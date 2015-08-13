SYDNEY, August 14 (IFR) - Thursday night headlines * US Retail Sales MM Jul 0.6%, f/c 0.5%, 0%-prev * US Retail Ex Gas/Autos Jul 0.4%, 0.2%-prev * US Business Inv MM Jun 0.8%, f/c 0.3%, 0.3%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 274k, f/c 270k, 269k-prev * U.S. crude oil hits 6-1/2-year low below $42 on glut worries * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow: U.S. economy on track to grow 0.7% in 3rd qtr * ECB several members said it was too early to consider inflation expectations firmly anchored. Economic risk remains on the downside, sees growth risks * Mexico's CB minutes vote to hold rate steady split, 3 to hold, 1 to hike 25bps * Reuters Poll economists give 55% chance of 2 Fed hikes in '15 * Reuters Poll 53% chance BOE raises rate by end Q1 '16 (60% in July 20 poll) Macro themes in play  Session dominated by crosscurrents; DM markets heartened by SHCOMP bounce but those more sensitive to China and commodities hammered; CRB at 12+ yr lows; oil down again, WTI -2.5%; traders unsure of full impact of China  USD slightly better against EUR, JPY as Retail Sales beats; US rates up small; Sep rate hike still a toss-up; Atlanta Fed model lowers Q3 call to 0.7% on falling inventory investment  Cable sideways, small range; AUD, CAD, MXN, BRL all lower with commodities Currency Summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ teams EUR/USD * Under pressure in Europe as USD bid & DE-US yield spreads widens * Near 1.1115 into NY open, more bear pressure applied on US sales data beat * Yield spreads widen further/USD firm, EUR/USD pierces 55-DMA & hits 1.1080 low * Post-sales losses begin to erode as USD softens, 1.1150 tested on the bounce * Little pullback, 1.1150 late, DE Q2 GDP and EZ July CPI the data risks tom USD/JPY * USD/JPY consolidated Wed's risk-off slide as China angst receded o/n * Decent US Retail Sales only produced a minor lift to 124.63 * Bus Inv/Sales were a mixed bag & likely a drag on Q3 GDP outlook * O/N risk bounce faded in NY with WTI hitting new trend lows * Fed hike(s) still partly priced in for H2; BOJ QQE3 getting more play * Weak Japanese data of late making Q2 GDP report Monday pivotal GBP/USD * Cable found bids o/n after RICS housing data showed home prices rising * GBP rallied to 1.5636, traded in 1.5610-30 range until US data releases * US ret sales beat lifted USD & UST yields, boosts sentiment for Sep liftoff * GBP/USD fell to 1.5674 before ending NY 1.5608, cloud top at 1.5560 supports * EUR/GBP moved off European option related lows by 0.7100 after RICS data * X rallied to end NY at 0.7135, DAX selloff stirred EUR short (hedge) covering USD/CHF * USD/CHF trading in line w EUR/USD today, EUR/CHF also doing a dip * EUR & CHF both negatively correlated to DAX & SMI (+0.8% & 1.5%) * US RS beat on net; Biz Inv/Sales flatter Q2 GDP, to rob Q3 * Tsy ylds recover more of last two days' drop; USD/CHF close to Wed's close * Weak CHF Producer & Import Prices (-6.4% y/y) leave SNB on edge * EUR/CHF also little changed after o/n dip: neg CHF STIR main CHF weight USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2960/3017, Noram range 1.3000/90, close 1.3070 (+70 pips in NY) * Brent crude -0.8%, WTI -2.5%, aluminum -1.0% (Sep) copper +0.2%, gold -0.75% * AUD/CAD +0.5%, 0.9615, CAD/JPY -0.3%, 95.21, EUR/CAD +0.45%, 1.4545 * DXY +0.1% (-0.1% NY trading) AUD lifted by a buy AUD/NZD call from Soc Gen * Oil prices -1.4/-2.3% in NY trade, fresh 2015 lows after tech support break * Cda new house prx idx +0.3%, US retail sales +0.6% biz inv +0.8%/sales +0.2% AUD/USD * Under pressure in Europe as USD is broadly bid, soft commodities help slide * Near 0.7340 NY open, ret sales beat lifts USD & UST yields, AUD/USD to 0.7323 * USD bull momentum fades & yields dip a bit, pair lifts above 200-HMA * Lift pushed a bit further on AUD/NZD's rise toward 1.1220 * 0.7361 at close, no OZ data due, action likely limited in Asia NZD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning as commodities slip & USD is firm * NY opens just above the 200-HMA, retails sales data beat sees UST yields lift * USD rises further, NZD/USD slips towards 0.6550, little bounce seen * AUD/NZD rally towards 1.1220 helps keep NZD/USD heavy, near 0.6565 late * NZ Q2 retails sales due, if soft NZD likely to stay heavy LATAM * USD/MXN moved off session low 16.25 after US ret sales beat (headline + core) * US Jun inventories rose as well leading some banks to increase Q2 GDP f/c * USD/MXN rallied 16.40 on the pos US data as Sept Fed liftoff is back in focus * Mex CB mins: 1 member voted to hike 25bps ahead of Fed, inflation stable * USD/BRL end NY by 3.51 weak commodities/political turmoil remain a drag * USD/CLP ends NY near 2015 high by 686, weak w/broad EM despite stable copper ASIAN CURENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ firmed in London as commodities continued their slide on China * Whilst USD/CNY steadied, no escaping concern over this week's CNY developments * USD/AXJ very tentative on the downside despite a long USD market * Could see a lower USD/CNY fix today - will put a smile on the PBOC's face * It has been a big week; a dearth of data so expect a quiet(er) end to the week USD/KRW traded an 1170-1183.6 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1174. The Kospi closed up 0.4%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3891-1.4042 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3952. The Straits Times closed up 1.0%. USD/MYR traded a 3.9880-4.0260 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 4.0160. KLSE index closed up 0.7%. USD/IDR traded a 13720-13800 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13740. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13747. The IDX Composite index closed up 2.3%. USD/PHP traded a 46.03-20 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 46.15. The PSE index closed down 0.7%. USD/THB traded a 35.13-30 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 35.18. Thai Set closed down 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 32.10-32.276 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.10. The Taiex closed up 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.4010, 1.1% higher than the previous 6.3306 fix as the PBOC keeps the market guessing at to its intentions - today's fix about 0.2% higher than bank models suggested. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3850-6.4470 range; last at 6.3990. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4513; range 6.4300-6.5100. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5700-6.5900. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.75%. The property sub sector closed up 1.95%. USD/INR traded a 64.635-65.23 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 65.12. The Sensex closed up 0.14%. Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) 14 Aug 05:00 SG Retail Sales 14 Aug 08:30 TW GDP Revised 14 Aug 08:30 HK GDP Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) 02:15 AU RBA Gov Christopher Kent speaks on "Recent Labour Market Developments" at a luncheon hosted by the Economic Society of Australia (Reporting by Peter Whitley)