.0966 1.0986
KRW 1161 1163 1158.5 1163-1163.8 EUR/JPY 136.93 135.98 136.17
MYR 3.8250 3.8300 3.8190 3.8300-30 GBP/USD 1.5691 1.5588 1.5601
PHP 45.60 45.54 45.53 45.55-57 USD/CAD 1.2968 1.2860 1.2945
TWD 31.43 31.48 31.40 31.47-49 AUD/USD 0.7351 0.7282 0.7295
CNY 1-mth 6.1245 6.1235 6.1235-45 NZD/USD 0.6739 0.6645 0.6662
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1790-00 USD/SGD 1.3692 1.3625 1.3690
CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2740 6.2730-50 USD/THB 34.985 34.825 34.965
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17751 +121 +0.68 10-year 2.29% 2.215%
S&P 500 2108 +15 +0.73 2-year 0.71% 0.655%
NASDAQ 5112 +23 +0.45 30-year 3.00% 2.93%
FTSE 6631 +76 +1.16 Spot Gold($) 1097.50 1092.20
DAX 11212 +38 +0.34 Nymex 48.79 47.08
Nikkei 20303 -26 -0.13 Brent 53.55 52.96
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)