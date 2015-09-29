SYDNEY, Sept 30 (IFR) -
U.S. consumer confidence rises unexpectedly to highest since Jan
S&P Case-Shiller shows U.S. home prices ease m/m for third month
U.S. speaker: could consider debt limit as well as stopgap spending
Delayed rate hike 'risk management' says Fed's Mester -Nikkei
Icahn urges Fed to get off zero, says 'treacherous path' undertaken
ECB's favoured inflation guide hits 7-month low after German price drop
Wildest market swings since 2008 put regulators on edge - RTRS
Bundesbank's Weidmann says ECB should look beyond oil price volatility
Macro Themes in Play
Meager bounce in stocks as Glencore stops falling; investor confidence remains
shaken by Fed reluctance to raise rates; US STIR market on a tear, pricing lower
rate trajectory; 2017 Eurodollar futures up 30bps since Fed meeting
EUR, JPY choppy, no trend; Cable leaks lower as UK losing interest rate
advantage, EURGBP at 5 month highs
CAD new lows, AUD heavy; no love for commodities market
Nikkei futures up 2% as Abe gives his version of 'whatever it takes'
EUR/USD
Choppy action in Europe & NY sessions, risk upped in Europe & early NY
Pair slips from 1.1280 twd 1.1235 into NY open, bear pressure persists
German HICP & CPI below f/c & equities were firm, pairs slips to 1.1194
USD gains erode as risk sours & stocks give back gains, EUR/USD loses fade
Lift from low sees 1.1270 neared before pair slips toward 1.1250 late
German Aug retail sales & Sep jobs data the risk for the pair in Europe
USD/JPY
After Asia dip below up TL, USD/JPY worked tight range either side of 120
US Conf beat got it past c120 offers, but 100/200-HMAs by 120.15 capped
Bids 119.00-20 (119.05 post FOMC low); Daily Cloud 120.55-72 on Wed
Abenomics 2.0 announcement short on new ideas; nonevent
N225 & TOPIX broke Aug lows o/n; saved by Ldn rebound, but nervous
Japan IP & Retail Trade tonight, Tankan Thur; US ADP & Chi PMI Wed
Crosses waiting to see if next shoe drops on global risk flows
GBP/USD
Cable quiet in narrow range for 2nd day; leaks lower as UK rates soften;
lowest close since early May; FTSE -10% YTD
Traders focused on stocks and commodities, unsure of what GBP play is; neither
a funder nor a safe haven
EUR/GBP at 5 month highs on narrowing GBP rate advantage
USD/CHF
USD/CHF found support from the tenkan line at 0.9685 early in Europe
Risk off early but a better feel as Glencore staged modest recovery
Spot retook the 21 DMA at 0.9720, but may not close above it
Thur's 0.9668 low is the next support; in play while yields spreads fall
EUR/CHF fell toward its Kijun and Fri's low in Asia before also rebounding
Weak German CPI weighed on EUR in Ldn morning, as ECB QE+ is eyed
Swiss KOF/consumption indicator Wed; US ADP and Chi PM
USD/CAD
O/N rg 1.3383/431, Noram rg 1.3373/457, close 1.3429 (+34 pips in NY)
Brent +1.95%, WTI +1.85%, alum. +1.1% (Oct) copper +0.6%, gold -0.3%
AUD/CAD +0.07%, 0.9371, CAD/JPY -0.25%, 89.09, EUR/CAD +0.37%, 1.5119
DXY -0.19% (-0.29% NY) US stocks -0.7%/-0.15% (S&P -0.4% in NY trade)
Wed - Cda mthly GDP due, f/c +0.2% [page:2417] US ADP & Chi PMI on tap
AUD/USD
Upbeat risk sentiment sees pair rally in Europe, near 0.6975 into NY open
Positive risk in NY, stocks/commodities rally, AUD/USD rally extends
0.7025 high but gains erode, risk sours & stocks slide, AUD/USD follows
Pair near NY opening levels late in the day
Oz Aug building approvals the risk in Asia, Yellen speaks Wed in St. Louis
NZD/USD
Sharp spike up in Europe, pair leaps from 0.6300 twd 0.6350 into NY open
Upbeat risk sentiment in early NY, NZD/USD lift extends to 0.6393 high
Quick pullback from high as US equity gains erode & risk sours
Pair lingered just above the 200-HMA late in the day
NZ Aug building consents & Sep NBNZ Sep Bus. outlook & own activity data
LATAM
USD/LatAm sold off today, with quarter end squaring flows a factor
USD/BRL given at 4.0123 onshore, 1-mth BMF NDF 4.0590 hit,, oil +1.9%
Brazil's planning minister trying to revive CPMF tax
USD/MXN traded 16.9600/17.1200 in NY, closed 17.0650, silver +0.45%
USD/CLP traded 702.00/6.30, closed 703.35, copper +0.6%
USD/COP traded 3105.20/3137.00, closed 3107.0 vs 3120.3 Monday
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ touch lower o/n but nothing to get excited about
* Seemingly the surprise RBI 50bps rate cut prompted some USD sales
* Things looked rosy in London/NY morning before same old fears resurfaced
* Wall Street closed mixed; crude recovered modestly; UST yields down again
* Month/quarter end today and the day before China's week long holidays
USD/KRW South Korean financial markets were closed for Chusok.
USD/SGD traded a 1.4270-1.4335 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.4284. Straits
Times closed down 0.14%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.4300-3.4770 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.4540. The
KLSE index closed down 0.3%.
USD/IDR traded a 14670-14730 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 14685. The IDX
Composite closed up 1.4%.
USD/PHP traded a 46.865-96 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 46.93. The PSE
index closed up 0.6%.
USD/THB traded a 36.37-52 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 36.43. Thai Set
closed down 0.2%.
USD/TWD Taiwanese financial markets closed on Tuesday due to a typhoon.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.3660 slightly lower than the previous
6.3729 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3610-6.3657 range; last at 6.3636. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.3675; range 6.3584-6.3745. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.5760-6.5800. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.05%. The property
sub sector closed down 2.35%.
USD/INR traded a 65.925-66.415 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 65.965. The
Sensex index closed up 0.6%.
The week ahead - Key US and China data in focus After a quiet week for key data
- the coming week heats up with major US data including US NFP on Friday and key
China PMI data. Fed has clearly stated they are data dependent, but the latest
FOMC meeting/statement suggested the Fed would like to see even more improvement
in the domestic economy to offset the global headwinds that are tamping down
inflation pressures. Wednesday ADP employment and Chicago PMI. Thursday the
weekly US Jobless Claims will be released along with ISM Mfg PMI. The major
event of the week will be the US non-farm payroll report on Friday with the
market expecting 203K new jobs; Unemployment to remain steady at 5.1% and
average hourly earnings to come in at 0.2% from previous month's 0.3%.
The attention on China's economy has intensified in recent weeks/months, as
China is topping the list of investor concerns/worries. On Thursday China MFG
and non-MFG PMI will be released as well as the Caixin MFG and services PMI. The
official Mfg PMI is expected to dip to 49.6 from 49.7 while the non-mfg PMI
isn't forecast, but came in at 53.4 last month. The key data events in the Euro
zone next week include EZ flash CPI on Thursday and final PMI data from across
the Euro zone on Thursday. UK GDP will be out Wednesday and UK PMI data will be
released on Thursday.
Japanese data - TANKAN survey released on Wednesday.
The key data events in Australia in the week ahead include Building Approvals on
Wednesday and Retail Sales on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 14950 15000 14940 14940-14960 USD/JPY 120.16 119.24 119.74
INR 66.40 66.49 66.30 66.28-32 EUR/USD 1.1282 1.1194 1.1248
KRW 1199 1198.5 1195.5 1197.5-98.5 EUR/JPY 134.95 134.24 134.70
MYR 4.4640 4.4750 4.4580 4.4600-50 GBP/USD 1.5205 1.5128 1.5151
PHP 46.97 46.98 46.90 46.91-93 USD/CAD 1.3457 1.3373 1.3421
TWD 33.28 33.24 33.16 33.19-21 AUD/USD 0.7025 0.6934 0.6983
CNY 1-mth 6.3780 6.3740 6.3740-90 NZD/USD 0.6393 0.6289 0.6348
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4720-70 USD/SGD 1.4335 1.4270 1.4282
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5520-70 USD/THB 36.52 36.37 36.415
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16049 +47 +0.29 10-year 2.06% 2.10%
S&P 500 1884 +2 +0.12 2-year 0.65% 0.67%
NASDAQ 4517 -27 -0.59 30-year 2.86% 2.875%
FTSE 5909 -50 -0.84 Spot Gold($) 1126.70 1133.10
DAX 9450 -34 -0.35 Nymex 45.23 44.43
Nikkei 16931 -714 -4.05 Brent 47.96 47.44
