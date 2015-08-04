SYDNEY, August 5 (IFR) - Tuesday night headlines
Fed's Lockhart Sept could be appropriate time to hike (DJ)
Lockhart says economy would have to suffer significant deterioration for him
not to support hike in Sept
Japan PM adviser Honda sees no need for BOJ easing to meet inflation target,
looks toward tapering
Fonterra Dairy prices fall, volumes increase at auction
Greece says no significant problems in privatization talks
Greek stocks close down 1.2%, banks shed near 30% (Daily Limit)
US Factory Ex-Transp MM Jun 0.5%, -0.1%-prev
US Factory Orders MM Jun 1.8%, f/c 1.8%, -1.1%-prev
US Nondef Cap Ex-Air R MM Jun 0.7%, 0.9%-prev
Macro themes in play
Dollar turns, ends higher after Atlanta Fed's Lockhart talks Sep rate hike; US
short rates up but chances for move still below 50%; USD firm but rangebound;
1.0800 key vs EUR, 124.60 vs JPY
Cable steady despite Construction PMI slip; CHF weak all day, USDCHF at 4
month highs
AUD hold RBA gains but CAD, BRL at new lows; commodity bounce unimpressive
despite another save in Shanghai; Copper ends at new lows; NZD kicked on bad
milk auction
Overnight Currency Summaries prepared by the NY IFR/BUZZ team
EUR/USD
EUR crosses drag EUR/USD higher in Europe's morning, 10 & 21-DMAs pierced
NY opens near high, applies bear pressure as broad based USD bid emerges
Pressure remains, pair slips below 1.0950 with shallow bounces
Slide's pace upped drastically on Fed Lockhart's rate hike comments
EUR/USD dives below 1.0890 as DE-US spreads widen
Little bounce seen as pair near 1.0890 late in the day
USD/JPY
USDJPY firms on Atlanta Fed's Lockhart; talks Sep rate hike
Market long USD but look to 124.60 break to press
Bulls need it above 123.50 to stay good
Friday BOJ/US jobs data combo key
GBP/USD
GBP/USD is ending NorAm near session lows by 1.5575
Comments by Fed's Lockhart sends the pound back to pre-UK cons PMI lows
Lockhart says Fed is close to being ready to hike rates
EUR/GBP is ending by session lows at 0.6995 as EUR weakens on Lockhart
EUR/USD below 10/21-DMA's holds near 1.0894 Jul 30 lows
Super Thurs provides relative lift for GBP v EUR
USD/CHF
O/N rg 0.9670/0.9704, Noram rg 0.9680/9790. Close 0.9790 (NY +110 pips)
DXY opened NY -0.2%, +0.5% last, gold opened NY -0.35%, last -0.2%
USD/CHF got caught up in general USD rally with real money buyers evident
EUR/CHF heads to close 1.0657, +0.4% vs yesterday's close, range 1.0600/72
IMM short squeeze when 1.0303 low ceded (recip) 1st target 1.0205 (0.9800)
Next target 1.0099 (0.9900) Swiss CPI due tomorrow, f/c -0.4%, Y/Y -1.0%
USD/CAD
O/N rg 1.3106/76, Noram rg 1.3110/3202, close 1.3184 (+42 pips in NY)
Brent -1.15%, WTI -1.2%, aluminum +0.5% (Sep) copper unch, gold -0.2%
AUD/CAD clsd +1.6%, 0.9732, CAD/JPY +0.3%, 94.30, EUR/CAD -0.3%, 1.4358
DXY +0.48%, NZD/CAD -0.3% 0.8605 after poor Fonterra milk auction
Oil prices fell 0.3% in NY trade, profit-taking from fast money types
Barrier hunt forced 1.3200 pop, RBC Mfg PMI 50.8 (May 51.3)
AUD/USD
RBA inspired rally persists in Europe's morning & most of NY
Lifts in copper & iron-ore aid, 0.7428 high hit, near bear channel top
Gains erode late on Fed's Lockhart's comments, 0.7370/80 support eyed
Rally may have further to go as spreads widen and techs turn a bit bullish
Break of channel top & July 21 high may see a decent squeeze
LT trend still bearish, AU & US jobs reports still big risks upcoming
NZD/USD
Europe adds to Asian gains, 10-dma pierced and 21-DMA neared into NY open
Gains a bit tempered by AUD/NZD lift and upcoming NZ Q2 jobs data
Gains erode early NY, AUD/NZD runs 1.1225/30 stops to add pressure
Fonterra auction weighs as GDT drops 9.3% & WMP drops 10.3%
Slide's pace upped on Lockhart comments, pair dives towards 0.6530
Little bounce seen, 0.6539 late, if NZ job weak more pain for NZD longs
LATAM
USD/MXN rose off early NorAm low by 16.10 to end near session high 16.25
Commodities pare early gains, oil set to end the NY session well off highs
Fed's Lockhart lifted the USD & rate hike prospects
USD/BRL rallied to 12-yr high at 3.4880 on the Lockhart comments
Brazil IP data negative but beat f/c, was no match for rising US rates
USD/CLP moved to highs at 682 late despite copper/China strength
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ mostly closed at or near o/n highs as firm US Dollar trend continues
* Fed Lockhart (moderate) says Sept could be appropriate time to hike
* Keeps USD bid save for AUD which held its RBA inspired gains from Asia
* Whether just a ploy by the Fed to keep Sept date alive remains to be seen
* Fed needs to hike regardless in Sept - current pricing 1/3 chance
USD/KRW traded an 1165.2-1172 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1165.5. The
Kospi closed up 0.95%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3758-1.3809 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3763. The
Straits Times closed down 0.05%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.8550-3.8700 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.8550. KLSE
index closed down 1.2%.
USD/IDR traded a 13480-13510 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13480. The
Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13495. The IDX Composite index
closed down 0.4%.
USD/PHP traded a 45.61-78 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 45.61. The PSE index
closed up 0.3%.
USD/THB traded a 35.03-145 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 35.04. Thai Set
closed down 0.7%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.581-667 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.581. The Taiex
closed down 0.15%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1177 slightly higher than the previous
6.1169 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2091-6.2099 range; last at 6.2096. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2166; range 6.2161-6.2200. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2790-6.2820. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.7%. The property sub
sector closed up 4.1%.
USD/INR traded a 63.74-64.095 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 63.745. The
Sensex closed down 0.4%.
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
01:45 CN Caixin Services PMI Jul 51.8-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 2 August 2015
Equities
S&P isn't trending in either direction, but the bounce off the 200-dma early in
the week was encouraging for the bullish case. A close above all-time high at
2134 is needed to revive the trend higher. A close below the ascending 200-dma
(2068 Friday) would signal a deeper correction lower is unfolding. {Last 2104}
German DAX isn't trending in either direction. A break above the descending
10-dma (11,373 on Friday) would be constructive and target a move to the 61.8 of
the 11,802/11,052 move at 11,515. A break below 11,050 would be bearish and
target the key 200-dma at 10,796. {Last 11,309}
ASX The price action last week was bullish and s-t moving averages are lining up
in a bullish formation, but not quite signaling a trend higher just yet. There
is hefty resistance just ahead - starting with the July 21 trend high at 5,718 -
followed by the 61.8 fibo of the 5,997/5,383 move at 5,763 and the May 29 trend
high at 5,803. A close above 5,805 would set the ASX on course for another crack
at formidable resistance just in front of 6,000. A fall below 5,530 would be
bearish and likely signal a deeper correction towards 5,385. {Last 5,699}
SSEC Last week's price action was bearish, but the SHCOMP hasn't yet resumed
trending lower. The market is carefully watching the key 200-dma, which came in
at 3,554 on Friday and will likely rise to 5,560 on Monday. A daily close below
the 200-dma would be bearish and reignite the trend lower. A break above the
10-dma at 3,875 is needed to relieve the downward pressure. {Last 3,663}
Commodities
Gold continues to trend lower, but downward momentum is significantly slowing -
signaling a bottom might be forming. A break and close above the 20-dma at 1,120
would confirm the trend lower has run its course and initially target previous
support around 1,140. A daily close below 1,075 would be bearish and initially
target 1,045. {Last 1,095}
Iron Ore The price action last week was relatively bullish and now the 5, 10 and
20 day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation. The 20-dma is
pointing lower - it isn't yet trending higher. Resistance is found at 100-dma at
56.20 and a break above that level would likely signal a short-term trend
higher. Conversely a move below 48.50 would be bearish and suggest the trend
lower has resumed. {Last 52.90}
Lon Copper continues to trend lower - but downward momentum is starting to slow
slightly. From a technical perspective - there isn't any significant support
levels this side of 4,500. A break above the descending 20-dma at 5,425 would
suggest a short-term bottom is forming. {Last 5,230}
NYMEX: The trend lower continues - with the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving
averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. A daily close
below support at the April 1 low at 47.05 targets March 18 trend low at 42.03.
Only a break and close above 20-dma at 50.30 would relieve the downward
pressure. {Last 48.14}
FX
EUR/USD - 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation,
but it isn't yet trending lower - as 20-day MA continues to point lower. EUR/USD
appears trapped in a 1.0800/1.1200 range and a break above or below should see
an extended move. {Last 1.0981}
USD/JPY isn't trending and continues sideways trading in a relatively narrow
range. Support is found at the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 123.40 while
resistance comes in around 125.85. {Last 123.89}
AUD/USD - 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages continue to line up in a bearish
formation, but the 5-day has flattened out and is poised to start pointing
higher. This suggests downward momentum is waning. Key resistance is found at
the descending 20-dma at 0.7380 and a close above that reading would signal the
trend lower is over and a short-term bottom is in place. A close below 0.7230
would be bearish and target the 61.8 of the post-float 0.4775 low/post-float
1.1081 high at 0.7185. {Last 0.7302} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13570 13590 13575 13590-13610 USD/JPY 124.40 123.80 124.38
INR 64.20 64.18 64.04 64.15-18 EUR/USD 1.0979 1.0883 1.0881
KRW 1165 1170.1 1162 1170-1171 EUR/JPY 136.16 135.28 135.30
MYR 3.8700 3.8860 3.8600 3.8900-20 GBP/USD 1.5633 1.5558 1.5565
PHP 45.73 45.75 45.71 45.81-83 USD/CAD 1.3202 1.3106 1.3193
TWD 31.61 31.72 31.59 31.71-72 AUD/USD 0.7428 0.7264 0.7381
CNY 1-mth 6.1245 6.1230 6.1245-55 NZD/USD 0.6615 0.6525 0.6539
CNY 6-mth 6.1850 6.1845 6.1860-80 USD/SGD 1.3819 1.3753 1.3811
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2815-35 USD/THB 35.145 34.975 35.09
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17551 -47 -0.27 10-year 2.19% 2.15%
S&P 500 2093 -5 -0.22 2-year 0.67% 0.665%
NASDAQ 5106 -9 -0.18 30-year 2.915% 2.85%
FTSE 6687 -2 -0.02 Spot Gold($) 1088.20 1086.60
DAX 11456 +12 +0.11 Nymex 45.74 45.17
Nikkei 20520 -28 -0.14 Brent 50.27 49.67
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)