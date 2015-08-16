SYDNEY, August 17 (IFR) - News from the weekend IMF encourages China to stay the course on economic reform * IMF endorsed PBOC move to make CNY more determined by market pricing * Says China moves could bring China "quite close" to a floating currency * IMF urges China to continue reform towards domestic consumption model * China should allow growth to slow in order to achieve long-term objectives * China vulnerable and poses risk to global growth if transition not managed The IMF appeared to endorse the action by the PBOC last week to move towards a market determined exchange rate - even though the move caused markets to roil for a couple of days. The IMF report released on Friday said the recent reforms puts China on the road to a floating currency. The IMF also praised China's efforts to curb growth in order to correct imbalances in the economy and China should allow its economy to continue slowing over the next year as it presses forward with more market-based reforms to its credit and financial systems. The IMF warned that China remains vulnerable to a financial shock, continues to run a large current account surplus, and could pose a risk to global growth if its continued transition to a market-based economy is not managed well. They further warned that a failure to continue needed financial and other reforms - "continues to pose the biggest risk to the outlook. If realized, it could result over the medium term in a disorderly correction," - the "hard landing" that some analysts worry could damage the global economy or leave the country stranded at its current low level of per capita income. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com BAML data reveals more of the same: Out of EM and into European equities * Outflows from emerging market equity funds have continued for a fifth week * European equity funds saw inflows $3.7BLN, taking total for year beyond $90BLN EM equity funds saw outflows of around $2.5bln, bringing the five week total outflow to $20bn, according to data from EPFR and BoAML. Political uncertainty in Brazil, Malaysia and Turkey combined with uncertainty in China following PBOC de facto devaluation to sway investors to keep selling EM assets and currencies. As has been the trend for months - the moves out of EM funds have been moving into European equities - despite the fall on European bourses last week. It is starting to look a bit overdone and when the Fed does finally pull the tightening trigger it could end up being a "sell the rumour/buy the fact" for EM assets and currencies as long as China concerns fade. Friday night headlines * Euro working group recommends 23 bln euro initial tranche to Greece * Eurogroup chief Dijsselbloem says Greek debt sustainability a concern * Schaeuble confident of agreement on Greece, commitment of IMF is essential * Canadian factory sales up for second month in June * Mexico to trim 2016 budget further due to weak oil output * Brazil's Tombini says inflation peaking, confidence to improve, must remain vigilant on inflation * US PPI exFood/Energy MM Jul 0.3%, f/c 0.1%, 0.3%-prev * US Industrial Output MM Jul 0.6%, f/c 0.3%, 0.1%-prev * US Mfg Output MM Jul 0.8%, f/c 0.4%, -0.3%-prev * US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Aug 92.9, f/c 93.5, 93.1-prev * US Manufacturing Sales MM Jun 1.2%, f/c 2.1%, 0.2%-prev Themes from Friday trade * Main themes for Friday's trading were fading China fears that led to mostly quiet consolidation for most of the asset markets; solid US data that resulted in market pricing in more of a chance the Fed will start tightening in Sept. * The market has come around to a consensus the PBOC moves to weaken the yuan earlier in the week was more to do with tweaking the rate setting mechanism towards a market determined rate and not the start of a significant devaluation aimed at boosting exports and reigniting the currency wars. * Risk assets were mostly subdued and calm on Friday and there wasn't much of a risk rally despite some big China related losses earlier in the week when China fears and uncertainty dominated the markets. * Key commodities ended the day mixed with London Copper easing 0.4%; NYMEX Crude ending 0.6% higher; Iron Ore flat and gold down a buck to 1,113. For the week London copper eased 0.15%; NYMEX Crude fell 3.1%; Iron ore edged 0.2% lower while gold gained 1.8%. * European stock markets failed to recover heavy losses incurred earlier in the week when fears of a significant China Yuan devaluation was seen as a threat to European exports and a driver in deflationary pressure. * The German DAX and French CAC fell 0.3% and 0.6% respectively. For the week the German DAX fell 4.4% and the French CAC fell 3.8%. The London FTSE fell 0.3% on Friday and for the week it fell 2.5%. * Wall Street focused more on earnings and influence of China concerns proved temporary. Dow closed up 0.4% Friday; S&P gained 0.4% and NASDAQ rose 0.3%. For the week Dow gained 0.6%; S&P gained 0.7% and NASDAQ edged 0.1% higher. * Indicative of the calming China fears towards the end of last week was the performance of the VIX Index. The VIX index fell 4.9% to 12.83 on Friday. The VIX traded as high as 16.28 on Wednesday at the height of the China concerns before falling 21% over the next two days. For the week the VIX fell 4.2%. * It was a wild week for the UST market, but a relatively quiet trading day on Friday. The market came into last week pricing in a Sept lift-off for Fed tightening cycle, but priced out a Fed hike on Tuesday/Wednesday when China's moves to push the Yuan lower caused a global risk off move. * The combination of solid US data and reassurances from PBOC that USD/CNY moves were the results of adjusting the Fix methodology to reflect a more market determined rate - resulted in expectations swinging back to a Sept lift-off. * The 10-yr Treasury yield closed at 2.19% - up 1bp from Thursday's close at 2.18% and 15bps higher than Wednesday's low below 2.05%. The 2-yr Treasury yield rose 3bps on Friday to close at 0.73%. At the height of the China related panic the 2-year yield traded as low as 0.62% on Wednesday. * Despite the hawkish swing in Fed expectations and move higher in Treasury yields - the USD didn't make much of a recovery. It appears the FX market remains confused and unsure where the focus should be. * EUR/USD closed 0.35% lower at 1.1110, but still managed a 1.35% gain for the week despite a USD-favourable widening of the yield differentials during that time. EUR/USD received support from the falls in European equities, as foreign investors lifted the EUR/USD short hedge as they sold out of European stocks. Considering the EZ Flash Estimates GDP was weaker than expected and US IP was better than expected - EUR/USD managed to hold up remarkably well on Friday. * The move up in the US yields had no impact on USD/JPY, which edged 0.1% lower to close at 124.30. Volumes were extremely light and weren't directional. * The biggest move in the major currency arena AUD/NZD appreciating around 0.7% - as a few banks put out buy recommendations. AUD/USD gained 0.2% on Friday to close at 0.7375 while NZD/USD closed 0.5% lower at 0.6538. * Friday was pretty much a non-event for the FX market as the northern summer limits activity. Wrap up The move by the PBOC last week to considerably weaken the yuan through the daily fix on Tuesday and Wednesday sent shockwaves through the markets and for a while on Wednesday it looked as if the move was going to be the "black swan" event of 2015. Many in the market suspected China was in the process of significantly devaluing the CNY to improve their export growth and reigniting the currency war - as the move came just days after very poor export data. Whether or not China timed the move for that reason we may never know, but it appears now that they will back away from driving the yuan significantly lower and run with narrative they took the action to move towards a market determined exchange rate. IMF has come out to pat China on the back for their action last week and one would expect there will be great relief in the markets - as China fears/concerns will fade in the coming weeks as long as the daily USD/CNY fixings are consistent with the "improving the rate setting mechanism" theme to better reflect market pricing. We also may never know whether or not there were alarm bells ringing at the US Fed after the PBOC fixings on Tuesday and Wednesday. If China is indeed working on normalizing the exchange rate policy and moving towards market determined pricing - the Fed will likely turn their attention away from what is happening in China and proceed to raise rates at their Sept meeting. Perhaps that is why there wasn't a significant relief rally in global equity and commodity markets on Thurs/Fri even though there was relative calm. If the market does proceed to price in a Fed rate hike in Sept - the USD should resume moving higher. EUR/USD gained around 1.3% last week on the view the Fed may use China as an excuse to remain on hold indefinitely and that gain should be erased in the coming days - all things being equal. USD should stay bid until the FOMC meeting in Dec while EM assets and ccys remain under some pressure in anticipation of the Fed rate hike. But with the market prepping and positioning for the eventual Fed tightening since the start of 2015 - the Fed tightening could end up being a "buy the rumour/sell the fact" for the USD while being just the opposite for at least some emerging market assets and currencies. It should be a fairly quiet start to the week, as there wasn't any significant news on the weekend and we are heading into the doggiest of dog weeks of the northern summer. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * US Dollar mixed on Friday night with USD/AXJ mostly sidelined * The China kerfuffle Tues/Wed has eased those most see further weakness ahead * MYR main show in Asia Friday but looks more simply fix machinations * Sept rate hike priced 50/50 but one should take Fed at is word = Sept hike * Stocks and crude possibly main area of concern this week USD/KRW South Korean markets were closed on Friday for Liberation Day. USD/SGD traded a 1.3959-1.4080 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.4034. The Straits Times closed up 0.7%. USD/MYR traded a 4.0365-4.1220 range in Asia on Friday; last at 4.0800. KLSE index closed down 1.5%. USD/IDR traded a 13750-13788 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13785. The Jakarta interbank spot rate (JISDOR) fixed at 13763. The IDX Composite index closed down 0.0%. USD/PHP traded a 46.13-27 range in Asia on Friday; last at 46.215. The PSE index closed down 0.4%. USD/THB traded a 35.16-30 range in Asia on Friday; last at 35.255. Thai Set closed up 0.7%. USD/TWD traded a 32.077-15 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.10. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.3975 slightly lower than yesterday's 6.4010 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3900-6.4050 range; last at 6.3918. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4405; range 6.4270-6.4622. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5450-6.5570. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.3%. The property sub sector closed up 1.2%. USD/INR traded a 64.955-65.32 range in Asia on Friday; last at 65.005. The Sensex closed up 1.9%. The week ahead - CNY Fix and Fed Minutes in an otherwise quiet week USD/CNY Fix every day at 00:15 GMT has become an important event each day after the surprise de facto devaluation by the PBOC last week. Markets calmed Friday when the PBOX fixed the USD/CNY at a lower rate and assured markets that the moves last week were designed to update the fixing mechanism to closer reflect market pricing and not as the start of a significant devaluation. In any case the daily CNY fix will attract the market's attention. Fed Minutes will be released on Wednesday and will attract more attention than usual, as the market is just about 50/50 on whether the Fed will commence their long awaited tightening cycle at September's FOMC. The Fed Minutes may disappoint in terms of revealing too much, as the Fed will likely continue saying its all "data dependent". SF Fed Governor and voter Williams speak on Thursday and may provide a better clue as to what the Fed is thinking ahead of the September meeting. Key data in the week ahead It isn't a particularly busy week in terms of key data events. In the US there will be the Treasury TIC data released on Monday followed on Tuesday by Housing Starts and Building Permits. On Wednesday US CPI will be released and Thursday it gets a bit busier with Philly Fed, Existing Home Sales and weekly jobless claims. It will be very quiet in the Euro zone with no data of note to be released next week. There is a bit more happening in the UK with inflation data on Tuesday followed by UK Retail Sales on Thursday. Japan GDP will be released Monday and Trade data will be released Wednesday. The key even for Australia will be Tuesday's RBA Minutes. There won't be any surprises there - as the RBA Quarterly SOMP was released after that RBA meeting and thoroughly expressed the RBA's views on just about everything. China House Prices will be released on Tuesday and may get some attention - given the China fears and uncertainty that is hanging over the market. John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 16th August 2015 Equities S&P started to trend lower around mid-week, but the positive price action on Thursday/Friday negated the bearish signals for the time being. The 10 and 20-day moving averages are pointing lower, but the 5-dma is pointing higher and crossed above the 10-dma to neutralize the set-up. S&P fell below the 200-dma on Wed, but we haven't seen a close below that reading, which came in at 2,076 on Friday. A close below the 200-dma will likely signal the trend lower is underway while a close above the 20-dma at 2,096 signals a bottom is forming. {Last 2091} DAX is starting to trend lower, with 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The DAX edged below the 200-dma both on Wednesday and Friday, but failed to close below that key reading, which came in at 10922 on Friday. A close below the 200-dma should see the trend lower accelerated and initially target the July 8 trend low at 10652. A close above the 20-dma at 11,358 would suggest the trend lower has faltered and more choppy range trading ahead. {Last 10985} ASX is trending lower and is doing so in a convincing fashion. The 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation and pointing power. The next level of support is at the 2015 low at 5,267 with a break below that level targeting the Dec 16, 2014 trend low at 5,142. A close above former support at 5,471 would ease the downward pressure, but a close above the 10-dma at 5,524 is needed for the trend to show signs of exhaustion. {Last 5,356} SSEC Despite all of the angst over China and some weakfish data last week - the Shanghai Composite is looking positive. The 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages are pointing higher, but aren't yet lined up in a bullish formation. The 200-dma was tested many times over the past couple of weeks, but it has held and is now validated as major support. The 200-dma came in at 3,628 on Friday. A break above the July 24 trend high at 4,184 will confirm the SSEC is locked in an up-trend. {Last 3,965} Commodities Gold stopped trending lower last week and did so in a conclusive fashion. The 5-day and 10-day moving averages are now pointing higher in a bullish formation, but the 20-dma continues to point lower. The move higher so far looks more like a correction, but it will gain legs if key resistance at 1,135/1,145 gives way. This window includes the 38.2 of the 1,232/1,077 move; the 50-dma and former key support. A break back below the 20-dma at 1,097 puts the pressure back on the downside. {Last 1,113} Iron Ore continues to trend higher, but it is starting to lose upward momentum. A break below the 20-dma at 53.45 would end the trend higher and put the pressure back on the downside. A break above the 200-dma at 61.70 would be a bullish even and suggest a medium-term bottom is in place. {Last 56.30} Lon Copper continues to trend lower, but downward momentum is waning. There isn't any significant support levels this side of 4,500, but 5,000 will provide psychological support. A close above the descending 20-dma at 5,255 would suggest a short-term bottom is forming. {Last 5,173} NYMEX The trend lower continues - with the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. There isn't any decent support until the 2008, GFC low at 32.40 and a daily close below 40 would put that level clearly in focus. A break and close above the 10-dma at 44.07 would relieve the downward pressure - while a break above the 20-dma at 46.34 would suggest the trend lower has ended. {Last 42.50} FX EUR/USD: The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are pointing higher, but aren't yet lined up in a bullish formation. A double-top has formed around 1.1215 and a break above that level targets the 200-day MA at 1.1365. A break below the 20-day MA at 1.0990 would put the pressure back on the downside. {Last 1.1110} USD/JPY: The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation but with the lack of upward momentum the 5-dma is now pointing lower. A break below 123.00 would suggest a trend lower is starting to form - while a break above 125.30 is needed to reignite the trend higher. {Last 124.30} AUD/USD: The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation, but they aren't all pointing higher to confirm a trend is in place. Major support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the post-float low at 0.4775/post float high at 1.1081. Resistance is stiff around the 0.7500 level and a break above that level would likely confirm a trend higher is in place. {Last 0.7375} OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14000 14050 14010 14020-14060 USD/JPY 124.53 124.05 124.30 INR 65.52 65.48 65.38 65.50-55 EUR/USD 1.1189 1.1097 1.1110 KRW 1181 1182 1178 1180.5-81.5 EUR/JPY 138.84 137.92 138.15 MYR 4.1080 4.1050 4.0900 4.0900-50 GBP/USD 1.5660 1.5589 1.5650 PHP 46.52 46.50 46.42 46.41-46 USD/CAD 1.3098 1.3017 1.3094 TWD 32.21 32.235 32.165 32.24-27 AUD/USD 0.7397 0.7354 0.7375 CNY 1-mth 6.4350 6.4300 6.4310-60 NZD/USD 0.6572 0.6513 0.6538 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4950-050 USD/SGD 1.4080 1.3959 1.4067 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5500-600 USD/THB 35.30 35.16 35.255 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17477 +69 +0.39 10-year 2.20% 2.19% S&P 500 2092 +8 +0.39 2-year 0.725% 0.71% NASDAQ 5048 +14 +0.29 30-year 2.845% 2.86% FTSE 6551 -17 -0.26 Spot Gold($) 1115.40 1115.50 DAX 10985 -30 -0.27 Nymex 42.50 42.24 Nikkei 20519 -76 -0.37 Brent 49.19 49.26 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)