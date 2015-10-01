SYDNEY, Oct 2 (IFR) - Market briefs  Wall Street dip led by utilities, factory activity slows, oil prices down a touch off early highs  US Treasuries rise on positioning ahead of U.S. jobs report  U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week (277k, f/c 270k, 267k-prev)  U.S. construction spending at highest since 08 (Aug 0.7%, f/c 0.5%, 0.4%-prev)  U.S. Mfg sect growth eases in Sep (ISM), prices pd, emp, new orders all lower  Bundesbank Weidmann calls for steady ECB course, no "hectic action" (Spiegel)  ECB's Jazbec says ECB APP is still working, no need to change QE  ECB's Nouy: Euro zone banks still face profitability squeeze, credit risk  UK sees rise in labour costs as Bank of England watches  Emerging market net capital flow negative in 2015, first time since 1988 (IIF)  Chile's central bank was split in decision to hold rate in Sept (CB Minutes) Macro themes in play * Quarter end equity bid disappears as credit spreads hit new wides; investor confidence still shaken; US 10 yr note looks at 2%, short end at contract highs on ISM miss; commodities slump * EUR firms as European shares hardest hit, still range-bound; BUBA chief Weidmann urges steady approach to QE; JPY little reaction to BOJ downplay of more QE; Cable in 6th day of narrow sideways trade, UK rates soft as PMI slips * EM/commodity currencies mixed, bids fade after oil fails to hold early gains Overnight Currency Summaries prepared by New York IFR/BUZZ teams EUR/USD  Choppy in Europe's morning, near 1.1150 into NY's open, chop persists early  Bouts of weaker than f/c US data send USD & UST yield down, EUR/USD lifts  Equity mkt slide boosts as well,1.1210 neared, holds above 200-HMA until late  USD rebounds and stocks rally from the lows, EUR/USD slips sub-1.1185 late  US jobs data the next driver, if weak recent highs near 1.1300/30 likely eyed USD/JPY  JPY generally softer on day as risk rebound reversed across most assets  Net changes for JPY vs most ccys negligible despite BOJ QQE3 doubts  Huge J buying of foreign bonds helping to offset JPY buying on QQE3 doubts  USD/JPY fell early NY on Bbg story that BOJ don't see need for more easing  Oct 30 meeting next major opening; one Abe's team have been hinting at  Bids by 119.50/25/00; stops below latter; offers 120.00/30/50-55/72  EUR/JPY broke Sep's up TL, but is back above the 134 pivot again  JP Jobs and Household Spending data tonight ahead of NFPs Fri GBP/USD  Cable revisited 1.5107 (Weds 5-mos low) in early European trade  Rising jobless claims & weak ISM data lifted cable to 1.5181  World Bk's Kim notes falling global growth, gives USD a lift  GBP/USD ends NorAm session near 'unched' at 1.5135  EUR/GBP ends NY session near highs of the day by 0.7393  DAX -1.57% has short euro hedges covered lifting EUR/USD and cross  EUR/GBP has held below 0.74 since Q4 began USD/CHF  Weak Swiss PMI set the bearish tone for the franc  KOF raised Swiss GDP view, sees EUR/CHF steady  SNB's Zurbruegg said foreign events more key than FX  Said Franc still overvalued; Fed hike part of its baseline assumptions  Said ECB doing what is can to normalize; in our interest  Soft US ISM & stocks reversal not enough to reverse USD/CHF's o/n rise  EUR/CHF two-day lows at 1.0875 aided rebound toward Wed's high USD/CAD  O/N range 1.3252/331, Noram range 1.3219/80, close 1.3258 (-8 pips in NY)  Brent crude -1.0%, WTI -0.2%, alum. -1.0% (Nov) copper -1.3%, gold -0.2%  AUD/CAD -0.28%, 0.9315, CAD/JPY +0.51%, 90.45, EUR/CAD -0.34%, 1.4825  DXY -0.23% (-0.25% NY) US stocks -0.3%/-0.1% (S&P -0.25% in NY session)  US data soft, Mfg ISM contracted [page:2417] Oil prices whipped +3%/-1%  Traders edgy ahead of nonfarm payrolls, f/c +197/+203k Cda jobs next week AUD/USD  Soft USD, China data, firm commodities & short covering see 0.7085 high in Ldn  Dip sees pair near 0.7060 into NY open, NY makes run toward high  USD stays soft, stocks & commodities rally early, Europe's high can't matched  Risk sours & USD slide abates, steady slide seen, pair nears 07020 hourly supp  Pair near 200-HMA late, long upper wick forms & pair back below 10 & 21-DMAs  Oz Aug retail sales due, little impact likely as mkt awaits US jobs data NZD/USD  Soft USD, China data & firm commodities see pair rally in Europe's morning  0.6450 high hit, NY opens just below, bear pressure applied early  JPY strength sees NZD/JPY slide from above 77.40 & back near 76.50  NZD/USD heavy most of NY & nears 0.6395, little bounce, near 0.6405 late  Long upper wick on day's candle a warning for recent longs  Broad 0.6225/0.6475 range intact, USD jobs data may lead to break LATAM  USD/MXN took a circuitous route to end the day near flat at 16.9000  US NFP Friday saw traders lighten positions ahead of data release 8.30 am NYT  Early equity/commodity strength evaporated after weak US ISM, lifted USD vs EM  World Bks Kim sees cont'd weak growth hampering EM/LatAm  USD/BRL +1% 3.99 bankruptcies related to PBR scandal & USD debt weigh on BRL  USD/CLP end NorAm flat 697, copper off 1.3% on China/global growth fears Cenbanks grope for new stimulus strategies beyond QE Global c/banks are closer to the point where the next step for any stimulus will be coordinating with fiscal spending to get inflation and investment back up. With limits of QE asset purchases clear and calls building for QE that targets real economic needs such as infrastructure, c/banks are walking down a path that leads towards more such coordination. The public reaction to suggestions from BoE's Haldane about negative rates and getting rid of cash altogether highlight how c/banks are treading in dangerous territory by floating more radical ideas that will run into a public backlash. ECB's Constancio tells Reuters: "There are excessive expectations about what central banks can do." As with the theme coming out of speeches at Jackson Hole last year, major c/banks see they are at the limits of what bloated monetary bases can do for growth and inflation without fiscal help ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Choppy session offshore but USD comes out on top during NY session * USD/AXJ led higher by crumbling commodity prices & commodity ccy's * North Asia out performs South Asia as was the case during the Asian session * USD/SGD back above 1.43; MYR NDFs to 4.4350; USD/THB above 36.50 * Asia to stick to the sidelines today ahead of the all important US NFP USD/KRW traded an 1175.8-1185.1 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1176.3. The Kospi closed up 0.85%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4215-1.4285 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.4280. Straits Times closed up 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3920-3.4190 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.4000. The KLSE index closed up 0.8%. USD/IDR traded a 14640-14680 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 14665. The IDX Composite closed up 0.7%. USD/PHP traded a 46.645-77 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 46.76. The PSE index closed down 0.0%. USD/THB traded a 36.325-47 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 36.47. Thai Set closed down 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 32.70-899 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.77. The Taiex closed up 1.4%. USD/CNY Onshore Chinese markets now closed until the 8th for Golden Week. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3680; range 6.3565-6.3680. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5600-6.5630. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.5%. The property sub sector closed up 0.6%. USD/INR traded a 65.48-67 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 65.515. The Sensex index closed up 0.25%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14875 14955 14890 14900-14920 USD/JPY 120.28 119.49 119.91 INR 65.97 66.00 65.85 65.96-00 EUR/USD 1.1209 1.1135 1.1196 KRW 1178 1183 1178.5 1180-1181 EUR/JPY 134.25 133.45 134.13 MYR 4.4060 4.4350 4.3980 4.4320-70 GBP/USD 1.5181 1.5107 1.5129 PHP 46.79 46.85 46.78 46.81-83 USD/CAD 1.3331 1.3219 1.3270 TWD 32.83 32.94 32.88 32.90-92 AUD/USD 0.7085 0.6998 0.7029 CNY 1-mth 6.3845 6.3830 6.3810-40 NZD/USD 0.6450 0.6387 0.6398 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4790-20 USD/SGD 1.4309 1.4215 1.4304 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5590-20 USD/THB 36.515 36.325 36.50 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16272 -13 -0.08 10-year 2.04% 2.035% S&P 500 1924 +4 +0.20 2-year 0.65% 0.63% NASDAQ 4627 +7 +0.15 30-year 2.85% 2.85% FTSE 6072 +10 +0.17 Spot Gold($) 1113.70 1114.40 DAX 9509 -151 -1.57 Nymex 45.02 45.36 Nikkei 17722 +334 +1.92 Brent 47.98 48.51 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)