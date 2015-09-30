SYDNEY, Oct 1(IFR) - Market briefs  U.S. dollar share of FX reserves dips in Q2, euro's at 13-yr low (IMF)  U.S. private sector adds 200k jobs in Sept (ADP), f/c 194k, +186k-prev  US Chicago PMI Sep 48.7, f/c 53, 54.4-prev, lowest since May  Canada GDP grows 2nd straight mth after 5-mth decline (Jul 0.30%, f/c 0.2)  Brazil's Congress delays voting on spending bill vetoes  Investors pull $40 billion from emerging market assets in Q3 (IIF)  Reuters Poll-U.S. global funds turn against stocks and favor debt in Sept Macro themes in play  EUR crushed as EZ y/y CPI went negative, ECB QQE2 speculation heightened  Worst Q3 performers (EMs, resources CCYs, stocks) rebound qtr-end v EUR.CHF, JPY funders  Little to no bounce in commodities, though, which begs questions about durability of risk rebound  Tsy yields & bund yields also not sounding the all-clear; latter pressured by Dec ECB easing hopes  ADP solid, but Chi & Milwaukee PMIs deep into contraction readings - all eyes on ISM & NFPs  JPY o/n losses on stocks rebound & awful IP/BOJ QQE3 hopes couldn't end USD/JPY consolidation Overnight currency summaries prepared by New York IFR/BUZZ teams EUR/USD  Under pressure in Europe's morning on EZ Sep CPI printing at -0.1%  Near 1.1220 into NY, bear pressure remains after ADP is above f/c  Slide accelerates on month-end USD buys at fix, pair trades near 1.1155  Pair just above day's low late as USD stays firm towards the close  Sep China services & Mfg PMIs & numerous EZ Mfg PMIs the risks tomorrow USD/JPY  Broad risk rebound O/N & Japan's big IP miss boosted USD/JPY into Ldn  120.35 high respectfully below daily Cloud at 120.54-72  NY dip to 119.55 just another meander within recent sideways pattern  US data mixed, 2-yr spreads heavy amid Tsy curve steepening  JPY bought into fix; EUR/JPY selling heavy on EZ y/y CPI drop; ECB spec  EUR/JPY dove to 133.58 by the up TL off the Sep lows; back by 134 since  GPIF says it will buy foreign junk bonds - Nikkei  BOJ Tankan, weekly flows & Nikkei PMI out tonight GBP/USD  Cable rallied in European trading after UK c/a data beat f/c & prev  GBP 16.767bn vs GBP 22.25bn f/c, 2yr low  Cable moved lower after firm US ADP data; GBP to NY low by 1.5107  Cable rose to 1.5135 after US Chi PMI miss, coming in 48.7 below low f/c  UK C/A beat moved EUR/GBP to low 0.7363 from early session high 0.7417  GBP (mth-end) demand related to farm subsidies also weighed on the cross  US-UK Interest rate outlook main driver, as liftoffs delays GBP longs exit USD/CHF  Broad risk rebound O/N ahead of qtr-end boosted USD/CHF  Move up aided by KOF fall in Sept to 100.4 fm 101.2  Above-f/c ADP helped; weak regional PMIs did little amid qtr-end flows  Tues's bounce off Tenkan was followed by a higher low & high today  EUR weakness due to negative EZ y/y CPI helped USD/CHF, hurt EUR/CHF  Speculation ECB will up QE in Dec weighed on Bund ylds despite stocks rise  Cross is probing Kijun, 30-DMA Friday's lows ahead of the NYSE close  Swiss Retail Sales Thur, though PMI & ISM are the main event risks USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3388/431, Noram rg 1.3341/425, close 1.3358 (-41 pips in NY)  Brent +0.3%, WTI -0.15%, alum. +1.2% (Oct) copper +4.0%, gold -1.0%  AUD/CAD -0.07%, 0.9362, CAD/JPY +0.93%, 89.80, EUR/CAD -1.23%, 1.4908  DXY +0.51% (+0.20% NY) US stocks +1.25%/1.95% (S&P +0.85% in NY trade)  Cda GDP +0.3% beat f/c offset by PPI, US ADP +200k, Chi PMI weak  Qtr end flow dominated; Thur RBC Mfg PMI, Challenger, Mfg ISM AUD/USD  EUR/AUD dives sub-1.60 & AUD/JPY lifts near 84.70 in Europe's morning  AUD/USD buoyant, tests 0.7040/50 res, NY opens just below that zone  Bear pressure applied after ADP beat, pair slips toward 0.7010  Pair remains sub-0.7020 late as AUD/JPY slips below 84.00  Overall action muted for pair as mkt awaits OZ & China data  Oz AiG Sep PMI & China Mfg & services PMIs for Sep due NZD/USD  Slight bull tint in Europe sees lift above 0.6390, NY opens just below  ADP above f/c sees UST yields lift, pair slips to 0.6355/60 support zone  Dip gets bought as USD slides and stocks rally, Europe's high cleared  Rally extend toward 0.6410, late day USD lift sees pair near 0.6390late  China Sept NBS & Caixin Mfg & services PMIs the risks in Asia LATAM  Risk equities/ CCYs rallied as China unveiled measures aimed at growth  USD/BRL lower on better than exp'd primary deficit, proposed cabinet shift  Pair off early NY aft low by 3.92 ends NY 3.98, Rousseff veto's key to BRL  USD/MXN off early session lows by 16.85 ends session 16.9250  Mexico energy(oil) auction seen a success 3/5 fields sold,  USD/CLP ends NY 696.60 -1.15%, copper up 3.9% as China accommodates Too soon to tempt fate with hard-hit EMs After the severe EM FX/equity/bond battering, some are sensing that moves have been overdone and Q4 may be the time that renewed inflows mean positive returns. Easy yet probably premature. The problems facing the most hard-hit EMs - Brazil (politics/inflation/debt), Turkey (inflation/debt/ca), Malaysia (politics), Indonesia (c/a) - are not going to reverse soon. In some cases, it's hard to see that investors have gone overly underweight despite what BAML fund manager respondents are saying. Foreign positioning remains very large in some markets even if some exposures appear hedged via NDFs. The bigger problem is that the already small window for exiting some EM FX has only gotten smaller, and c.bank efforts to limit further damage (see Bank Indonesia ) face diminishing returns. Despite sizable depreciations, the fallout from China/commodities on EM is still in its early stages . ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ under pressure late Asia on month end flows but found support o/n * USD/AXJ mixed o/n but within close proximity of Asian closing levels * Plenty of volume o/n; Euro under pressure on soft CPI (negative) data * Global PMI day - China as usual holds the key = official & Caixin * China now closed for a week; HK also on leave today USD/KRW traded an 1184.1-1197 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1185.3. The Kospi closed up 1.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4223-1.4278 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.4229. Straits Times closed up 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3850-3.4595 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.3940. The KLSE index closed up 1.1%. USD/IDR traded a 14640-14680 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 14640. The IDX Composite closed up 1.1%. USD/PHP traded a 46.69-91 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 46.74. The PSE index closed up 0.5%. USD/THB traded a 36.29-425 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 36.29. Thai Set closed up 0.0%. USD/TWD traded a 32.859-33.02 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.86. The Taiex closed up 0.6%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.3613 slightly lower than the previous 6.3660 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3510-6.3572 range; last at 6.3571. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3490; range 6.3405-6.3540. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5570-6.5620. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.5%. The property sub sector closed up 0.6%. USD/INR traded a 65.58-88 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 65.59. The Sensex index closed up 1.46%. Calendar  23:50 JP Tankan  23:30 AU AIG Manufacturing Index  01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI* Sep 53.4-prev  01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI* Sep f/c 49.6, 49.7-prev  01:45 CN Caixin Mfg PMI Final Sep 47-prev  01:45 CN Caixin Services PMI Sep 51.5-prev OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14850 14850 14820 14780-14830 USD/JPY 120.35 119.55 119.88 INR 66.10 66.07 65.90 65.90-95 EUR/USD 1.1261 1.1157 1.1177 KRW 1184 1188.2 1184 1186.5-87.5 EUR/JPY 135.11 133.58 134.00 MYR 4.3900 4.4100 4.3840 4.3900-50 GBP/USD 1.5214 1.5107 1.5128 PHP 46.80 46.85 46.81 46.80-83 USD/CAD 1.3431 1.3307 1.3315 TWD 32.98 33.10 33.04 33.09-10 AUD/USD 0.7039 0.6984 0.7021 CNY 1-mth 6.3840 6.3800 6.3810-40 NZD/USD 0.6408 0.6340 0.6400 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4800-40 USD/SGD 1.4278 1.4210 1.4223 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.5650 6.5570-10 USD/THB 36.425 36.27 36.35 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16285 +236 +1.47 10-year 2.035% 2.06% S&P 500 1920 +36 +1.91 2-year 0.63% 0.65% NASDAQ 4620 +103 +2.27 30-year 2.85% 2.86% FTSE 6062 +153 +2.59 Spot Gold($) 1114.40 1126.70 DAX 9660 +210 +2.22 Nymex 45.36 45.23 Nikkei 17388 +457 +2.70 Brent 48.51 47.96 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)