SYDNEY, Sept 29 (IFR) - Market Briefs  Fed's Dudley nods to rate rise later this year; Yellen's health is fine  U.S. Aug consumer spending up more than f'cast, pending home sales decline  U.S. economy on track to grow 1.8 pct in Q3-Atlanta Fed's GDPNow  Mexico extends dollar auctions through end of Nov  Brazil president addresses domestic fiscal issues, corruption in UN speech  U.S. Congress begins advancing spending bill with deadline looming  Weak currencies boost exports; pain ahead for commodity exporters-IMF Macro Themes in Play  Stocks crushed after Glencore (commodities) blowout triggers rush for the exits in spread product; benchmark CDS break out, high yield index (HYG) at 5 yr lows, equities succumb to credit weakness  US front end rate markets print contract highs; markets ignore NY Fed Pres Dudley attempt to keep rate hike credibility intact; futures price year end move at near 40%; 10 yr yield below 200 dma for first time in month  Dollar weaker, rangebound against EUR, JPY; no trend; Cable dead, sideways; USD up big vs commodity/EM currencies as CRB down hard; oil, metals never had chance on China Industrial profits miss Currency Summaries prepared by New York IFR/BUZZ teams EUR/USD  Choppy in Europe but pair had a bearish tint, near 1.1180 at NY open  Pair dives to 1.1146 low as Fed's Dudley bit hawkish, losses erode quickly  Dudley effect fades, risk sours & USD/JPY dives, EUR/USD losses erased  Pair clears Asia high & runs stops above 1.1235, lift extends abv 200-HMA  Offers into 1.1250 cap but only minimal pullback from the high  Fed's Williams speaks in Asia time & DE Sep CPI the overnight risks USD/JPY  JPY the big winner as broad derisking forced funding ccy shorts to cover  USD/JPY broke 120 support post Pending Home Sales miss, Dudley waffle  Thin, twisted Cloud at 120.71; 120.55-72 on Tuesday & key upside pivot pt  Triangle base 119.34 Tues; semi-official J bids seen into 119; stops blw  Kuroda trying to remain upbeat, dnplay QQE3 need, but keeping option open  Heavy Japan & US data flow from Wed onward may break USD/JPY's tie  Hi-betas particularly hurt v JPY again as commodities drop w stocks  N225 flirting w Aug's low & Abenomics up TL from '12 into month-end GBP/USD  Cable overlooked in NorAm trade, finishes unch in narrow range  Traders focused on blowout in equity/spread markets, unsure how GBP plays  EURGBP highest close in 5 months as EUR squeezed by softer USD trade  FTSE down >9% YTD, worst major market in Europe USD/CHF  Risk-off in droves Monday sent CHF funding shorts running for cover  Franc only outpaced by the JPY in today's so-called haven flows  USD/CHF sales intensified after Pending Home Sales miss, Dudley waffling  Fri's fleeting new Sep high & Bolli break have led to a 21-DMA reversion  Swiss sight deposits rise in week ending Sept 25  SNB remains ready to act to curb CHF strength  No key Swiss data until Wed; German Sep CPI Tuesday USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3319/56, Noram rg 1.3323/79, close 1.3375 (+25 pips in NY)  Brent -2.5%, WTI -2.45%, alum. -0.7% (Oct) copper -1.2%, gold -1.1%  AUD/CAD -0.04%, 0.9352, CAD/JPY -1.17%, 89.57, EUR/CAD +0.7%, 1.5024  DXY -0.26% (-0.32% NY) US stocks -2.9%/-1.8% (S&P -2.1% in NY trade)  Poor China industrial profits data started global slide  Tues - US Case-Shiller, Cons. confidence Cda monthly GDP Weds AUD/USD  Quiet European morning stirred awake in early NY as USD firms early  AUD/USD dives from above 0.7030 & tests 0.6875/85 support zone  bounce off low limited as risk stays sour; stocks & commodities hit hard  AUD/JPY test near 83.65/70 helps keep pair pinned near lows late in day  No data but mkt has Fed's Williams speaking, impact might be limited  Market seems focused more on risk sentiment than Fed rhetoric at moment NZD/USD  Bear pressure applied in Europe's morning, near 0.6385 into NY open  USD bid early while stock & commodities are soft, ups pressure on NZD/USD  Pair near Asia's low; no bounce, JPY strength as stock slide deepens  NZD/JPY down near 75.80, NZD/USD follows down to 0.6320/30 support zone  No data to drive in Asia, Fed's Williams' speaks though LATAM  USD/LatAm rallied Mon as stocks & commodities plunged on soft China data  USD/BRL paid at 4.0675 onshore, 1-mth BMF NDF paid 4.1130, oil -2.5%  Brazil iron ore shipments to China spiked Titans idx 2.75%  USD/MXN traded 16.9495/17.1225 in NY, closed 17.0750, silver -3.75%  USD/CLP traded 700.30/707.95, RM offers 708.0; copper -1.6%  USD/COP traded 3069.70/3122.12, closed 3121.0 vs 3072.5 Friday Glencore rings the bell on credit  All eyes on bond spreads as Glencore triggers pressure on credit markets  Symptomatic of weakening global macro outlook; HYG at 3 yr lows  Credit benchmarks/CDS sharply weaker as investors look for exits  US STIR markets ignore Dudley rate comments; yields lower  Chart of HYG here: link.reuters.com/tud75w  Chart of Glencore CDS curve: link.reuters.com/hyd75w ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ higher across the board led of course by USD/MYR * CN industrial profits blamed on stock malaise o/n but that would be a stretch * Biotechs/Gencore/VW fallout/technicals all played a role * Market looking for a circuit breaker still but none on horizon * Some USD/AXJ pairs at top of recent ranges and threatening a breakout USD/KRW South Korean financial markets are closed until Wednesday for Chusok. USD/SGD traded a 1.4248-1.4283 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.4283. Straits Times closed down 1.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3930-3.4200 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.4160. The KLSE index closed down 0.4%. USD/IDR traded a 14680-14705 range in Asia on Monday; last at 14700. The IDX Composite closed down 2.1%. USD/PHP traded a 46.77-865 range in Asia on Monday; last at 46.785. The PSE index closed down 1.5%. USD/THB traded a 36.18-28 range in Asia on Monday; last at 36.28. Thai Set closed down 1.8%. USD/TWD Taiwanese financial markets closed on Monday for a public holiday. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.3729 slightly lower than the previous 6.3785 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3685-6.3730 range; last at 6.3690. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3812; range 6.3805-6.3975. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5900-6.5940. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.3%. The property sub sector closed down 0.9%. USD/INR traded a 66.015-15 range in Asia on Monday; last at 66.05. The Sensex index closed down 0.95%. The week ahead - Key US and China data in focus After a quiet week for key data - the coming week heats up with major US data including US NFP on Friday and key China PMI data. Fed has clearly stated they are data dependent, but the latest FOMC meeting/statement suggested the Fed would like to see even more improvement in the domestic economy to offset the global headwinds that are tamping down inflation pressures. Tuesday sees Case-Shiller House Prices and Consumer Confidence - followed Wednesday by ADP employment and Chicago PMI. Thursday the weekly US Jobless Claims will be released along with ISM Mfg PMI. The major event of the week will be the US non-farm payroll report on Friday with the market expecting 203K new jobs; Unemployment to remain steady at 5.1% and average hourly earnings to come in at 0.2% from the previous month's 0.3%. There will be a number of Fed speakers next week including NY Fed President Dudley (voter, dove); Chicago's Evans (voter, dove) and San Fran's Williams (voter, moderate) on the outlook. The attention on China's economy has intensified in recent weeks/months, as China is topping the list of investor concerns/worries. On Thursday China MFG and non-MFG PMI will be released as well as the Caixin MFG and services PMI. The official Manufacturing PMI is expected to dip to 49.6 from 49.7 while the non-manufacturing PMI isn't forecast, but came in at 53.4 last month. The key data events in the Euro zone next week include EZ flash CPI on Thursday and final PMI data from across the Euro zone on Thursday. UK GDP will be out Wednesday and UK PMI data will be released on Thursday. It will be a busy week for key Japanese data - with IP and Retail Sales out on Tuesday and the TANKAN survey released on Wednesday. The key data events in Australia in the week ahead include Building Approvals on Wednesday and Retail Sales on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 27th September Equities S&P still isn't trending, but short-date moving averages are starting to line up in a bearish formation. Support has formed between 1,900/1,910 - with break below 1,900 targeting the Aug 25 low at 1,867. Resistance has formed at 1,950/60 where the 10-day and 20-day moving averages converge. A break above 1,960 would relieve the downward pressure and suggest a bottom may be forming {Last 1,931} DAX is now trending lower with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. I wrote this last week: "Short-term moving averages are neutral, but could be set to line up in a bearish formation. Key support is found at 9.780 which is the 61.8 fibo of the 9,935/10.512 move and a break and close below targets the Aug 24 trend low at 9,335". The 61.8 fibo did break and it traded to 9,362 before Friday's strong bounce. The 9,335 level is validated as key support after the bounce. A break above the 20-dma at 10,300 is needed to break the down-trend. {Last 9,688} ASX The short-date moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation, but it is not yet trending lower. Key support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 3,120/5,997 move at 4,898 and a break below that level would be bearish. A daily close above the 20-dma at 5,090 would relieve the downward pressure. Key resistance is at 5,305 where the 50-dma and the Aug 28 high converge. Until that level breaks - the ASX will remain vulnerable. {Last 5,042} SSEC isn't trending and instead is chopping around in a 2,980/3,260 range. A break below 2,980 would likely see the trend lower resume - while a break above 3,260 would suggest a bottom may be forming. {Last 3,092} Commodities Gold is trending higher and looks poised to test key resistance at the Aug 21 trend high at 1,168. Key resistance is at the descending 200-dma at 1,175/1,180 and a close above 1,180 would suggest a bottom is in place. A break below the 20-dma at 1,125 would suggest the trend higher has ended and return the pressure to the down side. {Last 1,146} Iron Ore - The trend higher in iron ore ended last week with Friday's close below the 20-dma at 56.32. The next level of support is found at 53.10 and a break below that level would see a resumption of the trend lower. {Last 56.20} Lon Copper isn't yet trending, but it is starting to line up in a bearish formation and a close below 5,000 would confirm the trend lower is underway. Key support is found at the Aug 24 trend low at 4,855. A break below 4,850 would be very bearish and initially target 4,710. A break above the 20-dma at 5,520 would relieve the downward pressure and lead to more range trading. {Last 5,023} NYMEX Crude isn't trending in either direction, but it could be in the process of forming a bottom. It is currently whipping around in a 43.35/49.50 range and a break above 49.50 would see a trend higher underway while a fall below 43.30 targets the 37.75 trend low. {Last 45.70} FX EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction. Key support is found at the 50% retracement of 1.0457/1.0715 move at 1.1085. A break below that level targets the 61.8 of that move at 1.0885. Resistance is found at the 1.1460 trend high and a break above that level would reignite the trend higher. {Last 1.1200} USD/JPY - I wrote this last week; still applies: "whippy price action last week isn't giving any signal that a trend in either direction is forming. USD/JPY appears trapped in a 118.50/121.50 range until further notice." {Last 120.61} AUD/USD - Last week at this time AUD/USD appeared on the verge of commencing a trend higher. The price action last week completely negated the bullish signals and the pressure has returned to the downside. Key support is found at multi-year low at 0.6892 and a break below that level would commence a trend lower towards 0.6500. A close above the 10-dma at 0.7110 would relieve the downward pressure and result in consolidation between 0.6900 and 0.7300. {Last 0.7028} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14990 15030 14975 15010-15050 USD/JPY 120.60 119.70 119.93 INR 66.48 66.75 66.48 66.80-83 EUR/USD 1.1248 1.1146 1.1245 KRW 1196 1198 1195.5 1197.5-98.5 EUR/JPY 134.90 133.95 134.84 MYR 4.4240 4.4570 4.4280 4.4550-90 GBP/USD 1.5241 1.5157 1.5177 PHP 46.87 46.90 46.87 46.91-95 USD/CAD 1.3399 1.3319 1.3398 TWD 33.22 33.32 33.23 33.24-26 AUD/USD 0.7035 0.6980 0.6989 CNY 1-mth 6.3990 6.3930 6.3910-40 NZD/USD 0.6403 0.6326 0.6330 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5230-70 USD/SGD 1.4298 1.4248 1.4287 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.5780 6.6060-00 USD/THB 36.40 36.18 36.40 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16002 -313 -1.92 10-year 2.10% 2.165% S&P 500 1881 -50 -2.57 2-year 0.67% 0.70% NASDAQ 4544 -142 -3.04 30-year 2.875% 2.96% FTSE 5959 -150 -2.46 Spot Gold($) 1133.10 1145.90 DAX 9484 -205 -2.11 Nymex 44.43 45.34 Nikkei 17645 -235 -1.32 Brent 47.44 48.36 (Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)