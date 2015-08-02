SYDNEY, August 3 (IFR) - News from the weekend China MFG PMI comes in weaker than expected * China Manuffg PMI July released Saturday came in at 50 vs expectations of 50.2 * China non-Manufacturing PMI 53.9 vs 53.8 in June * New Orders sub-index fell 50.1 in July from 51.3 in June * Data indicates economy is fragile and may need more stimuli * Data likely to raise expectations for more monetary and fiscal easing in 2015 China released PMI data on Saturday and the weaker reading for manufacturing activity will likely fan China growth and stability concerns. China fears have taken centre-stage since the Greece crisis calmed and the PMI data released Saturday will likely heighten those fears. On the other hand the weak survey may bring forward monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, which may be viewed as market-positive. Likely market reaction The AUD/USD may come under some pressure in very early Asian markets due to uncertainty created by signs that key elements of the Chinese economy are stalling once again despite policy action taken by authorities in recent weeks/months. China's stock market looks vulnerable again, but with all of the government efforts to stabilize the price action it will be difficult to gauge true investor sentiment. Offshore sentiment regarding China and emerging markets in general remains very bearish as shown in the BANL flow reports below. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com BOJ's Kuroda says no need for more monetary easing - Yomiuri Shimbun * BOJ Kuroda "At this point, I do not see a need for additional easing" * Kuroda said that monetary policy aimed to lift the economy out of deflation was working as expected * "People in the private sector are much more pessimistic than the Bank of Japan" - he told the Yomiuri Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda threw cold water on any thoughts the BOJ were close to increasing monetary policy in the next few months at least. The BOJ meets on Thursday and no one was looking for action at this meeting, but many thought the central bank might add some stimulus before the end of the year. Kuroda sounded hopeful prices would continue to move higher and conceded that the BOJ was more optimistic than the private sector in regards to the BOJ reaching its inflation targets without further policy action. The comments are unlikely going to move the markets in a significant way, as expectations of a near-term easing by the BOJ were low in the first place. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Investor capitulation out of EM and gold continues - BAML/EPFR report produced Friday by Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed that investors continue to stampede out of EM assets and precious metals. A net $4.5bln left EM equity funds in the week to July 29, bringing the total outflow over the past three weeks to $15bln, BAML said in its report, which also cited the latest weekly flow figures from data-provider EPFR Global. Gold and precious metals funds posted an outflow of $1.2bln, the largest weekly outflow since December 2013. Chinese equity funds posted a net outflow of $1.6bln, while AXJ stock funds almost $3bln. So far this year investors have pulled $26.6bln from EM equity funds. In that time, they have ploughed a net $60.4bln into DM equity funds, all of which has left the United States for Europe, Japan and elsewhere. European equities attracted $2.9bln of inflows, the 11th straight weekly inflow, and Japanese equity funds pulled in $1.8bln, their 21st inflow in the past 23 weeks. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Friday night headlines * US Emp Costs Q2 0.2%, f/c 0.6%, 0.7%-prev * US Chicago PMI Jul 54.7, f/c 50.5, 49.4 * China futures regulator to crack down on "irregular" futures trading * Spain to hike civil servants' salaries, pensions next year (Rajoy) * Greek stock market aims to reopen on Monday * Mexico's Carstens says could raise rates at any time to defend peso * OPEC oil output rises 140k bpd in July, highest in recent history (Reu survey) * US UoMich Sent Jul 93.1, f/c 94, 93.3 * CA GDP MM May -0.2%, f/c 0%, -0.1%-prev, weak as expected from BOC's Poloz Themes from Friday's trading * The main themes for Friday's trading were a dovish turn in Fed expectations after Employment Cost Index fell to a 33 year low and ongoing global growth and disinflation concerns that were heightened by the weak US wage data. * The dovish shift in Fed expectations following the weak ECI resulted in a dramatic fall in US yields in the short-end. The 2-yr Treasury yield fell from 0.75% before the data to as low as 0.66% in the hour after the release. The 2-yr US Treasury yield closed at 0.67% down from Thursday's close at 0.73%. The 10-yr Treasury yield closed at 2.20% down from Thursday's close at 2.26%. * Wall Street had a confused reaction to the soft US wage data. Investor sentiment is buoyed by the prospect the Fed will hold off from lifting rates in September, but the weak global growth and price outlook weighs heavily on commodities and risk assets in general. * Wall Street closer lower due to tumbling energy stock - with the S&P energy index crashing off 2.6%. * For the week, the Dow rose 0.7%; S&P added 1.2% and the NASDAQ increased 0.8%. For July the Dow gained 0.4%; S&P closed up 2.0% and the NASDAQ gained 2.8%. * Commodities remained under pressure - even though a fall in the USD following the weak US wage data helped to cushion losses in some key commodities. * A surprise jump in the oil rig count helped send oil prices tumbling. NYMEX Crude fell 2.9% to 47.12 U.S. It slid more than 2% on the week and 21% for the month - its largest monthly decline since October 2008. * Brent settled down 2% at $52.21 a barrel. It lost 5% on the week and 18% on the month. * Iron ore tumbled 3.1% to 52.90, but managed a 4.3% gain for the week. For the month iron ore fell 10.2%. London Copper ended Friday 0.6% lower and fell 0.6% for the week. For the month Lon Copper slid 9.3%. * Gold was volatile on Friday - trading down to 1,079 before viciously reversing higher to 1,100 when the USD fell on the weak US ECI data. Gold closed at 1,095 - up 0.7% on the day. For the week gold fell just three bucks and for the month it fell 6.6%. * The USD fell across the board when the ECI came in at a 33 yr low and raised doubts about a Fed rate hike in Sept and sent short-term yields spiraling lower. * EUR/USD was especially volatile - soaring from the pre-ECI low at 1.0921 to as high as 1.1114 when month-end flows combined with a stop-loss-fest to ensure a major overreaction to what is normally viewed as second-tier data. * Once the stops were tripped and the market realized ECI isn't the only data the Fed is looking at - EUR/USD fell almost as viciously as it soared earlier. * Some of the details of the ECI suggested there was a glitch or two in the data and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge - the core-PCE - will be released on Monday and hopefully will clarify the state of US wages and inflation. * EUR/USD tumbled back to 1.0964 and closed at 1.0981 - up 0.47% on the day. * USD/JPY was trading around 124.35 before ECI release and proceeded to fall to 123.52 in the wake of the data. Even though short-end US yields remained close to the lows - USD/JPY recovered to trade above 124.00 with a couple of hours to go in the session - before closing at 123.89 - down just 0.2% on the day. * Commodity/risk currencies were lively on Friday. * CAD was the worst performing currency Friday - falling 0.7% against the USD; nearly 0.9% against the JPY and around 1.1% against the EUR. * CAD was negatively impacted by the falling oil price - as well as a worse than expected Canada GDP. Canada GDP came in at minus 0.2% vs flat expected - marking the fifth straight month of decline and most likely signaling Canada is in or at least heading into recession. * USD/CAD closed at 1.3092 - highest daily, weekly and mthly close in +10-yrs. * AUD/USD was in the process of making a bullish outside day reversal before it was sold off late in the US session when the USD broadly recovered much of the lost ground in the wake of US ECI and commodity weakness weighed on sentiment. * AUD/USD traded down to 0.7234 early in the US session when stops below 0.7250 were triggered. The pair staged a vicious reversal to 0.7367 in the wake of the US ECI to trigger stops above 0.7350. Broad USD strength late in the session pushed AUD/USD down to 0.7302 at close for a measly gain of 0.1% for the day. Wrap up There appeared to be a few bullish AUD calls coming from the market late last week. They were based on the belief investors were overly concerned about China, a belief the RBA is a bit more sanguine with the current level of AUD/USD and finally the fact it had come a long way down and was trading within spitting distance of major support at 0.7175. The weaker China MFG PMI released on the weekend might test any fresh longs and push AUD/USD down towards 0.7250. Whether or not that will prove to be a great buying opportunity will likely be decided by the RBA statement and other key data out of Australia in the week ahead. Having said that - the key as to whether or not the AUD/USD carves out a bottom and moves higher will be China and emerging market sentiment. The selling out of EM currencies and assets has been huge for the past month and that has heavily weighed on AUS sentiment. If we start to see the capitulation out of EM assets and key commodities end and be followed by bargain hunting in those assets - the AUD will likely stage a recovery. A lot of "if's" and perhaps too many to start picking a bottom for the AUD/USD. Fed expectations have been shifting on what seems like a daily basis. It seems clear that the Fed's message is they want to start raising rates in 2015, but since inflation is well anchored - they don't have to rush. The Fed has reiterated time and again that the decision will be data dependent - but it will take more than a glitch ECI miss to stop the Fed in its tracks. The reaction to Friday's weaker than expected US ECI looked extreme to say the least. The core-PCE released on Monday and the US non-farm payroll data on Friday should provide a much better guide to the state of play in the US economy and hopefully clarify Fed expectations to some extent. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ complex closed in NY lower after a dovish turn in Fed expectations * ECI data was the lowest in 33 years which resulted in tumbling UST yields * The moves in FX were wild with a multitude of stops tripped in thin conditions * By night's end excessive moves had been corrected but USD/AXJ still clsd down * Soft official China PMI over weekend should start USD/AXJ off with a bid tone USD/KRW traded an 1167.7-1173 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1170. The Kospi closed up 0.55%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3725-1.3775 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3764. The Straits Times closed down 1.45%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8168-3.8260 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.8260. KLSE index closed up 1.35%. USD/IDR traded a 13475-13525 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13525. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13481. The IDX Composite index closed up 1.9%. USD/PHP traded a 45.65-745 range in Asia on Friday; last at 45.74. The PSE index closed up 0.5%. USD/THB traded a 35.10-27 range in Asia on Friday; last at 35.245. Thai Set closed up 1.6%. USD/TWD traded a 31.507-598 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.86. The Taiex closed up 0.15%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1172 slightly higher than the previous 6.1165 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2095-6.2102 range; last at 6.2097. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2235; range 6.2189-6.2235. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2960-6.2980. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.1%. The property sub sector closed down 0.06%. USD/INR traded a 63.985-64.17 range in Asia on Friday; last at 64.13. The Sensex closed up 1.5%. The week ahead - Big week for US data and the "data dependent" Fed Key US data in week ahead The Fed has stated many times that the commencement of the tightening cycle is "data dependent". As we head for the Sept FOMC - market Fed expectations will likely shift with every piece of tier one data and the coming week has plenty. On Monday the Fed's favorite inflation gauge - core-PCE- will be released and after the much lower than expected ECI released Friday - it will take on added importance. The market is expecting plus 0.1% for June and anything weaker will likely dampen expectations for a September liftoff for the Fed tightening cycle. ISM Manufacturing PMI for July will also be released on Monday and the market is looking for 53.5 - unchanged from June. US Durable Goods will be released on Tuesday along with Factory Orders. On Wednesday ADP employment data will be released with the market expecting plus 215K. The ADP data will shape expectations for the major event of the week - US non-farm payrolls on Friday. The market is looking for plus 222 K for jobs; Unemployment rate to remain steady at 5.3% and the all-important Average Hourly Earnings to come in at plus 0.2% after disappointing last month with a flat result. Australia in focus It will be a busy calendar of events for Australia in the week ahead. On Monday ANZ Job Ads and TD-MI will be released. On Tuesday - Aus Retail Sales and Trade data will be released followed a short time later by the RBA decision. No one is expecting the RBA to move on rates at this meeting, but the RBA statement will be carefully parsed for clues as to how high the RBA is setting the bar for future rate cuts. There is a growing number of market participants who believe the RBA will be reluctant to ease again in the near future and the current level of the AUD/USD is close to where the RBA perceived fair value. If they tweak the statement to reflect a dropping of the easing bias - the market will likely buy the AUD on the crosses at least. On Thursday Australia employment data will be released with the market expecting plus 15 K jobs and the unemployment rate to remain at 6.0%. Other key data and events in the week ahead It will be a fairly quiet week for the Euro zone with EZ Mfg PMI on Monday and Retail Sales on Tuesday the key events for the week. German Industrial Orders on Wednesday may get some attention if they are outside expectations. It will be an important week for UK data and events. UK MFG PMI will be out Monday followed Tuesday by Nationwide UK House Prices. On Wednesday UK Services PMI will be released followed by UK IP on Thursday along with the BOE MPC. The MPC meeting will be far more important than usual, as the BOE will release the Minutes of the meeting immediately after instead of waiting two weeks and they will also release their Quarterly Inflation Report at the same time. Some analysts believe there will be one or two committee hawks voting for a hike at this meeting. If that proves to be the case and the inflation report is viewed as hawkish - than market expectations for a BOE hike in the months ahead will heighten considerably and send the GBP higher across the board. The Bank of Japan also meets on Thursday, but that is expected to be a non-event for the markets. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 2 August 2015 Equities S&P isn't trending in either direction, but the bounce off the 200-dma early in the week was encouraging for the bullish case. A close above all-time high at 2134 is needed to revive the trend higher. A close below the ascending 200-dma (2068 Friday) would signal a deeper correction lower is unfolding. {Last 2104} German DAX isn't trending in either direction. A break above the descending 10-dma (11,373 on Friday) would be constructive and target a move to the 61.8 of the 11,802/11,052 move at 11,515. A break below 11,050 would be bearish and target the key 200-dma at 10,796. {Last 11,309} ASX The price action last week was bullish and s-t moving averages are lining up in a bullish formation, but not quite signaling a trend higher just yet. There is hefty resistance just ahead - starting with the July 21 trend high at 5,718 - followed by the 61.8 fibo of the 5,997/5,383 move at 5,763 and the May 29 trend high at 5,803. A close above 5,805 would set the ASX on course for another crack at formidable resistance just in front of 6,000. A fall below 5,530 would be bearish and likely signal a deeper correction towards 5,385. {Last 5,699} SSEC Last week's price action was bearish, but the SHCOMP hasn't yet resumed trending lower. The market is carefully watching the key 200-dma, which came in at 3,554 on Friday and will likely rise to 5,560 on Monday. A daily close below the 200-dma would be bearish and reignite the trend lower. A break above the 10-dma at 3,875 is needed to relieve the downward pressure. {Last 3,663} Commodities Gold continues to trend lower, but downward momentum is significantly slowing - signaling a bottom might be forming. A break and close above the 20-dma at 1,120 would confirm the trend lower has run its course and initially target previous support around 1,140. A daily close below 1,075 would be bearish and initially target 1,045. {Last 1,095} Iron Ore The price action last week was relatively bullish and now the 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation. The 20-dma is pointing lower - it isn't yet trending higher. Resistance is found at 100-dma at 56.20 and a break above that level would likely signal a short-term trend higher. Conversely a move below 48.50 would be bearish and suggest the trend lower has resumed. {Last 52.90} Lon Copper continues to trend lower - but downward momentum is starting to slow slightly. From a technical perspective - there isn't any significant support levels this side of 4,500. A break above the descending 20-dma at 5,425 would suggest a short-term bottom is forming. {Last 5,230} NYMEX: The trend lower continues - with the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. A daily close below support at the April 1 low at 47.05 targets March 18 trend low at 42.03. Only a break and close above 20-dma at 50.30 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 48.14} FX EUR/USD - 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation, but it isn't yet trending lower - as the 20-day MA continues to point lower. The EUR/USD appears trapped in a 1.0800/1.1200 range and a break above or below should see an extended move. {Last 1.0981} USD/JPY isn't trending and continues sideways trading in a relatively narrow range. Support is found at the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 123.40 while resistance comes in around 125.85. {Last 123.89} AUD/USD - 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages continue to line up in a bearish formation, but the 5-day has flattened out and is poised to start pointing higher. This suggests downward momentum is waning. Key resistance is found at the descending 20-dma at 0.7380 and a close above that reading would signal the trend lower is over and a short-term bottom is in place. A close below 0.7230 would be bearish and target the 61.8 of the post-float 0.4775 low/post-float 1.1081 high at 0.7185. {Last 0.7302} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13650 13640 13610 13600-13630 USD/JPY 124.37 123.52 123.89 INR 64.47 64.56 64.25 64.35-37 EUR/USD 1.1145 1.0921 1.0981 KRW 1173 1175 1157 1167.5-68.5 EUR/JPY 137.35 135.62 136.16 MYR 3.8620 3.8580 3.8250 3.8500-20 GBP/USD 1.5679 1.5550 1.5627 PHP 45.85 45.85 45.56 45.69-71 USD/CAD 1.3099 1.2940 1.3092 TWD 31.71 31.74 31.55 31.69-71 AUD/USD 0.7367 0.7234 0.7302 CNY 1-mth 6.1270 6.1250 6.1260-70 NZD/USD 0.6675 0.6535 0.6587 CNY 6-mth 6.1980 6.1895 6.1930-50 USD/SGD 1.3775 1.3657 1.3723 CNY 1-yr 6.3020 6.2940 6.2950-70 USD/THB 35.27 34.88 35.00 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17690 -56 -0.32 10-year 2.19% 2.26% S&P 500 2104 -5 -0.23 2-year 0.67% 0.73% NASDAQ 5128 -1 -0.02 30-year 2.91% 2.945% FTSE 6696 +27 +0.41 Spot Gold($) 1094.40 1089.10 DAX 11309 +52 +0.46 Nymex 47.12 48.48 Nikkei 20585 +62 +0.30 Brent 52.21 53.35 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)