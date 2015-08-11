SYDNEY, August 12 (IFR) - Tuesday night headlines  U.S. warns China against backsliding on currency commitments  OPEC: crude oil demand in coming months should continue to improve  Greek bailout package expected to be EUR 82-86 bln (EU source)  Germany's Spahn: it is important that the IMF agrees w/the evaluation of the ECB & EC on Greek debt sustainability & reforms  US Labor Costs Prelim Q2 0.5%, f/c 0.1%, 2.3%-prev  US Productivity Prelim Q2 1.3%, f/c 1.6%, -1.1%-prev  US Wholesale Inventories MM Jun 0.9%, f/c 0.4%, 0.6%-prev  DE Jul W/sale price idx -0.5% y/y vs -0.5% prev  DE Aug ZEW Econ Sent. 25.0 vs 29.7 prev, 32.0 exp  DE Aug ZEW Curr/Conditions 65.7 vs 63.9 prev, 64.3 exp Macro themes in play  Markets rocked by China deval; EM, commodities and stocks hit hard; credit hammered; yields fall as markets rethink Sep rate hike; oil at new lows; export sector and commodity/exporting countries first line of attack  JPY changes stripes, trades like another Asian currency, weak despite lower equities and rates; EUR choppy as market considers reserve flow and rate differential implications; GBP fades  USD flies against rest; AUD, BRL, RUB big losers; EM benchmark etf EEM breaks multi-year bottom; S&P at 200 dma as real money nervous  Markets not settled on bigger picture outcome; skeptical of PBOC claims of one off move; currency fixes to be closely watched for clues Currency summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ teams EUR/USD  Pair spikes up in Europe's morning on EUR/CNH buys up to 7.05/7.06 area  NY sees EUR/USD near 1.1025 at open, bull pressure applied early  EUR X's lift, EUR/CNH rise abv 7.10, drags pair abv 55-DMA to 1.1089 high  Broad base USD bid then emerges, driven by USD/JPY's spike higher  EUR/USD sees a steady slide & 1.1010 tested, near 1.1030 late  Doji on daily candle says indecision, only 2nd tier EZ data due USD/JPY  Asian CCYs hit after CNY mini-deval, hi-betas far more than JPY, though  USD/JPY poked past offers/stops by 125.10 in NY midday; 125.21 hi so far  2015 peak at 125.86 is now fairly close by and daily techs are bullish  Lower N225 futures & USD-JPY yld spreads overlooked in China-driven move  EUR/JPY breached 61.8% of Jun-Jul slide at 138.10 intraday  AUD/JPY bearishly engulfed preceding 4 days' trading ranges GBP/USD  GBP/USD moves lower after China deval pop, from 1.5617 to 1.5570 at NY cl  Cable avoids broader USD rally, seen as safe haven  GBP/USD offers 1.5630-50 abv 50% of 1.5930-1.5330, more ahead of 61.8% Fib  GBPCNY ends NY by 9.84, +1.7%, 10-mos high as carry trades unwound  EUR/GBP ends NY session by 0.7086, reversing early highs above 0.7100  X finds it difficult to hold highs near 0.7100 (high Jul 27/29 & Aug 7/10) USD/CHF  Deeply negative CHF STIRs keep the franc on the wane v the major majors  USD/CHF is eyeing a close above 76.4% of the Mar-May slide at 0.9879  Solid bids found by 0.9800 with some supply now by 0.9900  Tsy & Bund ylds sharply lower post CNY mini-deval & Greek bailout deal  Those mkts are far bigger haven flow recipients than the CHF  Mar peak at 1.1028 is the next key hurdle beyond parity  EUR/CHF is surging toward 161.8% of the April wide at 1.0991 USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.2996/3102, Noram rg 1.3034/3150, close 1.3135 (+60 pips in NY)  Brent -2.0%, WTI -3.9%, aluminum -1.9% (Sep) copper -2.8%, gold +0.4%  AUD/CAD clsd -0.7%, 0.9568, CAD/JPY -0.4%, 95.73, EUR/CAD +1.1%, 1.4479  DXY no change, EUR/USD little changed/commodity CCY stops tripped  Oil prices -1.1/-2.2% in NY, news of higher OPEC production a factor AUD/USD  Bounce off Asia low briefly pierces 200-HMA in Europe but the lift fades  Soft commodities and EUR/AUD's rally twds 1.5185 see bears sell the bounce  Near 0.7320 into NY open and bear pressure applied early  Asia low breaks on USD bid and sour risk sentiment, near 0.7280 late  Bear engulfing on daily chart, sub-10 & 21 DMAs, RSIs biased down NZD/USD  Bounce in Europe stalls, ensuing dip sees pair near 0.6545 into NY open  Slight bounce as USD soft early, sellers emerge near 0.6560 & pair slides  EUR/NZD rise twds 1.6940 aids NZD/USD drop, Asia low test sees brief pause  USD bid emerges & support 0.6510/20 tested, little bounce seen, near low  Techs up bear sentiment; daily RSI biased down; pair back below 10/21-DMAs LATAM  USD./BRL reverses Monday's losses USD/BRL ends NY +2.1% at 3.51  China's mini-deval moves mkts to risk-off, cmdty/inflation outlook fall  Brazil's trade minister says China deval could hurt Brazil exports  USD/MXN ending NY by 16.33, Banxico level hit at 16.3269 remains bid  Wednesday CB level at 16.4873, just below all-time high (Jul 30)  USD/CLP ends NY 681.50, Chile's high exports (copper) w/China weigh on CLP ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ thru OTC/NDF markets made little further headway in offshore markets * Market on red alert for more CNY depreciation; USD/CNH closes in NY 6.3870 * This is up a whopping 2.8% from Mon close; already today up another 0.4% * Question now is whether PBOC is true to their word and match market pricing * Chances of this happening problematic; rest of USD/AXJ at/near trend highs USD/KRW traded an 1155.7-1180.5 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1179.1. The Kospi closed down 0.8%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3795-1.4070 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3991. The Straits Times closed down 1.35%. USD/MYR traded a 3.9270-3.9600 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.9590. KLSE index closed down 1.05%. USD/IDR traded a 13520-13590 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13590. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13541. The IDX Composite index closed down 2.65%. USD/PHP traded a 45.67-97 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 45.93. The PSE index closed up 0.5%. USD/THB traded a 35.07-375 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 35.35. Thai Set closed down 0.8%. USD/TWD traded a 31.555-32.05 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.875. The Taiex closed down 0.85%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1298, 1.85% higher than the previous 6.1162 fix on what the PBOC says is a one off adjustment. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2500-6.3391 range; last at 6.3231. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3815; range 6.2135-6.3895. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.4200-6.4500. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.0%. The property sub sector closed down 0.5%. USD/INR traded a 64.035-28 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 64.20. The Sensex closed down 0.8%. Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) 12 Aug 23:00 KR Unemployment Rate 12 Aug 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price 12 Aug 01:30 AU Wage Price Index 12 Aug 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx 12 Aug 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev 12 Aug 05:30 CN Urban investment 12 Aug 05:30 CN Retail Sales 12 Aug 05:30 CN Industrial Output Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) 23:50 JP Bank of Japan will publish the minutes of July policy meeting OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13735 13850 13770 13840-13860 USD/JPY 125.21 124.52 125.13 INR 64.60 64.78 64.55 64.72-77 EUR/USD 1.1089 1.0960 1.1042 KRW 1182 1185 1178.8 1181-1182 EUR/JPY 138.36 136.81 138.17 MYR 4.0340 4.0550 4.0280 4.0270-90 GBP/USD 1.5617 1.5554 1.5570 PHP 46.17 46.42 46.18 46.31-34 USD/CAD 1.3150 1.2996 1.3113 TWD 32.34 32.41 32.32 32.27-32 AUD/USD 0.7440 0.7283 0.7301 CNY 1-mth 6.3800 6.3540 6.3530-80 NZD/USD 0.6633 0.6520 0.6538 CNY 6-mth 6.4415 6.4250 6.4220-70 USD/SGD 1.4070 1.3795 1.4014 CNY 1-yr 6.5130 6.4950 6.4930-80 USD/THB 35.42 35.07 35.355 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17403 -212 -1.20 10-year 2.14% 2.23% S&P 500 2084 -20 +0.96 2-year 0.675% 0.73% NASDAQ 5037 -65 -1.27 30-year 2.81% 2.90% FTSE 6665 -71 -1.06 Spot Gold($) 1108.90 1104.80 DAX 11294 -311 -2.68 Nymex 43.08 44.96 Nikkei 20721 -88 -0.42 Brent 49.38 50.08 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)