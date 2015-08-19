SYDNEY, August 20 (IFR) - Wednesday night headlines  Fed Minutes: Most Fed officials said hike still not warranted but conditions approaching that point  Fed Minutes: Almost all Fed officials said needed more evidence econ growth & labor mkt strong enough to lift inflation, most officials saw room for add'l progress reducing labor slack  Fed Minutes: Many Fed officials thought labor slack would be largely eliminated in near-term  Fed Minutes: No decision yet on phasing out reinvestments  Yields fall on dovish Fed minutes, inflation concerns as oil prices dive  Gold at 1-month high after Fed hints Sept rate hike is less likely  Fed's Bullard to argue for September hike (MNI)  US CPI MM, SA Jul 0.1%, f/c 0.2%, 0.3%-prev  US Core CPI MM, SA Jul 0.1%, f/c 0.2%, 0.2%-prev  US Real Wkly Earnings MM Jul 0.4%, -0.4%-prev Macro themes in play * Fed minutes dovish; govs need more data; concern on falling oil prices, couldn't express 'reasonable confidence' about reaching 2% inflation goaland that was before crude dumped another 15% since meeting; Sep rate hike chances slip to about 1-in-3 * Dollar down vs EUR, JPY but not breaking new ground; commodity/EM currencies lower as CRB hit hard; oil collapses to new lows, WTI -4.5%; MXN new lows; Gold closes above 40 dma for first time in 2 months * Focus on equity markets; DAX flushed on break of 200 dma; Brazil and Turkey lose multi-year support; S&P, Shanghai keep testing 200 dma Currency Summaries EUR/USD  Choppy action in early NY, opens 1.1040, spikes above 1.1070 on CPI miss  Mkt deems data not as soft as thought. USD recovers, EUR/USD dives 1.1017  USD can't hold recovery as yields & stocks slip, near 1.1065 into Fed mins  Minutes suggest Sep hike not a done deal, odds drop to 1 in 3 for a hike  EUR/USD spikes to 1.1125, slight dip near 1.1100 bought, trades abv 1.1130  No major EZ data to impact, US claims data the risk tomorrow  Daily techs lean bullish, above 55-DMA & RSI biased up USD/JPY  US CPI miss & Fed Minutes with more rate hike uncertainty hit USD/JPY  Fresh plunge in oil prices lifts JPY vs all but EUR & CHF  Post CNY deval low at 123.79 broken; close below 21-DMA & Kijun at hand  50-DMA & lower 21-d Bolli at 123.61/33 last; July 27 swing low 123.01 key  Cloud's at 122.36-37, w 61.8% of Jul-Aug rise & 100-DMA at 122.27 on Thur  EUR/JPY retested Tues Cloud top low at 137.08 & rebounded to Tues's high GBP/USD  Cable relatively buoyant; traders expect BOE to begin rate hikes in Q1 '16  Tues UK core CPI beat & BOE's Miles backing up the view  Dovish leaning US Fed mins initially lifted the pound back near 1.5700  Cont'd commodity weakness lifts USD into NY close w/GBP/USD ends 1.5684  EUR/GBP rallied as DAX lost 2.1%, found resistance at 100-HMA by 0.7093  The cross remains bid ending NY just off highs of the day by 0.7085 USD/CHF  US CPI miss & Fed Minutes w more rate hike uncertainty hit USD/CHF  Big break below 21-DMA that more or less caught last week's lows  Kijun cracked at 0.9674 as crested Tenkan caps daily highs  Could revert to 200-DMA, lower Bolli & 50% of Jun-Aug rise in mid 0.9500s  EUR/CHF's O/B reverse from last week's highs speeds up amid derisking  Next props in the 1.07 vicinity; Swiss Trade data tonight USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3024/68, Noram rg 1.3044/3180, close 1.3113 (+46 pips in NY)  Brent crude -3.9%, WTI -4.6%, aluminum unch (Sep) copper -0.7%, gold +0.9%  AUD/CAD +0.64%, 0.9641, CAD/JPY -0.85%, 94.45, EUR/CAD +1.12%, 1.4563  DXY -0.47% (-0.38% NY trade) choppy prx action post- Fed mins 97.02/96.386  WTI opened 42.35 bbl, paid at 42.55; Post Fed mins, 40.46 back to 41.15  USD lows after US CPI 0.1% (f/c 0.2) components firm, wkly earnings +0.4% AUD/USD  200-HMA pierced in Europe's morning but gains are fleeting  Pair slides near 0.7345 into NY open, CPI miss sees spike above 0.7360  Spike gains erased quickly as USD recovers; copper, iron-ore & rebar weak  Ensuing slide hit 0.7312 low, pair lingers near low into Fed minutes  Mkt takes minutes as dovish, AUD/USD erases all losses, hits 0.7376 high  Late USD recover sees pair dip back below 200-HMA late in the day  Bears still hold out hope as 0.7400 continues to be a tough nut to crack NZD/USD  Choppy action early NY, opens near 0.6575, CPI miss spikes up near 0.6595  USD recovers post-data & commodities stay soft, slides & clears Aug 18 low  Bear momentum sees 0.6550 hit, Fed mins sink USD, spikes to 0.6624 high  USD recovers a bit & pair near 0.6605/10 late in the day  No data to drive o/n, daily techs lean a bit bullish, 0.6650 retest likely LATAM  LatAm CCYs continued to follow commodities lower  USD/MXN rose to new all-time high by 16.5650 as oil hit 6 1/2 year low  Dovish Fed minutes lifted USTs moving USD/MXN to 16.47 post-Fed mins  Another leg lower for oil lift USD/MXN above 16.50 as the NY session ends  USD/BRL off post-FOMC lows ends NY by 3.49 in light offshore trading  USD/CLP ends NY flat, shrugs off weak copper as Chinese equities stabilize ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Messy o/n session in wake of Fed minutes - major ccy's mixed * USD/AXJ higher despite DXY falling 0.6%; risk off feel = Gold =1.4%, WTI -5.0% * Fed seems reluctant to act with odds down to a 1 in 3 chance of Sept lift off * This is creating 'angst' across the EM and commodity sphere * Little doubt now that when Fed hikes we will see a sharp EM (AXJ) recovery USD/KRW traded an 1178.4-1188.2 range in Asia on Wednesday; last 1185.3. The Kospi closed down 0.86%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4012-1.4051 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.4036. The Straits Times closed down 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 4.0780-4.1090 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 4.1000. KLSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/IDR traded a 13815-13840 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13840. The IDX Composite closed down 0.6%. USD/PHP traded a 46.25-35 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 46.35. The PSE index closed up 0.15%. USD/THB traded a 35.51-65 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 35.545. Thai Set closed up 0.45%. USD/TWD traded a 32.436-48 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.445. The Taiex closed down 1.9%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.3963 slightly lower than the previous 6.3966 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3945-6.4019 range; last at 6.3955. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4360; range 6.4355-6.4435. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5760-6.5790. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.2%. The property sub sector closed up 2.5%. USD/INR traded a 65.11-44 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 65.28. The Sensex closed up 0.35%. Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) 20 Aug 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI 20 Aug 08:00 TW Export Orders 20 Aug 08:10 TW Balance of Payments 20 Aug 08:10 TW Current Account 20 Aug 08:30 HK Consumer Price Index Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) 00:20 US FRB-Minn President Kocherlakota speaks in Seoul OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14020 14045 13990 14000-14020 USD/JPY 124.47 123.68 123.80 INR 65.60 65.66 65.49 65.48-52 EUR/USD 1.1134 1.1017 1.1120 KRW 1183.5 1188.5 1181.5 1184.5-85.5 EUR/JPY 137.83 137.08 137.77 MYR 4.1170 4.1230 4.1100 4.1160-80 GBP/USD 1.5700 1.5636 1.5684 PHP 46.48 46.55 46.45 46.48-50 USD/CAD 1.3180 1.3024 1.3129 TWD 32.48 32.66 32.47 32.54-56 AUD/USD 0.7376 0.7312 0.7347 CNY 1-mth 6.4550 6.4340 N/A NZD/USD 0.6624 0.6550 0.6602 CNY 6-mth No Trades N/A USD/SGD 1.4081 1.3960 1.4032 CNY 1-yr 6.5900 6.5890 N/A USD/THB 35.65 35.51 35.53 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17349 -162 -0.93 10-year 2.13% 2.19% S&P 500 2079 -17 -0.83 2-year 0.66% 0.72% NASDAQ 5019 -40 -0.80 30-year 2.815% 2.855% FTSE 6403 -123 -1.89 Spot Gold($) 1134.10 1117.90 DAX 10682 -234 -2.14 Nymex 40.80 42.62 Nikkei 20223 -332 -1.61 Brent 46.97 48.60 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)