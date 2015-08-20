SYDNEY, August 21 (IFR) - Thursday night headlines * Greek PM announces to resign to pave way for snap polls * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem: crucial Greece maintains commitments to EZ, hopes Greek elections will lead to even more support for reforms * Global steel output fell 3.8% yr/yr in July * Mexico finance ministry cuts 2015 GDP forecast to 2 to 2.8% * Brazil's jobless rate rises in July for 7th straight month * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 277k, f/c 272k, 273k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.254m, f/c 2.265m, 2.278m-prev * US Exist. Home Sales % Chg Jul 2%, f/c -0.6%, 3.00%-prev * US Philly Fed Business Index Aug 8.3, f/c 7, 5.7-prev Macro themes in play  Dominoes fall as EM rout turns on major markets; DAX leads lower, down 20% from April highs; S&P breaks 200 dma, China nearby; Fed worries over global macro from July minutes hurt confidence  Dollar down moderately as FX relegated to back seat; Street starts to back off of Sep rate hike calls; futures market prices 1-in-3 chance  USDJPY heavy as big build in yen shorts (over last month) now mostly trapped; Nikkei set to open below primary uptrend; EUR bid but trades orderly given size of short positioning; Cable a sideshow  CAD, AUD better, corrective but held back by 200 hma; MXN crushed to new lows on GDP downgrade Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Broad based USD weakness in Europe sees dip near 1.1110 bought in Europe * Bull pressure near 1.1175 into NY open, dips near 1.1155 on above f/c US data * US housing data beat sees 1.1155 visited again but buyers hold firm * USD & UST yields then sink drastically, EUR/USD spikes to a 1.1221 high * Little pullback from high seen as the USD stays on its heels late in the day * Daily techs lean bullish, RSI biased up &pair holds above the 55-DMA * Several EZ nation's Aug Mfg & services PMIs the risk for EUR tomorrow USD/JPY * USD/JPY is catching up with N225's slide begun Monday amid derisking * USD now feeling the pinch after soft CPI & muddled Fed Minutes * Thur's 2nd-tier US data not enough to stem heavy US equities losses * USD/JPY's confirmed Wed's sub Kijun close sell w a rejection by there today * July 27's 123.01 low next sppt, but thin Cloud at 122.38 attracts prices * 100-DMA & 61.8% of Jul-Aug rise are also in prospect at 122.27 * EUR/JPY ran into dn TL fm June, but bullish Ichi confirmed this week GBP/USD * EUR/GBP tripped stops above 0.7120 during Ldn am, en route to 0.7154 * 0.7154 = 6-day high. Offers touted ahead of 0.7163 (100-DMA) * UK July retail sales miss catalyst for 0.7120 break * Cable extended south post-RS, as weak sales weighed on UK hike outlook * 1.5607 Europe low near 10-DMA (1.5612) RM bids lifted GBP off lows * 1.5702 today's high, GBP resistance b/w 1.57 & 1.5717 Aug 18 high USD/CHF * Above-f/c Swiss Trade surplus (import drop driver) only a minor CHF+ today * USD/CHF still falling from Wed's US CPI & Fed Minutes disappointment * US stocks joining broader risk-off flows, w USD/CHF breaching 0.9600 * Not much USD/CHF support until the 200-DMA at 0.9544 * EUR/CHF caromed off July-Aug up TL on outsized EUR/USD short-covering * SNB's Jordan said CHF overvalued, SNB neg rates/intervention should help USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3101/76, Noram range 1.3060/3160, close 1.3098 (-58 pips in NY) * Brent crude -2.1%, WTI +0.8%, alum. +1.0% (1st cont) copper +2.0% gold +1.7% * AUD/CAD -0.4%, 0.9602, CAD/JPY +0.08%, 94.30, EUR/CAD +0.56%, 1.4543 * DXY -0.6% (-0.23% NY trade) widespread profit-taking in EM & commodity ccys * +1.3% Cda wholesale trade drove AM lows alongside soft US weekly claims * Philly Fed/existing home sales beat offset, oil surge squeezed out USD lows AUD/USD * Dip towards s-t support near 0.7280/85 bought in Europe's morning * Lift sees near 0.7305 into NY open, bull pressure remains early on * Slight pullback on data beats but USD slide quickly resumes as UST yields sink * US housing beat can't stem USD slide, instead intensifies, AUD/USD spikes up * 200-HMA pierced and 0.7373 high hit, some gains erode after Europe's close * Pair near 0.7340 late, no OZ data, China Aug Caixin Mfg PMI due later NZD/USD * Pair nears 200-HMA in Europe's morning but buyers emerge on broad USD weakness * Mkt ignores soft commodity prices & lifts toward 0.6600 into NY's open * Bull pressure persists, US data beats allow brief dip but it gets bought * USD slide intensifies as yields slip, NZD/USD hits 0.6640 high * Very little pullback seen, near 0.6630 late, daily techs leaning bullish * Monthly techs on the verge of giving bull reversal signals LATAM * USD/MXN succumbs to broad EM selloff as commods/China remain weak * USD/MXN moves to all-time high at 16.7935 in early NY * Muted rally in oil pushes USD/MXN sub-16.70, rally fading into NY close * USD/CLP taking cues from stronger copper 9+1.85%) falls to 690 ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Lack of Fed clarity angst continued o/n in wake of Wednesday's Fed minutes * DXY down another 0.6% as stretched positioning compounds on itself * EUR/GBP up 1.0% on nothing more than stop loss city above 0.7120 * The Fed has created a monster with its lack of action that is bubbling over * Stocks hard down with momentum kicking into gear - Fed must act now! * USD/AXJ off its highs - USD/AXJ could fall hard on position adjustments USD/KRW traded an 1179.5-1188.7 range in Asia on Thursday; last 1185.1. The Kospi closed down 1.3%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3987-1.4075 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.4053. The Straits Times closed down 1.0%. USD/MYR traded a 4.0850-4.1420 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 4.1350. KLSE index closed down 0.3%. USD/IDR traded a 13820-13875 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13865. The IDX Composite closed down 0.94%. USD/PHP traded a 46.265-50 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 46.50. The PSE index closed down 0.9%. USD/THB traded a 35.51-66 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 35.61. Thai Set closed down 0.5%. USD/TWD traded a 32.421-515 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.50. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.3915 slightly lower than the previous 6.3963 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3830-6.4007 range; last at 6.3890. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4450; range 6.4375-6.4635. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6100-6.6140. The Shanghai Composite closed down 3.4%. The property sub sector closed down 4.9%. USD/INR traded a 65.12-56 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 65.55. The Sensex closed down 1.15%. Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) 21 Aug 01:35 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Flash 21 Aug 01:45 CN Caixin Mfg PMI Flash 21 Aug 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 21 Aug 10:00 MY Reserves 21 Aug 11:30 IN FX Reserves 21 Aug 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth* Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14110 14125 14060 14100-14125 USD/JPY 124.16 123.33 123.42 INR 65.80 66.00 65.82 65.80-82 EUR/USD 1.1245 1.1107 1.1244 KRW 1191 1193.5 1185.2 1185.2-85.5 EUR/JPY 138.72 137.72 138.72 MYR 4.1430 4.1400 4.1200 4.1220-60 GBP/USD 1.5702 1.5607 1.5688 PHP 46.80 46.87 46.70 46.74-78 USD/CAD 1.3176 1.3060 1.3089 TWD 32.65 32.71 32.59 32.59-60 AUD/USD 0.7373 0.7285 0.7337 CNY 1-mth 6.4475 6.4400 6.4380-20 NZD/USD 0.6648 0.6580 0.6631 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.5400 6.5420-50 USD/SGD 1.4075 1.3987 1.4022 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6100-50 USD/THB 35.66 35.51 35.58 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16991 -358 -2.06 10-year 2.07% 2.13% S&P 500 2036 -44 -2.11 2-year 0.66% 0.66% NASDAQ 4877 -142 -2.83 30-year 2.745% 2.815% FTSE 6368 -35 -0.55 Spot Gold($) 1153.30 1134.10 DAX 10432 -250 -2.34 Nymex 41.14 40.80 Nikkei 20033 -189 -0.94 Brent 46.15 46.97 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)