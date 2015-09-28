SYDNEY, Sept 29 (IFR) -
Fed's Dudley nods to rate rise later this year; Yellen's health is fine
U.S. Aug consumer spending up more than f'cast, pending home sales decline
U.S. economy on track to grow 1.8 pct in Q3-Atlanta Fed's GDPNow
Mexico extends dollar auctions through end of Nov
Brazil president addresses domestic fiscal issues, corruption in UN speech
U.S. Congress begins advancing spending bill with deadline looming
Weak currencies boost exports; pain ahead for commodity exporters-IMF
Macro Themes in Play
Stocks crushed after Glencore (commodities) blowout triggers rush for the
exits in spread product; benchmark CDS break out, high yield index (HYG) at 5 yr
lows, equities succumb to credit weakness
US front end rate markets print contract highs; markets ignore NY Fed Pres
Dudley attempt to keep rate hike credibility intact; futures price year end move
at near 40%; 10 yr yield below 200 dma for first time in month
Dollar weaker, rangebound against EUR, JPY; no trend; Cable dead, sideways;
USD up big vs commodity/EM currencies as CRB down hard; oil, metals never had
chance on China Industrial profits miss
EUR/USD
Choppy in Europe but pair had a bearish tint, near 1.1180 at NY open
Pair dives to 1.1146 low as Fed's Dudley bit hawkish, losses erode quickly
Dudley effect fades, risk sours & USD/JPY dives, EUR/USD losses erased
Pair clears Asia high & runs stops above 1.1235, lift extends abv 200-HMA
Offers into 1.1250 cap but only minimal pullback from the high
Fed's Williams speaks in Asia time & DE Sep CPI the overnight risks
USD/JPY
JPY the big winner as broad derisking forced funding ccy shorts to cover
USD/JPY broke 120 support post Pending Home Sales miss, Dudley waffle
Thin, twisted Cloud at 120.71; 120.55-72 on Tuesday & key upside pivot pt
Triangle base 119.34 Tues; semi-official J bids seen into 119; stops blw
Kuroda trying to remain upbeat, dnplay QQE3 need, but keeping option open
Heavy Japan & US data flow from Wed onward may break USD/JPY's tie
Hi-betas particularly hurt v JPY again as commodities drop w stocks
N225 flirting w Aug's low & Abenomics up TL from '12 into month-end
GBP/USD
Cable overlooked in NorAm trade, finishes unch in narrow range
Traders focused on blowout in equity/spread markets, unsure how GBP plays
EURGBP highest close in 5 months as EUR squeezed by softer USD trade
FTSE down >9% YTD, worst major market in Europe
USD/CHF
Risk-off in droves Monday sent CHF funding shorts running for cover
Franc only outpaced by the JPY in today's so-called haven flows
USD/CHF sales intensified after Pending Home Sales miss, Dudley waffling
Fri's fleeting new Sep high & Bolli break have led to a 21-DMA reversion
Swiss sight deposits rise in week ending Sept 25
SNB remains ready to act to curb CHF strength
No key Swiss data until Wed; German Sep CPI Tuesday
USD/CAD
O/N rg 1.3319/56, Noram rg 1.3323/79, close 1.3375 (+25 pips in NY)
Brent -2.5%, WTI -2.45%, alum. -0.7% (Oct) copper -1.2%, gold -1.1%
AUD/CAD -0.04%, 0.9352, CAD/JPY -1.17%, 89.57, EUR/CAD +0.7%, 1.5024
DXY -0.26% (-0.32% NY) US stocks -2.9%/-1.8% (S&P -2.1% in NY trade)
Poor China industrial profits data started global slide
Tues - US Case-Shiller, Cons. confidence Cda monthly GDP Weds
AUD/USD
Quiet European morning stirred awake in early NY as USD firms early
AUD/USD dives from above 0.7030 & tests 0.6875/85 support zone
bounce off low limited as risk stays sour; stocks & commodities hit hard
AUD/JPY test near 83.65/70 helps keep pair pinned near lows late in day
No data but mkt has Fed's Williams speaking, impact might be limited
Market seems focused more on risk sentiment than Fed rhetoric at moment
NZD/USD
Bear pressure applied in Europe's morning, near 0.6385 into NY open
USD bid early while stock & commodities are soft, ups pressure on NZD/USD
Pair near Asia's low; no bounce, JPY strength as stock slide deepens
NZD/JPY down near 75.80, NZD/USD follows down to 0.6320/30 support zone
No data to drive in Asia, Fed's Williams' speaks though
LATAM
USD/LatAm rallied Mon as stocks & commodities plunged on soft China data
USD/BRL paid at 4.0675 onshore, 1-mth BMF NDF paid 4.1130, oil -2.5%
Brazil iron ore shipments to China spiked Titans idx 2.75%
USD/MXN traded 16.9495/17.1225 in NY, closed 17.0750, silver -3.75%
USD/CLP traded 700.30/707.95, RM offers 708.0; copper -1.6%
USD/COP traded 3069.70/3122.12, closed 3121.0 vs 3072.5 Friday
Glencore rings the bell on credit
All eyes on bond spreads as Glencore triggers pressure on credit markets
Symptomatic of weakening global macro outlook; HYG at 3 yr lows
Credit benchmarks/CDS sharply weaker as investors look for exits
US STIR markets ignore Dudley rate comments; yields lower
Chart of HYG here: link.reuters.com/tud75w
Chart of Glencore CDS curve: link.reuters.com/hyd75w
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ higher across the board led of course by USD/MYR
* CN industrial profits blamed on stock malaise o/n but that would be a stretch
* Biotechs/Gencore/VW fallout/technicals all played a role
* Market looking for a circuit breaker still but none on horizon
* Some USD/AXJ pairs at top of recent ranges and threatening a breakout
USD/KRW South Korean financial markets are closed until Wednesday for Chusok.
USD/SGD traded a 1.4248-1.4283 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.4283. Straits
Times closed down 1.4%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.3930-3.4200 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.4160. The KLSE
index closed down 0.4%.
USD/IDR traded a 14680-14705 range in Asia on Monday; last at 14700. The IDX
Composite closed down 2.1%.
USD/PHP traded a 46.77-865 range in Asia on Monday; last at 46.785. The PSE
index closed down 1.5%.
USD/THB traded a 36.18-28 range in Asia on Monday; last at 36.28. Thai Set
closed down 1.8%.
USD/TWD Taiwanese financial markets closed on Monday for a public holiday.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.3729 slightly lower than the previous
6.3785 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3685-6.3730 range; last at 6.3690. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.3812; range 6.3805-6.3975. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.5900-6.5940. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.3%. The property sub
sector closed down 0.9%.
USD/INR traded a 66.015-15 range in Asia on Monday; last at 66.05. The Sensex
index closed down 0.95%.
The week ahead - Key US and China data in focus After a quiet week for key data
- the coming week heats up with major US data including US NFP on Friday and key
China PMI data. Fed has clearly stated they are data dependent, but the latest
FOMC meeting/statement suggested the Fed would like to see even more improvement
in the domestic economy to offset the global headwinds that are tamping down
inflation pressures. Tuesday sees Case-Shiller House Prices and Consumer
Confidence - followed Wednesday by ADP employment and Chicago PMI. Thursday the
weekly US Jobless Claims will be released along with ISM Mfg PMI. The major
event of the week will be the US non-farm payroll report on Friday with the
market expecting 203K new jobs; Unemployment to remain steady at 5.1% and
average hourly earnings to come in at 0.2% from the previous month's 0.3%. There
will be a number of Fed speakers next week including NY Fed President Dudley
(voter, dove); Chicago's Evans (voter, dove) and San Fran's Williams (voter,
moderate) on the outlook.
The attention on China's economy has intensified in recent weeks/months, as
China is topping the list of investor concerns/worries. On Thursday China MFG
and non-MFG PMI will be released as well as the Caixin MFG and services PMI. The
official Manufacturing PMI is expected to dip to 49.6 from 49.7 while the
non-manufacturing PMI isn't forecast, but came in at 53.4 last month. The key
data events in the Euro zone next week include EZ flash CPI on Thursday and
final PMI data from across the Euro zone on Thursday. UK GDP will be out
Wednesday and UK PMI data will be released on Thursday.
It will be a busy week for key Japanese data - with IP and Retail Sales out on
Tuesday and the TANKAN survey released on Wednesday.
The key data events in Australia in the week ahead include Building Approvals on
Wednesday and Retail Sales on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 27th September
S&P still isn't trending, but short-date moving averages are starting to line up
in a bearish formation. Support has formed between 1,900/1,910 - with break
below 1,900 targeting the Aug 25 low at 1,867. Resistance has formed at 1,950/60
where the 10-day and 20-day moving averages converge. A break above 1,960 would
relieve the downward pressure and suggest a bottom may be forming {Last 1,931}
DAX is now trending lower with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a
bearish formation and pointing lower. I wrote this last week: "Short-term moving
averages are neutral, but could be set to line up in a bearish formation. Key
support is found at 9.780 which is the 61.8 fibo of the 9,935/10.512 move and a
break and close below targets the Aug 24 trend low at 9,335". The 61.8 fibo did
break and it traded to 9,362 before Friday's strong bounce. The 9,335 level is
validated as key support after the bounce. A break above the 20-dma at 10,300 is
needed to break the down-trend. {Last 9,688}
ASX The short-date moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation, but it
is not yet trending lower. Key support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the
3,120/5,997 move at 4,898 and a break below that level would be bearish. A daily
close above the 20-dma at 5,090 would relieve the downward pressure. Key
resistance is at 5,305 where the 50-dma and the Aug 28 high converge. Until that
level breaks - the ASX will remain vulnerable. {Last 5,042}
SSEC isn't trending and instead is chopping around in a 2,980/3,260 range. A
break below 2,980 would likely see the trend lower resume - while a break above
3,260 would suggest a bottom may be forming. {Last 3,092}
Gold is trending higher and looks poised to test key resistance at the Aug 21
trend high at 1,168. Key resistance is at the descending 200-dma at 1,175/1,180
and a close above 1,180 would suggest a bottom is in place. A break below the
20-dma at 1,125 would suggest the trend higher has ended and return the pressure
to the down side. {Last 1,146}
Iron Ore - The trend higher in iron ore ended last week with Friday's close
below the 20-dma at 56.32. The next level of support is found at 53.10 and a
break below that level would see a resumption of the trend lower. {Last 56.20}
Lon Copper isn't yet trending, but it is starting to line up in a bearish
formation and a close below 5,000 would confirm the trend lower is underway. Key
support is found at the Aug 24 trend low at 4,855. A break below 4,850 would be
very bearish and initially target 4,710. A break above the 20-dma at 5,520 would
relieve the downward pressure and lead to more range trading. {Last 5,023}
NYMEX Crude isn't trending in either direction, but it could be in the process
of forming a bottom. It is currently whipping around in a 43.35/49.50 range and
a break above 49.50 would see a trend higher underway while a fall below 43.30
targets the 37.75 trend low. {Last 45.70}
EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction. Key support is found at the 50%
retracement of 1.0457/1.0715 move at 1.1085. A break below that level targets
the 61.8 of that move at 1.0885. Resistance is found at the 1.1460 trend high
and a break above that level would reignite the trend higher. {Last 1.1200}
USD/JPY - I wrote this last week; still applies: "whippy price action last week
isn't giving any signal that a trend in either direction is forming. USD/JPY
appears trapped in a 118.50/121.50 range until further notice." {Last 120.61}
AUD/USD - Last week at this time AUD/USD appeared on the verge of commencing a
trend higher. The price action last week completely negated the bullish signals
and the pressure has returned to the downside. Key support is found at
multi-year low at 0.6892 and a break below that level would commence a trend
lower towards 0.6500. A close above the 10-dma at 0.7110 would relieve the
downward pressure and result in consolidation between 0.6900 and 0.7300. {Last
0.7028} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 14990 15030 14975 15010-15050 USD/JPY 120.60 119.70 119.93
INR 66.48 66.75 66.48 66.80-83 EUR/USD 1.1248 1.1146 1.1245
KRW 1196 1198 1195.5 1197.5-98.5 EUR/JPY 134.90 133.95 134.84
MYR 4.4240 4.4570 4.4280 4.4550-90 GBP/USD 1.5241 1.5157 1.5177
PHP 46.87 46.90 46.87 46.91-95 USD/CAD 1.3399 1.3319 1.3398
TWD 33.22 33.32 33.23 33.24-26 AUD/USD 0.7035 0.6980 0.6989
CNY 1-mth 6.3990 6.3930 6.3910-40 NZD/USD 0.6403 0.6326 0.6330
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5230-70 USD/SGD 1.4298 1.4248 1.4287
CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.5780 6.6060-00 USD/THB 36.40 36.18 36.40
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16002 -313 -1.92 10-year 2.10% 2.165%
S&P 500 1881 -50 -2.57 2-year 0.67% 0.70%
NASDAQ 4544 -142 -3.04 30-year 2.875% 2.96%
FTSE 5959 -150 -2.46 Spot Gold($) 1133.10 1145.90
DAX 9484 -205 -2.11 Nymex 44.43 45.34
Nikkei 17645 -235 -1.32 Brent 47.44 48.36
(Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)