SYDNEY, August 5 (IFR) - Tuesday night headlines  Fed's Lockhart Sept could be appropriate time to hike (DJ)  Lockhart says economy would have to suffer significant deterioration for him not to support hike in Sept  Japan PM adviser Honda sees no need for BOJ easing to meet inflation target, looks toward tapering  Fonterra Dairy prices fall, volumes increase at auction  Greece says no significant problems in privatization talks  Greek stocks close down 1.2%, banks shed near 30% (Daily Limit)  US Factory Ex-Transp MM Jun 0.5%, -0.1%-prev  US Factory Orders MM Jun 1.8%, f/c 1.8%, -1.1%-prev  US Nondef Cap Ex-Air R MM Jun 0.7%, 0.9%-prev Macro themes in play  Dollar turns, ends higher after Atlanta Fed's Lockhart talks Sep rate hike; US short rates up but chances for move still below 50%; USD firm but rangebound; 1.0800 key vs EUR, 124.60 vs JPY  Cable steady despite Construction PMI slip; CHF weak all day, USDCHF at 4 month highs  AUD hold RBA gains but CAD, BRL at new lows; commodity bounce unimpressive despite another save in Shanghai; Copper ends at new lows; NZD kicked on bad milk auction Overnight Currency Summaries prepared by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD  EUR crosses drag EUR/USD higher in Europe's morning, 10 & 21-DMAs pierced  NY opens near high, applies bear pressure as broad based USD bid emerges  Pressure remains, pair slips below 1.0950 with shallow bounces  Slide's pace upped drastically on Fed Lockhart's rate hike comments  EUR/USD dives below 1.0890 as DE-US spreads widen  Little bounce seen as pair near 1.0890 late in the day USD/JPY  USDJPY firms on Atlanta Fed's Lockhart; talks Sep rate hike  Market long USD but look to 124.60 break to press  Bulls need it above 123.50 to stay good  Friday BOJ/US jobs data combo key GBP/USD  GBP/USD is ending NorAm near session lows by 1.5575  Comments by Fed's Lockhart sends the pound back to pre-UK cons PMI lows  Lockhart says Fed is close to being ready to hike rates  EUR/GBP is ending by session lows at 0.6995 as EUR weakens on Lockhart  EUR/USD below 10/21-DMA's holds near 1.0894 Jul 30 lows  Super Thurs provides relative lift for GBP v EUR USD/CHF  O/N rg 0.9670/0.9704, Noram rg 0.9680/9790. Close 0.9790 (NY +110 pips)  DXY opened NY -0.2%, +0.5% last, gold opened NY -0.35%, last -0.2%  USD/CHF got caught up in general USD rally with real money buyers evident  EUR/CHF heads to close 1.0657, +0.4% vs yesterday's close, range 1.0600/72  IMM short squeeze when 1.0303 low ceded (recip) 1st target 1.0205 (0.9800)  Next target 1.0099 (0.9900) Swiss CPI due tomorrow, f/c -0.4%, Y/Y -1.0% USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3106/76, Noram rg 1.3110/3202, close 1.3184 (+42 pips in NY)  Brent -1.15%, WTI -1.2%, aluminum +0.5% (Sep) copper unch, gold -0.2%  AUD/CAD clsd +1.6%, 0.9732, CAD/JPY +0.3%, 94.30, EUR/CAD -0.3%, 1.4358  DXY +0.48%, NZD/CAD -0.3% 0.8605 after poor Fonterra milk auction  Oil prices fell 0.3% in NY trade, profit-taking from fast money types  Barrier hunt forced 1.3200 pop, RBC Mfg PMI 50.8 (May 51.3) AUD/USD  RBA inspired rally persists in Europe's morning & most of NY  Lifts in copper & iron-ore aid, 0.7428 high hit, near bear channel top  Gains erode late on Fed's Lockhart's comments, 0.7370/80 support eyed  Rally may have further to go as spreads widen and techs turn a bit bullish  Break of channel top & July 21 high may see a decent squeeze  LT trend still bearish, AU & US jobs reports still big risks upcoming NZD/USD  Europe adds to Asian gains, 10-dma pierced and 21-DMA neared into NY open  Gains a bit tempered by AUD/NZD lift and upcoming NZ Q2 jobs data  Gains erode early NY, AUD/NZD runs 1.1225/30 stops to add pressure  Fonterra auction weighs as GDT drops 9.3% & WMP drops 10.3%  Slide's pace upped on Lockhart comments, pair dives towards 0.6530  Little bounce seen, 0.6539 late, if NZ job weak more pain for NZD longs LATAM  USD/MXN rose off early NorAm low by 16.10 to end near session high 16.25  Commodities pare early gains, oil set to end the NY session well off highs  Fed's Lockhart lifted the USD & rate hike prospects  USD/BRL rallied to 12-yr high at 3.4880 on the Lockhart comments  Brazil IP data negative but beat f/c, was no match for rising US rates  USD/CLP moved to highs at 682 late despite copper/China strength ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ mostly closed at or near o/n highs as firm US Dollar trend continues * Fed Lockhart (moderate) says Sept could be appropriate time to hike * Keeps USD bid save for AUD which held its RBA inspired gains from Asia * Whether just a ploy by the Fed to keep Sept date alive remains to be seen * Fed needs to hike regardless in Sept - current pricing 1/3 chance USD/KRW traded an 1165.2-1172 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1165.5. The Kospi closed up 0.95%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3758-1.3809 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3763. The Straits Times closed down 0.05%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8550-3.8700 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.8550. KLSE index closed down 1.2%. USD/IDR traded a 13480-13510 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13480. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13495. The IDX Composite index closed down 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 45.61-78 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 45.61. The PSE index closed up 0.3%. USD/THB traded a 35.03-145 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 35.04. Thai Set closed down 0.7%. USD/TWD traded a 31.581-667 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.581. The Taiex closed down 0.15%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1177 slightly higher than the previous 6.1169 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2091-6.2099 range; last at 6.2096. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2166; range 6.2161-6.2200. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2790-6.2820. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.7%. The property sub sector closed up 4.1%. USD/INR traded a 63.74-64.095 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 63.745. The Sensex closed down 0.4%. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 01:45 CN Caixin Services PMI Jul 51.8-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 2 August 2015 Equities S&P isn't trending in either direction, but the bounce off the 200-dma early in the week was encouraging for the bullish case. A close above all-time high at 2134 is needed to revive the trend higher. A close below the ascending 200-dma (2068 Friday) would signal a deeper correction lower is unfolding. {Last 2104} German DAX isn't trending in either direction. A break above the descending 10-dma (11,373 on Friday) would be constructive and target a move to the 61.8 of the 11,802/11,052 move at 11,515. A break below 11,050 would be bearish and target the key 200-dma at 10,796. {Last 11,309} ASX The price action last week was bullish and s-t moving averages are lining up in a bullish formation, but not quite signaling a trend higher just yet. There is hefty resistance just ahead - starting with the July 21 trend high at 5,718 - followed by the 61.8 fibo of the 5,997/5,383 move at 5,763 and the May 29 trend high at 5,803. A close above 5,805 would set the ASX on course for another crack at formidable resistance just in front of 6,000. A fall below 5,530 would be bearish and likely signal a deeper correction towards 5,385. {Last 5,699} SSEC Last week's price action was bearish, but the SHCOMP hasn't yet resumed trending lower. The market is carefully watching the key 200-dma, which came in at 3,554 on Friday and will likely rise to 5,560 on Monday. A daily close below the 200-dma would be bearish and reignite the trend lower. A break above the 10-dma at 3,875 is needed to relieve the downward pressure. {Last 3,663} Commodities Gold continues to trend lower, but downward momentum is significantly slowing - signaling a bottom might be forming. A break and close above the 20-dma at 1,120 would confirm the trend lower has run its course and initially target previous support around 1,140. A daily close below 1,075 would be bearish and initially target 1,045. {Last 1,095} Iron Ore The price action last week was relatively bullish and now the 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation. The 20-dma is pointing lower - it isn't yet trending higher. Resistance is found at 100-dma at 56.20 and a break above that level would likely signal a short-term trend higher. Conversely a move below 48.50 would be bearish and suggest the trend lower has resumed. {Last 52.90} Lon Copper continues to trend lower - but downward momentum is starting to slow slightly. From a technical perspective - there isn't any significant support levels this side of 4,500. A break above the descending 20-dma at 5,425 would suggest a short-term bottom is forming. {Last 5,230} NYMEX: The trend lower continues - with the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. A daily close below support at the April 1 low at 47.05 targets March 18 trend low at 42.03. Only a break and close above 20-dma at 50.30 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 48.14} FX EUR/USD - 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation, but it isn't yet trending lower - as 20-day MA continues to point lower. EUR/USD appears trapped in a 1.0800/1.1200 range and a break above or below should see an extended move. {Last 1.0981} USD/JPY isn't trending and continues sideways trading in a relatively narrow range. Support is found at the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 123.40 while resistance comes in around 125.85. {Last 123.89} AUD/USD - 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages continue to line up in a bearish formation, but the 5-day has flattened out and is poised to start pointing higher. This suggests downward momentum is waning. Key resistance is found at the descending 20-dma at 0.7380 and a close above that reading would signal the trend lower is over and a short-term bottom is in place. A close below 0.7230 would be bearish and target the 61.8 of the post-float 0.4775 low/post-float 1.1081 high at 0.7185. {Last 0.7302} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13570 13590 13575 13590-13610 USD/JPY 124.40 123.80 124.38 INR 64.20 64.18 64.04 64.15-18 EUR/USD 1.0979 1.0883 1.0881 KRW 1165 1170.1 1162 1170-1171 EUR/JPY 136.16 135.28 135.30 MYR 3.8700 3.8860 3.8600 3.8900-20 GBP/USD 1.5633 1.5558 1.5565 PHP 45.73 45.75 45.71 45.81-83 USD/CAD 1.3202 1.3106 1.3193 TWD 31.61 31.72 31.59 31.71-72 AUD/USD 0.7428 0.7264 0.7381 CNY 1-mth 6.1245 6.1230 6.1245-55 NZD/USD 0.6615 0.6525 0.6539 CNY 6-mth 6.1850 6.1845 6.1860-80 USD/SGD 1.3819 1.3753 1.3811 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2815-35 USD/THB 35.145 34.975 35.09 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17551 -47 -0.27 10-year 2.19% 2.15% S&P 500 2093 -5 -0.22 2-year 0.67% 0.665% NASDAQ 5106 -9 -0.18 30-year 2.915% 2.85% FTSE 6687 -2 -0.02 Spot Gold($) 1088.20 1086.60 DAX 11456 +12 +0.11 Nymex 45.74 45.17 Nikkei 20520 -28 -0.14 Brent 50.27 49.67 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)