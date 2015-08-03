SYDNEY, August 4 (IFR) - Monday night headlines  US Construction Spending MM Jun 0.1%, f/c 0.6%, 1.8%-prev  US Consumption, Adjusted MM Jun 0.2%, f/c 0.2%, 0.7%-prev  US ISM Manufacturing PMI Jul 52.7, f/c 53.5, 53.5-prev  US ISM Mfg Prices Paid Jul 44, f/c 49, 49.5-prev  US ISM Mfg Employment Idx Jul 52.7, f/c 54.7, 55.5-prev  Greek stocks unofficially close 16 percent lower, banks plunge 30 percent Macro themes in play  US bond yields break lower as commodities complex collapses; oil down hard, Brent below $50; Shanghai edges down to 200 dma support; spooks stock market; EEM crushed; 10 yr rate at 2 month lows  US data mixed, not enough to move needle on Fed; Sep rate hike chances stand at about 1-in-3; markets overtaken by global macro worries; all eyes on unemployment, NFP on Friday  USD firm but choppy vs EUR and JPY; new closing highs against AUD, CAD and BRL; Cable stuck in range, finds support at 200 hma Overnight currency summaries prepared by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD  200-HMA repels in Europe's morning & USD bid sees slip into NY open  NY applies bear pressure as UST yields stay firm, US econ data sub-par  USD bid fades & yields slip, EUR/USD nears 1.0995/15 res but can't test it  Pair slips back near day's 1.0942 low in NY on the back of EUR/JPY's slide  Sour risk saw JPY strength push EUR/JPY toward 135.60  EUR/USD might remains choppy until US employment report on Friday USD/JPY  USDJPY drifts lower with stocks in quiet session  Mixed US data leaves Sep rate hike odds at 1-in-3  Bonds and commodities driving markets, FX in supporting role  All eyes on Thursday BOJ and Friday US jobs data  USDJPY bulls still in control, not worried while above 123.50 GBP/USD  GBP/USD moved to session lows by 1.5567 after early US data  US core PCE and Construction revision, ISM misses, Sept hike odds 1 in 3  GBP off early NY low by 1.5567 rose to 1.5625 before ending by 1.5590  EUR/GBP well off Fri's month-end related highs by 0.7098 ends NY by 0.7026  Greek marts open sees large fall, banks lead way lower  BoE "Super Thursday" this week. 7-2 MPC vote expected  Weak inflation and global economic demand to keep UK rate hike on hold USD/CHF  O/N rg 0.9644/0.9685, Noram rg 0.9658/99. Close 0.9694 (+40 pips in NY)  The DXY opened NY -0.2%, +0.14% last, gold opened NY -0.35%, last -0.9%  EUR/CHF 1.0615 at close, +0.1% v Friday's close, range 1.0590/1.0622  Traders are reluctant to chance their arm in fear of SNB intervention  Big Swiss bank reports huge mth end t/o, asset mgrs main USD/CHF buyers  Swiss PMI was weak, sight deposits little changed. Swiss CPI due Wednesday USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3081/3175, Noram rg 1.3114/70, close 1.3150 (-13 pips in NY)  Brent crude -5.0%, WTI -3.8%, Alum -0.8% (Aug) copper -1.0% gold -0.85%  AUD/CAD clsd +0.1%, 0.9557, CAD/JPY -0.4%, 94.25, EUR/CAD +0.2%, 1.4398  DXY +0.16%, NZD/CAD +0.6% 0.8670 after stops popped O/N on oil drop  Oil prices fell 2.0-3.0% in NY trade- commodity complex capitulation  O/N stop fest primary USD/CAD influence today. RBC Mfg PMI due tomorrow AUD/USD  Tight range in Europe, NY sells early on firm USD & soft commodity prices  Hit 0.7260 before bouts of weak US data have USD & US yields slide  Lift takes hold & 0.7290 tested before pair slides again  AUD/JPY dips below 90.00 takes AUD/USD back near session low  RBA the focus, no cut f/c, statement eyed  0.7200 area is support, barrier likely & 76.4 Fib of 2008-11 rally there NZD/USD  Very tight range in Europe's morning and early NY  Sub-par US econ data softens the USD & UST yields, pair rallies a bit  Pair nears 200-HMA but rally falters, market not pushing too far  Fonterra milk auction tom & NZ Q2 jobs data on Wed, US NFP on Fri LATAM  USD/MXN holds Friday's gains ends NY near 16.15 off session highs by 16.18  Pair rises off early NY lows, after US data misses hit global yields  JPM EM benchmarks: Mexico largest weighting gain in index  USD/BRL ends NY session by 3.4525 just below high by 3.4610  USD/CLP Probes above 680, new 6+yr high, weak China copper weighs on CLP USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ higher offshore thru OTC and NDF markets to kick off new month * Players stick to the script; lower commodities/China concerns = buy USD * US data 'softish' but Sept lift-off remains a one in three chance * Deep into summer holidays with lots of data event risk ahead * AUS front and centre today = trade/retail sales + RBA decision USD/KRW traded an 1162-1168.2 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1165.9. The Kospi closed down 1.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3715-1.3778 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3774. The Straits Times closed down 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8220-3.8550 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.8540. KLSE index closed up 1.2%. USD/IDR traded a 13480-13510 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13505. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13492. The IDX Composite index closed down 0.05%. USD/PHP traded a 45.645-705 range in Asia on Monday; last at 45.66. The PSE index closed up 0.3%. USD/THB traded a 35.00-095 range in Asia on Monday; last at 35.085. Thai Set closed up 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 31.54-632 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.59. The Taiex closed down 1.6%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1169 slightly lower than the previous 6.1172 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2093-6.2101 range; last at 6.2097. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2186; range 6.2173-6.2209. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2880-6.2900. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.1%. The property sub sector closed down 1.6%. USD/INR traded a 63.925-64.07 range in Asia on Monday; last at 64.05. The Sensex closed up 0.25%. Looking ahead - economic data (GMT)  01:30 AU Retail Trade  01:30 AU Retail Sales  01:30 AU Trade Balance G&S  01:30 AU Goods/Services Imports  01:30 AU Goods/Services Exports  23:30 AU AIG Services Index  01:30 JP Overtime Pay Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)  04:30 AU RBA Cash Rate The week ahead Big week for US data and the "data dependent" Fed Key US data in week ahead The Fed has stated many times that the commencement of the tightening cycle is "data dependent". As we head for the Sept FOMC - market Fed expectations will likely shift with every piece of tier one data and the coming week has plenty. US Durable Goods will be released on Tuesday along with Factory Orders. On Wednesday ADP employment data will be released with the market expecting plus 215k. The ADP data will shape expectations for the major event of the week - US non-farm payrolls on Friday. The market is looking for plus 222k for jobs; Unemployment rate to remain steady at 5.3% and the all-important Average Hourly Earnings to come in at plus 0.2% after disappointing last month with a flat result. Australia in focus It will be a busy calendar of events for Australia in the week ahead. On Tuesday - Aus Retail Sales and Trade data will be released followed a short time later by the RBA decision. No one is expecting the RBA to move on rates at this meeting, but the RBA statement will be carefully parsed for clues as to how high the RBA is setting the bar for future rate cuts. There is a growing number of market participants who believe the RBA will be reluctant to ease again in the near future and the current level of the AUD/USD is close to where the RBA perceived fair value. If they tweak the statement to reflect a dropping of the easing bias - the market will likely buy the AUD on the crosses at least. On Thursday Australia employment data will be released with the market expecting plus 15k jobs and the unemployment rate to remain at 6.0%. Other key data and events in the week ahead It will be a fairly quiet week for the Euro zone with Retail Sales on Tuesday. German Industrial Orders on Wednesday may get some attention if they are outside expectations. It will be an important week for UK data and events. UK House Prices out Tuesday. On Wednesday UK Services PMI will be released followed by UK IP on Thursday along with the BOE MPC. The MPC meeting will be far more important than usual, as the BOE will release the Minutes of the meeting immediately after instead of waiting two weeks and they will also release their Quarterly Inflation Report at the same time. Some analysts believe there will be one or two committee hawks voting for a hike at this meeting. If that proves to be the case and the inflation report is viewed as hawkish - than market expectations for a BOE hike in the months ahead will heighten considerably and send the GBP higher across the board. The Bank of Japan also meets on Thursday, but that is expected to be a non-event for the markets. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's technical view as at Sunday 2 August 2015 Equities S&P isn't trending in either direction, but the bounce off the 200-dma early in the week was encouraging for the bullish case. A close above all-time high at 2134 is needed to revive the trend higher. A close below the ascending 200-dma (2068 Friday) would signal a deeper correction lower is unfolding. {Last 2104} German DAX isn't trending in either direction. A break above the descending 10-dma (11,373 on Friday) would be constructive and target a move to the 61.8 of the 11,802/11,052 move at 11,515. A break below 11,050 would be bearish and target the key 200-dma at 10,796. {Last 11,309} ASX The price action last week was bullish and s-t moving averages are lining up in a bullish formation, but not quite signaling a trend higher just yet. There is hefty resistance just ahead - starting with the July 21 trend high at 5,718 - followed by the 61.8 fibo of the 5,997/5,383 move at 5,763 and the May 29 trend high at 5,803. A close above 5,805 would set the ASX on course for another crack at formidable resistance just in front of 6,000. A fall below 5,530 would be bearish and likely signal a deeper correction towards 5,385. {Last 5,699} SSEC Last week's price action was bearish, but the SHCOMP hasn't yet resumed trending lower. The market is carefully watching the key 200-dma, which came in at 3,554 on Friday and will likely rise to 5,560 on Monday. A daily close below the 200-dma would be bearish and reignite the trend lower. A break above the 10-dma at 3,875 is needed to relieve the downward pressure. {Last 3,663} Commodities Gold continues to trend lower, but downward momentum is significantly slowing - signaling a bottom might be forming. A break and close above the 20-dma at 1,120 would confirm the trend lower has run its course and initially target previous support around 1,140. A daily close below 1,075 would be bearish and initially target 1,045. {Last 1,095} Iron Ore The price action last week was relatively bullish and now the 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation. The 20-dma is pointing lower - it isn't yet trending higher. Resistance is found at 100-dma at 56.20 and a break above that level would likely signal a short-term trend higher. Conversely a move below 48.50 would be bearish and suggest the trend lower has resumed. {Last 52.90} Lon Copper continues to trend lower - but downward momentum is starting to slow slightly. From a technical perspective - there isn't any significant support levels this side of 4,500. A break above the descending 20-dma at 5,425 would suggest a short-term bottom is forming. {Last 5,230} NYMEX: The trend lower continues - with the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. A daily close below support at the April 1 low at 47.05 targets March 18 trend low at 42.03. Only a break and close above 20-dma at 50.30 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 48.14} FX EUR/USD - 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation, but it isn't yet trending lower - as 20-day MA continues to point lower. EUR/USD appears trapped in a 1.0800/1.1200 range and a break above or below should see an extended move. {Last 1.0981} USD/JPY isn't trending and continues sideways trading in a relatively narrow range. Support is found at the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 123.40 while resistance comes in around 125.85. {Last 123.89} AUD/USD - 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages continue to line up in a bearish formation, but the 5-day has flattened out and is poised to start pointing higher. This suggests downward momentum is waning. Key resistance is found at the descending 20-dma at 0.7380 and a close above that reading would signal the trend lower is over and a short-term bottom is in place. A close below 0.7230 would be bearish and target the 61.8 of the post-float 0.4775 low/post-float 1.1081 high at 0.7185. {Last 0.7302} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13620 13625 13580 13590-13610 USD/JPY 124.27 123.85 124.03 INR 64.35 64.48 64.33 64.50-53 EUR/USD 1.0996 1.0942 1.0950 KRW 1169 1172.5 1169 1172-1172.5 EUR/JPY 136.42 135.62 135.76 MYR 3.8780 3.8880 3.8800 3.8840-60 GBP/USD 1.5645 1.5567 1.5588 PHP 45.80 45.90 45.84 45.91-93 USD/CAD 1.3175 1.3081 1.3156 TWD 31.63 31.745 31.69 31.73-75 AUD/USD 0.7319 0.7260 0.7285 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1250 6.1240-50 NZD/USD 0.6613 0.6550 0.6565 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1895-15 USD/SGD 1.3785 1.3715 1.3783 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2890-10 USD/THB 35.095 35.00 35.055 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17598 -92 -0.52 10-year 2.15% 2.19% S&P 500 2098 -6 -0.28 2-year 0.665% 0.67% NASDAQ 5115 -13 -0.26 30-year 2.85% 2.91% FTSE 6689 -7 -0.11 Spot Gold($) 1086.60 1094.40 DAX 11444 +135 +1.19 Nymex 45.17 47.12 Nikkei 20548 -37 -0.18 Brent 49.67 53.21 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)