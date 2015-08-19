SYDNEY, August 20 (IFR) - Wednesday night headlines
Fed Minutes: Most Fed officials said hike still not warranted but conditions
approaching that point
Fed Minutes: Almost all Fed officials said needed more evidence econ growth &
labor mkt strong enough to lift inflation, most officials saw room for add'l
progress reducing labor slack
Fed Minutes: Many Fed officials thought labor slack would be largely
eliminated in near-term
Fed Minutes: No decision yet on phasing out reinvestments
Yields fall on dovish Fed minutes, inflation concerns as oil prices dive
Gold at 1-month high after Fed hints Sept rate hike is less likely
Fed's Bullard to argue for September hike (MNI)
US CPI MM, SA Jul 0.1%, f/c 0.2%, 0.3%-prev
US Core CPI MM, SA Jul 0.1%, f/c 0.2%, 0.2%-prev
US Real Wkly Earnings MM Jul 0.4%, -0.4%-prev
Macro themes in play
* Fed minutes dovish; govs need more data; concern on falling oil prices,
couldn't express 'reasonable confidence' about reaching 2% inflation goaland
that was before crude dumped another 15% since meeting; Sep rate hike chances
slip to about 1-in-3
* Dollar down vs EUR, JPY but not breaking new ground; commodity/EM currencies
lower as CRB hit hard; oil collapses to new lows, WTI -4.5%; MXN new lows; Gold
closes above 40 dma for first time in 2 months
* Focus on equity markets; DAX flushed on break of 200 dma; Brazil and Turkey
lose multi-year support; S&P, Shanghai keep testing 200 dma
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
Choppy action in early NY, opens 1.1040, spikes above 1.1070 on CPI miss
Mkt deems data not as soft as thought. USD recovers, EUR/USD dives 1.1017
USD can't hold recovery as yields & stocks slip, near 1.1065 into Fed mins
Minutes suggest Sep hike not a done deal, odds drop to 1 in 3 for a hike
EUR/USD spikes to 1.1125, slight dip near 1.1100 bought, trades abv 1.1130
No major EZ data to impact, US claims data the risk tomorrow
Daily techs lean bullish, above 55-DMA & RSI biased up
USD/JPY
US CPI miss & Fed Minutes with more rate hike uncertainty hit USD/JPY
Fresh plunge in oil prices lifts JPY vs all but EUR & CHF
Post CNY deval low at 123.79 broken; close below 21-DMA & Kijun at hand
50-DMA & lower 21-d Bolli at 123.61/33 last; July 27 swing low 123.01 key
Cloud's at 122.36-37, w 61.8% of Jul-Aug rise & 100-DMA at 122.27 on Thur
EUR/JPY retested Tues Cloud top low at 137.08 & rebounded to Tues's high
GBP/USD
Cable relatively buoyant; traders expect BOE to begin rate hikes in Q1 '16
Tues UK core CPI beat & BOE's Miles backing up the view
Dovish leaning US Fed mins initially lifted the pound back near 1.5700
Cont'd commodity weakness lifts USD into NY close w/GBP/USD ends 1.5684
EUR/GBP rallied as DAX lost 2.1%, found resistance at 100-HMA by 0.7093
The cross remains bid ending NY just off highs of the day by 0.7085
USD/CHF
US CPI miss & Fed Minutes w more rate hike uncertainty hit USD/CHF
Big break below 21-DMA that more or less caught last week's lows
Kijun cracked at 0.9674 as crested Tenkan caps daily highs
Could revert to 200-DMA, lower Bolli & 50% of Jun-Aug rise in mid 0.9500s
EUR/CHF's O/B reverse from last week's highs speeds up amid derisking
Next props in the 1.07 vicinity; Swiss Trade data tonight
USD/CAD
O/N rg 1.3024/68, Noram rg 1.3044/3180, close 1.3113 (+46 pips in NY)
Brent crude -3.9%, WTI -4.6%, aluminum unch (Sep) copper -0.7%, gold +0.9%
AUD/CAD +0.64%, 0.9641, CAD/JPY -0.85%, 94.45, EUR/CAD +1.12%, 1.4563
DXY -0.47% (-0.38% NY trade) choppy prx action post- Fed mins 97.02/96.386
WTI opened 42.35 bbl, paid at 42.55; Post Fed mins, 40.46 back to 41.15
USD lows after US CPI 0.1% (f/c 0.2) components firm, wkly earnings +0.4%
AUD/USD
200-HMA pierced in Europe's morning but gains are fleeting
Pair slides near 0.7345 into NY open, CPI miss sees spike above 0.7360
Spike gains erased quickly as USD recovers; copper, iron-ore & rebar weak
Ensuing slide hit 0.7312 low, pair lingers near low into Fed minutes
Mkt takes minutes as dovish, AUD/USD erases all losses, hits 0.7376 high
Late USD recover sees pair dip back below 200-HMA late in the day
Bears still hold out hope as 0.7400 continues to be a tough nut to crack
NZD/USD
Choppy action early NY, opens near 0.6575, CPI miss spikes up near 0.6595
USD recovers post-data & commodities stay soft, slides & clears Aug 18 low
Bear momentum sees 0.6550 hit, Fed mins sink USD, spikes to 0.6624 high
USD recovers a bit & pair near 0.6605/10 late in the day
No data to drive o/n, daily techs lean a bit bullish, 0.6650 retest likely
LATAM
LatAm CCYs continued to follow commodities lower
USD/MXN rose to new all-time high by 16.5650 as oil hit 6 1/2 year low
Dovish Fed minutes lifted USTs moving USD/MXN to 16.47 post-Fed mins
Another leg lower for oil lift USD/MXN above 16.50 as the NY session ends
USD/BRL off post-FOMC lows ends NY by 3.49 in light offshore trading
USD/CLP ends NY flat, shrugs off weak copper as Chinese equities stabilize
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* Messy o/n session in wake of Fed minutes - major ccy's mixed
* USD/AXJ higher despite DXY falling 0.6%; risk off feel = Gold =1.4%, WTI -5.0%
* Fed seems reluctant to act with odds down to a 1 in 3 chance of Sept lift off
* This is creating 'angst' across the EM and commodity sphere
* Little doubt now that when Fed hikes we will see a sharp EM (AXJ) recovery
USD/KRW traded an 1178.4-1188.2 range in Asia on Wednesday; last 1185.3. The
Kospi closed down 0.86%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.4012-1.4051 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.4036. The
Straits Times closed down 0.3%.
USD/MYR traded a 4.0780-4.1090 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 4.1000. KLSE
index closed up 0.2%.
USD/IDR traded a 13815-13840 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13840. The IDX
Composite closed down 0.6%.
USD/PHP traded a 46.25-35 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 46.35. The PSE
index closed up 0.15%.
USD/THB traded a 35.51-65 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 35.545. Thai Set
closed up 0.45%.
USD/TWD traded a 32.436-48 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.445. The Taiex
closed down 1.9%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.3963 slightly lower than the previous
6.3966 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3945-6.4019 range; last at 6.3955. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.4360; range 6.4355-6.4435. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.5760-6.5790. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.2%. The property sub
sector closed up 2.5%.
USD/INR traded a 65.11-44 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 65.28. The Sensex
closed up 0.35%.
Looking ahead - economic data (GMT)
20 Aug 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI
20 Aug 08:00 TW Export Orders
20 Aug 08:10 TW Balance of Payments
20 Aug 08:10 TW Current Account
20 Aug 08:30 HK Consumer Price Index
Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT)
00:20 US FRB-Minn President Kocherlakota speaks in Seoul
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 14020 14045 13990 14000-14020 USD/JPY 124.47 123.68 123.80
INR 65.60 65.66 65.49 65.48-52 EUR/USD 1.1134 1.1017 1.1120
KRW 1183.5 1188.5 1181.5 1184.5-85.5 EUR/JPY 137.83 137.08 137.77
MYR 4.1170 4.1230 4.1100 4.1160-80 GBP/USD 1.5700 1.5636 1.5684
PHP 46.48 46.55 46.45 46.48-50 USD/CAD 1.3180 1.3024 1.3129
TWD 32.48 32.66 32.47 32.54-56 AUD/USD 0.7376 0.7312 0.7347
CNY 1-mth 6.4550 6.4340 N/A NZD/USD 0.6624 0.6550 0.6602
CNY 6-mth No Trades N/A USD/SGD 1.4081 1.3960 1.4032
CNY 1-yr 6.5900 6.5890 N/A USD/THB 35.65 35.51 35.53
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17349 -162 -0.93 10-year 2.13% 2.19%
S&P 500 2079 -17 -0.83 2-year 0.66% 0.72%
NASDAQ 5019 -40 -0.80 30-year 2.815% 2.855%
FTSE 6403 -123 -1.89 Spot Gold($) 1134.10 1117.90
DAX 10682 -234 -2.14 Nymex 40.80 42.62
Nikkei 20223 -332 -1.61 Brent 46.97 48.60
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)