SYDNEY, July 31(IFR) - Thursday night headlines * China vows more targeted policy steps to lift economy * IMF won't participate in Greek bailout at this stage, EUR/USD session lows * Greek official dismisses FT report says IMF participating in talks * Banxico sells USD200mln in auction after peso hits record low * Banxico holds Mex rate steady will focus on exch rate and relative mon policy stance w/US, raises daily intervention to USD200mln from 52mln to support peso USD/MXN moves dramatically lower * US GDP Advance Q2 2.3%, f/c 2.6%, 0.6%-prev * US GDP Cons Spending Advance Q2 2.9%, 1.8%-prev * US GDP Deflator Advance Q2 2%, f/c 1.5%, 0.1%-prev * US Core PCE Prices Advance Q2 1.8%, f/c 1.6%, 1%-prev Macro themes in play * US Q2 GDP as exp, better revisions enough to move needle on rate hike odds but still priced at less than 50% for September meeting; USD modestly higher vs majors but flies against EM/high beta as commodity meltdown continues * MXN collapses to new lows, triggers Banxico intervention; BRL, RUB hit hard; China stock market like a dark cloud * DM yield curves, esp US treasuries, flatten big as dollar strength triggers global macro, disinflation fears * Cable steady, holds 200 hma support; USDCHF in highest close since mid-April Currency summaries provided by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * 200-HMA acts magnetically in Europe's morning, near 1.0955 at NY's open * GDP Headline miss sees spike up to but big revisions lift USD & US Tsy yields * Pair dives through Europe's low nears 1.0922 double bottom from Jul 23 & 24 * Small bounce ensues but sellers emerged and level breaks * FT story on IMF not joining Greek bailout talks drives the pair down * 1.0894 low hit before some USD gains erode and pair lifts near 1.0915 late USD/JPY * Took several tries, but USD/JPY hit 124.58 & 61.8% of the Jun-Jul slide at 57 * Local offers ltd the move above the June 21 high at 124.48 * US GDP was so riddled w revisions, beats, misses, new SAs it got a pass * Tsy curve flattened, but L-T ylds fell & risk mixed: GDP rev dn in prior yrs * EUR/JPY broke the Tenkan & 50% of late Jul rise at 135.72; 44/40 next props * Worries about a new Greek debt plan hit Bund ylds and the EUR GBP/USD * GBP remains relatively firm as UK exp'd to follow US lead in hiking rates * Recent UK data, consumer demand, showing signs of recovery, despite weak oil * BOE's Carney sees decision on hike becoming clearer by YE '15 * GBP/USD support at 1.5562 daily pivot support, res 1.5627 daily pivot * EUR/GBP follows 10-HMA (0.7006) lower, UK-EX growth/rates diverging * Euro gets hit after IMF bails on further Greek bailout (FT) * Cross support at lower 21-d Bolli (0.6949 and Jul 17 low at 0.6935 USD/CHF * CHF & EUR lost ground to the USD, but EUR fell more due to Greek worries * EUR/CHF down by June's 1.0574 peak; IMF can't lend Greece more money now * Worries about Greek political upheaval, debt sustainability & implementation * Supports clustered around 1.0550-55; recent O/B readings being remedied * USD/CHF's rise on mixed US data/Fed's by 61.8% of Mar-May slide @0.9725 * July KOF rise to 99.8 fm 89.8 a tiny positive for the franc USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2944/94, NorAm range 1.2963/3045, close 1.3010 (+38 pips in NY) * Brent crude +0.06%, WTI -0.5%, Aluminum -1.3% (Aug) copper -1.3% gold -0.5% * AUD/CAD closed +0.35%, 0.9470, CAD/JPY +0.04%, 95.55, EUR/CAD -0.15%, 1.4191 * DXY +0.65%, NZD/CAD -0.6% 0.8571 as CTAs/HFs start to rebuild cross shorts * Oil prices fell 1.1-1.3% in NY trade- firm DXY & gasoline/diesel contract exp * US GDP 2.3% missed f/c, +0.8% revision Q1 offset. Cda May GDP due tom f/c "0" AUD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe & early NY on broad based USD bid & commodity dips * Sub-0.7280 pre-GDP, headline miss sees spike but upward revisions erase gains * New trend low of 0.7255 but no more losses as 0.7250 barrier defended again * Slow p/t climb in afternoon as USD gives back some gains, near 0.7285 late NZD/USD * Pair lingered just above 200-HMA for Europe's morning, early NY sees it break * Broad based USD bid & commodity slide aid dip towards 0.6600 into US GDP * Choppy reaction on mixed GDP report but bears eventually rule as USD rallies * Pair matches July 27 low at 0.6566 before USD gains fade a bit * Near 0.6590 late in the day, NBNZ July Own Activity due in Asia LATAM * Banxico adds wrinkle to rate hold adds to daily FX sales now USD200m from 52m * USD/MXN moves to low at 16.2060, ends NY by 16.28, from near 15.42 * CB to focus on exch rate and mon policy relative to US * USD/BRL ends NY by session highs at 3.3790 after 50bp rate hike * BCB to keep rates steady to keep economy from weakening further * USD/CLP closes NorAm by 672.50; cont'd China/copper weakness weighs on CLP ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Broad US Dollar the main theme offshore in a carryover from Wednesday's FOMC * AXJ sell-off late Asia/early London undermined confidence for whole EM complex * Catalyst appeared to be the USD/KRW - back abv 1170 as set to make fresh highs * Won is quickly joining a club (IDR, MYR) that nobody wants to be a member * Hard to see any immediate improvement - Fed getting closer to a Sept lift-off USD/KRW traded an 1162-1169 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1168.4. The Kospi closed down 0.75%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3686-1.3736 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3726. The Straits Times closed down 1.05%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8136-3.8180 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.8150. KLSE index closed up 0.1%. USD/IDR traded a 13460-13470 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13465. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13468. The IDX Composite index closed down 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 45.55-65 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.62. The PSE index closed up 0.35%. USD/THB traded a 34.99-35.17 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 35.15. Thai Set closed up 0.7%. USD/TWD traded a 31.41-49 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.465. The Taiex closed up 1.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1165 slightly higher than the previous 6.1150 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2093-6.2100 range; last at 6.2096. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2202; range 6.2175-6.2206. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2750-6.2780. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.2%. The property sub sector closed down 4.3%. USD/INR traded a 63.92-64.045 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 64.045. The Sensex closed up 0.5%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13575 13630 13600 13645-13665 USD/JPY 124.58 123.88 124.13 INR 64.34 64.47 64.30 64.48-50 EUR/USD 1.0990 1.0893 1.0930 KRW 1172 1176 1174 1174-1174.5 EUR/JPY 136.48 135.54 135.69 MYR 3.8460 3.8580 3.8500 3.8520-50 GBP/USD 1.5645 1.5563 1.5601 PHP 45.77 45.88 45.79 45.81-84 USD/CAD 1.3045 1.2944 1.3002 TWD 31.54 31.62 31.58 31.58-60 AUD/USD 0.7323 0.7255 0.7293 CNY 1-mth 6.1275 6.1265 6.1260-80 NZD/USD 0.6668 0.6566 0.6604 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1840-60 USD/SGD 1.3770 1.3686 1.3752 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2790 6.2800-20 USD/THB 35.21 34.92 35.135 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17746 -5 -0.03 10-year 2.26% 2.29% S&P 500 2108 +0 +0.06 2-year 0.73% 0.71% NASDAQ 5129 +17 +0.34 30-year 2.945% 3.00% FTSE 6669 +38 +0.57 Spot Gold($) 1089.10 1097.50 DAX 11257 +45 +0.40 Nymex 48.48 48.79 Nikkei 20523 +220 +1.08 Brent 53.35 53.55 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)