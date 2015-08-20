BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
SYDNEY, August 21 (IFR) - Thursday night headlines * Greek PM announces to resign to pave way for snap polls * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem: crucial Greece maintains commitments to EZ, hopes Greek elections will lead to even more support for reforms * Global steel output fell 3.8% yr/yr in July * Mexico finance ministry cuts 2015 GDP forecast to 2 to 2.8% * Brazil's jobless rate rises in July for 7th straight month * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 277k, f/c 272k, 273k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.254m, f/c 2.265m, 2.278m-prev * US Exist. Home Sales % Chg Jul 2%, f/c -0.6%, 3.00%-prev * US Philly Fed Business Index Aug 8.3, f/c 7, 5.7-prev Macro themes in play Dominoes fall as EM rout turns on major markets; DAX leads lower, down 20% from April highs; S&P breaks 200 dma, China nearby; Fed worries over global macro from July minutes hurt confidence Dollar down moderately as FX relegated to back seat; Street starts to back off of Sep rate hike calls; futures market prices 1-in-3 chance USDJPY heavy as big build in yen shorts (over last month) now mostly trapped; Nikkei set to open below primary uptrend; EUR bid but trades orderly given size of short positioning; Cable a sideshow CAD, AUD better, corrective but held back by 200 hma; MXN crushed to new lows on GDP downgrade Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Broad based USD weakness in Europe sees dip near 1.1110 bought in Europe * Bull pressure near 1.1175 into NY open, dips near 1.1155 on above f/c US data * US housing data beat sees 1.1155 visited again but buyers hold firm * USD & UST yields then sink drastically, EUR/USD spikes to a 1.1221 high * Little pullback from high seen as the USD stays on its heels late in the day * Daily techs lean bullish, RSI biased up &pair holds above the 55-DMA * Several EZ nation's Aug Mfg & services PMIs the risk for EUR tomorrow USD/JPY * USD/JPY is catching up with N225's slide begun Monday amid derisking * USD now feeling the pinch after soft CPI & muddled Fed Minutes * Thur's 2nd-tier US data not enough to stem heavy US equities losses * USD/JPY's confirmed Wed's sub Kijun close sell w a rejection by there today * July 27's 123.01 low next sppt, but thin Cloud at 122.38 attracts prices * 100-DMA & 61.8% of Jul-Aug rise are also in prospect at 122.27 * EUR/JPY ran into dn TL fm June, but bullish Ichi confirmed this week GBP/USD * EUR/GBP tripped stops above 0.7120 during Ldn am, en route to 0.7154 * 0.7154 = 6-day high. Offers touted ahead of 0.7163 (100-DMA) * UK July retail sales miss catalyst for 0.7120 break * Cable extended south post-RS, as weak sales weighed on UK hike outlook * 1.5607 Europe low near 10-DMA (1.5612) RM bids lifted GBP off lows * 1.5702 today's high, GBP resistance b/w 1.57 & 1.5717 Aug 18 high USD/CHF * Above-f/c Swiss Trade surplus (import drop driver) only a minor CHF+ today * USD/CHF still falling from Wed's US CPI & Fed Minutes disappointment * US stocks joining broader risk-off flows, w USD/CHF breaching 0.9600 * Not much USD/CHF support until the 200-DMA at 0.9544 * EUR/CHF caromed off July-Aug up TL on outsized EUR/USD short-covering * SNB's Jordan said CHF overvalued, SNB neg rates/intervention should help USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3101/76, Noram range 1.3060/3160, close 1.3098 (-58 pips in NY) * Brent crude -2.1%, WTI +0.8%, alum. +1.0% (1st cont) copper +2.0% gold +1.7% * AUD/CAD -0.4%, 0.9602, CAD/JPY +0.08%, 94.30, EUR/CAD +0.56%, 1.4543 * DXY -0.6% (-0.23% NY trade) widespread profit-taking in EM & commodity ccys * +1.3% Cda wholesale trade drove AM lows alongside soft US weekly claims * Philly Fed/existing home sales beat offset, oil surge squeezed out USD lows AUD/USD * Dip towards s-t support near 0.7280/85 bought in Europe's morning * Lift sees near 0.7305 into NY open, bull pressure remains early on * Slight pullback on data beats but USD slide quickly resumes as UST yields sink * US housing beat can't stem USD slide, instead intensifies, AUD/USD spikes up * 200-HMA pierced and 0.7373 high hit, some gains erode after Europe's close * Pair near 0.7340 late, no OZ data, China Aug Caixin Mfg PMI due later NZD/USD * Pair nears 200-HMA in Europe's morning but buyers emerge on broad USD weakness * Mkt ignores soft commodity prices & lifts toward 0.6600 into NY's open * Bull pressure persists, US data beats allow brief dip but it gets bought * USD slide intensifies as yields slip, NZD/USD hits 0.6640 high * Very little pullback seen, near 0.6630 late, daily techs leaning bullish * Monthly techs on the verge of giving bull reversal signals LATAM * USD/MXN succumbs to broad EM selloff as commods/China remain weak * USD/MXN moves to all-time high at 16.7935 in early NY * Muted rally in oil pushes USD/MXN sub-16.70, rally fading into NY close * USD/CLP taking cues from stronger copper 9+1.85%) falls to 690 ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Lack of Fed clarity angst continued o/n in wake of Wednesday's Fed minutes * DXY down another 0.6% as stretched positioning compounds on itself * EUR/GBP up 1.0% on nothing more than stop loss city above 0.7120 * The Fed has created a monster with its lack of action that is bubbling over * Stocks hard down with momentum kicking into gear - Fed must act now! * USD/AXJ off its highs - USD/AXJ could fall hard on position adjustments USD/KRW traded an 1179.5-1188.7 range in Asia on Thursday; last 1185.1. The Kospi closed down 1.3%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3987-1.4075 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.4053. The Straits Times closed down 1.0%. USD/MYR traded a 4.0850-4.1420 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 4.1350. KLSE index closed down 0.3%. USD/IDR traded a 13820-13875 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13865. The IDX Composite closed down 0.94%. USD/PHP traded a 46.265-50 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 46.50. The PSE index closed down 0.9%. USD/THB traded a 35.51-66 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 35.61. Thai Set closed down 0.5%. USD/TWD traded a 32.421-515 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.50. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.3915 slightly lower than the previous 6.3963 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3830-6.4007 range; last at 6.3890. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4450; range 6.4375-6.4635. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6100-6.6140. The Shanghai Composite closed down 3.4%. The property sub sector closed down 4.9%. USD/INR traded a 65.12-56 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 65.55. The Sensex closed down 1.15%. Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) 21 Aug 01:35 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Flash 21 Aug 01:45 CN Caixin Mfg PMI Flash 21 Aug 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 21 Aug 10:00 MY Reserves 21 Aug 11:30 IN FX Reserves 21 Aug 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth* Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14110 14125 14060 14100-14125 USD/JPY 124.16 123.33 123.42 INR 65.80 66.00 65.82 65.80-82 EUR/USD 1.1245 1.1107 1.1244 KRW 1191 1193.5 1185.2 1185.2-85.5 EUR/JPY 138.72 137.72 138.72 MYR 4.1430 4.1400 4.1200 4.1220-60 GBP/USD 1.5702 1.5607 1.5688 PHP 46.80 46.87 46.70 46.74-78 USD/CAD 1.3176 1.3060 1.3089 TWD 32.65 32.71 32.59 32.59-60 AUD/USD 0.7373 0.7285 0.7337 CNY 1-mth 6.4475 6.4400 6.4380-20 NZD/USD 0.6648 0.6580 0.6631 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.5400 6.5420-50 USD/SGD 1.4075 1.3987 1.4022 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6100-50 USD/THB 35.66 35.51 35.58 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16991 -358 -2.06 10-year 2.07% 2.13% S&P 500 2036 -44 -2.11 2-year 0.66% 0.66% NASDAQ 4877 -142 -2.83 30-year 2.745% 2.815% FTSE 6368 -35 -0.55 Spot Gold($) 1153.30 1134.10 DAX 10432 -250 -2.34 Nymex 41.14 40.80 Nikkei 20033 -189 -0.94 Brent 46.15 46.97 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)