SYDNEY, August 6 (IFR) - Wednesday night headlines * US ISM N-Mfg PMI Jul 60.3, f/c 56.2, 56-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Jul 59.6, 52.7-prev * US ADP Nat. Employment Jul 185k, f/c 215k, +229k-prev, below low f/c at 190k * Fed's Powell 'time is clearly coming' to raise rates, very focused on data b/w now and mid-Sept (CNBC) * Brazil's Levy says gov't to tackle fiscal imbalances, private sector should have larger role in infrastructure * WTI (CLc1) falls in NY afternoon despite large drawdown * BR Markit Services PMI Jul 39.1, 39.9-prev * Germany July Markit services PMI 53.8 vs 53.7 prev, 53.7 exp * Germany July Markit comp final PMI 53.7 vs 53.4 prev * Euro zone July Markit services final PMI 54.0 vs 53.8 prev, 53.8 exp * Euro zone July Markit comp final PMI 53.9 vs 53.7 prev, 53.7 exp * Euro zone Jun Retail sales -0.6%m/m vs 0.2% prev, -0.3% exp * Euro zone Jun Retail sales 1.2%y/y vs 2.4% prev, 1.9% exp * Switzerland July CPI -0.6m/m vs 0.1% prev, -0.4% exp * Switzerland July CPI -1.3y/y vs -0.1% prev, -1.1% exp * UK NIESR expects economic growth to slow to +0.4% q/q in Q3 - Reuters * UK July Markit/CIPS services PMI 57.4 vs 58.5 prev, 58.0 exp Macro themes in play * Dollar whipsawed on mixed data; weak ADP jobs count countered by big ISM (Non-manufacturing) beat; DXY steady; EURUSD presses toward key 1.0800, holds; USDJPY breaks through 124.60 range top * Bund blowout sends yields up; Euro stocks climb to 2 week highs; US rate market sees Sep hike at just 50/50 chance; FX more confident than rate market for strong US data Friday * Commodities down again; oil crushed to new lows despite inventory draw; no lift in Copper as China threatens 200dma; EM hammered; MXN shrugs off intervention, closes at historic low; BRL in freefall after services PMI prints 39; RUB -1%; Kiwi new closing low Overnight currency summaries prepared by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * 1.0850 level holds firm in Europe, pair bounces near 1.0870 into NY open * Bounce gathers pace after ADP miss sends USD & US Tsy yields tumbling * Pair spikes to 1.0940 high, gains short lived as USD recovers quickly * ISM non-mfg PMI well above f/c, speeds up USD recovery, EUR/USD tests 1.0850 * Level holds once again as some USD gains fade, pair near 1.0900 late * Only 2nd tier EZ data due so mkt will await US jobless data for cues on Thurs USD/JPY * USDJPY breaks range top at 124.60 after big ISM beat * Bulls press trade, confident that Friday jobs data to validate * Western stock rally flushes safe haven JPY longs GBP/USD * GBP/USD shrugs off weak UK svcs PMI rises w/rate outlook * US ISM beats trump ADP miss, Feds Powell time is clearly coming to raise rates * GBP p/t above 1.5650 slows ascent ahead of Super Thursday * EUR/GBP shorts cover ahead of Super Thursday, cross rallies off low by 0.6951 * GBP strength on higher rate outlook may be surprised by low inflation * Cross ends 0.6986, off low at 0.6951 further sup 06935 Jul 17/ 8-yr low USD/CHF * O/N range 0.9774/0.9805, Noram range 0.9760/9822. Close 0.9789 (NY +4 pips) * DXY opened NY +0.12%, -0.02% last, gold opened NY -0.3%, last -0.52% * USD/CHF very choppy, dropped on soft ADP data, popped on strong non-mfg ISM * EUR/CHF heads to close 1.0673, +0.2% vs yesterday's close, range 1.0625/83 * IMM short squeeze when 1.0205 low ceded (recip) next target 1.0205 (0.9800) * Next target 1.0101 (0.9900) Swiss CPI -0.6%, Y/Y -1.3% puts pressure on SNB USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3180/3213, Noram range 1.3110/99, close 1.3191 (+42 pips in NY) * Brent crude -0.8%, WTI -1.3%, aluminum -0.8% (Sep) copper -0.5%, gold -0.7% * AUD/CAD closed -0.45%, 0.9691, CAD/JPY +0.6%, 94.68, EUR/CAD -0.15%, 1.4372 * DXY -0.06%, NZD/CAD -0.8% 0.8568 after CAD surge on strong trade/export data * Oil prices -1.6% in NY, popped on crude draw (-4.4mn) dropped on products * CA trade -0.48bn vs -2.8bn f/c, exports up on both volume & prices AUD/USD * Pair bounces in Europe's morning, helped by further iron-ore gains * Near 0.7365 into NY open, ADP miss = spike to 0.7398 as USD & Tsy yields dive * Gains fade quickly, slide pace upped after ISM miss, pair nears Europe low * USD gains erode in afternoon, AUD/USD up near 0.7360 late in the day * AUS Jul jobs due later, Employment f/c at 10k vs. prior 7.3k NZD/USD * Tight range in Europe's morning, pair lingers above 0.6520 into NY open * Early bull pressure in NY after ADP misses f/c, USD & US Tsy yields slip * NZD/USD spike to 0.6566 but gains are fleeting, ISM services sees USD rebound * Overnight low cleared & pair hits 0.6504 before a slight bounce seen * Bounce sold and pair goes on to make new 2015 low, 0.6395/.06415 next big supt LATAM * USD/MXN moved to highs by 16.3920, triggering Banxico USD sales at 16.3353 * Banxico sells USD 400 mio total b/w 16.3353 & 16.3762, next trigger 16.54 * US ISM data as well as more hawkish Fed (Powell) lifts USD, USTs/oil fall * USD/BRL moves to 2015 high at 3.4998, talk of opt defense protects 3.50 * Brazil svcs/comp PMI lower, Levy warns public spending risks econ stability * USD/CLP probes new '15 high abv 683 on weak China copper, ends NY by 682 ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ complex thru NDF & OTC markets trades higher again o/n * NY reacted to each data release despite Lockhart's interview from Tuesday * Market pricing in a 50% chance of Sept rate hike; FX see odds much higher * US Treasury yields sharply higher = 2-yrs +6bps to 0.73%; 10-yrs 5bps to 2.27% * USD/AXJ is meeting some profit taking at these 'heady' levels USD/KRW traded an 1167.6-1175.1 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1173.6. The Kospi closed up 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3811-1.3872 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3848. The Straits Times closed up 0.0%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8705-3.8795 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.8790. KLSE index closed up 0.1%. USD/IDR traded a 13485-13520 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13510. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13517. The IDX Composite index closed up 1.45%. USD/PHP traded a 45.70-77 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.745. The PSE index closed up 0.85%. USD/THB traded a 35.055-17 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 35.12. Thai Set closed up 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 31.61-703 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.625. The Taiex closed up 0.35%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1186 slightly higher than the previous 6.1177 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2093-6.2122 range; last at 6.2096. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2185; range 6.2179-6.2277. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2870-6.2880. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.6%. The property sub sector closed down 1.5%. USD/INR traded a 63.72-935 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.75. The Sensex closed up 0.5%. Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) 06 Aug 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate 06 Aug 01:30 AU Participation Rate 06 Aug 01:30 AU Employment 06 Aug 01:30 AU Full Time Employment 06 Aug 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx 06 Aug 05:00 JP Leading Indicator 06 Aug 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) JP Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting (to Aug. 7) OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13615 13640 13605 13620-13630 USD/JPY 125.01 124.01 124.86 INR 64.12 64.10 63.99 64.01-04 EUR/USD 1.0940 1.0847 1.0907 KRW 1172.5 1178.5 1169 1175-1176 EUR/JPY 136.20 135.00 136.18 MYR 3.8980 3.9080 3.8980 3.9070-00 GBP/USD 1.5663 1.5526 1.5603 PHP 45.87 45.90 45.85 45.90-92 USD/CAD 1.3213 1.3110 1.3178 TWD 31.71 31.755 31.69 31.72-74 AUD/USD 0.7398 0.7334 0.7354 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1250 6.1245-55 NZD/USD 0.6566 0.6490 0.6510 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1880 6.1880-00 USD/SGD 1.3872 1.3811 1.3836 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2880 6.2865-85 USD/THB 35.21 35.055 35.17 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17540 -11 -0.06 10-year 2.27% 2.22% S&P 500 2100 +6 +0.31 2-year 0.73% 0.67% NASDAQ 5140 +34 +0.67 30-year 2.945% 2.915% FTSE 6752 +65 +0.98 Spot Gold($) 1085.10 1088.20 DAX 11636 +180 +1.57 Nymex 45.15 45.74 Nikkei 20614 +94 +0.46 Brent 49.62 50.27 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)