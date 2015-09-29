SYDNEY, Sept 30 (IFR) - Market Briefs  U.S. consumer confidence rises unexpectedly to highest since Jan  S&P Case-Shiller shows U.S. home prices ease m/m for third month  U.S. speaker: could consider debt limit as well as stopgap spending  Delayed rate hike 'risk management' says Fed's Mester -Nikkei  Icahn urges Fed to get off zero, says 'treacherous path' undertaken  ECB's favoured inflation guide hits 7-month low after German price drop  Wildest market swings since 2008 put regulators on edge - RTRS  Bundesbank's Weidmann says ECB should look beyond oil price volatility Macro Themes in Play  Meager bounce in stocks as Glencore stops falling; investor confidence remains shaken by Fed reluctance to raise rates; US STIR market on a tear, pricing lower rate trajectory; 2017 Eurodollar futures up 30bps since Fed meeting  EUR, JPY choppy, no trend; Cable leaks lower as UK losing interest rate advantage, EURGBP at 5 month highs  CAD new lows, AUD heavy; no love for commodities market  Nikkei futures up 2% as Abe gives his version of 'whatever it takes' Overnight Currency Summaries prepared by New York IFR/BUZZ teams EUR/USD  Choppy action in Europe & NY sessions, risk upped in Europe & early NY  Pair slips from 1.1280 twd 1.1235 into NY open, bear pressure persists  German HICP & CPI below f/c & equities were firm, pairs slips to 1.1194  USD gains erode as risk sours & stocks give back gains, EUR/USD loses fade  Lift from low sees 1.1270 neared before pair slips toward 1.1250 late  German Aug retail sales & Sep jobs data the risk for the pair in Europe USD/JPY  After Asia dip below up TL, USD/JPY worked tight range either side of 120  US Conf beat got it past c120 offers, but 100/200-HMAs by 120.15 capped  Bids 119.00-20 (119.05 post FOMC low); Daily Cloud 120.55-72 on Wed  Abenomics 2.0 announcement short on new ideas; nonevent  N225 & TOPIX broke Aug lows o/n; saved by Ldn rebound, but nervous  Japan IP & Retail Trade tonight, Tankan Thur; US ADP & Chi PMI Wed  Crosses waiting to see if next shoe drops on global risk flows GBP/USD  Cable quiet in narrow range for 2nd day; leaks lower as UK rates soften; lowest close since early May; FTSE -10% YTD  Traders focused on stocks and commodities, unsure of what GBP play is; neither a funder nor a safe haven  EUR/GBP at 5 month highs on narrowing GBP rate advantage USD/CHF  USD/CHF found support from the tenkan line at 0.9685 early in Europe  Risk off early but a better feel as Glencore staged modest recovery  Spot retook the 21 DMA at 0.9720, but may not close above it  Thur's 0.9668 low is the next support; in play while yields spreads fall  EUR/CHF fell toward its Kijun and Fri's low in Asia before also rebounding  Weak German CPI weighed on EUR in Ldn morning, as ECB QE+ is eyed  Swiss KOF/consumption indicator Wed; US ADP and Chi PM USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3383/431, Noram rg 1.3373/457, close 1.3429 (+34 pips in NY)  Brent +1.95%, WTI +1.85%, alum. +1.1% (Oct) copper +0.6%, gold -0.3%  AUD/CAD +0.07%, 0.9371, CAD/JPY -0.25%, 89.09, EUR/CAD +0.37%, 1.5119  DXY -0.19% (-0.29% NY) US stocks -0.7%/-0.15% (S&P -0.4% in NY trade)  Wed - Cda mthly GDP due, f/c +0.2% [page:2417] US ADP & Chi PMI on tap AUD/USD  Upbeat risk sentiment sees pair rally in Europe, near 0.6975 into NY open  Positive risk in NY, stocks/commodities rally, AUD/USD rally extends  0.7025 high but gains erode, risk sours & stocks slide, AUD/USD follows  Pair near NY opening levels late in the day  Oz Aug building approvals the risk in Asia, Yellen speaks Wed in St. Louis NZD/USD  Sharp spike up in Europe, pair leaps from 0.6300 twd 0.6350 into NY open  Upbeat risk sentiment in early NY, NZD/USD lift extends to 0.6393 high  Quick pullback from high as US equity gains erode & risk sours  Pair lingered just above the 200-HMA late in the day  NZ Aug building consents & Sep NBNZ Sep Bus. outlook & own activity data LATAM  USD/LatAm sold off today, with quarter end squaring flows a factor  USD/BRL given at 4.0123 onshore, 1-mth BMF NDF 4.0590 hit,, oil +1.9%  Brazil's planning minister trying to revive CPMF tax  USD/MXN traded 16.9600/17.1200 in NY, closed 17.0650, silver +0.45%  USD/CLP traded 702.00/6.30, closed 703.35, copper +0.6%  USD/COP traded 3105.20/3137.00, closed 3107.0 vs 3120.3 Monday ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ touch lower o/n but nothing to get excited about * Seemingly the surprise RBI 50bps rate cut prompted some USD sales * Things looked rosy in London/NY morning before same old fears resurfaced * Wall Street closed mixed; crude recovered modestly; UST yields down again * Month/quarter end today and the day before China's week long holidays USD/KRW South Korean financial markets were closed for Chusok. USD/SGD traded a 1.4270-1.4335 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.4284. Straits Times closed down 0.14%. USD/MYR traded a 3.4300-3.4770 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.4540. The KLSE index closed down 0.3%. USD/IDR traded a 14670-14730 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 14685. The IDX Composite closed up 1.4%. USD/PHP traded a 46.865-96 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 46.93. The PSE index closed up 0.6%. USD/THB traded a 36.37-52 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 36.43. Thai Set closed down 0.2%. USD/TWD Taiwanese financial markets closed on Tuesday due to a typhoon. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.3660 slightly lower than the previous 6.3729 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3610-6.3657 range; last at 6.3636. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3675; range 6.3584-6.3745. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5760-6.5800. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.05%. The property sub sector closed down 2.35%. USD/INR traded a 65.925-66.415 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 65.965. The Sensex index closed up 0.6%. The week ahead - Key US and China data in focus After a quiet week for key data - the coming week heats up with major US data including US NFP on Friday and key China PMI data. Fed has clearly stated they are data dependent, but the latest FOMC meeting/statement suggested the Fed would like to see even more improvement in the domestic economy to offset the global headwinds that are tamping down inflation pressures. Wednesday ADP employment and Chicago PMI. Thursday the weekly US Jobless Claims will be released along with ISM Mfg PMI. The major event of the week will be the US non-farm payroll report on Friday with the market expecting 203K new jobs; Unemployment to remain steady at 5.1% and average hourly earnings to come in at 0.2% from previous month's 0.3%. The attention on China's economy has intensified in recent weeks/months, as China is topping the list of investor concerns/worries. On Thursday China MFG and non-MFG PMI will be released as well as the Caixin MFG and services PMI. The official Mfg PMI is expected to dip to 49.6 from 49.7 while the non-mfg PMI isn't forecast, but came in at 53.4 last month. The key data events in the Euro zone next week include EZ flash CPI on Thursday and final PMI data from across the Euro zone on Thursday. UK GDP will be out Wednesday and UK PMI data will be released on Thursday. Japanese data - TANKAN survey released on Wednesday. The key data events in Australia in the week ahead include Building Approvals on Wednesday and Retail Sales on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14950 15000 14940 14940-14960 USD/JPY 120.16 119.24 119.74 INR 66.40 66.49 66.30 66.28-32 EUR/USD 1.1282 1.1194 1.1248 KRW 1199 1198.5 1195.5 1197.5-98.5 EUR/JPY 134.95 134.24 134.70 MYR 4.4640 4.4750 4.4580 4.4600-50 GBP/USD 1.5205 1.5128 1.5151 PHP 46.97 46.98 46.90 46.91-93 USD/CAD 1.3457 1.3373 1.3421 TWD 33.28 33.24 33.16 33.19-21 AUD/USD 0.7025 0.6934 0.6983 CNY 1-mth 6.3780 6.3740 6.3740-90 NZD/USD 0.6393 0.6289 0.6348 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4720-70 USD/SGD 1.4335 1.4270 1.4282 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5520-70 USD/THB 36.52 36.37 36.415 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16049 +47 +0.29 10-year 2.06% 2.10% S&P 500 1884 +2 +0.12 2-year 0.65% 0.67% NASDAQ 4517 -27 -0.59 30-year 2.86% 2.875% FTSE 5909 -50 -0.84 Spot Gold($) 1126.70 1133.10 DAX 9450 -34 -0.35 Nymex 45.23 44.43 Nikkei 16931 -714 -4.05 Brent 47.96 47.44 (Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)