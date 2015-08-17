SYDNEY, August 18 (IFR) - Monday night headlines  US NY Fed Manufacturing Aug -14.92, f/c 5, 3.86-prev  US NAHB Housing Mkt Indx Aug 61, f/c 61, 60-prev, Highest since Nov 2005 Macro themes in play  Dollar broadly higher; China stabilizes but effects still being felt elsewhere; EM leaks lower; EEM -10.5% YTD; commodities collapse; WTI crude below $42; TRY, ZAR, MXN, RUB all new lows  Rates down on Empire Mfg miss; Sep rate hike odds fall below 50%; 30 yr yields close below 200 dma for first time in 3 ½ months; poor GDP reports in EZ and Japan spur bond bulls; TIPS inflation breakevens back at Jan low  Stocks mixed; S&P and DAX both survive looks at 200 dma (again)  Cable in bear reversal Currency summaries EUR/USD  Choppy in Europe, pair ranges 1.1163-1.1120, near lower end into NY open  Chop continues in NY, bulls reign after US Empire Mfg lowest since 2009  Pair lifts to 1.1125 on thin conditions but offers 1.1130/40 res loom  Slide ensued after USD/UST yields recoup losses, session low of 1.1058 hit  Summer trading conditions sees action settle quickly after Europe's close  Pair lifts & settles near 1.1080; light data tomorrow so chop may persist USD/JPY  USD/JPY hit low-liquidity air pocket on weak Empire before mean reverting  That 124.22 session low caromed off of the up TL from last Wed's low  Pair got a small lift from solid NAHB report & nice recovery in equities  200-HMA at the 124.57 session high is attracting spec long P/T  No Japan data Tues and only US Housing Starts & Permits until Wed's CPI  Steadier CNH reducing the risk-on/off flows. Japan GDP was close to f/c.  EUR/JPY's O/B top from last wk got to 137.61; 137.38 next Fibo prop  50%, Tenkan, 200-DMA & Cloud top are between 136.91 & 137.08 GBP/USD  GBP/USD lifted to 1.5690 on Forbes rate hike comments  Unable to hold highs despite weak US NY Mfg, focus on US NAHB (10-yr high)  Cable falls to 10-DMA support 1.5580, ends NY 1.5585, eyes daily cloud  EUR/GBP probed lows by 0.7065 before rallying to 0.7104 by NY close  DAX weakness lift euro as hedges unwound, US equity gains push cross lower  UK CPI Tues y/y f/c flat, ret sales Thursday key data, US Fed mins Wed USD/CHF  USD/CHF stuck in tight range below 0.9800 for a 3rd day  2nd-tier US data not enough to rouse quiet market now that CNY's steadied  Wed's low accomplished a 21-DMA reversion and an RSI reset from O/B  Intraday recovery in risk hit EUR & CHF vs USD, but EUR led way  EUR/CHF's O/B top last week was reinforced by an up TL break today  W/O a 1.09+ close soon, supports by 1.07 look an attractive target USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3091/45, Noram rg 1.3060/3152, cl 1.3078 (-58 pips in NY)  Brent crude -0.7%, WTI -1.3%, aluminum -1.3% copper -1.2%, gold -0.3%  AUD/CAD +0.1%, 0.9653, CAD/JPY +0.4%, 95.09, EUR/CAD -0.3%, 1.4498  DXY +0.3% (+0.06% NY) summer doldrums FX, oil kept it interesting  WTI opened 41.95 bbl, rallied to 42.69 and plunged to 41.75 last hour AUD/USD  Firm USD in Europe's morning leads to sub-0.7345 test into early NY  US Empire data miss weakens UST yields & the USD goes broadly offered  AUD/USD regains ground above the 200-HMA & tests near 0.7390  USD recoups some losses and pair slips sub-0.7380 late in the day  RBA minutes due, mkt to focus on rhetoric regarding AUD weakening NZD/USD  Tight range in Europe's morning, near 0.6545 into NY's open  Mkt ignore EM ccy rout, focus on Empire miss, lift on USD/UST yield drop  0.6585/90 s-t resistance tested and holds, USD rebound near 0.6570 late  Fonterra milk auction tomorrow, if soft again NZD likely trades heavy  RBNZ is seriously concerned on commodity prices, next meeting Sep 10 LATAM  Cont. global weakness, Japan GDP miss lifted USD v EM o/n, commods weak  USD/MXN near all-time high at 16.49 before reversing after NY Fed Mfg miss  Oil/USTs rallied; equities rebounded pushing USD/MXN to 16.40 by NY EOD  USD/BRL ending NY by 3.48, political tensions abating, inflation steadies  Poll data shows BRL may be near fair value  USD/CLP held near early session highs by 690, copper remained weak (-1%) ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ slightly mixed offshore thru OTC/NDFs but overall remain firm * Global weakness theme continues with China concern still front and centre * Whilst PBOC eased up on CNY devaluations tight money has mkt eyeing RRR cut * Deadly bomb blast in downtown Bangkok o/n saw USD/THB trade up to 32.55 * Summer trading to continue - RBA minutes perhaps hold key USD/KRW traded an 1179-1183.6 range in Asia on Monday; last 1183.1. The Kospi closed down 0.75%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4069-1.4110 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.4088. The Straits Times closed down 1.5%. USD/MYR traded a 4.0800-4.1350 range in Asia on Monday; last at 4.1020. KLSE index closed down 1.5%. USD/IDR Indonesian markets closed on Monday for Independence Day. USD/PHP traded a 46.26-33 range in Asia on Monday; last at 46.325. The PSE index closed down 1.0%. USD/THB traded a 35.27-41 range in Asia on Monday; last at 35.37. Thai Set closed down 0.37%. USD/TWD traded a 32.17-36 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.36. The Taiex closed down 1.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.3969 slightly lower than the previous 6.3975 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3915-6.3967 range; last at 6.3947. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4446; range 6.4305-6.4555. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5620-6.5670. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.7%. The property sub sector closed up 1.2%. USD/INR traded a 65.12-36 range in Asia on Monday; last at 65.32. The Sensex closed down 0.67%. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)  01:30 AU New Motor Vehicle Sales  01:30 CN China House Prices Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)  01:30 AU RBA to publish the minutes of its August policy meeting The week ahead Fed Minutes will be released Wednesday and will attract more attention than usual, as the market is just about 50/50 on whether the Fed will commence their long awaited tightening cycle at September's FOMC. Fed Minutes may disappoint in terms of revealing too much, as the Fed will likely continue saying its all "data dependent". SF Fed Governor and voter Williams speak on Thursday and may provide a better clue as to what Fed is thinking ahead of the September meeting. Key data in the week ahead It isn't a particularly busy week in terms of key data events. In the US - Housing Starts and Building Permits out on Tuesday. On Wednesday US CPI will be released and Thursday it gets a bit busier with Philly Fed, Existing Home Sales and weekly jobless claims. It will be very quiet in the EZ with no data of note to be released next week. There is a bit more happening in the UK with inflation data on Tuesday followed by UK Retail Sales on Thursday. Japan Trade data will be released Wednesday. The key even for Australia will be Tuesday's RBA Minutes. There won't be any surprises there - as the RBA Quarterly SOMP was released after that RBA meeting and thoroughly expressed the RBA's views on just about everything. China House Prices will be released Tuesday and may get some attention given China fears and uncertainty that is hanging over the market. John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 16th August 2015 Equities S&P started to trend lower around mid-week, but the positive price action on Thursday/Friday negated the bearish signals for the time being. The 10 and 20-day moving averages are pointing lower, but the 5-dma is pointing higher and crossed above the 10-dma to neutralize the set-up. S&P fell below the 200-dma on Wed, but we haven't seen a close below that reading, which came in at 2,076 on Friday. A close below the 200-dma will likely signal the trend lower is underway while a close above the 20-dma at 2,096 signals a bottom is forming. {Last 2091} DAX is starting to trend lower, with 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The DAX edged below the 200-dma both on Wednesday and Friday, but failed to close below that key reading, which came in at 10922 on Friday. A close below the 200-dma should see the trend lower accelerated and initially target the July 8 trend low at 10652. A close above the 20-dma at 11,358 would suggest the trend lower has faltered and more choppy range trading ahead. {Last 10985} ASX is trending lower and is doing so in a convincing fashion. The 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation and pointing power. The next level of support is at the 2015 low at 5,267 with a break below that level targeting the Dec 16, 2014 trend low at 5,142. A close above former support at 5,471 would ease the downward pressure, but a close above the 10-dma at 5,524 is needed for the trend to show signs of exhaustion. {Last 5,356} SSEC Despite all of the angst over China and some weakfish data last week - the Shanghai Composite is looking positive. The 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages are pointing higher, but aren't yet lined up in a bullish formation. The 200-dma was tested many times over the past couple of weeks, but it has held and is now validated as major support. The 200-dma came in at 3,628 on Friday. A break above the July 24 trend high at 4,184 will confirm the SSEC is locked in an up-trend. {Last 3,965} Commodities Gold stopped trending lower last week and did so in a conclusive fashion. The 5-day and 10-day moving averages are now pointing higher in a bullish formation, but the 20-dma continues to point lower. The move higher so far looks more like a correction, but it will gain legs if key resistance at 1,135/1,145 gives way. This window includes the 38.2 of the 1,232/1,077 move; the 50-dma and former key support. A break back below the 20-dma at 1,097 puts the pressure back on the downside. {Last 1,113} Iron Ore continues to trend higher, but it is starting to lose upward momentum. A break below the 20-dma at 53.45 would end the trend higher and put the pressure back on the downside. A break above the 200-dma at 61.70 would be a bullish even and suggest a medium-term bottom is in place. {Last 56.30} Lon Copper continues to trend lower, but downward momentum is waning. There isn't any significant support levels this side of 4,500, but 5,000 will provide psychological support. A close above the descending 20-dma at 5,255 would suggest a short-term bottom is forming. {Last 5,173} NYMEX The trend lower continues - with the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. There isn't any decent support until the 2008, GFC low at 32.40 and a daily close below 40 would put that level clearly in focus. A break and close above the 10-dma at 44.07 would relieve the downward pressure - while a break above the 20-dma at 46.34 would suggest the trend lower has ended. {Last 42.50} FX EUR/USD: The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are pointing higher, but aren't yet lined up in a bullish formation. A double-top has formed around 1.1215 and a break above that level targets the 200-day MA at 1.1365. A break below the 20-day MA at 1.0990 would put the pressure back on the downside. {Last 1.1110} USD/JPY: The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation but with the lack of upward momentum the 5-dma is now pointing lower. A break below 123.00 would suggest a trend lower is starting to form - while a break above 125.30 is needed to reignite the trend higher. {Last 124.30} AUD/USD: The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation, but they aren't all pointing higher to confirm a trend is in place. Major support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the post-float low at 0.4775/post float high at 1.1081. Resistance is stiff around the 0.7500 level and a break above that level would likely confirm a trend higher is in place. {Last 0.7375} OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14090 14115 14100 14090-14930 USD/JPY 124.57 124.22 124.39 INR 65.66 65.88 65.73 65.84-88 EUR/USD 1.1125 1.1058 1.1080 KRW 1184.5 1187 1184 1185-1186 EUR/JPY 138.39 137.61 137.83 MYR 4.1180 4.1225 4.1150 4.1130-80 GBP/USD 1.5690 1.5578 1.5585 PHP 46.52 46.64 46.57 46.62-66 USD/CAD 1.3152 1.3060 1.3078 TWD 32.52 32.58 32.53 32.48-51 AUD/USD 0.7399 0.7344 0.7372 CNY 1-mth 6.4345 6.4305 6.4325-50 NZD/USD 0.6585 0.6528 0.6570 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5055-00 USD/SGD 1.4110 1.4059 1.4073 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5700-60 USD/THB 35.55 35.27 35.54 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17545 +68 +0.39 10-year 2.17% 2.20% S&P 500 2102 +11 +0.52 2-year 0.71% 0.725% NASDAQ 5092 +44 +0.87 30-year 2.82% 2.845% FTSE 6550 -1 -0.01 Spot Gold($) 1117.70 1115.40 DAX 10940 -45 -0.41 Nymex 41.87 42.50 Nikkei 20620 +101 +0.49 Brent 48.60 49.19 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)