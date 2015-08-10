SYDNEY, August 11 (IFR) - Monday night headlines  Fed's Fischer U.S. inflation temporarily 'very low', Global deflation is a factor that bothers U.S.  Fed's Lockhart disposed to Sept liftoff but waiting a meeting or 2 won't be decisive for U.S. econ  Fed's Lockhart: Fed "close" to hiking rates, U.S. econ near normal, major risks passed; oil prices make it hard to measure inflation, progress on inflation important is setting pace of rate hikes after liftoff  BOE's Miles case to raise rates in Aug perfectly reasonable, but not compelling; longer BOE delays the steeper the rise in hikes  First Greek bank bailout cash could come before stress test (EZ source)  IMF believes Greece needs third bailout worth EUR 90 bln ( Handelsblatt )  Greece, creditors set 2015 primary surplus target to zero-source Macro themes in play  Dollar broadly lower as China bounce triggers commodities rally; talk of replacement at top CSRC job seen bullish; oil, metals up trade gives EM big lift; Copper in key bull reversal  US short rates small lower on Fed's Fischer comments; some see Lockhart speech as more dovish than last week; rates not a factor in FX today; Retail Sales Thursday next meaningful US data point  EUR squeezed on general USD selloff, capped by 40 dma; USDJPY higher with stocks; Nikkei breaking out, Topix at 8 yr high; Cable higher but still rangebound; CHF up for first time in six days  CAD up big with oil; AUD, NZD, MXN disappointing, can't make anything of favorable market conditions, end lower; BRL, RUB correct recent routs Currency summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ teams EUR/USD  Quiet in early Europe but big USD bid sees dive into early NY  Pair testes hourly support near 1.0920/25 early on but the area holds  Somewhat dovish comments from Fed's Fischer turn USD & UST yield fortunes  EUR/USD sees nice bounce, lift persists as stock & commodities rally  1.0980/85 breaks & rise accelerates, stops above 1.1000 run,  Momentum takes to 1.1041; USD rebound has pair at 1.1018 close  Only 2nd tier data until retail sales Thurs, action may stay choppy USD/JPY  USDJPY up with stocks; Nikkei sets positive backdrop; Topix at 8 yr high  China rally has coattails amongst equity markets; new head at CSRC seen  USD bears lean against 125.00-10; able to defend; no momentum in major FX GBP/USD  GBP/USD rises through res by 1.5509, on dovish Fischer  Rises to 1.5606 high as USD longs exit on broad cmdty rally, ends 1.5590  Late in NY Miles says case to hike in Aug reasonable, though not clear cut  Fed's Lockhart disposed to Sep hike; a meet or two not decisive for econ  EUR/GBP off early high by 0.7097 on positive Greek bailout rhetoric  Ends NY session at 0.7065, higher but still near 7 1/2 yr lows by 0.6951  GBP shorts nervous as UK likely to lift rates shortly after the US USD/CHF  O/N range 0.98035/54, Noram range 0.9818/0.9891. Cl 0.9826 (NY -28 pips)  DXY opened NY +0.2%, -0.4% last, gold opened NY +0.1%, last +0.7%  USD/CHF choppy, soared with EUR/CHF on rumors of SNB intervention  USD/CHF ceded gains as IMM booked profits after stall at fresh low 1.0121  Oil pop rallied commodity ccys/EM, EUR/USD stops ran, dropped DXY  EUR/CHF last 1.0838, +0.46% vs Friday's close, range 1.0761/1.08415 USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3120/82, Noram rg 1.2991/3160, close 1.3012 (-147 pips in NY)  Brent +3.5%, WTI +2.25%, aluminum +1.7% (Sep) copper +2.7%, gold +0.9%  AUD/CAD clsd -1.1%, 0.9631, CAD/JPY +1.6%, 95.73, EUR/CAD -0.4%, 1.4330  DXY -0.37%,-0.6% in NY, EUR/USD stops tripped on EUR/CHF cross demand  Oil prices +1.75-2.0%, general EM/commodity ccy rally cause & effect  CAD IMM futures stops accelerated drop, Cda housing starts due f/c 195k AUD/USD  Bear pressure applied in Europe, due to China concerns & general USD bid  Tests near 0.7350 ahead of NY open but can't break below  USD bid fades after Fed's Fischer leans dovish, s-t res near 0.7380 tested  Bull press case as USD stays on its heels and commodities rally nicely  Pair trades to 0.7423 high before pulling back near 0.7405 late  NAB July Bus. conditions/confidence data in Asia, little impact expected NZD/USD  Broad USD bid, China concerns & soft commodity prices weigh in Europe  Near 0.6560 into NY, short covering takes hold on dovish tip by Fischer  Pair rallies then pauses near 200-HMA, bull pressure sees eventual break  Reversals for commodities and lifts in equities boost risk  NZD/USD steady climb near 0.6625 before late USD bounce; 0.6610 late  NZ July electronic card sales due later, might impact pair in Asia LATAM  USD/BRL lead LatAm lower as Lockhart not so hawkish, cmdty's bounce  USD longs unwind - weak BCB poll data GDP weaker, inflation higher  USD/BRL ends NY session by 3.4600 -1.38%, Lockhart:  USD/MXN ending NY session near flat at 16.1500, as oil rallies 2.25%  USD/CLP -0.75% to 673 as copper rallies 3%, weak China + add stimulus ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Weak data in China prompts massive risk on rally o/n on more stimulus view * Copper up +3%; crude +2%; CAD the big winner as short CAD trades unwound * USD/AXJ retreats - Lockhart /Fischer do nothing to dispel Sept lift-off * With Sept now all but - possibility now for a big retreat in USD/EM currencies * Singapore returns today after SG50 celebrations; USD/KRW traded an 1162.1-1168.9 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1163.2. The Kospi closed down 0.35%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3838-1.3874 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3870. Singaporean markets closed for SG50. USD/MYR traded a 3.9210-3.9335 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.9300. KLSE index closed down 1.7%. USD/IDR traded a 13535-13548 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13545. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13536. The IDX Composite index closed down 0.45%. USD/PHP traded a 45.69-77 range in Asia on Monday; last at 45.755. The PSE index closed up 0.0%. USD/THB traded a 35.08-19 range in Asia on Monday; last at 35.165. Thai Set closed down 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 31.632-701 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.65. The Taiex closed up 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1162 slightly lower than the previous 6.1174 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2094-6.2100 range; last at 6.2097. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2159; range 6.2153-6.2190. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2760-6.2780. The Shanghai Composite closed up 4.9%. The property sub sector closed up 6.7%. USD/INR traded a 63.735-915 range in Asia on Monday; last at 63.75. The Sensex closed down 0.5%. Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) 11 Aug 21:00 KR Export Price Growth 11 Aug 21:00 KR Import Price Growth 11 Aug 22:45 NZ Elec Card Retail Sales 11 Aug 23:01 GB BRC Retail Sales 11 Aug 00:00 SG GDP 11 Aug 01:00 PH Exports 11 Aug 01:30 AU NAB Business Conditions 11 Aug 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - China in focus in otherwise quiet data week China data Besides the Trade and inflation data released on the w/e there will be a slew of key monthly data on Wednesday that includes Retail Sales, IP and Urban Investment. China growth fears are at the top of the investor worry lists - so the data takes on added importance. Retail Sales is expected to remain steady at plus 10.6% Y/Y while IP is expected to slip from 6.8% Y/Y to 6.6% Y/Y. US data and events Atlanta It will be a relatively quiet week for US data with Labor costs on Tuesday and Retail Sales Thursday the highlights. Other key data and events in the week ahead On Tuesday German ZEW will be released - followed on Wednesday by EZ IP for June. Friday will be busy with EZ inflation data for July and EZ GDP flash estimate for Q2. Key UK data comes on Wednesday when UK employment data is released. Japan = Wednesday IP and Machinery Orders for June. After a busy week for Australia last week - the coming week's highlights will be the NAB Business Survey on Tuesday and Wage Prices on Wednesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's technical view as at Sunday 9th August 2015 Equities S&P The key short date moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation, but the 20-dma hasn't yet stated to point lower. The S&P broke below the key 200-dma (2,073 Friday) but failed to close below that important reading. A close below the 200-day would likely confirm the trend lower has commenced with the first level of support at the July 20 trend low at 2,063. A break above the 20-dma at 2,102 is needed to relieve the downward pressure. {Last 2,077} DAX The key short-date moving averages are pointing higher, but not yet aligned in a bullish formation. Key resistance at the July 20 trend high and a break above that level should confirm the resumption of the trend higher. {Last 11490} ASX This is what we wrote last week: "A fall below 5,530 would be bearish and likely signal a deeper correction towards 5,385". The fall last week was so sudden and ferocious - the short-date moving averages haven't had time to line up in a bearish formation and indicate a trend lower has commenced. Never-the-less it appears the ASX will test the July 9 low at 5,383 and a break below that level targets the year's low at 5,267. Only a break above the 50-dma at 5,585 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 5,474} SSEC Last week everyone was watching the 200-dma on the SHCOMP and it appears that the Chinese authorities are doing so as well. The price action tested the key 200-dma almost every day last week, but thanks to massive govt intervention the price managed to close above that reading every time. The 200-dma came in at 3,587 Friday and will likely rise to 3,595 on Monday. The close above 10-dma at 3,703 relieved the downward pressure and targets 20-dma at 3,835. {Last 3,744} Commodities Gold continues to trend lower, but downward momentum is grinding to a halt - signaling a bottom might be forming. A break and close above the 20-dma at 1,106 would confirm the trend lower has run its course and initially target previous support around 1,140. A daily close below 1,075 would be bearish and initially target 1,045. {Last 1,094} Iron Ore commenced trending higher last week - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. The next level of resistance is found at 57.00/25 where the 61.8 of the 65.40/44.10 move and the 50-dma converge. A fall below the 10-dma at 54.00 would warn the trend higher is losing momentum and a move below the 20-dma at 52.15 would confirm it has ended. {Last 56.30} Lon Copper continues to trend lower and from a technical perspective there isn't any significant support levels this side of 4,500. A break above the descending 20-dma at 5,342 would suggest a short-term bottom is forming. {Last 5,173} NYMEX The trend lower continues - with the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The daily close below support at the April 1 low at 47.05 targets the March 18 trend low at 42.03. Only a break and close above the 20-dma at 48.45 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 48.14} FX EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction, but the break and close above the 20-dma at 1.0949 and bullish outside day were marginally bullish. A break above 1.1000 targets the 55-dma at 1.1088. Support has formed at 1.0845/55 while key support is found just above 1.0800. {Last 1.0981} USD/JPY The moving average studies are looking bullish - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bullish formation while pointing higher. The bearish outside day is a warning it is a false signal and a break and close below the 20-dma at 124.00 would confirm there isn't a trend higher brewing. A break and close below 124.00 targets the top of the daily I-cloud at 123.40. Strong resistance has formed at 125.00/10 and a break above would confirm the trend higher is underway. {Last 124.20} AUD/USD has stopped trending lower, as 5-day MA has crossed above the 10-dma and is pointing higher. The close above 20-dma at 0.7355 confirms the trend lower has run its course. Resistance is found at the Aug 4 high at 0.7428 and a break above targets the 38.2 fibo of the 0.7849/0.7234 move at 0.7470. Support found at the 10-dma at 0.7330 with beak below warning a top is in place. {Last 0.7420} OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13655 13660 13635 13600-13630 USD/JPY 124.78 124.15 124.64 INR 64.04 64.20 64.10 64.06-09 EUR/USD 1.1041 1.0925 1.1018 KRW 1164.5 1165.8 1161.8 1160-1161 EUR/JPY 137.41 136.12 137.33 MYR 3.9660 3.9730 3.9510 3.9600-20 GBP/USD 1.5606 1.5459 1.5590 PHP 45.87 45.97 45.82 45.82-84 USD/CAD 1.3182 1.2991 1.3000 TWD 31.67 31.67 31.60 31.58-60 AUD/USD 0.7423 0.7352 0.7412 CNY 1-mth 6.1240 6.1230 6.1200-20 NZD/USD 0.6627 0.6558 0.6615 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1765 6.1770-90 USD/SGD 1.3885 1.3804 1.3810 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2720-50 USD/THB 35.21 35.08 35.09 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17615 +242 +1.39 10-year 2.23% 2.165% S&P 500 2104 +27 +1.28 2-year 0.73% 0.72% NASDAQ 5102 +58 +1.16 30-year 2.90% 2.82% FTSE 6736 +18 +0.26 Spot Gold($) 1104.80 1092.60 DAX 11605 +114 +0.99 Nymex 44.96 43.87 Nikkei 20809 +84 +0.41 Brent 50.08 48.61 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)