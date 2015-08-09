SYDNEY, August 10 (IFR) - News from the weekend Plunge in China exports sharpens calls for more stimulus * China July exports fell 8.3% Y/Y vs plus 2.8% in June and minus 1% expected * China July Imports fell 8.1% Y/Y from minus 6.1% in June; minus 8.0% expected * China CPI for July plus 1.6% Y/Y vs plus 1.5% expected and 1.4% in June * China PPI for July fell 5.4% Y/Y vs minus 5.0% expected and minus 4.8% in June * Plunge in exports has increased calls for authorities to inject more stimulus * Some blaming China's "strong Yuan policy" for creating headwinds for exporters A plunge in China exports have faded hopes that China's easing policies since the end of 2014 were gaining traction. The 8.3% fall Y/Y in exports for June was the worst in four months and dashed hopes that the previous month's uptick was a sign of better days ahead. Imports for July fell 8.1.% Y/Y - in line with expectations of a 8.0% fall. Nevertheless the fall in imports suggests that Chinese policymaker's hopes that a strong domestic economy will offset a fall in the export sector are dimming at best. The inflation data released on Sunday was in line with expectations - but indicates that inflation is benign enough for Chinese authorities to take further easing action without fear of price increases. On Friday the central bank published a report warning of further economic weakness, but argued the economy needed a retooled growth engine, instead of short-term stimulus. If the data continues to deteriorate and threatens to send growth below the 7.0% targets - authorities may have to rethink their reticence in taking action. China's policy for keeping the Yuan relatively strong in being partly blamed for the big fall in exports, but if the Yuan was allowed to weaken too much it could create problems for Chinese firms who have large US dollar borrowings. Likely market reaction Emerging markets have been under fire for over a month and the weak China export number will likely heighten fears regarding China's growth path and EM in general. The AUD was the best performing currency on Friday and last week for that matter - so it may negatively react to the weak China trade numbers. Investors continue to pull out of Emerging markets - BAML/EPFR * Investors pulled $2.8bln out of EM's last week - according to BAML report * Fourth straight week of outflows and $17bln withdrawn in four weeks * European equity markets the main beneficiaries of the EM flight * European equity funds had $3.3bln of inflow and now $83.5bln YTD The BAML flow reports using EPFR data confirmed the exodus out of EM assets continues. Emerging markets - especially those with US dollar debts are seen by investors as being extremely vulnerable to rising US interest rates and especially a rising USD. More than half of the emerging market equity fund outflows this year, some $16.5bln, have come out of China, BAML said. European and Japanese equities are benefitting from the huge outflow from EM, as the rising USD helps Japanese and European exporters. Friday night headlines * US Non-Farm Payrolls Jul +215k, f/c 223k, +231k-prev * US Private Payrolls Jul +210k, f/c 215k, +227k-prev * US Avg Workwk Hrs Jul 34.6h, f/c 34.5h, 34.5h-prev, may lead to higher wages * China CB: to keep financial system stable prevent systemic risks, to increase keeping mon pol appropriate * Bundesbank Ulbrich: ECB should look thru oil slump even as inflation falters * SNB's Zurbruegg: Negative Swiss rates on hold despite franc dip * Greece says expects to pass bailout in parliament on Aug 18 (Govt spokeswoman * BR IPCA Infl IDX YY Jul 9.56%, f/c 9.52%, 8.89%-prev, Higher inflation may push BCB to restart hikes * MX 12-Month Inflation Jul 2.74%, f/c 2.75%, 2.87%-prev * Allianz's El-Erian: September Fed rate hike not a done deal (Rtrs) * Reuters Poll 13/19 primary dealers see Fed lifting Fed funds rate in Sept, 9/19 see 2 hikes this year Themes in Friday's trading * The main theme for Friday's trading was a somewhat surprising reaction to the solid and pretty much "as expected" US non-farm payroll report. * Wall Street, the US dollar and long-dated UST yields closed lower on the day. * For Wall Street investors the "as expected" US payroll report was negative in the sense that it was positive enough to reinforce the view the Fed will commence the tightening cycle at the September FOMC, but not strong enough to dispel growing concerns about the state of global growth. * The Dow closed down 0.3%; the S&P fell 0.3% and the NASDAQ closed 0.26% lower. For the week the Dow fell 1.8%; the S&P dropped ½% and the NASDAQ fell 1.7%. * There was a negative lead from Europe, as London FTSE fell 0.4%; German DAX closed down 0.8%; French CAC eased 0.7%; Milan closed 0.45% lower and Spanish IBEX fell 0.7%. * For the week the London FTSE eked out a 0.36% while the German DAX made a weekly gain of 1.6%. * The USD initially rose on the belief the US jobs data was good enough to persuade the FOMC to hike rates in September, but then slumped in the afternoon due to the "buy the rumour/sell the fact" dynamic and the fact that longer dated US Treasury yields eased in the afternoon. * Despite growing concerns revolving around China and Emerging Markets in general and continuing weakness in commodity and equity markets - the AUD and NZD were the best performing currencies on Friday. * NZD/USD closed the day 1.1% higher at 0.6625 while the NZD gained around 0.7% against the EUR and the JPY. The most likely reason the NZD outperformed was short covering, as the FX market continues to trade in a confused/trendless fashion through the northern summer. * AUD was the next best performing currency - as AUD/USD closed at 0.7420 - up 0.97% on the day. A slightly hawkish shift in RBA expectations and AUD short-covering on the crosses helped to underpin the AUD. * AUD/CAD closed at 0.9742 for a 1.2% gain, as the falling oil price has a negative impact on the Canadian economy - while iron ore continues consolidate strong gains for the week and helps stabilize Australia's terms of trade. * NYMEX CRUDE fell another 1.8% on Friday and for the week it fell 6.9%. Iron ore edged 0.2% lower on Friday, but for the week it made a healthy 6.4% gain. * London Copper was down 1.2% at one stage before recovering late when the USD reversed lower on profit taking. Lon Copper closed down just 0.2% while suffering a weekly fall of 1.1%. Friday's 5,121 low was the lowest price dealt since July 2009. * Gold completed a bullish outside day, as it tracked the moves in the US dollar. Gold closed the day at 1,094 - up 0.46% on the day and for the week it was virtually unchanged. * EUR/USD closed at 1.0965 for a 0.4% gain and completed a bullish outside day reversal despite solidifying expectations Fed will hike in Sept; surprisingly weak German Industrial Output and weaker than expected German export data. * EUR/USD was supported by short-covering on a "sell the rumour/buy the fact" response to the US jobs report and was also underpinned by cross flows. * EUR/CHF rose 0.75% on Friday after a report in a Swiss newspaper quoting a SNB official as saying the SNB stood ready to intervene. EUR/GBP gained 0.5% on the continued fallout from Thursday's BOE event which was more dovish than expected. * USD/JPY completed a bearish outside day reversal, as the fall in long dated US Treasury in the wake of the US payroll report weighed heavily on the pairing. USD/JPY tracked the 10-year UST yield before and after the US jobs number. * The 10-year UST yield jumped from 2.21% to 2.25% at the same time USD/JPY jumped from 124.65 to 125.07. The 10-year Treasury yield then staged a vicious reversal lower to 2.16% while at the same time USD/JPY slid back to 124.11. USD/JPY closed at 124.20 - down 0.4% on the day. * The main feature in the Treasury market was curve flattening trades in the wake of the US NFPs. The 2-year yield closed at 0.72% - up 2bps from Thursday's close while the 10-yar Treasury yield closed 6bps lower at 2.16%. * The 2-yr yield moved higher on expectations the Fed will hike in Sept and possibly follow up with a second hike in Dec - while the 10-yr yield fell due to the generally low inflation environment, global growth fears and related safe-haven flows. Wrap up The weak China export data released on the weekend could put AUD/USD under some pressure first up on Monday morning, as AUD is a proxy for China concerns. AUD was the best performing currency on Friday and for all of last week on an open/close basis. This was due to a growing number of analysts who feel the RBA's easing cycle is most likely over. However difficult to imagine AUD/USD moving too much higher from the current level given the China growth concerns - and even the RBA SOMP released Friday said risks to the China economy were "somewhat tilted to the downside". USD selling through the US afternoon on Friday appeared to be overdone and it is likely that some of the long USD positions that pared back will be looking for levels to reinstate USD longs. The Fed is now on track to raise rates in Sept and the market may have to start pricing in the possibility there will be a follow-up rate hike at the December meeting. USD/AXJ * A confusing session on Friday post NFP but a sign of things to come * NFP touch softer but Sept rate cut odds increase to ard 75% chance * With Sept hike now just about built in data becomes buy rumour/sell fact event * Treasury markets sanguine over Sept lift off but not so keen further out * US yield curve flattened dramatically Friday night - 2-yr +2bps; 10-yr -6bps USD/KRW traded an 1160.9-1168 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1167.4. The Kospi closed down 0.15%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3834-1.3873 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3863. Singaporean markets closed for SG50. USD/MYR traded a 3.9090-3.9250 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.9250. KLSE index closed down 0.7%. USD/IDR traded a 13529-13542 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13535. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13536. The IDX Composite index closed down 0.75%. USD/PHP traded a 45.735-82 range in Asia on Friday; last at 45.74. The PSE index closed down 0.75%. USD/THB traded a 35.12-175 range in Asia on Friday; last at 35.17. Thai Set closed down 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 31.635-667 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.66. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1174 slightly lower than the previous 6.1181 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2095-6.2099 range; last at 6.2097. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2180; range 6.2165-6.2190. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2810-6.2830. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.3%. The property sub sector closed up 2.5%. USD/INR traded a 63.755-845 range in Asia on Friday; last at 63.815. The Sensex closed down 0.2%. Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) 10 Aug 04:01 MY Industrial Output 10 Aug 05:00 JP Consumer Confidence Index 10 Aug 06:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll The week ahead - China in focus in otherwise quiet data week China data Besides the Trade and inflation data released on the w/e there will be a slew of key monthly data on Wednesday that includes Retail Sales, IP and Urban Investment. China growth fears are at the top of the investor worry lists - so the data takes on added importance. Retail Sales is expected to remain steady at plus 10.6% Y/Y while IP is expected to slip from 6.8% Y/Y to 6.6% Y/Y. US data and events Atlanta Fed President Lockhart was responsible last week for a hawkish shift in Fed expectations - with the market consensus moving towards a September lift-off of the Fed tightening cycle. Lockhart speaks twice on Monday and the US non-farm payroll report will likely see him reiterate his view that a September rate hike is likely and maybe a follow-up at the December meeting if the data warrants. It will be a relatively quiet week for US data with Labor costs on Tuesday and Retail Sales Thursday the highlights. Other key data and events in the week ahead It is a fairly busy week for EZ data starting with EZ Sentix data for August. On Tuesday German ZEW for August will be released - followed on Wednesday by EZ IP for June. Friday will be busy with EZ inflation data for July and EZ GDP flash estimate for Q2. UK BRC Retail Sales is out Monday - but the key UK data comes on Wednesday when UK employment data is released. Japan Consumer Confidence is out Monday followed Wednesday by IP and Machinery Orders for June. After a busy week for Australia last week - the coming week's highlights will be the NAB Business Survey on Tuesday and Wage Prices on Wednesday. John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 9th August 2015 Equities S&P The key short date moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation, but the 20-dma hasn't yet stated to point lower. The S&P broke below the key 200-dma (2,073 Friday) but failed to close below that important reading. A close below the 200-day would likely confirm the trend lower has commenced with the first level of support at the July 20 trend low at 2,063. A break above the 20-dma at 2,102 is needed to relieve the downward pressure. {Last 2,077} DAX The key short-date moving averages are pointing higher, but not yet aligned in a bullish formation. Key resistance at the July 20 trend high and a break above that level should confirm the resumption of the trend higher. {Last 11490} ASX This is what we wrote last week: "A fall below 5,530 would be bearish and likely signal a deeper correction towards 5,385". The fall last week was so sudden and ferocious - the short-date moving averages haven't had time to line up in a bearish formation and indicate a trend lower has commenced. Never-the-less it appears the ASX will test the July 9 low at 5,383 and a break below that level targets the year's low at 5,267. Only a break above the 50-dma at 5,585 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 5,474} SSEC Last week everyone was watching the 200-dma on the SHCOMP and it appears that the Chinese authorities are doing so as well. The price action tested the key 200-dma almost every day last week, but thanks to massive govt intervention the price managed to close above that reading every time. The 200-dma came in at 3,587 Friday and will likely rise to 3,595 on Monday. The close above 10-dma at 3,703 relieved the downward pressure and targets 20-dma at 3,835. {Last 3,744} Commodities Gold continues to trend lower, but downward momentum is grinding to a halt - signaling a bottom might be forming. A break and close above the 20-dma at 1,106 would confirm the trend lower has run its course and initially target previous support around 1,140. A daily close below 1,075 would be bearish and initially target 1,045. {Last 1,094} Iron Ore commenced trending higher last week - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. The next level of resistance is found at 57.00/25 where the 61.8 of the 65.40/44.10 move and the 50-dma converge. A fall below the 10-dma at 54.00 would warn the trend higher is losing momentum and a move below the 20-dma at 52.15 would confirm it has ended. {Last 56.30} Lon Copper continues to trend lower and from a technical perspective there isn't any significant support levels this side of 4,500. A break above the descending 20-dma at 5,342 would suggest a short-term bottom is forming. {Last 5,173} NYMEX The trend lower continues - with the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The daily close below support at the April 1 low at 47.05 targets the March 18 trend low at 42.03. Only a break and close above the 20-dma at 48.45 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 48.14} FX EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction, but the break and close above the 20-dma at 1.0949 and bullish outside day were marginally bullish. A break above 1.1000 targets the 55-dma at 1.1088. Support has formed at 1.0845/55 while key support is found just above 1.0800. {Last 1.0981} USD/JPY The moving average studies are looking bullish - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bullish formation while pointing higher. The bearish outside day is a warning it is a false signal and a break and close below the 20-dma at 124.00 would confirm there isn't a trend higher brewing. A break and close below 124.00 targets the top of the daily I-cloud at 123.40. Strong resistance has formed at 125.00/10 and a break above would confirm the trend higher is underway. {Last 124.20} AUD/USD has stopped trending lower, as 5-day MA has crossed above the 10-dma and is pointing higher. The close above 20-dma at 0.7355 confirms the trend lower has run its course. Resistance is found at the Aug 4 high at 0.7428 and a break above targets the 38.2 fibo of the 0.7849/0.7234 move at 0.7470. Support found at the 10-dma at 0.7330 with beak below warning a top is in place. {Last 0.7420} OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13645 13660 13640 13620-13640 USD/JPY 125.07 124.11 124.20 INR 64.07 64.20 64.02 64.00-05 EUR/USD 1.0978 1.0855 1.0965 KRW 1167.2 1172.5 1163.1 1166-1167 EUR/JPY 136.72 135.55 136.19 MYR 3.9540 3.9780 3.9520 3.9620-50 GBP/USD 1.5547 1.5424 1.5493 PHP 45.85 45.92 45.84 45.83-87 USD/CAD 1.3184 1.3049 1.3135 TWD 31.68 31.78 31.66 31.67-68 AUD/USD 0.7421 0.7333 0.7420 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1240 6.1230-40 NZD/USD 0.6636 0.6529 0.6625 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1820-40 USD/SGD 1.3900 1.3817 1.3838 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2830-30 USD/THB 35.225 35.12 35.145 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17373 -47 -0.27 10-year 2.165% 2.225% S&P 500 2077 -6 -0.29 2-year 0.72% 0.705% NASDAQ 5044 -12 -0.25 30-year 2.82% 2.895% FTSE 6718 -29 -0.43 Spot Gold($) 1092.60 1089.10 DAX 11491 -94 -0.81 Nymex 43.87 44.80 Nikkei 20724 +60 +0.29 Brent 48.61 49.72