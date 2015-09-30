SYDNEY, Oct 1(IFR) - Market briefs
U.S. dollar share of FX reserves dips in Q2, euro's at 13-yr low (IMF)
U.S. private sector adds 200k jobs in Sept (ADP), f/c 194k, +186k-prev
US Chicago PMI Sep 48.7, f/c 53, 54.4-prev, lowest since May
Canada GDP grows 2nd straight mth after 5-mth decline (Jul 0.30%, f/c 0.2)
Brazil's Congress delays voting on spending bill vetoes
Investors pull $40 billion from emerging market assets in Q3 (IIF)
Reuters Poll-U.S. global funds turn against stocks and favor debt in Sept
Macro themes in play
EUR crushed as EZ y/y CPI went negative, ECB QQE2 speculation heightened
Worst Q3 performers (EMs, resources CCYs, stocks) rebound qtr-end v EUR.CHF,
JPY funders
Little to no bounce in commodities, though, which begs questions about
durability of risk rebound
Tsy yields & bund yields also not sounding the all-clear; latter pressured by
Dec ECB easing hopes
ADP solid, but Chi & Milwaukee PMIs deep into contraction readings - all eyes
on ISM & NFPs
JPY o/n losses on stocks rebound & awful IP/BOJ QQE3 hopes couldn't end
USD/JPY consolidation
Overnight currency summaries prepared by New York IFR/BUZZ teams
EUR/USD
Under pressure in Europe's morning on EZ Sep CPI printing at -0.1%
Near 1.1220 into NY, bear pressure remains after ADP is above f/c
Slide accelerates on month-end USD buys at fix, pair trades near 1.1155
Pair just above day's low late as USD stays firm towards the close
Sep China services & Mfg PMIs & numerous EZ Mfg PMIs the risks tomorrow
USD/JPY
Broad risk rebound O/N & Japan's big IP miss boosted USD/JPY into Ldn
120.35 high respectfully below daily Cloud at 120.54-72
NY dip to 119.55 just another meander within recent sideways pattern
US data mixed, 2-yr spreads heavy amid Tsy curve steepening
JPY bought into fix; EUR/JPY selling heavy on EZ y/y CPI drop; ECB spec
EUR/JPY dove to 133.58 by the up TL off the Sep lows; back by 134 since
GPIF says it will buy foreign junk bonds - Nikkei
BOJ Tankan, weekly flows & Nikkei PMI out tonight
GBP/USD
Cable rallied in European trading after UK c/a data beat f/c & prev
GBP 16.767bn vs GBP 22.25bn f/c, 2yr low
Cable moved lower after firm US ADP data; GBP to NY low by 1.5107
Cable rose to 1.5135 after US Chi PMI miss, coming in 48.7 below low f/c
UK C/A beat moved EUR/GBP to low 0.7363 from early session high 0.7417
GBP (mth-end) demand related to farm subsidies also weighed on the cross
US-UK Interest rate outlook main driver, as liftoffs delays GBP longs exit
USD/CHF
Broad risk rebound O/N ahead of qtr-end boosted USD/CHF
Move up aided by KOF fall in Sept to 100.4 fm 101.2
Above-f/c ADP helped; weak regional PMIs did little amid qtr-end flows
Tues's bounce off Tenkan was followed by a higher low & high today
EUR weakness due to negative EZ y/y CPI helped USD/CHF, hurt EUR/CHF
Speculation ECB will up QE in Dec weighed on Bund ylds despite stocks rise
Cross is probing Kijun, 30-DMA Friday's lows ahead of the NYSE close
Swiss Retail Sales Thur, though PMI & ISM are the main event risks
USD/CAD
O/N rg 1.3388/431, Noram rg 1.3341/425, close 1.3358 (-41 pips in NY)
Brent +0.3%, WTI -0.15%, alum. +1.2% (Oct) copper +4.0%, gold -1.0%
AUD/CAD -0.07%, 0.9362, CAD/JPY +0.93%, 89.80, EUR/CAD -1.23%, 1.4908
DXY +0.51% (+0.20% NY) US stocks +1.25%/1.95% (S&P +0.85% in NY trade)
Cda GDP +0.3% beat f/c offset by PPI, US ADP +200k, Chi PMI weak
Qtr end flow dominated; Thur RBC Mfg PMI, Challenger, Mfg ISM
AUD/USD
EUR/AUD dives sub-1.60 & AUD/JPY lifts near 84.70 in Europe's morning
AUD/USD buoyant, tests 0.7040/50 res, NY opens just below that zone
Bear pressure applied after ADP beat, pair slips toward 0.7010
Pair remains sub-0.7020 late as AUD/JPY slips below 84.00
Overall action muted for pair as mkt awaits OZ & China data
Oz AiG Sep PMI & China Mfg & services PMIs for Sep due
NZD/USD
Slight bull tint in Europe sees lift above 0.6390, NY opens just below
ADP above f/c sees UST yields lift, pair slips to 0.6355/60 support zone
Dip gets bought as USD slides and stocks rally, Europe's high cleared
Rally extend toward 0.6410, late day USD lift sees pair near 0.6390late
China Sept NBS & Caixin Mfg & services PMIs the risks in Asia
LATAM
Risk equities/ CCYs rallied as China unveiled measures aimed at growth
USD/BRL lower on better than exp'd primary deficit, proposed cabinet shift
Pair off early NY aft low by 3.92 ends NY 3.98, Rousseff veto's key to BRL
USD/MXN off early session lows by 16.85 ends session 16.9250
Mexico energy(oil) auction seen a success 3/5 fields sold,
USD/CLP ends NY 696.60 -1.15%, copper up 3.9% as China accommodates
Too soon to tempt fate with hard-hit EMs
After the severe EM FX/equity/bond battering, some are sensing that moves have
been overdone and Q4 may be the time that renewed inflows mean positive returns.
Easy yet probably premature. The problems facing the most hard-hit EMs - Brazil
(politics/inflation/debt), Turkey (inflation/debt/ca), Malaysia (politics),
Indonesia (c/a) - are not going to reverse soon. In some cases, it's hard to see
that investors have gone overly underweight despite what BAML fund manager
respondents are saying. Foreign positioning remains very large
in some markets even if some exposures appear hedged via NDFs. The bigger
problem is that the already small window for exiting some EM FX has only gotten
smaller, and c.bank efforts to limit further damage (see Bank Indonesia
) face diminishing returns. Despite sizable depreciations, the
fallout from China/commodities on EM is still in its early stages
.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ under pressure late Asia on month end flows but found support o/n
* USD/AXJ mixed o/n but within close proximity of Asian closing levels
* Plenty of volume o/n; Euro under pressure on soft CPI (negative) data
* Global PMI day - China as usual holds the key = official & Caixin
* China now closed for a week; HK also on leave today
USD/KRW traded an 1184.1-1197 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1185.3. The
Kospi closed up 1.0%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.4223-1.4278 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.4229.
Straits Times closed up 0.1%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.3850-3.4595 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.3940. The
KLSE index closed up 1.1%.
USD/IDR traded a 14640-14680 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 14640. The IDX
Composite closed up 1.1%.
USD/PHP traded a 46.69-91 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 46.74. The PSE
index closed up 0.5%.
USD/THB traded a 36.29-425 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 36.29. Thai Set
closed up 0.0%.
USD/TWD traded a 32.859-33.02 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.86. The
Taiex closed up 0.6%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.3613 slightly lower than the previous
6.3660 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3510-6.3572 range; last at 6.3571. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.3490; range 6.3405-6.3540. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.5570-6.5620. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.5%. The property sub
sector closed up 0.6%.
USD/INR traded a 65.58-88 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 65.59. The Sensex
index closed up 1.46%.
Calendar
23:50 JP Tankan
23:30 AU AIG Manufacturing Index
01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI* Sep 53.4-prev
01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI* Sep f/c 49.6, 49.7-prev
01:45 CN Caixin Mfg PMI Final Sep 47-prev
01:45 CN Caixin Services PMI Sep 51.5-prev
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 14850 14850 14820 14780-14830 USD/JPY 120.35 119.55 119.88
INR 66.10 66.07 65.90 65.90-95 EUR/USD 1.1261 1.1157 1.1177
KRW 1184 1188.2 1184 1186.5-87.5 EUR/JPY 135.11 133.58 134.00
MYR 4.3900 4.4100 4.3840 4.3900-50 GBP/USD 1.5214 1.5107 1.5128
PHP 46.80 46.85 46.81 46.80-83 USD/CAD 1.3431 1.3307 1.3315
TWD 32.98 33.10 33.04 33.09-10 AUD/USD 0.7039 0.6984 0.7021
CNY 1-mth 6.3840 6.3800 6.3810-40 NZD/USD 0.6408 0.6340 0.6400
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4800-40 USD/SGD 1.4278 1.4210 1.4223
CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.5650 6.5570-10 USD/THB 36.425 36.27 36.35
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16285 +236 +1.47 10-year 2.035% 2.06%
S&P 500 1920 +36 +1.91 2-year 0.63% 0.65%
NASDAQ 4620 +103 +2.27 30-year 2.85% 2.86%
FTSE 6062 +153 +2.59 Spot Gold($) 1114.40 1126.70
DAX 9660 +210 +2.22 Nymex 45.36 45.23
Nikkei 17388 +457 +2.70 Brent 48.51 47.96
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)