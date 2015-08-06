SYDNEY, August 7 (IFR) - Thursday night headlines
* BOE keeps rates/APP steady, members vote 8-1 (McCafferty) to keep rates
steady, mkt expected 7-2
* Carney timing of first rate hike drawing closer, timing will be data dependent
* BOE's Carney policy of MPC is to reinvest QE funds at least until rates rise,
will not sell QE assets until rates have risen to a level from which they can be
materially cut
* Carney sterling has not taken away requirement for interest rate hikes ahead
* BOE's Carney this is not a debt fuelled, consumer recovery
* BOE QIR GBP appreciation to push down inflation for some time, poses downside
risk to near-term path
* BOE QIR falls in energy prices to bear down on inflation until at least mid-16
* Tsipras and Hollande want bailout agreed after August 15
* US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 270k, f/c 273k, 267k-prev
* US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 268.25k, 274.75k-prev
* Saudis to tap markets for $27bn - FT
* German Jun Industrial orders 2.0%m/m vs -0.2% prev, 0.1% exp
* German industrial orders post strongest quarterly rise in more than 4 years
* No IMF decision on Greek bailout until autumn, Swedish rep tells paper
* Poland approves Swiss franc mortgage partial conversion bill
* ECB: Polish FX mortgage restructure plan could hurt banks, economy
* Swiss Q3 Consumer confidence -19 vs -6 prev
* UK July Halifax house prices -0.6%m/m vs 1.7% prev
* UK Jun Industrial output -0.4%m/m vs 0.4% prev, 0.1% exp
* UK Jun Industrial output 1.5%y/y vs 2.1% prev, 2.2% exp
* UK Jun Manufacturing output 0.2%m/m vs -0.6% prev, 0.2% exp
* UK Jun Manufacturing output 0.5%y/y vs 1.0% prev, 0.4% exp
Macro themes in play
* Dollar little changed against EUR and JPY; market holding its breath for US
jobs Friday; USDJPY retests breakout at 124.60 and holds; Cable down on dovish
MPC vote count (8-1); CHF weakens further despite equity turmoil
* Rates fall as oil prints new lows; EM clobbered, weighs on major markets; S&P
holds 200 dma but risk aversion pushes up bond prices; macros worry as Shanghai
and EEM nearing key tech support
* BRL melts down as economic woes turn political, Rousseff at 8% approval; MXN
hangs near lows despite yesterday's intervention
* Oil service sector up big; OIH up 3% in key reversal; could be sign of pause
or turn in crude downturn
Overnight Currency Summaries prepared by the NY IFR/BUZZ team
EUR/USD
* Choppy action as market stays indecisive ahead of US jobs report
* Pair opens near 1.0920 and dives today's low (1.0874) as USD firms early on
* Rise in jobless claims from prior week softens USD & UST yields
* EUR/USD rallies and tests near 1.0935, dips back to 1.0920 late in day
* If job see big upside surprise, test of 1.0800 & bear pennant base likely
* Break below l-t pennant suggests much bigger losses for pair are due
USD/JPY
* USDJPY trades lower with stocks but bulls still in control
* BOJ/US jobs data combo Friday keeps activity low
* 124.60 breakout level tested intraday, holds
* JPY could be only go-to currency for safe haven as CHF stays inexplicably weak
GBP/USD
* Super Thursday was long on h'lines short on news, though GBP ends day lwr
* Rate & APP steady, surprise was 8-1 vote on rates, mkt f/c 7-2
* GBP/USD moved to lows by 1.5465 before rising to trade 1.5500-25 rest of day
* Carney wary of GBP strength and inflation, says pot'l hike data dependent
* EUR/GBP rallied from 0.6978 to 0.7043 initially, faded back near 0.7000
* Cross rallied on Lon close moving back near daily high at 0.7045 as NY ends
USD/CHF
* O/N range 0.9768/0.9841, Noram range 0.9795/9848. Close 0.9789 (NY +4 pips)
* DXY opened NY +0.12%, -0.16% last, gold opened NY +0.2%, last +0.4%
* USD/CHF very choppy, dropped on the surge in Challenger layoffs
* EUR/CHF heads to close 1.0718, +0.4% vs yesterday's close, range 1.0674/724
* IMM volumes dropped 17% vs yesterday, closed above pivotal 1.0205 at 1.0207
* Swiss cons. conf. drop & talk of SNB activity hit CHF O/S, NFP clean up in NY
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3154/80, Noram range 1.3115/97, close 1.3110 (-60 pips in NY)
* Brent +0.3%, WTI -0.8%, Alum. -0.5% (Sep) copper -0.15%, gold +0.4%
* AUD/CAD closed -0.65%, 0.9627, CAD/JPY +0.5%, 95.06, EUR/CAD -0.25%, 1.4330
* DXY -0.15%, NZD/CAD +0.14% 0.8585 driven by AUD/NZD plunge
* Oil prices mixed, Brent +0.25%, WTI -0.4% in NY, Nat Gas firm-lower DoE inj
* Leap in Challenger layoffs hurt DXY ahead of tomorrow's NFP, Cda jobs f/c +5k
AUD/USD
* 200--HMA tested in Europe but can't break below, bounces into NY open
* NY keeps lift going, claims above prior week's release, USD & UST yields slide
* Hourly res near 0.7350/60 tested and holds; just below that zone late in day
* Market not pushing aggressively as they await US jobs report
* An above f/c jobs number could see pair make a serious test of 0.7200/10 area
NZD/USD
* Two tries to break below 0.6520 fail in Europe and NY sessions
* Increase on US jobless claims softens USD & US Tsy yields, allows NZD/USD lift
* Hourly res near 0.655/60 tested but unable to break, pair near 0.6545 late
LATAM
* USD/BRL leaps to 12.5 yr high at 3.5697, as Dilma popularity slips
* Brazil raises some public wages, not in line w/recent austerity pgm
* USD/BRL ends NorAm session at 3.54, next key res 3.5820 Mar '03 monthly high
* USD/MXN moved to early high at 16.4165, RM offers tipped above 16.40
* Reversed to supt at daily pivot 16.33, Mex cons conf misses 91.2 v 93.8-prev
* USD/CLP 12-yr high by 686.50, shrugs off weak copper to end NY below 680
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ thru OTC & NDF markets touch softer in offshore trading
* Moves modest and mostly down to position adjustments ahead of tonight's NFP
* MYR NDFs stayed firm after OTC market crashed thru the 3.90 barrier late y'day
* Singapore Jubilee celebrations start today and conclude on Monday
* Asia likely to take a seat on the sidelines today ahead of all important NFP
USD/KRW traded an 1166-1174 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1166.2. The Kospi
closed down 0.8%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3825-1.3860 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3860. The
Straits Times closed up 0.17%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.8800-3.9035 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.9030. KLSE
index closed down 1.8%.
USD/IDR traded a 13520-13541 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13541. The
Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13529. The IDX Composite index
closed down 0.9%.
USD/PHP traded a 45.75-80 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.79. The PSE
index closed down 0.95%.
USD/THB traded a 35.13-195 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 35.185. Thai Set
closed down 0.4%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.626-68 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.68. The Taiex
closed down 1.3%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1181 slightly lower than the previous
6.1186 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2093-6.2101 range; last at 6.2097. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2187; range 6.2178-6.2201. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2870-6.2880. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.3%. The property sub
sector closed down 1.0%.
USD/INR traded a 63.72-815 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 63.775. The Sensex
closed up 0.25%.
Looking ahead - economic data (GMT)
07 Aug 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves
07 Aug 00:00 PH Forex Reserves
07 Aug 01:30 AU Housing Finance
07 Aug 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance
07 Aug 07:30 TH Forex Reserves
07 Aug 07:30 TH Currency Swaps
07 Aug 08:00 TW Exports of Goods
07 Aug 08:00 TW Imports of Goods
07 Aug 08:00 TW Trade Balance
07 Aug 08:30 HK FX Reserves
07 Aug 09:00 MY Reserves
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13655 13635 13620 13620-13640 USD/JPY 124.96 124.54 124.73
INR 64.05 64.05 63.98 64.01-03 EUR/USD 1.0946 1.0873 1.0922
KRW 1170 1169 1165.5 1165-65.5 EUR/JPY 136.53 135.84 136.30
MYR 3.9380 3.9405 3.9320 3.9330-50 GBP/USD 1.5638 1.5465 1.5513
PHP 45.89 45.91 45.87 45.85-87 USD/CAD 1.3197 1.3094 1.3110
TWD 31.70 31.69 31.65 31.64-65 AUD/USD 0.7395 0.7315 0.7349
CNY 1-mth 6.1245 6.1240 6.1230-40 NZD/USD 0.6559 0.6509 0.6552
CNY 6-mth 6.1850 6.1840 6.1820-40 USD/SGD 1.3887 1.3825 1.3837
CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2860 6.2835-55 USD/THB 35.20 35.105 35.11
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17420 -120 -0.69 10-year 2.225% 2.27%
S&P 500 2086 -16 -0.78 2-year 0.705% 0.73%
NASDAQ 5056 -84 -1.63 30-year 2.895% 2.945%
FTSE 6747 -5 -0.08 Spot Gold($) 1089.10 1085.10
DAX 11585 -51 -0.44 Nymex 44.80 45.15
Nikkei 20664 +50 +0.24 Brent 49.72 49.62
