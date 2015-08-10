SYDNEY, August 11 (IFR) - Monday night headlines
Fed's Fischer U.S. inflation temporarily 'very low', Global deflation is a
factor that bothers U.S.
Fed's Lockhart disposed to Sept liftoff but waiting a meeting or 2 won't be
decisive for U.S. econ
Fed's Lockhart: Fed "close" to hiking rates, U.S. econ near normal, major
risks passed; oil prices make it hard to measure inflation, progress on
inflation important is setting pace of rate hikes after liftoff
BOE's Miles case to raise rates in Aug perfectly reasonable, but not
compelling; longer BOE delays the steeper the rise in hikes
First Greek bank bailout cash could come before stress test (EZ source)
IMF believes Greece needs third bailout worth EUR 90 bln ( Handelsblatt )
Greece, creditors set 2015 primary surplus target to zero-source
Macro themes in play
Dollar broadly lower as China bounce triggers commodities rally; talk of
replacement at top CSRC job seen bullish; oil, metals up trade gives EM big
lift; Copper in key bull reversal
US short rates small lower on Fed's Fischer comments; some see Lockhart speech
as more dovish than last week; rates not a factor in FX today; Retail Sales
Thursday next meaningful US data point
EUR squeezed on general USD selloff, capped by 40 dma; USDJPY higher with
stocks; Nikkei breaking out, Topix at 8 yr high; Cable higher but still
rangebound; CHF up for first time in six days
CAD up big with oil; AUD, NZD, MXN disappointing, can't make anything of
favorable market conditions, end lower; BRL, RUB correct recent routs
Currency summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ teams
EUR/USD
Quiet in early Europe but big USD bid sees dive into early NY
Pair testes hourly support near 1.0920/25 early on but the area holds
Somewhat dovish comments from Fed's Fischer turn USD & UST yield fortunes
EUR/USD sees nice bounce, lift persists as stock & commodities rally
1.0980/85 breaks & rise accelerates, stops above 1.1000 run,
Momentum takes to 1.1041; USD rebound has pair at 1.1018 close
Only 2nd tier data until retail sales Thurs, action may stay choppy
USD/JPY
USDJPY up with stocks; Nikkei sets positive backdrop; Topix at 8 yr high
China rally has coattails amongst equity markets; new head at CSRC seen
USD bears lean against 125.00-10; able to defend; no momentum in major FX
GBP/USD
GBP/USD rises through res by 1.5509, on dovish Fischer
Rises to 1.5606 high as USD longs exit on broad cmdty rally, ends 1.5590
Late in NY Miles says case to hike in Aug reasonable, though not clear cut
Fed's Lockhart disposed to Sep hike; a meet or two not decisive for econ
EUR/GBP off early high by 0.7097 on positive Greek bailout rhetoric
Ends NY session at 0.7065, higher but still near 7 1/2 yr lows by 0.6951
GBP shorts nervous as UK likely to lift rates shortly after the US
USD/CHF
O/N range 0.98035/54, Noram range 0.9818/0.9891. Cl 0.9826 (NY -28 pips)
DXY opened NY +0.2%, -0.4% last, gold opened NY +0.1%, last +0.7%
USD/CHF choppy, soared with EUR/CHF on rumors of SNB intervention
USD/CHF ceded gains as IMM booked profits after stall at fresh low 1.0121
Oil pop rallied commodity ccys/EM, EUR/USD stops ran, dropped DXY
EUR/CHF last 1.0838, +0.46% vs Friday's close, range 1.0761/1.08415
USD/CAD
O/N rg 1.3120/82, Noram rg 1.2991/3160, close 1.3012 (-147 pips in NY)
Brent +3.5%, WTI +2.25%, aluminum +1.7% (Sep) copper +2.7%, gold +0.9%
AUD/CAD clsd -1.1%, 0.9631, CAD/JPY +1.6%, 95.73, EUR/CAD -0.4%, 1.4330
DXY -0.37%,-0.6% in NY, EUR/USD stops tripped on EUR/CHF cross demand
Oil prices +1.75-2.0%, general EM/commodity ccy rally cause & effect
CAD IMM futures stops accelerated drop, Cda housing starts due f/c 195k
AUD/USD
Bear pressure applied in Europe, due to China concerns & general USD bid
Tests near 0.7350 ahead of NY open but can't break below
USD bid fades after Fed's Fischer leans dovish, s-t res near 0.7380 tested
Bull press case as USD stays on its heels and commodities rally nicely
Pair trades to 0.7423 high before pulling back near 0.7405 late
NAB July Bus. conditions/confidence data in Asia, little impact expected
NZD/USD
Broad USD bid, China concerns & soft commodity prices weigh in Europe
Near 0.6560 into NY, short covering takes hold on dovish tip by Fischer
Pair rallies then pauses near 200-HMA, bull pressure sees eventual break
Reversals for commodities and lifts in equities boost risk
NZD/USD steady climb near 0.6625 before late USD bounce; 0.6610 late
NZ July electronic card sales due later, might impact pair in Asia
LATAM
USD/BRL lead LatAm lower as Lockhart not so hawkish, cmdty's bounce
USD longs unwind - weak BCB poll data GDP weaker, inflation higher
USD/BRL ends NY session by 3.4600 -1.38%, Lockhart:
USD/MXN ending NY session near flat at 16.1500, as oil rallies 2.25%
USD/CLP -0.75% to 673 as copper rallies 3%, weak China + add stimulus
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* Weak data in China prompts massive risk on rally o/n on more stimulus view
* Copper up +3%; crude +2%; CAD the big winner as short CAD trades unwound
* USD/AXJ retreats - Lockhart /Fischer do nothing to dispel Sept lift-off
* With Sept now all but - possibility now for a big retreat in USD/EM currencies
* Singapore returns today after SG50 celebrations;
USD/KRW traded an 1162.1-1168.9 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1163.2. The
Kospi closed down 0.35%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3838-1.3874 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3870.
Singaporean markets closed for SG50.
USD/MYR traded a 3.9210-3.9335 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.9300. KLSE
index closed down 1.7%.
USD/IDR traded a 13535-13548 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13545. The Jakarta
interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13536. The IDX Composite index closed down
0.45%.
USD/PHP traded a 45.69-77 range in Asia on Monday; last at 45.755. The PSE index
closed up 0.0%.
USD/THB traded a 35.08-19 range in Asia on Monday; last at 35.165. Thai Set
closed down 0.6%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.632-701 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.65. The Taiex
closed up 0.3%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1162 slightly lower than the previous
6.1174 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2094-6.2100 range; last at 6.2097. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2159; range 6.2153-6.2190. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2760-6.2780. The Shanghai Composite closed up 4.9%. The property sub
sector closed up 6.7%.
USD/INR traded a 63.735-915 range in Asia on Monday; last at 63.75. The Sensex
closed down 0.5%.
Looking ahead - economic data (GMT)
11 Aug 21:00 KR Export Price Growth
11 Aug 21:00 KR Import Price Growth
11 Aug 22:45 NZ Elec Card Retail Sales
11 Aug 23:01 GB BRC Retail Sales
11 Aug 00:00 SG GDP
11 Aug 01:00 PH Exports
11 Aug 01:30 AU NAB Business Conditions
11 Aug 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence
Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT)
Nil
The week ahead - China in focus in otherwise quiet data week
China data Besides the Trade and inflation data released on the w/e there will
be a slew of key monthly data on Wednesday that includes Retail Sales, IP and
Urban Investment. China growth fears are at the top of the investor worry lists
- so the data takes on added importance. Retail Sales is expected to remain
steady at plus 10.6% Y/Y while IP is expected to slip from 6.8% Y/Y to 6.6% Y/Y.
US data and events Atlanta It will be a relatively quiet week for US data with
Labor costs on Tuesday and Retail Sales Thursday the highlights.
Other key data and events in the week ahead On Tuesday German ZEW will be
released - followed on Wednesday by EZ IP for June. Friday will be busy with EZ
inflation data for July and EZ GDP flash estimate for Q2. Key UK data comes on
Wednesday when UK employment data is released. Japan = Wednesday IP and
Machinery Orders for June. After a busy week for Australia last week - the
coming week's highlights will be the NAB Business Survey on Tuesday and Wage
Prices on Wednesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
John Noonan's technical view as at Sunday 9th August 2015
Equities
S&P The key short date moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation, but
the 20-dma hasn't yet stated to point lower. The S&P broke below the key 200-dma
(2,073 Friday) but failed to close below that important reading. A close below
the 200-day would likely confirm the trend lower has commenced with the first
level of support at the July 20 trend low at 2,063. A break above the 20-dma at
2,102 is needed to relieve the downward pressure. {Last 2,077}
DAX The key short-date moving averages are pointing higher, but not yet aligned
in a bullish formation. Key resistance at the July 20 trend high and a break
above that level should confirm the resumption of the trend higher. {Last 11490}
ASX This is what we wrote last week: "A fall below 5,530 would be bearish and
likely signal a deeper correction towards 5,385". The fall last week was so
sudden and ferocious - the short-date moving averages haven't had time to line
up in a bearish formation and indicate a trend lower has commenced.
Never-the-less it appears the ASX will test the July 9 low at 5,383 and a break
below that level targets the year's low at 5,267. Only a break above the 50-dma
at 5,585 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 5,474}
SSEC Last week everyone was watching the 200-dma on the SHCOMP and it appears
that the Chinese authorities are doing so as well. The price action tested the
key 200-dma almost every day last week, but thanks to massive govt intervention
the price managed to close above that reading every time. The 200-dma came in at
3,587 Friday and will likely rise to 3,595 on Monday. The close above 10-dma at
3,703 relieved the downward pressure and targets 20-dma at 3,835. {Last 3,744}
Commodities
Gold continues to trend lower, but downward momentum is grinding to a halt -
signaling a bottom might be forming. A break and close above the 20-dma at 1,106
would confirm the trend lower has run its course and initially target previous
support around 1,140. A daily close below 1,075 would be bearish and initially
target 1,045. {Last 1,094}
Iron Ore commenced trending higher last week - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving
averages lined up in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. The next level
of resistance is found at 57.00/25 where the 61.8 of the 65.40/44.10 move and
the 50-dma converge. A fall below the 10-dma at 54.00 would warn the trend
higher is losing momentum and a move below the 20-dma at 52.15 would confirm it
has ended. {Last 56.30}
Lon Copper continues to trend lower and from a technical perspective there isn't
any significant support levels this side of 4,500. A break above the descending
20-dma at 5,342 would suggest a short-term bottom is forming. {Last 5,173}
NYMEX The trend lower continues - with the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving
averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The daily close
below support at the April 1 low at 47.05 targets the March 18 trend low at
42.03. Only a break and close above the 20-dma at 48.45 would relieve the
downward pressure. {Last 48.14}
FX
EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction, but the break and close above the
20-dma at 1.0949 and bullish outside day were marginally bullish. A break above
1.1000 targets the 55-dma at 1.1088. Support has formed at 1.0845/55 while key
support is found just above 1.0800. {Last 1.0981}
USD/JPY The moving average studies are looking bullish - with the 5, 10 and
20-day moving averages lined up in a bullish formation while pointing higher.
The bearish outside day is a warning it is a false signal and a break and close
below the 20-dma at 124.00 would confirm there isn't a trend higher brewing. A
break and close below 124.00 targets the top of the daily I-cloud at 123.40.
Strong resistance has formed at 125.00/10 and a break above would confirm the
trend higher is underway. {Last 124.20}
AUD/USD has stopped trending lower, as 5-day MA has crossed above the 10-dma and
is pointing higher. The close above 20-dma at 0.7355 confirms the trend lower
has run its course. Resistance is found at the Aug 4 high at 0.7428 and a break
above targets the 38.2 fibo of the 0.7849/0.7234 move at 0.7470. Support found
at the 10-dma at 0.7330 with beak below warning a top is in place. {Last 0.7420}
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13655 13660 13635 13600-13630 USD/JPY 124.78 124.15 124.64
INR 64.04 64.20 64.10 64.06-09 EUR/USD 1.1041 1.0925 1.1018
KRW 1164.5 1165.8 1161.8 1160-1161 EUR/JPY 137.41 136.12 137.33
MYR 3.9660 3.9730 3.9510 3.9600-20 GBP/USD 1.5606 1.5459 1.5590
PHP 45.87 45.97 45.82 45.82-84 USD/CAD 1.3182 1.2991 1.3000
TWD 31.67 31.67 31.60 31.58-60 AUD/USD 0.7423 0.7352 0.7412
CNY 1-mth 6.1240 6.1230 6.1200-20 NZD/USD 0.6627 0.6558 0.6615
CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1765 6.1770-90 USD/SGD 1.3885 1.3804 1.3810
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2720-50 USD/THB 35.21 35.08 35.09
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17615 +242 +1.39 10-year 2.23% 2.165%
S&P 500 2104 +27 +1.28 2-year 0.73% 0.72%
NASDAQ 5102 +58 +1.16 30-year 2.90% 2.82%
FTSE 6736 +18 +0.26 Spot Gold($) 1104.80 1092.60
DAX 11605 +114 +0.99 Nymex 44.96 43.87
Nikkei 20809 +84 +0.41 Brent 50.08 48.61
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)