SYDNEY, August 7 (IFR) - Thursday night headlines * BOE keeps rates/APP steady, members vote 8-1 (McCafferty) to keep rates steady, mkt expected 7-2 * Carney timing of first rate hike drawing closer, timing will be data dependent * BOE's Carney policy of MPC is to reinvest QE funds at least until rates rise, will not sell QE assets until rates have risen to a level from which they can be materially cut * Carney sterling has not taken away requirement for interest rate hikes ahead * BOE's Carney this is not a debt fuelled, consumer recovery * BOE QIR GBP appreciation to push down inflation for some time, poses downside risk to near-term path * BOE QIR falls in energy prices to bear down on inflation until at least mid-16 * Tsipras and Hollande want bailout agreed after August 15 * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 270k, f/c 273k, 267k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 268.25k, 274.75k-prev * Saudis to tap markets for $27bn - FT * German Jun Industrial orders 2.0%m/m vs -0.2% prev, 0.1% exp * German industrial orders post strongest quarterly rise in more than 4 years * No IMF decision on Greek bailout until autumn, Swedish rep tells paper * Poland approves Swiss franc mortgage partial conversion bill * ECB: Polish FX mortgage restructure plan could hurt banks, economy * Swiss Q3 Consumer confidence -19 vs -6 prev * UK July Halifax house prices -0.6%m/m vs 1.7% prev * UK Jun Industrial output -0.4%m/m vs 0.4% prev, 0.1% exp * UK Jun Industrial output 1.5%y/y vs 2.1% prev, 2.2% exp * UK Jun Manufacturing output 0.2%m/m vs -0.6% prev, 0.2% exp * UK Jun Manufacturing output 0.5%y/y vs 1.0% prev, 0.4% exp Macro themes in play * Dollar little changed against EUR and JPY; market holding its breath for US jobs Friday; USDJPY retests breakout at 124.60 and holds; Cable down on dovish MPC vote count (8-1); CHF weakens further despite equity turmoil * Rates fall as oil prints new lows; EM clobbered, weighs on major markets; S&P holds 200 dma but risk aversion pushes up bond prices; macros worry as Shanghai and EEM nearing key tech support * BRL melts down as economic woes turn political, Rousseff at 8% approval; MXN hangs near lows despite yesterday's intervention * Oil service sector up big; OIH up 3% in key reversal; could be sign of pause or turn in crude downturn Overnight Currency Summaries prepared by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * Choppy action as market stays indecisive ahead of US jobs report * Pair opens near 1.0920 and dives today's low (1.0874) as USD firms early on * Rise in jobless claims from prior week softens USD & UST yields * EUR/USD rallies and tests near 1.0935, dips back to 1.0920 late in day * If job see big upside surprise, test of 1.0800 & bear pennant base likely * Break below l-t pennant suggests much bigger losses for pair are due USD/JPY * USDJPY trades lower with stocks but bulls still in control * BOJ/US jobs data combo Friday keeps activity low * 124.60 breakout level tested intraday, holds * JPY could be only go-to currency for safe haven as CHF stays inexplicably weak GBP/USD * Super Thursday was long on h'lines short on news, though GBP ends day lwr * Rate & APP steady, surprise was 8-1 vote on rates, mkt f/c 7-2 * GBP/USD moved to lows by 1.5465 before rising to trade 1.5500-25 rest of day * Carney wary of GBP strength and inflation, says pot'l hike data dependent * EUR/GBP rallied from 0.6978 to 0.7043 initially, faded back near 0.7000 * Cross rallied on Lon close moving back near daily high at 0.7045 as NY ends USD/CHF * O/N range 0.9768/0.9841, Noram range 0.9795/9848. Close 0.9789 (NY +4 pips) * DXY opened NY +0.12%, -0.16% last, gold opened NY +0.2%, last +0.4% * USD/CHF very choppy, dropped on the surge in Challenger layoffs * EUR/CHF heads to close 1.0718, +0.4% vs yesterday's close, range 1.0674/724 * IMM volumes dropped 17% vs yesterday, closed above pivotal 1.0205 at 1.0207 * Swiss cons. conf. drop & talk of SNB activity hit CHF O/S, NFP clean up in NY USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3154/80, Noram range 1.3115/97, close 1.3110 (-60 pips in NY) * Brent +0.3%, WTI -0.8%, Alum. -0.5% (Sep) copper -0.15%, gold +0.4% * AUD/CAD closed -0.65%, 0.9627, CAD/JPY +0.5%, 95.06, EUR/CAD -0.25%, 1.4330 * DXY -0.15%, NZD/CAD +0.14% 0.8585 driven by AUD/NZD plunge * Oil prices mixed, Brent +0.25%, WTI -0.4% in NY, Nat Gas firm-lower DoE inj * Leap in Challenger layoffs hurt DXY ahead of tomorrow's NFP, Cda jobs f/c +5k AUD/USD * 200--HMA tested in Europe but can't break below, bounces into NY open * NY keeps lift going, claims above prior week's release, USD & UST yields slide * Hourly res near 0.7350/60 tested and holds; just below that zone late in day * Market not pushing aggressively as they await US jobs report * An above f/c jobs number could see pair make a serious test of 0.7200/10 area NZD/USD * Two tries to break below 0.6520 fail in Europe and NY sessions * Increase on US jobless claims softens USD & US Tsy yields, allows NZD/USD lift * Hourly res near 0.655/60 tested but unable to break, pair near 0.6545 late LATAM * USD/BRL leaps to 12.5 yr high at 3.5697, as Dilma popularity slips * Brazil raises some public wages, not in line w/recent austerity pgm * USD/BRL ends NorAm session at 3.54, next key res 3.5820 Mar '03 monthly high * USD/MXN moved to early high at 16.4165, RM offers tipped above 16.40 * Reversed to supt at daily pivot 16.33, Mex cons conf misses 91.2 v 93.8-prev * USD/CLP 12-yr high by 686.50, shrugs off weak copper to end NY below 680 ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ thru OTC & NDF markets touch softer in offshore trading * Moves modest and mostly down to position adjustments ahead of tonight's NFP * MYR NDFs stayed firm after OTC market crashed thru the 3.90 barrier late y'day * Singapore Jubilee celebrations start today and conclude on Monday * Asia likely to take a seat on the sidelines today ahead of all important NFP USD/KRW traded an 1166-1174 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1166.2. The Kospi closed down 0.8%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3825-1.3860 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3860. The Straits Times closed up 0.17%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8800-3.9035 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.9030. KLSE index closed down 1.8%. USD/IDR traded a 13520-13541 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13541. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13529. The IDX Composite index closed down 0.9%. USD/PHP traded a 45.75-80 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.79. The PSE index closed down 0.95%. USD/THB traded a 35.13-195 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 35.185. Thai Set closed down 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 31.626-68 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.68. The Taiex closed down 1.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1181 slightly lower than the previous 6.1186 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2093-6.2101 range; last at 6.2097. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2187; range 6.2178-6.2201. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2870-6.2880. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.3%. The property sub sector closed down 1.0%. USD/INR traded a 63.72-815 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 63.775. The Sensex closed up 0.25%. Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) 07 Aug 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves 07 Aug 00:00 PH Forex Reserves 07 Aug 01:30 AU Housing Finance 07 Aug 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance 07 Aug 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 07 Aug 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 07 Aug 08:00 TW Exports of Goods 07 Aug 08:00 TW Imports of Goods 07 Aug 08:00 TW Trade Balance 07 Aug 08:30 HK FX Reserves 07 Aug 09:00 MY Reserves OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13655 13635 13620 13620-13640 USD/JPY 124.96 124.54 124.73 INR 64.05 64.05 63.98 64.01-03 EUR/USD 1.0946 1.0873 1.0922 KRW 1170 1169 1165.5 1165-65.5 EUR/JPY 136.53 135.84 136.30 MYR 3.9380 3.9405 3.9320 3.9330-50 GBP/USD 1.5638 1.5465 1.5513 PHP 45.89 45.91 45.87 45.85-87 USD/CAD 1.3197 1.3094 1.3110 TWD 31.70 31.69 31.65 31.64-65 AUD/USD 0.7395 0.7315 0.7349 CNY 1-mth 6.1245 6.1240 6.1230-40 NZD/USD 0.6559 0.6509 0.6552 CNY 6-mth 6.1850 6.1840 6.1820-40 USD/SGD 1.3887 1.3825 1.3837 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2860 6.2835-55 USD/THB 35.20 35.105 35.11 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17420 -120 -0.69 10-year 2.225% 2.27% S&P 500 2086 -16 -0.78 2-year 0.705% 0.73% NASDAQ 5056 -84 -1.63 30-year 2.895% 2.945% FTSE 6747 -5 -0.08 Spot Gold($) 1089.10 1085.10 DAX 11585 -51 -0.44 Nymex 44.80 45.15 Nikkei 20664 +50 +0.24 Brent 49.72 49.62 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)