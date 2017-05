SYDNEY, July 30(IFR) - Wednesday night headlines  Fed: Will raise rates when some further improvement in labor mkt seen and reasonably confident inflation will move back to 2% target  Fed: Risks to econ & labor mkt remain nearly balanced; Econ activity expanding moderately, with solid jobs & declining unemployment  Fed: Inflation continues to run below objective, partly reflecting earlier declines in energy prices & prices of non-energy imports  USD sees kneejerk dive post-statement but buyers emerge, action then choppy late in day  U.S. June pending home sales m/m -1.8% f/c +1.0% prv 0.9%  IMF's Lagarde: Received letter from Greek authorities to invite IMF to work with Greece on proposed debt reform; Lagarde: A significant debt restructuring should take place for Greece  Weekly Crude stocks off 4.2mln bbls v 0.18mln draw f/c  Saudi Arabia to reduce oil production after summer- CNBC citing DJN  Speaker of House Boehner to declare support for repealing ban on U.S. crude oil exports-Industry sources Macro themes in play  STIR markets ends unch after Fed meeting leaves rate timing cloudy; something in statement for both sides; strong majority of economists/dealers see Sep move while futures market prices only 36% chance; sets up Sep meeting as a nail-biter  Dollar modestly higher vs majors as stocks higher for second day; USD/CHF closes at 3 month highs; Street likes the long USD trade but markets still not in strong hands  Small bounce in commodities; oil up on talk Saudi to cut output after summer: EM/high beta random trading; AUD capped by 200-hma Currency summaries provided by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD  Pair pressured in Europe & early NY as USD firm & DE-US spreads widen  Support in 1.1000/15 zone tested before light short covering bounce  Oil lift & USD give back sees pair near 1.1050 into the Fed  Statement seen as dovish initially, USD & yields dive, EUR/USD to 1.1080  USD buyers emerge though and Tsy yields recover from lows, all post-Fed gains given back  Pair goes on to make new session low at 1.0950/60 support tested late  DE jobs data & US Q2 GDP data the risks for tomorrow USD/JPY  FOMC reflective of econ data since last meeting enough for a spike to 124  USD/JPY already on rise before that w WTI gains on 4.2mm bbl drawdown  Pending Home Sale were weak, but glossed over into key data Thur & Fri  USD/JPY's post FOMC dip to 123.54 caught by hrly Cloud btm, NY AM low  Daily Cloud top support rises to 123.34 Thur, by today's 123.33 low  Japan IP & flows Thur; Jobs, CPI, Spending & Housing Fri  EUR/JPY tight; NZD/JPY hi hit 23.6% Fibo; GBP/JPY by July high GBP/USD  Weak UK data initially disregarded, w Cable climbing toward 1.57 hurdles  61.8% of Jun-Jul & upper 21-d Bolli tech hurdles by 1.57; stops beyond  Cable faltered after a WTI rise on drawdowns lifted Tsy ylds  FOMC little changed, small tweaks due to data since last meeting  Thin algo dip to NY low of 1.5602 after the statement; long candle wick  EUR/GBP makes new lows for the week after O/S rebound USD/CHF  More consolidation of recent CHF selling dominated before the FOMC  Fed's little-changed statement reflected data changes since last meeting  USD/CHF spiked to 0.9661 from a 0.9605 post-FOMC low  See EUR/CHF's late Jul surge past Apr-Jul highs in 1.0500s pts to 1.10 top USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.2920/66, Noram rg 1.2860/2968, close 1.2933 (-5 pips in NY)  Brent crude +0.25%, WTI +1.5%, Aluminium +0.5% copper +0.4% gold -0.04%  AUD/CAD clsd -0.4%, 0.9436, CAD/JPY +0.3%, 95.78, EUR/CAD -0.3%, 1.4231  DXY +0.26%, NZD/CAD -0.1% 0,8625 as CTA/HFs lost interest after cull  Oil prices mixed, WTI higher after 4.2mn crude draw vs -0.2mn f/c  FOMC data dependent, labour market main focus, market whipsaw post Fed AUD/USD  Tight range in Europe's morning and early NY, holds 0.7295/0.7330  Lift in iron-ore & copper aid to keep downside limited, USD limits topside  Near 0.7315 into Fed, knee-jerk spike up to 0.7348 post-Fed  Mkt took statement as dovish initially, US tsy yields dropped  AUD/USD spike gains erased though as USD buyers emerge & yields recover  Near 0.7305 late, AU Q2 exp/imp prices & June building approvals due later NZD/USD  Tight range in early NY as pair slips back to test top of t-l off Apr high  Held to 0.6670/00 range heading into Fed  Knee-jerk spike up as mkt sees statement as dovish, 0.6725 neared  Gains erode as USD buyers emerge, to 0.6667 before settling near 0.6690  NZ June building permits the risk for the pair in Asia LATAM  USD/MXN closed lower - oil prices popped, WTI +1.5% after EIA crude drop  USD/BRL chopped 3.3142/3.3708 onshore (BRBY) 3.3121/3.3708 offshore  Bovespa +0.8%, MXX Bolsa (IPC) +0.6% & SASE idx (IPSA) +0.6%  USD/CLP closed +0.15% higher at 666.10 despite copper prices +0.4%  Chile has earlier FX market close, missed whippy post FOMC price action  All eyes on BcB tonight, widely expected to hike SELIC (O/N) 50bp 14.25% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ complex thru OTC & NDF markets close in NY on their high * Something for both sides from Fed - Sept on table despite pricing at 36% * Overall nothing really new here but USD buyers quick to the fore * Month end flows to dominate in Asia - USD to stay firm however * Stocks post strong gains as recent correlations work well again o/n USD/KRW traded an 1156.4-1161 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1158.4. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3625-1.3661 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3649. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8100-3.8165 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.8125. KLSE index closed down 0.05%. USD/IDR traded a 13443-13458 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13450. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13460. The IDX Composite index closed up 0.15%. USD/PHP traded a 45.44-535 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.53. The PSE index closed up 0.05%. USD/THB traded a 34.825-95 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 34.95. Thai Set closed up 0.75%. USD/TWD traded a 31.41-469 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.455. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1150 slightly lower than the previous 6.1154 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2085-6.2096 range; last at 6.2091. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2172; range 6.2137-6.2180. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2720-6.2740. The Shanghai Composite closed down 3.5%. The property sub sector closed down 4.6%. USD/INR traded a 63.82-63.94 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.91. The Sensex closed up 0.4%. Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) 30 Jul 22:45 NZ Building Consents 30 Jul 23:50 JP Industrial output 30 Jul 01:30 AU Import Prices 30 Jul 01:30 AU Export Prices 30 Jul 01:30 AU Building Approvals 30 Jul 01:30 AU Private House Approvals 30 Jul 02:30 SG Preliminary Unemployment Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13570 13600 13575 13580-13600 USD/JPY 124.03 123.33 123.94 INR 64.22 64.21 64.18 64.18-20 EUR/USD 1.1085 1.0966 1.0986 KRW 1161 1163 1158.5 1163-1163.8 EUR/JPY 136.93 135.98 136.17 MYR 3.8250 3.8300 3.8190 3.8300-30 GBP/USD 1.5691 1.5588 1.5601 PHP 45.60 45.54 45.53 45.55-57 USD/CAD 1.2968 1.2860 1.2945 TWD 31.43 31.48 31.40 31.47-49 AUD/USD 0.7351 0.7282 0.7295 CNY 1-mth 6.1245 6.1235 6.1235-45 NZD/USD 0.6739 0.6645 0.6662 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1790-00 USD/SGD 1.3692 1.3625 1.3690 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2740 6.2730-50 USD/THB 34.985 34.825 34.965 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17751 +121 +0.68 10-year 2.29% 2.215% S&P 500 2108 +15 +0.73 2-year 0.71% 0.655% NASDAQ 5112 +23 +0.45 30-year 3.00% 2.93% FTSE 6631 +76 +1.16 Spot Gold($) 1097.50 1092.20 DAX 11212 +38 +0.34 Nymex 48.79 47.08 Nikkei 20303 -26 -0.13 Brent 53.55 52.96 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)