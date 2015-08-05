SYDNEY, August 6 (IFR) - Wednesday night headlines
* US ISM N-Mfg PMI Jul 60.3, f/c 56.2, 56-prev
* US ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Jul 59.6, 52.7-prev
* US ADP Nat. Employment Jul 185k, f/c 215k, +229k-prev, below low f/c at 190k
* Fed's Powell 'time is clearly coming' to raise rates, very focused on data b/w
now and mid-Sept (CNBC)
* Brazil's Levy says gov't to tackle fiscal imbalances, private sector should
have larger role in infrastructure
* WTI (CLc1) falls in NY afternoon despite large drawdown
* BR Markit Services PMI Jul 39.1, 39.9-prev
* Germany July Markit services PMI 53.8 vs 53.7 prev, 53.7 exp
* Germany July Markit comp final PMI 53.7 vs 53.4 prev
* Euro zone July Markit services final PMI 54.0 vs 53.8 prev, 53.8 exp
* Euro zone July Markit comp final PMI 53.9 vs 53.7 prev, 53.7 exp
* Euro zone Jun Retail sales -0.6%m/m vs 0.2% prev, -0.3% exp
* Euro zone Jun Retail sales 1.2%y/y vs 2.4% prev, 1.9% exp
* Switzerland July CPI -0.6m/m vs 0.1% prev, -0.4% exp
* Switzerland July CPI -1.3y/y vs -0.1% prev, -1.1% exp
* UK NIESR expects economic growth to slow to +0.4% q/q in Q3 - Reuters
* UK July Markit/CIPS services PMI 57.4 vs 58.5 prev, 58.0 exp
Macro themes in play
* Dollar whipsawed on mixed data; weak ADP jobs count countered by big ISM
(Non-manufacturing) beat; DXY steady; EURUSD presses toward key 1.0800, holds;
USDJPY breaks through 124.60 range top
* Bund blowout sends yields up; Euro stocks climb to 2 week highs; US rate
market sees Sep hike at just 50/50 chance; FX more confident than rate market
for strong US data Friday
* Commodities down again; oil crushed to new lows despite inventory draw; no
lift in Copper as China threatens 200dma; EM hammered; MXN shrugs off
intervention, closes at historic low; BRL in freefall after services PMI prints
39; RUB -1%; Kiwi new closing low
Overnight currency summaries prepared by the NY IFR/BUZZ team
EUR/USD
* 1.0850 level holds firm in Europe, pair bounces near 1.0870 into NY open
* Bounce gathers pace after ADP miss sends USD & US Tsy yields tumbling
* Pair spikes to 1.0940 high, gains short lived as USD recovers quickly
* ISM non-mfg PMI well above f/c, speeds up USD recovery, EUR/USD tests 1.0850
* Level holds once again as some USD gains fade, pair near 1.0900 late
* Only 2nd tier EZ data due so mkt will await US jobless data for cues on Thurs
USD/JPY
* USDJPY breaks range top at 124.60 after big ISM beat
* Bulls press trade, confident that Friday jobs data to validate
* Western stock rally flushes safe haven JPY longs
GBP/USD
* GBP/USD shrugs off weak UK svcs PMI rises w/rate outlook
* US ISM beats trump ADP miss, Feds Powell time is clearly coming to raise rates
* GBP p/t above 1.5650 slows ascent ahead of Super Thursday
* EUR/GBP shorts cover ahead of Super Thursday, cross rallies off low by 0.6951
* GBP strength on higher rate outlook may be surprised by low inflation
* Cross ends 0.6986, off low at 0.6951 further sup 06935 Jul 17/ 8-yr low
USD/CHF
* O/N range 0.9774/0.9805, Noram range 0.9760/9822. Close 0.9789 (NY +4 pips)
* DXY opened NY +0.12%, -0.02% last, gold opened NY -0.3%, last -0.52%
* USD/CHF very choppy, dropped on soft ADP data, popped on strong non-mfg ISM
* EUR/CHF heads to close 1.0673, +0.2% vs yesterday's close, range 1.0625/83
* IMM short squeeze when 1.0205 low ceded (recip) next target 1.0205 (0.9800)
* Next target 1.0101 (0.9900) Swiss CPI -0.6%, Y/Y -1.3% puts pressure on SNB
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3180/3213, Noram range 1.3110/99, close 1.3191 (+42 pips in NY)
* Brent crude -0.8%, WTI -1.3%, aluminum -0.8% (Sep) copper -0.5%, gold -0.7%
* AUD/CAD closed -0.45%, 0.9691, CAD/JPY +0.6%, 94.68, EUR/CAD -0.15%, 1.4372
* DXY -0.06%, NZD/CAD -0.8% 0.8568 after CAD surge on strong trade/export data
* Oil prices -1.6% in NY, popped on crude draw (-4.4mn) dropped on products
* CA trade -0.48bn vs -2.8bn f/c, exports up on both volume & prices
AUD/USD
* Pair bounces in Europe's morning, helped by further iron-ore gains
* Near 0.7365 into NY open, ADP miss = spike to 0.7398 as USD & Tsy yields dive
* Gains fade quickly, slide pace upped after ISM miss, pair nears Europe low
* USD gains erode in afternoon, AUD/USD up near 0.7360 late in the day
* AUS Jul jobs due later, Employment f/c at 10k vs. prior 7.3k
NZD/USD
* Tight range in Europe's morning, pair lingers above 0.6520 into NY open
* Early bull pressure in NY after ADP misses f/c, USD & US Tsy yields slip
* NZD/USD spike to 0.6566 but gains are fleeting, ISM services sees USD rebound
* Overnight low cleared & pair hits 0.6504 before a slight bounce seen
* Bounce sold and pair goes on to make new 2015 low, 0.6395/.06415 next big supt
LATAM
* USD/MXN moved to highs by 16.3920, triggering Banxico USD sales at 16.3353
* Banxico sells USD 400 mio total b/w 16.3353 & 16.3762, next trigger 16.54
* US ISM data as well as more hawkish Fed (Powell) lifts USD, USTs/oil fall
* USD/BRL moves to 2015 high at 3.4998, talk of opt defense protects 3.50
* Brazil svcs/comp PMI lower, Levy warns public spending risks econ stability
* USD/CLP probes new '15 high abv 683 on weak China copper, ends NY by 682
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ complex thru NDF & OTC markets trades higher again o/n
* NY reacted to each data release despite Lockhart's interview from Tuesday
* Market pricing in a 50% chance of Sept rate hike; FX see odds much higher
* US Treasury yields sharply higher = 2-yrs +6bps to 0.73%; 10-yrs 5bps to 2.27%
* USD/AXJ is meeting some profit taking at these 'heady' levels
USD/KRW traded an 1167.6-1175.1 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1173.6. The
Kospi closed up 0.1%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3811-1.3872 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3848. The
Straits Times closed up 0.0%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.8705-3.8795 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.8790. KLSE
index closed up 0.1%.
USD/IDR traded a 13485-13520 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13510. The
Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13517. The IDX Composite index
closed up 1.45%.
USD/PHP traded a 45.70-77 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.745. The PSE
index closed up 0.85%.
USD/THB traded a 35.055-17 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 35.12. Thai Set
closed up 0.3%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.61-703 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.625. The Taiex
closed up 0.35%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1186 slightly higher than the previous
6.1177 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2093-6.2122 range; last at 6.2096. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2185; range 6.2179-6.2277. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2870-6.2880. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.6%. The property sub
sector closed down 1.5%.
USD/INR traded a 63.72-935 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.75. The Sensex
closed up 0.5%.
Looking ahead - economic data (GMT)
06 Aug 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate
06 Aug 01:30 AU Participation Rate
06 Aug 01:30 AU Employment
06 Aug 01:30 AU Full Time Employment
06 Aug 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx
06 Aug 05:00 JP Leading Indicator
06 Aug 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator
Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT)
JP Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting (to Aug. 7)
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13615 13640 13605 13620-13630 USD/JPY 125.01 124.01 124.86
INR 64.12 64.10 63.99 64.01-04 EUR/USD 1.0940 1.0847 1.0907
KRW 1172.5 1178.5 1169 1175-1176 EUR/JPY 136.20 135.00 136.18
MYR 3.8980 3.9080 3.8980 3.9070-00 GBP/USD 1.5663 1.5526 1.5603
PHP 45.87 45.90 45.85 45.90-92 USD/CAD 1.3213 1.3110 1.3178
TWD 31.71 31.755 31.69 31.72-74 AUD/USD 0.7398 0.7334 0.7354
CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1250 6.1245-55 NZD/USD 0.6566 0.6490 0.6510
CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1880 6.1880-00 USD/SGD 1.3872 1.3811 1.3836
CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2880 6.2865-85 USD/THB 35.21 35.055 35.17
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17540 -11 -0.06 10-year 2.27% 2.22%
S&P 500 2100 +6 +0.31 2-year 0.73% 0.67%
NASDAQ 5140 +34 +0.67 30-year 2.945% 2.915%
FTSE 6752 +65 +0.98 Spot Gold($) 1085.10 1088.20
DAX 11636 +180 +1.57 Nymex 45.15 45.74
Nikkei 20614 +94 +0.46 Brent 49.62 50.27
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)