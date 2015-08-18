SYDNEY, Aug 19 (IFR) -

Tuesday Night Headlines  US Building Permits: Number Jul 1.119m, f/c 1.232m, 1.337m-prev  US Housing Starts Number MM Jul 1.206m, f/c 1.190m, 1.204m-prev  ECB lowers ELA cap to EUR89.7b, for Greek banks as liquidity conditions improve  Spain's Guindos sees execution risks in Greece, warns of 'populist siren songs'  China concerns reduce emerging market appetite to record low (BoAML)  Fonterra's GDT Price Idx rose 14.8%, w/an avg selling price of $1,974 per tonne, volume -20.7% Macro Themes in Play  Mostly sideways in NorAm trade; global macro crosscurrents as big Shanghai drop offset by rally in oil; potential hurricane in Atlantic spurs short cover in WTI crude; EM pauses but doesn't bounce; Turkish and Brazilian stock markets draw (bearish) attention at multi-year H&S necklines  US short rates steady, not currently a driver in FX; Housing Starts data a wash; DXY up small but range-bound  DAX closes below 200 dma for first time since Jan; macros watching for acceleration; EUR slips, USDCHF trades poorly; USDJPY heavy below 124.60, big build in new yen shorts weighs  Copper at new 6 year lows; mining sector hammered, drags down Oz; MXN, CAD lift small with oil but no enthusiasm to fight trend Currency Summaries EUR/USD  Rally toward 1.1100 fizzles in Europe's morning as EUR/GBP hit hard  Near 1.1060 into NY open, bear pressure applied early  US housing starts above f/c gives USD & UST yields a bid, EUR/USD sinks  10-DMA pierced to low of 1.1017 hit, bids ahead of 21-DMA stem slide  Little bounce seen though & pair near 1.1025 late in the day  No major EZ data due so mkt looks to US July CPI & Fed minutes for cues  If CPI beats & minutes hawkish EUR/USD's recent slide likely extends USD/JPY  USD/JPY stuck between 21-DMA & Tenkan at 124.19 & 124.54  US Housing data boosted prices off the range lows, but only to midrange  2-yr yld spreads lingering near 4-mo highs, but N225's bearishly diverging  US CPI & FOMC Minutes Wed eyed for Fed hike potential  Japanese data struggling, plenty tonight, but QQE3 opinions vary widely  GBP/JPY used slight UK CPI beat to retest recent highs by 195.25  2-yr Gilt-JGB spreads remain well below Aug, July & June highs  EUR weakness dragged EUR/JPY down to 137.08 daily Cloud top support GBP/USD  GBP/USD off early UK CPI-related high by 1.5717  Drifts lower to 1.5660 by NY close after US housing starts beat  Commodities mixed in NY oil up 2% copper -1,5%  GBP longs lightened ahead of US CPI Wed and FOMC minutes  EUR/GBP moved to low at 3rd daily pivot by 0.7027, UK hike sentiment rises  Despite recent 8-1 vote on rates, some see 6-3 MPC vote on Sep 10 USD/CHF  EUR/CHF followed EUR lower again, breaking the Tenkan at 1.0819  Some support in the 1.0750-60 range, but better tech props are by 1.0700  USD/CHF continues to flat-line below rsst at 0.9800 & above the 21-DMA  US Housing data not enough to end 4-day, post CNY deval consolidation  US CPI & FOMC Minutes Wed a bigger risk to staid summer trading USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3079/126, Noram rg 1.3052/3116, close 1.3055 (-51 pips in NY)  Brent -0.2%, WTI +1.5%, aluminum -1.0% (Sep) copper -1.6%, gold -0.2%  AUD/CAD -0.63%, 0.9572, CAD/JPY +0.26%, 95.35, EUR/CAD -0.65%, 1.4389  DXY +0.2% (+0.25% NY trading) FX summer doldrums, oil choppy  WTI opened 41.73 bbl, ebbed to 41.55 then surged to 42.90 last hour  US housing starts beat f/c, building permits plunged AUD/USD  Bear pressure in Europe on China concerns & weak commodity prices  Commodities stay soft (new low for copper) in NY & housing starts beat f/c  Pair sinks to 0.7320 as USD & UST yields firm on data  USD rally stalls and pair bounces a bit, near 0.7335 late in the day  No major data due in Asia so mkt likely waits for US CPI for cues NZD/USD  Gains from Asia erased in Europe on China stock & commodity slides  Sub-0.6580 NY open, bear pressure early on above f/c housing starts  Pair tests 0.6555 support & holds, bounces toward 0.6575 ahead of Fonterra  Results see GDT PI +14.8% & WMP +19.1% but volumes sold lower  Pair spikes up to 0.6600 but gains fade & pair near 0.6585 late in the day  NZ Q2 PPI prices due, if weak downside risks for NZD are upped LATAM  LatAm took cues from China & commodities, falling vs the USD in early NY  Shanghai's SSEC mkt fell 6% and commodities were weak o/n weighing on EMs  USD/MXN hovered near 16.45 in early NY, after US housing starts beat f/c  The USD drifted lwr as oil rebounded to up 1.5% by the NY close  USD/CLP moved to a new 12-yr hi at 699.40 on weak copper, ends NY near 694  USD/BRL off early NY high by 3.5050, to 3.4650 on broad EM rally ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ stays firm offshore as SHCOMP slide weighs on EM sentiment * GBP the star turn on back of stronger than expected UK inflation data * US Housing data solid lifts UST yields and supports US Dollar USD/KRW traded an 1182.2-1186.9 range in Asia on Tuesday; last 1185. The Kospi closed down 0.6%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4044-1.4093 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.4048. The Straits Times closed down 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 4.0860-4.1290 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 4.0860. KLSE index closed up 0.45%. USD/IDR traded a 13820-13850 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13820. The IDX Composite closed down 1.6%. USD/PHP traded a 46.32-39 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 46.355. The PSE index closed down 0.05%. USD/THB traded a 35.49-685 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 35.61. Thai Set closed down 2.55%. USD/TWD traded a 32.39-48 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.455. The Taiex closed down 0.44%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.3966 slightly lower than the previous 6.3969 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3835-6.4166 range; last at 6.3938. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4395; range 6.4320-6.4545. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5760-6.5800. The Shanghai Composite closed down 6.1%. The property sub sector closed down 8.4%. USD/INR Indian financial markets closed Tuesday for a public holiday. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)  23:50 JP Exports  23:50 JP Imports  23:50 JP Trade Balance  04:00 MY CPI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - Fed Minutes will be released Wednesday and will attract more attention than usual, as the market is just about 50/50 on whether the Fed will commence their long awaited tightening cycle at September's FOMC. Fed Minutes may disappoint in terms of revealing too much, as the Fed will likely continue saying it's all "data dependent". SF Fed Governor and voter Williams speak on Thursday and may provide a better clue as to what Fed is thinking ahead of the September meeting. Key data in the week ahead It isn't a particularly busy week in terms of key data events. In the US - on Wednesday US CPI will be released and Thursday it gets a bit busier with Philly Fed, Existing Home Sales and weekly jobless claims. It will be very quiet in the EZ with no data of note to be released next week. There is a bit more happening in the UK with Retail Sales on Thursday. Japan Trade data will be released Wed. John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 16th August 2015 Equities S&P started to trend lower around mid-week, but the positive price action on Thursday/Friday negated the bearish signals for the time being. The 10 and 20-day moving averages are pointing lower, but the 5-dma is pointing higher and crossed above the 10-dma to neutralize the set-up. S&P fell below the 200-dma on Wed, but we haven't seen a close below that reading, which came in at 2,076 on Friday. A close below the 200-dma will likely signal the trend lower is underway while a close above the 20-dma at 2,096 signals a bottom is forming. {Last 2091} DAX is starting to trend lower, with 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The DAX edged below the 200-dma both on Wednesday and Friday, but failed to close below that key reading, which came in at 10922 on Friday. A close below the 200-dma should see the trend lower accelerated and initially target the July 8 trend low at 10652. A close above the 20-dma at 11,358 would suggest the trend lower has faltered and more choppy range trading ahead. {Last 10985} ASX is trending lower and is doing so in a convincing fashion. The 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation and pointing power. The next level of support is at the 2015 low at 5,267 with a break below that level targeting the Dec 16, 2014 trend low at 5,142. A close above former support at 5,471 would ease the downward pressure, but a close above the 10-dma at 5,524 is needed for the trend to show signs of exhaustion. {Last 5,356} SSEC: Despite all of the angst over China and some weakish data last week - the Shanghai Composite is looking positive. The 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages are pointing higher, but aren't yet lined up in a bullish formation. The 200-dma was tested many times over the past couple of weeks, but it has held and is now validated as major support. The 200-dma came in at 3,628 on Friday. A break above the July 24 trend high at 4,184 will confirm the SSEC is locked in an up-trend. {Last 3,965} Commodities Gold stopped trending lower last week and did so in a conclusive fashion. The 5-day and 10-day moving averages are now pointing higher in a bullish formation, but the 20-dma continues to point lower. The move higher so far looks more like a correction, but it will gain legs if key resistance at 1,135/1,145 gives way. This window includes the 38.2 of the 1,232/1,077 move; the 50-dma and former key support. A break back below the 20-dma at 1,097 puts the pressure back on the downside. {Last 1,113} Iron Ore continues to trend higher, but it is starting to lose upward momentum. A break below the 20-dma at 53.45 would end the trend higher and put the pressure back on the downside. A break above the 200-dma at 61.70 would be a bullish even and suggest a medium-term bottom is in place. {Last 56.30} Lon Copper continues to trend lower, but downward momentum is waning. There isn't any significant support levels this side of 4,500, but 5,000 will provide psychological support. A close above the descending 20-dma at 5,255 would suggest a short-term bottom is forming. {Last 5,173} NYMEX: The trend lower continues - with the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. There isn't any decent support until the 2008, GFC low at 32.40 and a daily close below 40 would put that level clearly in focus. A break and close above the 10-dma at 44.07 would relieve the downward pressure - while a break above the 20-dma at 46.34 would suggest the trend lower has ended. {Last 42.50} FX EUR/USD: The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are pointing higher, but aren't yet lined up in a bullish formation. A double-top has formed around 1.1215 and a break above that level targets the 200-day MA at 1.1365. A break below the 20-day MA at 1.0990 would put the pressure back on the downside. {Last 1.1110} USD/JPY: The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation but with the lack of upward momentum the 5-dma is now pointing lower. A break below 123.00 would suggest a trend lower is starting to form - while a break above 125.30 is needed to reignite the trend higher. {Last 124.30} AUD/USD: The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation, but they aren't all pointing higher to confirm a trend is in place. Major support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the post-float low at 0.4775/post float high at 1.1081. Resistance is stiff around the 0.7500 level and a break above that level would likely confirm a trend higher is in place. {Last 0.7375}

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14060 14060 13990 14050-14100 USD/JPY 124.51 124.18 124.40 INR 65.78 65.93 65.80 65.90-95 EUR/USD 1.1094 1.1016 1.1021 KRW 1184.5 1188.7 1182.8 1188.5-89.5 EUR/JPY 137.88 137.07 137.20 MYR 4.0960 4.0985 4.0735 4.0950-80 GBP/USD 1.5717 1.5563 1.5661 PHP 46.57 46.57 46.47 46.53-58 USD/CAD 1.3126 1.3040 1.3059 TWD 32.55 32.59 32.54 32.55-58 AUD/USD 0.7386 0.7320 0.7341 CNY 1-mth 6.4340 6.4320 6.4330-50 NZD/USD 0.6605 0.6557 0.6602 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5100-40 USD/SGD 1.4093 1.4008 1.4035 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5720-60 USD/THB 35.685 35.49 35.545 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17511 -34 -0.19 10-year 2.19% 2.17% S&P 500 2097 -5 -0.26 2-year 0.72% 0.71% NASDAQ 5059 -33 -0.64 30-year 2.855% 2.82% FTSE 6526 -24 -0.37 Spot Gold($) 1117.90 1117.70 DAX 10916 -24 -0.22 Nymex 42.62 41.87 Nikkei 20554 -66 -0.32 Brent 48.60 48.60

(Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)