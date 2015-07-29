SYDNEY, July 30(IFR) - Wednesday night headlines  Fed: Will raise rates when some further improvement in labor mkt seen and reasonably confident inflation will move back to 2% target  Fed: Risks to econ & labor mkt remain nearly balanced; Econ activity expanding moderately, with solid jobs & declining unemployment  Fed: Inflation continues to run below objective, partly reflecting earlier declines in energy prices & prices of non-energy imports  USD sees kneejerk dive post-statement but buyers emerge, action then choppy late in day  U.S. June pending home sales m/m -1.8% f/c +1.0% prv 0.9%  IMF's Lagarde: Received letter from Greek authorities to invite IMF to work with Greece on proposed debt reform; Lagarde: A significant debt restructuring should take place for Greece  Weekly Crude stocks off 4.2mln bbls v 0.18mln draw f/c  Saudi Arabia to reduce oil production after summer- CNBC citing DJN  Speaker of House Boehner to declare support for repealing ban on U.S. crude oil exports-Industry sources Macro themes in play  STIR markets ends unch after Fed meeting leaves rate timing cloudy; something in statement for both sides; strong majority of economists/dealers see Sep move while futures market prices only 36% chance; sets up Sep meeting as a nail-biter  Dollar modestly higher vs majors as stocks higher for second day; USD/CHF closes at 3 month highs; Street likes the long USD trade but markets still not in strong hands  Small bounce in commodities; oil up on talk Saudi to cut output after summer: EM/high beta random trading; AUD capped by 200-hma Currency summaries provided by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD  Pair pressured in Europe & early NY as USD firm & DE-US spreads widen  Support in 1.1000/15 zone tested before light short covering bounce  Oil lift & USD give back sees pair near 1.1050 into the Fed  Statement seen as dovish initially, USD & yields dive, EUR/USD to 1.1080  USD buyers emerge though and Tsy yields recover from lows, all post-Fed gains given back  Pair goes on to make new session low at 1.0950/60 support tested late  DE jobs data & US Q2 GDP data the risks for tomorrow USD/JPY  FOMC reflective of econ data since last meeting enough for a spike to 124  USD/JPY already on rise before that w WTI gains on 4.2mm bbl drawdown  Pending Home Sale were weak, but glossed over into key data Thur & Fri  USD/JPY's post FOMC dip to 123.54 caught by hrly Cloud btm, NY AM low  Daily Cloud top support rises to 123.34 Thur, by today's 123.33 low  Japan IP & flows Thur; Jobs, CPI, Spending & Housing Fri  EUR/JPY tight; NZD/JPY hi hit 23.6% Fibo; GBP/JPY by July high GBP/USD  Weak UK data initially disregarded, w Cable climbing toward 1.57 hurdles  61.8% of Jun-Jul & upper 21-d Bolli tech hurdles by 1.57; stops beyond  Cable faltered after a WTI rise on drawdowns lifted Tsy ylds  FOMC little changed, small tweaks due to data since last meeting  Thin algo dip to NY low of 1.5602 after the statement; long candle wick  EUR/GBP makes new lows for the week after O/S rebound USD/CHF  More consolidation of recent CHF selling dominated before the FOMC  Fed's little-changed statement reflected data changes since last meeting  USD/CHF spiked to 0.9661 from a 0.9605 post-FOMC low  See EUR/CHF's late Jul surge past Apr-Jul highs in 1.0500s pts to 1.10 top USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.2920/66, Noram rg 1.2860/2968, close 1.2933 (-5 pips in NY)  Brent crude +0.25%, WTI +1.5%, Aluminium +0.5% copper +0.4% gold -0.04%  AUD/CAD clsd -0.4%, 0.9436, CAD/JPY +0.3%, 95.78, EUR/CAD -0.3%, 1.4231  DXY +0.26%, NZD/CAD -0.1% 0,8625 as CTA/HFs lost interest after cull  Oil prices mixed, WTI higher after 4.2mn crude draw vs -0.2mn f/c  FOMC data dependent, labour market main focus, market whipsaw post Fed AUD/USD  Tight range in Europe's morning and early NY, holds 0.7295/0.7330  Lift in iron-ore & copper aid to keep downside limited, USD limits topside  Near 0.7315 into Fed, knee-jerk spike up to 0.7348 post-Fed  Mkt took statement as dovish initially, US tsy yields dropped  AUD/USD spike gains erased though as USD buyers emerge & yields recover  Near 0.7305 late, AU Q2 exp/imp prices & June building approvals due later NZD/USD  Tight range in early NY as pair slips back to test top of t-l off Apr high  Held to 0.6670/00 range heading into Fed  Knee-jerk spike up as mkt sees statement as dovish, 0.6725 neared  Gains erode as USD buyers emerge, to 0.6667 before settling near 0.6690  NZ June building permits the risk for the pair in Asia LATAM  USD/MXN closed lower - oil prices popped, WTI +1.5% after EIA crude drop  USD/BRL chopped 3.3142/3.3708 onshore (BRBY) 3.3121/3.3708 offshore  Bovespa +0.8%, MXX Bolsa (IPC) +0.6% & SASE idx (IPSA) +0.6%  USD/CLP closed +0.15% higher at 666.10 despite copper prices +0.4%  Chile has earlier FX market close, missed whippy post FOMC price action  All eyes on BcB tonight, widely expected to hike SELIC (O/N) 50bp 14.25% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ complex thru OTC & NDF markets close in NY on their high * Something for both sides from Fed - Sept on table despite pricing at 36% * Overall nothing really new here but USD buyers quick to the fore * Month end flows to dominate in Asia - USD to stay firm however * Stocks post strong gains as recent correlations work well again o/n USD/KRW traded an 1156.4-1161 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1158.4. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3625-1.3661 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3649. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8100-3.8165 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.8125. KLSE index closed down 0.05%. USD/IDR traded a 13443-13458 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13450. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13460. The IDX Composite index closed up 0.15%. USD/PHP traded a 45.44-535 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.53. The PSE index closed up 0.05%. USD/THB traded a 34.825-95 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 34.95. Thai Set closed up 0.75%. USD/TWD traded a 31.41-469 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.455. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1150 slightly lower than the previous 6.1154 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2085-6.2096 range; last at 6.2091. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2172; range 6.2137-6.2180. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2720-6.2740. The Shanghai Composite closed down 3.5%. The property sub sector closed down 4.6%. USD/INR traded a 63.82-63.94 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.91. The Sensex closed up 0.4%. Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) 30 Jul 22:45 NZ Building Consents 30 Jul 23:50 JP Industrial output 30 Jul 01:30 AU Import Prices 30 Jul 01:30 AU Export Prices 30 Jul 01:30 AU Building Approvals 30 Jul 01:30 AU Private House Approvals 30 Jul 02:30 SG Preliminary Unemployment Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13570 13600 13575 13580-13600 USD/JPY 124.03 123.33 123.94 INR 64.22 64.21 64.18 64.18-20 EUR/USD 1.1085 1.0966 1.0986 KRW 1161 1163 1158.5 1163-1163.8 EUR/JPY 136.93 135.98 136.17 MYR 3.8250 3.8300 3.8190 3.8300-30 GBP/USD 1.5691 1.5588 1.5601 PHP 45.60 45.54 45.53 45.55-57 USD/CAD 1.2968 1.2860 1.2945 TWD 31.43 31.48 31.40 31.47-49 AUD/USD 0.7351 0.7282 0.7295 CNY 1-mth 6.1245 6.1235 6.1235-45 NZD/USD 0.6739 0.6645 0.6662 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1790-00 USD/SGD 1.3692 1.3625 1.3690 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2740 6.2730-50 USD/THB 34.985 34.825 34.965 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17751 +121 +0.68 10-year 2.29% 2.215% S&P 500 2108 +15 +0.73 2-year 0.71% 0.655% NASDAQ 5112 +23 +0.45 30-year 3.00% 2.93% FTSE 6631 +76 +1.16 Spot Gold($) 1097.50 1092.20 DAX 11212 +38 +0.34 Nymex 48.79 47.08 Nikkei 20303 -26 -0.13 Brent 53.55 52.96