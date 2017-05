SYDNEY, August 12 (IFR) - Tuesday night headlines  U.S. warns China against backsliding on currency commitments  OPEC: crude oil demand in coming months should continue to improve  Greek bailout package expected to be EUR 82-86 bln (EU source)  Germany's Spahn: it is important that the IMF agrees w/the evaluation of the ECB & EC on Greek debt sustainability & reforms  US Labor Costs Prelim Q2 0.5%, f/c 0.1%, 2.3%-prev  US Productivity Prelim Q2 1.3%, f/c 1.6%, -1.1%-prev  US Wholesale Inventories MM Jun 0.9%, f/c 0.4%, 0.6%-prev  DE Jul W/sale price idx -0.5% y/y vs -0.5% prev  DE Aug ZEW Econ Sent. 25.0 vs 29.7 prev, 32.0 exp  DE Aug ZEW Curr/Conditions 65.7 vs 63.9 prev, 64.3 exp Macro themes in play  Markets rocked by China deval; EM, commodities and stocks hit hard; credit hammered; yields fall as markets rethink Sep rate hike; oil at new lows; export sector and commodity/exporting countries first line of attack  JPY changes stripes, trades like another Asian currency, weak despite lower equities and rates; EUR choppy as market considers reserve flow and rate differential implications; GBP fades  USD flies against rest; AUD, BRL, RUB big losers; EM benchmark etf EEM breaks multi-year bottom; S&P at 200 dma as real money nervous  Markets not settled on bigger picture outcome; skeptical of PBOC claims of one off move; currency fixes to be closely watched for clues Currency summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ teams EUR/USD  Pair spikes up in Europe's morning on EUR/CNH buys up to 7.05/7.06 area  NY sees EUR/USD near 1.1025 at open, bull pressure applied early  EUR X's lift, EUR/CNH rise abv 7.10, drags pair abv 55-DMA to 1.1089 high  Broad base USD bid then emerges, driven by USD/JPY's spike higher  EUR/USD sees a steady slide & 1.1010 tested, near 1.1030 late  Doji on daily candle says indecision, only 2nd tier EZ data due USD/JPY  Asian CCYs hit after CNY mini-deval, hi-betas far more than JPY, though  USD/JPY poked past offers/stops by 125.10 in NY midday; 125.21 hi so far  2015 peak at 125.86 is now fairly close by and daily techs are bullish  Lower N225 futures & USD-JPY yld spreads overlooked in China-driven move  EUR/JPY breached 61.8% of Jun-Jul slide at 138.10 intraday  AUD/JPY bearishly engulfed preceding 4 days' trading ranges GBP/USD  GBP/USD moves lower after China deval pop, from 1.5617 to 1.5570 at NY cl  Cable avoids broader USD rally, seen as safe haven  GBP/USD offers 1.5630-50 abv 50% of 1.5930-1.5330, more ahead of 61.8% Fib  GBPCNY ends NY by 9.84, +1.7%, 10-mos high as carry trades unwound  EUR/GBP ends NY session by 0.7086, reversing early highs above 0.7100  X finds it difficult to hold highs near 0.7100 (high Jul 27/29 & Aug 7/10) USD/CHF  Deeply negative CHF STIRs keep the franc on the wane v the major majors  USD/CHF is eyeing a close above 76.4% of the Mar-May slide at 0.9879  Solid bids found by 0.9800 with some supply now by 0.9900  Tsy & Bund ylds sharply lower post CNY mini-deval & Greek bailout deal  Those mkts are far bigger haven flow recipients than the CHF  Mar peak at 1.1028 is the next key hurdle beyond parity  EUR/CHF is surging toward 161.8% of the April wide at 1.0991 USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.2996/3102, Noram rg 1.3034/3150, close 1.3135 (+60 pips in NY)  Brent -2.0%, WTI -3.9%, aluminum -1.9% (Sep) copper -2.8%, gold +0.4%  AUD/CAD clsd -0.7%, 0.9568, CAD/JPY -0.4%, 95.73, EUR/CAD +1.1%, 1.4479  DXY no change, EUR/USD little changed/commodity CCY stops tripped  Oil prices -1.1/-2.2% in NY, news of higher OPEC production a factor AUD/USD  Bounce off Asia low briefly pierces 200-HMA in Europe but the lift fades  Soft commodities and EUR/AUD's rally twds 1.5185 see bears sell the bounce  Near 0.7320 into NY open and bear pressure applied early  Asia low breaks on USD bid and sour risk sentiment, near 0.7280 late  Bear engulfing on daily chart, sub-10 & 21 DMAs, RSIs biased down NZD/USD  Bounce in Europe stalls, ensuing dip sees pair near 0.6545 into NY open  Slight bounce as USD soft early, sellers emerge near 0.6560 & pair slides  EUR/NZD rise twds 1.6940 aids NZD/USD drop, Asia low test sees brief pause  USD bid emerges & support 0.6510/20 tested, little bounce seen, near low  Techs up bear sentiment; daily RSI biased down; pair back below 10/21-DMAs LATAM  USD./BRL reverses Monday's losses USD/BRL ends NY +2.1% at 3.51  China's mini-deval moves mkts to risk-off, cmdty/inflation outlook fall  Brazil's trade minister says China deval could hurt Brazil exports  USD/MXN ending NY by 16.33, Banxico level hit at 16.3269 remains bid  Wednesday CB level at 16.4873, just below all-time high (Jul 30)  USD/CLP ends NY 681.50, Chile's high exports (copper) w/China weigh on CLP ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ thru OTC/NDF markets made little further headway in offshore markets * Market on red alert for more CNY depreciation; USD/CNH closes in NY 6.3870 * This is up a whopping 2.8% from Mon close; already today up another 0.4% * Question now is whether PBOC is true to their word and match market pricing * Chances of this happening problematic; rest of USD/AXJ at/near trend highs USD/KRW traded an 1155.7-1180.5 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1179.1. The Kospi closed down 0.8%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3795-1.4070 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3991. The Straits Times closed down 1.35%. USD/MYR traded a 3.9270-3.9600 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.9590. KLSE index closed down 1.05%. USD/IDR traded a 13520-13590 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13590. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13541. The IDX Composite index closed down 2.65%. USD/PHP traded a 45.67-97 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 45.93. The PSE index closed up 0.5%. USD/THB traded a 35.07-375 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 35.35. Thai Set closed down 0.8%. USD/TWD traded a 31.555-32.05 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.875. The Taiex closed down 0.85%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1298, 1.85% higher than the previous 6.1162 fix on what the PBOC says is a one off adjustment. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2500-6.3391 range; last at 6.3231. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3815; range 6.2135-6.3895. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.4200-6.4500. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.0%. The property sub sector closed down 0.5%. USD/INR traded a 64.035-28 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 64.20. The Sensex closed down 0.8%. Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) 12 Aug 23:00 KR Unemployment Rate 12 Aug 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price 12 Aug 01:30 AU Wage Price Index 12 Aug 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx 12 Aug 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev 12 Aug 05:30 CN Urban investment 12 Aug 05:30 CN Retail Sales 12 Aug 05:30 CN Industrial Output Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) 23:50 JP Bank of Japan will publish the minutes of July policy meeting OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13735 13850 13770 13840-13860 USD/JPY 125.21 124.52 125.13 INR 64.60 64.78 64.55 64.72-77 EUR/USD 1.1089 1.0960 1.1042 KRW 1182 1185 1178.8 1181-1182 EUR/JPY 138.36 136.81 138.17 MYR 4.0340 4.0550 4.0280 4.0270-90 GBP/USD 1.5617 1.5554 1.5570 PHP 46.17 46.42 46.18 46.31-34 USD/CAD 1.3150 1.2996 1.3113 TWD 32.34 32.41 32.32 32.27-32 AUD/USD 0.7440 0.7283 0.7301 CNY 1-mth 6.3800 6.3540 6.3530-80 NZD/USD 0.6633 0.6520 0.6538 CNY 6-mth 6.4415 6.4250 6.4220-70 USD/SGD 1.4070 1.3795 1.4014 CNY 1-yr 6.5130 6.4950 6.4930-80 USD/THB 35.42 35.07 35.355 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17403 -212 -1.20 10-year 2.14% 2.23% S&P 500 2084 -20 +0.96 2-year 0.675% 0.73% NASDAQ 5037 -65 -1.27 30-year 2.81% 2.90% FTSE 6665 -71 -1.06 Spot Gold($) 1108.90 1104.80 DAX 11294 -311 -2.68 Nymex 43.08 44.96 Nikkei 20721 -88 -0.42 Brent 49.38 50.08 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)