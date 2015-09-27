SYDNEY, Sept 28 (IFR) - News from the weekend BAML flow data - Cash is king for first time in 25 years * Investors pumped $17BLN into money market funds week ending Sept 23 * Net $3.3BL were pulled out of equities and only $400ML flowed into bond funds * Marked first time since 1990 cash outperformed equities and bonds for inflows * Outflow from EM funds slowed considerably to lowest outflow since July Investors piled into money-market funds over the last week, as market volatility frightened investors into what is regarded as the cash-equivalent. BAML using EPFR data showed that For the week ending Sept 23 - $17bln poured into money market funds (cash) while $3.3bln was pulled from equity funds and just $400mln moved into bonds. This market the first time since 1990 that cash outperformed equities and bonds - and the margin wasn't small. Outflows from EM equities slowed to a trickle - with only $72mln of outflows reported. In their note - BAML said China equity funds received a modest inflow for the first time since early July - most likely due to expectations of more easing from China authorities following the run of weaker data. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com North America News and data * U.S. 2-year yield hit highest in a week on Yellen remarks before fading * Fed's Bullard: may not be enough new data to convince Fed to hike in Oct * Fed's George: waiting for perfect conditions to lift rates is not realistic * U.S. House Speaker Boehner to resign top job end of October * S&P cuts 2015 crude oil price fcasts 2015 WTI USD 45/bbl, 2016 WTI USD 50/bbl * U.S. Q2 GDP revised up on spending, building (Q2 GDP Final 3.9% vs f/c 3.7) * US Core PCE Pxs Final Q2 1.9%, f/c 1.8%, 1.8%-prev, moves near Fed 2% target * US UoM Sentiment Final Sep 87.2, f/c 86.7, 91.9-prev, slips vs Aug beats f/c * Brazil c/b calls extraordinary swap auction to support real, near 4.00 USD/BRL Themes for Friday's trading * The main themes from Friday's trading were a positive investor reaction to Fed Yellen's speech given just after the market's closed Thursday; more ammunition for a Fed hike in 2015 from a solid US GDP report and then some uncertainty creeping in late in the day when US Speaker of the House Boehner surprised just about everyone by resigning as Speaker and will leave Congress at end of Oct. * Yellen's relatively hawkish/upbeat comments late Thursday were viewed has providing more clarity regarding the likelihood of a Fed rate hike in 2015 - than the FOMC statement and Yellen press conference the previous week. * Beaten down European equity markets soared higher on Friday - with the German DAX gaining 2.8% despite another 4% fall in scandal-ridden Volkswagen. For the week the German DAX fell 2.3% despite Friday's big rise. * London FTSE gained 2.5% Friday; helped FTSE to eke out a weekly gain of 0.1%. * Wall Street shot higher in early trading - following the strong lead from Europe, upbeat comments from Yellen and solid US GDP data - before giving back some of the gains late in the session. * Analysts said the afternoon dip on Wall Street was likely due to nerves ahead of corporate earnings next week and uncertainty over the Boehner resignation. * It was a mixed result for Wall Street by the end of the day - with the Dow gaining 113.35 points or 0.7% higher at 16,314 - thanks in large part by a strong report by Nike sending its shares nearly 9% higher. * The S&P and NASDAQ were dragged lower by heavy selling in the biotech sector - with the NASDAQ Biotech index falling around 5.0%. The S&P closed just 0.9 of one point higher at 1,931 while the NASDAQ fell 1.0%. * For the week, Dow was down 0.4%, the S&P 500 was down 1.4% and the NASDAQ was down 2.9%. * The VIX index closed virtually unchanged at 23.62 after falling to 20.81 earlier in the day. * US Treasury yields shot higher after the Yellen speech and stronger US GDP, but gave back a chunk of the gains by the end of the day. * The 2-yr Treasury yield traded as high as 0.74% from the Thursday close at 0.68% - before easing back later in the day when Wall Street gave back gains and the Boehner resignation caused some uncertainty. The 2-yr Treasury yield closed at 0.69% and just 2bps higher than last week's close at 0.67%. * The 10-yr yield closed at 2.16% - up from Thursday's close at 2.12% - but down from the intraday high at 2.19% - and 3bps higher than last week's close. * The huge fall on Thursday in USD/BRL appeared to calm emerging market fears for the time-being - with the MSCI LATAM Equity Index rising nearly 3.0%. * It was a choppy but calmer day for USD/BRL after the huge range Thursday that resulted in a bearish outside day reversal. USD/BRL closed at 3.9765 - up 1.0%. * Commodity markets were mixed - with NYMEX Crude rising 1.76% while all other key commodities eased on the day. For the week NYMEX Crude gained 2.3%. Crude gained as US rig count fell for the fourth straight week amid confidence oil stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma were receding. * Copper ended a bad week on a sluggish note - with Lon Copper falling 0.55% and NY Copper easing 0.9%. For the week London Copper fell 4.4%. Iron ore fell 1.0% to 56.20 and for the week it eased 1.6%. Gold closed 0.6% lower at 1,146 and for the week it rose 0.6%. * The hawkish turn in Fed expectations - along with the solid US GDP data sent the USD higher across the board - with the NZD the notable exception. * NZD/USD continued to benefit from short covering and AUD/NZD selling following the positive Fonterra Milk auction to close 0.6381 - up 0.4% on the day. * Commodity risk currencies slightly outperformed in a relatively quiet day for FX. AUD/USD closed Friday flat at 0.7028, but gained 0.4% against the JPY and 0.3% against EUR. Despite the rise in oil prices - CAD eased 0.2% against USD. * EUR/USD fell to 1.1125 in London when US yields moved higher and European equity markets soared. EUR/USD steadily recovered during the US session when US yields eased back and risk assets gave back some ground. EUR/USD closed at 1.1200 - down 0.3% on the day. * USD/JPY surged up to 121.24 when equity markets soared during the European session and US yields rose following stronger US GDP data. The mood turned a bit sour during the US session, as Wall Street sagged and US Treasury yields dipped. USD/JPY closed at 120.61 - up 0.4% on the day. * GBP continued to struggle, as the market has pushed back expectations of a BOE rate hike to the latter half of 2016. GBP/USD closed at 1.5175 - down 0.45% on the day. Wrap up There wasn't any market moving news from the weekend - so it will likely be a quiet start to trading on Monday morning. There were a number of takes on the resignation of US Speaker of the House Boehner's resignation on Friday. The market appeared to react a bit negatively to the news, as it was a surprise and some felt that new replacement Speaker might be further to the right and create some uncertainty regarding funding deadlines/government shutdown next week and future debt limit deadlines. There is a strong consensus in the weekend press that the Boehner resignation will likely result in the passing of resolutions to avert a government shutdown and possibly extend deadlines for funding that otherwise would have been difficult if Boehner tried to hold on to his position by appeasing the Republicans on the right. This would be good news for the market, as it would mean one less distraction in a week filled with key US data including the all-important US non-farm payroll data on Friday. The coming week has the potential to see some calming of fears relating to emerging markets. The huge outside day reversal in the BRL on Thursday might be a technical turning point - suggesting a top is in place for the USD/BRL. The extreme weakness in the BRL leading up to Thursday's reversal was sending s shiver through the EM world, as both private and public US dollar debt overhanging emerging market entities threatened to spiral out of control. The upbeat comments from Fed Chair Yellen on Thursday seemed to have a calming influence and it appears that many observers feel a Fed rate hike by the end of the 2015 would end up being a positive for EM assets and hopefully be the catalyst for investors to step back into EM - as counterintuitive as that seems. Obviously it would be a great help if China PMI data out I the week ahead doesn't spook the markets. The BAML flow data released on Friday showed the EM outflows slowed to a trickle so perhaps an inflection point is close at hand. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ thru OTC and NDF markets traded mixed on Friday night * A hawkish Yellen failed to inspire with old themes remaining * Stocks a major purveyor of intraday moves - Wall St up early then faded * USD/AXJ stays elevated - this week's US NFP along with China PMI key hurdles * S. Korea (early in the week) & China (later in the week) holidays noted USD/KRW traded an 1190.8-1198.8 range in Asia on Friday; last 1194.7. The Kospi closed down 0.6%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4117-1.4272 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.4241. Straits Times closed down 0.3%. USD/MYR Malaysian financial markets closed Thursday and Friday for public holidays. USD/IDR traded a 14685-14700 range in Asia on Friday; last at 14685. The IDX Composite closed down 0.8%. USD/PHP Philippine markets closed Friday for a public holiday. USD/THB traded a 36.19-275 range in Asia on Friday; last at 36.235. Thai Set closed down 0.2%. USD/TWD traded a 32.998-33.001 range in Asia on Friday; last at 33.02. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.3785 slightly lower than the previous 6.3791 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3730-6.3800 range; last at 6.3744. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3998; range 6.3988-6.4270. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5980-6.6020. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.6%. The property sub sector closed down 1.95%. USD/INR Indian markets closed Friday for a public holiday. The week ahead - Key US and China data in focus After a quiet week for key data - the coming week heats up with major US data including US NFP on Friday and key China PMI data. Fed has clearly stated they are data dependent, but the latest FOMC meeting/statement suggested the Fed would like to see even more improvement in the domestic economy to offset the global headwinds that are tamping down inflation pressures. The data deluge from the US starts Monday with Core PCE Price Index, Pending Home Sales and Personal Consumption. Tuesday sees Case-Shiller House Prices and Consumer Confidence - followed Wednesday by ADP employment and Chicago PMI. Thursday the weekly US Jobless Claims will be released along with ISM Manufacturing PMI. The major event of the week will be the US non-farm payroll report on Friday with the market expecting 203K new jobs; Unemployment to remain steady at 5.1% and average hourly earnings to come in at 0.2% from the previous month's 0.3%. There will be a number of Fed speakers next week including NY Fed President Dudley (voter, dove); Chicago's Evans (voter, dove) and San Fran's Williams (voter, moderate) on the outlook. The attention on China's economy has intensified in recent weeks/months, as China is topping the list of investor concerns/worries. On Thursday China MFG and non-MFG PMI will be released as well as the Caixin MFG and services PMI. The official Manufacturing PMI is expected to dip to 49.6 from 49.7 while the non-manufacturing PMI isn't forecast, but came in at 53.4 last month. The key data events in the Euro zone next week include EZ flash CPI on Thursday and final PMI data from across the Euro zone on Thursday. UK GDP will be out Wednesday and UK PMI data will be released on Thursday. It will be a busy week for key Japanese data with IP and retail sales out on Tuesday, and the Tankan survey on Wednesday. The key data events in Australia in the week ahead include building approvals on Wednesday and retail sales on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14930 N/A N/A 14880-14915 USD/JPY 121.24 120.02 120.61 INR 66.55 N/A N/A 66.54-58 EUR/USD 1.1234 1.1116 1.1200 KRW 1194.5 N/A N/A 1193.5-94.5 EUR/JPY 135.38 134.15 135.04 MYR 4.3860 N/A N/A 4.4060-20 GBP/USD 1.5260 1.5136 1.5175 PHP 46.87 N/A N/A 46.83-87 USD/CAD 1.3355 1.3297 1.3338 TWD 33.08 N/A N/A 33.20-22 AUD/USD 0.7043 0.6977 0.7028 CNY 1-mth N/A N/A 6.4100-40 NZD/USD 0.6391 0.6301 0.6381 CNY 6-mth N/A N/A 6.5230-70 USD/SGD 1.4272 1.4213 1.4253 CNY 1-yr N/A N/A 6.6060-00 USD/THB 36.275 36.15 36.16 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16315 +114 +0.70 10-year 2.165% 2.13% S&P 500 1931 -1 -0.05 2-year 0.70% 0.69% NASDAQ 4686 -48 -1.02 30-year 2.96% 2.915% FTSE 6109 +148 +2.47 Spot Gold($) 1145.90 1152.30 DAX 9689 +261 +2.77 Nymex 45.34 45.10 Nikkei 17880 +308 +1.76 Brent 48.36 48.29 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)