SYDNEY, August 12 (IFR) - Tuesday night headlines
U.S. warns China against backsliding on currency commitments
OPEC: crude oil demand in coming months should continue to improve
Greek bailout package expected to be EUR 82-86 bln (EU source)
Germany's Spahn: it is important that the IMF agrees w/the evaluation of the
ECB & EC on Greek debt sustainability & reforms
US Labor Costs Prelim Q2 0.5%, f/c 0.1%, 2.3%-prev
US Productivity Prelim Q2 1.3%, f/c 1.6%, -1.1%-prev
US Wholesale Inventories MM Jun 0.9%, f/c 0.4%, 0.6%-prev
DE Jul W/sale price idx -0.5% y/y vs -0.5% prev
DE Aug ZEW Econ Sent. 25.0 vs 29.7 prev, 32.0 exp
DE Aug ZEW Curr/Conditions 65.7 vs 63.9 prev, 64.3 exp
Macro themes in play
Markets rocked by China deval; EM, commodities and stocks hit hard; credit
hammered; yields fall as markets rethink Sep rate hike; oil at new lows; export
sector and commodity/exporting countries first line of attack
JPY changes stripes, trades like another Asian currency, weak despite lower
equities and rates; EUR choppy as market considers reserve flow and rate
differential implications; GBP fades
USD flies against rest; AUD, BRL, RUB big losers; EM benchmark etf EEM breaks
multi-year bottom; S&P at 200 dma as real money nervous
Markets not settled on bigger picture outcome; skeptical of PBOC claims of one
off move; currency fixes to be closely watched for clues
Currency summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ teams
EUR/USD
Pair spikes up in Europe's morning on EUR/CNH buys up to 7.05/7.06 area
NY sees EUR/USD near 1.1025 at open, bull pressure applied early
EUR X's lift, EUR/CNH rise abv 7.10, drags pair abv 55-DMA to 1.1089 high
Broad base USD bid then emerges, driven by USD/JPY's spike higher
EUR/USD sees a steady slide & 1.1010 tested, near 1.1030 late
Doji on daily candle says indecision, only 2nd tier EZ data due
USD/JPY
Asian CCYs hit after CNY mini-deval, hi-betas far more than JPY, though
USD/JPY poked past offers/stops by 125.10 in NY midday; 125.21 hi so far
2015 peak at 125.86 is now fairly close by and daily techs are bullish
Lower N225 futures & USD-JPY yld spreads overlooked in China-driven move
EUR/JPY breached 61.8% of Jun-Jul slide at 138.10 intraday
AUD/JPY bearishly engulfed preceding 4 days' trading ranges
GBP/USD
GBP/USD moves lower after China deval pop, from 1.5617 to 1.5570 at NY cl
Cable avoids broader USD rally, seen as safe haven
GBP/USD offers 1.5630-50 abv 50% of 1.5930-1.5330, more ahead of 61.8% Fib
GBPCNY ends NY by 9.84, +1.7%, 10-mos high as carry trades unwound
EUR/GBP ends NY session by 0.7086, reversing early highs above 0.7100
X finds it difficult to hold highs near 0.7100 (high Jul 27/29 & Aug 7/10)
USD/CHF
Deeply negative CHF STIRs keep the franc on the wane v the major majors
USD/CHF is eyeing a close above 76.4% of the Mar-May slide at 0.9879
Solid bids found by 0.9800 with some supply now by 0.9900
Tsy & Bund ylds sharply lower post CNY mini-deval & Greek bailout deal
Those mkts are far bigger haven flow recipients than the CHF
Mar peak at 1.1028 is the next key hurdle beyond parity
EUR/CHF is surging toward 161.8% of the April wide at 1.0991
USD/CAD
O/N rg 1.2996/3102, Noram rg 1.3034/3150, close 1.3135 (+60 pips in NY)
Brent -2.0%, WTI -3.9%, aluminum -1.9% (Sep) copper -2.8%, gold +0.4%
AUD/CAD clsd -0.7%, 0.9568, CAD/JPY -0.4%, 95.73, EUR/CAD +1.1%, 1.4479
DXY no change, EUR/USD little changed/commodity CCY stops tripped
Oil prices -1.1/-2.2% in NY, news of higher OPEC production a factor
AUD/USD
Bounce off Asia low briefly pierces 200-HMA in Europe but the lift fades
Soft commodities and EUR/AUD's rally twds 1.5185 see bears sell the bounce
Near 0.7320 into NY open and bear pressure applied early
Asia low breaks on USD bid and sour risk sentiment, near 0.7280 late
Bear engulfing on daily chart, sub-10 & 21 DMAs, RSIs biased down
NZD/USD
Bounce in Europe stalls, ensuing dip sees pair near 0.6545 into NY open
Slight bounce as USD soft early, sellers emerge near 0.6560 & pair slides
EUR/NZD rise twds 1.6940 aids NZD/USD drop, Asia low test sees brief pause
USD bid emerges & support 0.6510/20 tested, little bounce seen, near low
Techs up bear sentiment; daily RSI biased down; pair back below 10/21-DMAs
LATAM
USD./BRL reverses Monday's losses USD/BRL ends NY +2.1% at 3.51
China's mini-deval moves mkts to risk-off, cmdty/inflation outlook fall
Brazil's trade minister says China deval could hurt Brazil exports
USD/MXN ending NY by 16.33, Banxico level hit at 16.3269 remains bid
Wednesday CB level at 16.4873, just below all-time high (Jul 30)
USD/CLP ends NY 681.50, Chile's high exports (copper) w/China weigh on CLP
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ thru OTC/NDF markets made little further headway in offshore markets
* Market on red alert for more CNY depreciation; USD/CNH closes in NY 6.3870
* This is up a whopping 2.8% from Mon close; already today up another 0.4%
* Question now is whether PBOC is true to their word and match market pricing
* Chances of this happening problematic; rest of USD/AXJ at/near trend highs
USD/KRW traded an 1155.7-1180.5 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1179.1. The
Kospi closed down 0.8%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3795-1.4070 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3991. The
Straits Times closed down 1.35%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.9270-3.9600 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.9590. KLSE
index closed down 1.05%.
USD/IDR traded a 13520-13590 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13590. The
Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13541. The IDX Composite index
closed down 2.65%.
USD/PHP traded a 45.67-97 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 45.93. The PSE index
closed up 0.5%.
USD/THB traded a 35.07-375 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 35.35. Thai Set
closed down 0.8%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.555-32.05 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.875. The
Taiex closed down 0.85%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1298, 1.85% higher than the previous
6.1162 fix on what the PBOC says is a one off adjustment. OTC USD/CNY traded a
6.2500-6.3391 range; last at 6.3231. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3815; range
6.2135-6.3895. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.4200-6.4500. The
Shanghai Composite closed up 0.0%. The property sub sector closed down 0.5%.
USD/INR traded a 64.035-28 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 64.20. The Sensex
closed down 0.8%.
Looking ahead - economic data (GMT)
12 Aug 23:00 KR Unemployment Rate
12 Aug 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price
12 Aug 01:30 AU Wage Price Index
12 Aug 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx
12 Aug 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev
12 Aug 05:30 CN Urban investment
12 Aug 05:30 CN Retail Sales
12 Aug 05:30 CN Industrial Output
Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT)
23:50 JP Bank of Japan will publish the minutes of July policy meeting
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13735 13850 13770 13840-13860 USD/JPY 125.21 124.52 125.13
INR 64.60 64.78 64.55 64.72-77 EUR/USD 1.1089 1.0960 1.1042
KRW 1182 1185 1178.8 1181-1182 EUR/JPY 138.36 136.81 138.17
MYR 4.0340 4.0550 4.0280 4.0270-90 GBP/USD 1.5617 1.5554 1.5570
PHP 46.17 46.42 46.18 46.31-34 USD/CAD 1.3150 1.2996 1.3113
TWD 32.34 32.41 32.32 32.27-32 AUD/USD 0.7440 0.7283 0.7301
CNY 1-mth 6.3800 6.3540 6.3530-80 NZD/USD 0.6633 0.6520 0.6538
CNY 6-mth 6.4415 6.4250 6.4220-70 USD/SGD 1.4070 1.3795 1.4014
CNY 1-yr 6.5130 6.4950 6.4930-80 USD/THB 35.42 35.07 35.355
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17403 -212 -1.20 10-year 2.14% 2.23%
S&P 500 2084 -20 +0.96 2-year 0.675% 0.73%
NASDAQ 5037 -65 -1.27 30-year 2.81% 2.90%
FTSE 6665 -71 -1.06 Spot Gold($) 1108.90 1104.80
DAX 11294 -311 -2.68 Nymex 43.08 44.96
Nikkei 20721 -88 -0.42 Brent 49.38 50.08
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)