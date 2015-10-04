SYDNEY, Oct 5 (IFR) - News from the weekend BAML flow data - EM exodus continues for 12th straight week Investors continue to flee EM investment and according to a Reuters report the Institute of International Finance said Thurs that net capital flows to EM's will be negative this year for the first time since 1988. In this week's BAML flow report using EPFR data - net withdrawals fm EM equity funds totaled $1.7bl and withdrawals from EM bond funds totaled $1.4bln. EM equity exodus accelerated during the quarter, with outflows of $39.7bln bringing year-to-date losses to $59.8bln. The biggest losses were in Asia which saw outflows of over $20bln. North America News and data * Payrolls rise by 142k vs f/c 203k, +136k-prev, adds to global growth concern * US Average Earnings flat vs f/c 0.2%, 0.4%-prev * Wall St reverses early weakness on energy stock rally; jobs data arouses growth concerns * U.S. bond prices jump after disappointing jobs report, end NY well off highs * Fed's Fischer: monetary policy tools other than interest rate such as bank RRs could be studied as macro-pru tool * Bullard rebuts calls to delay rate increase; inflation reasonably close to target: follow-up rate increase after liftoff critical for Fed's credibility * Kocherlakota: should not act to choke off job creation in absence of inflation * Traders see US hike early '16 based on FF fut, BNP/BNY eye US liftoff in Mar * Brazil's Rousseff cuts 8 ministries to cut costs, reshuffles cabinet * Weak Mexican peso could fuel inflation: c/bank board member Sanchez (hawk) * Global oil investment cuts this year biggest ever (IEA Chief Birol) Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme on Friday was the remarkable reversal higher on Wall Street despite unambiguously weak US payroll data. * The immediate reaction to the weak US jobs data saw Wall Street, commodities and the US dollar selling off due to global growth concerns and expectations the Fed won't be raising rates in 2015. * The Dow was down nearly 270 points after the weak US jobs data and then staged a vicious reversal higher - to close up 200 points or 1.2% and complete a bullish outside day. * The reversal was lead by the energy and materiel sectors, as key commodities also staged remarkable recoveries in the face of a run of relatively data from the world's two largest economies - indicating global growth is slowing. * S&P gained 1.4% with the S&P Energy Index closing up 4.1% and the S&P materials index closed up 2.4%. The NASDAQ closed up 1.7%. * For the week, the Dow and S&P both rose 1% - while the Nasdaq added 0.5%. * In what can only be described as a strange trading day - Wall Street was led higher by a reversal higher in key commodities - which gained on the back of a sharply falling US dollar in the wake of the payroll report. Strangely enough - by the end of the day - the USD regained nearly all of the ground lost in the wake of the US payroll report due mostly to the bounce back on Wall Street. * NY copper was down 1.2% after weak US jobs and then rebounded to close up 0.9%. NYMEX Crude eased 1.7% before reversing higher to close up 1.8%. Gold fell to 1,104 before the US payroll report and then screamed higher to close at 1,137 and complete a bullish outside day reversal. Gold closed up over 2.15% on the day. Iron ore fell around 1.0% to 54.00. * For the week Ldn Copper gained 1.5%; NY Copper rose 1.66%; NYMEX Crude closed with a tiny 0.35% loss; iron ore fell 3.9% and gold had a weekly loss of 0.7%. * Expectations of a December Fed rate hike nosedived from 44% to 27% while UST yields slumped to fresh trend lows. The market has pushed back expectations of the first Fed hike to the end of Q1 2016. * The 2-yr Treasury yield traded as high as 0.68% before the US NFPs only to crash down to as low as 0.54% in the wake of the disappointing report. The 2-yr Treasury yield closed at 0.58% down from Thursday's close at 0.64%. * The 10-year Treasury yield fell to as low as 1.90% from a Friday high of 2.06% before closing at 1.98% - down from Thursday's close at 2.04%. * The dovish turn in Fed expectations/falling US yields sent the USD screaming lower before rebounding in the afternoon session. * EUR/USD was trading just above 1.1150 when US payroll data was released and proceeded to soar to 1.1319 in the aftermath of the surprisingly weak report. This was followed by a vicious reversal lower - with EUR/USD closing at 1.1208 - barely changed from Thursday's 1.1196 close. * It was a similar story in USD/JPY - as falling UST yields and an early slump on Wall St forced out longs to a low at 118.68. The rebound on Wall St ignited a price reversal and USD/JPY closed at 119.90 - unchanged from Thursday's close. * The most likely reason for the USD turnaround was the very positive reaction in EM's to the dovish turn in Fed expectations. Funds were getting very long EUR and JPY against EM currencies and in recent months there has been heavy unwinding of EUR, JPY and USD-funded investments in EM assets that pushed EM currencies lower. * iShare Morgan Stanley EM ETF soared 2.7%: LATAM Equity Index ended up with a 1.8% gain. USD/BRL fell 1.9% and completed a bearish outside day reversal. * The positive turnaround in equities, commodities and EM CCYs/assets resulted in commodity/risk currencies outperforming on the day. * CAD was the best performing major currency on Friday - with USD/CAD falling 0.9% to 1.3150. NZD was a close second - finishing the day up 0.8% at 0.6452. * AUD/USD closed 0.36% higher at 0.7054. Wrap up The US non-farm payroll report was a lot worse than anyone was expecting and has intensified global growth concerns. By the end of Friday's trading - market price action didn't line up with those concerns. EM assets and currencies along with currencies such as the AUD would normally sell off on global growth concerns - yet they clearly outperformed. The Treasury and money markets are pricing out a Fed rate hike in 2015 and expectations of the first Fed rate hike in this cycle have been pushed out to March 2016. Yet the USD/JPY and EUR/USD closed Friday virtually unchanged from Thursday's close. Either end-of-week position squaring resulted in anomalies in the FX market pricing - or investors feel the US jobs report was a one-off bad result in what is otherwise a strong trend for the better. In other words the US economy and its jobs sector is expected to bounce back - but at the same time the "data dependent" Fed will have to remain sidelined until the data clears up and improves. Perhaps the equity market optimists see the US jobs report as being the best of all worlds. Perhaps the most likely reason for Friday's strange price action in the FX market is related to the volatile emerging markets. The rush out of emerging market has reached stampede proportions and very often capitulation is followed by decent rallies. Many investors decided to cash in their EM investing chips due to expectations the Fed would be tightening policy by now. The very weak US payroll report has pushed Fed rate hike expectations into March 2016 and this may be the catalyst for a relief rally in EM assets and currencies. There has been talk in the investment bank community that a lot of long EUR and JPY positions have been established against EM currencies and commodity currencies such as the AUD and CAD. If there was some unwinding of those positions after the weak US jobs number - it could explain why the EUR and JPY closed unchanged against the USD. Equity markets are driving other asset classes and definitely influencing currency relationships. US earnings season kicks off next week and the expectations are pretty dismal. According to overall, corporate earnings are expected to fall by 4.1% due to the impact of slowing global growth. Perhaps the bar is set so low - the chances of a relief rally in equities has increased. Market sentiment will also be strongly influenced by EM equity markets. There doesn't appear to be any major market moving news from the weekend - so Monday could be fairly quiet. Tokyo may sell USD/JPY first up due to the big fall in US yields. The AUD should be fairly range-bound ahead of the RBA decision/statement on Tuesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ complex closed in NY sharply lower after a wicked reversal of fortunes * Soft US NFP data a shock but a relief rally in commodities saw Wall St reverse * USD already soft after the NDP but got another shunt from rally on Wall St * 2015 positions all set to be unwound as market prices out a 2015 US rate hike * Commodities, commodity ccy's and EM (includes AXJ) to be major beneficiaries Friday Asia session USD/AXJ complex close USD/KRW traded an 1175.3-1184.8 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1180.7. The Kospi closed down 0.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4301-1.4366 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.4340. Straits Times closed down 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.4050-3.4495 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.4110. The KLSE index closed down 0.3%. USD/IDR traded a 14650-14710 range in Asia on Friday; last at 14660. The IDX Composite closed down 1.1%. USD/PHP traded a 46.72-84 range in Asia on Friday; last at 46.77. The PSE index closed down 0.6%. USD/THB traded a 36.48-68 range in Asia on Friday; last at 36.585. Thai Set closed up 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 32.80-965 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.886. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. USD/CNY Onshore Chinese markets now closed until the 8th for Golden Week. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3769; range 6.3655-6.3795. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5650-6.5700. USD/INR Indian markets closed on Friday for a public holiday. The week ahead - Central banks in focus as data a bit light on Central banks It will be a busy week for key central banks - starting with the RBA meeting on Tuesday. RBA is widely expected to remain on hold - so the key to the event will be the RBA statement. RBA statement may convey an increased dovish bias due to gathering evidence of slowing global growth and decreasing chances the Fed will hike rates in 2015. RBA has been counting on one or two Fed rate hikes before year-end and hoped the Fed tightening would reinforce AUD/USD down-trend. If the RBA doesn't materially change the statement and remains comfortable with the current exchange rate - AUD/USD could start trending higher. On the other hand a dovish shift in the RBA statement should keep AUD/USD under pressure or at least keep it pegged either side of 0.7000 level. BOJ meets Wednesday and they too are widely expected to keep policy unchanged. BOJ has been a lot more optimistic regarding the Japanese economy than private economists and it will be interesting to see if the BOJ statement and Kuroda press conference shows the BOJ's views converging with the more pessimistic assessments of the Japanese economy. Bank of England Meets Thursday and no change expected from the MPC as well. GBP has been broadly weakening in recent weeks due to a dovish shift in BOE expectations. The BOE view on inflation (or lack thereof) will be key to determining if and when the BOE will commence a tightening cycle. Fed will release the Minutes of the last meeting Thursday and the focus will be on just how worried the Fed is about global growth and tighter financial conditions in emerging markets. The very poor US non-farm payroll data released on Friday will likely trump any upbeat comments regarding the US economy contained in the Fed Minutes. Key data in the week ahead It will be a fairly quiet week for US data. On Monday US non-manufacturing ISM will be released and Tuesday US trade data will be on tap. After that it is pretty quiet except for the weekly jobless claims out Thursday. It will pretty busy Monday in the Euro zone - with final services PMI, sentiment data and EZ Retail Sales to be released. The only other data of note out of the EZ will be German Industrial Output on Wednesday. UK data in the week ahead includes Services PMI on Monday and IP on Wednesday. The highlight of the data out of Japan will be Machinery Orders on Wednesday. Besides the RBA meeting - Australian data includes TD-MI inflation gauge and ANZ Job Ads on Monday followed Tuesday by Aus trade data for August. On Friday Aus housing finance will be released. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 4th October Equities S&P started to trend lower, but Friday's rally completely negated the bearish signals. 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation, but the 5-dma is pointing higher and the price closed above the 20-dma at 1,944. A bullish take on last week's price action is the fact it came close to testing the Aug 24 trend low at 1,867 and firmly bounced from 1,871. Resistance is found at the 61.8 of the 2,020/1,181 move at 1,963 - while strong resistance is between 2,000,2020 where the Sept 17 high and 50-dma converge. {Last 1,951} ASX The short-date moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation, but not yet trending lower. Key support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 3,120/5,997 move at 4,898 and a break below that level would be bearish. The ASX has topped out between 5,110/5,120 for the last four out of five trading days and needs to close above 5.120 to gain any upward momentum. Key resistance is found between 5,250 and 5,305 where the 50-dma and the Aug 28 high converge. Until that level breaks - the ASX will remain vulnerable. {Last 5,052} Commodities Gold stopped trending higher last week as the 5-dma crossed below the 10-ma. The price action was very weak Monday through Thursday, but the bullish outlook was revived by the bullish outside day on Friday. Resistance at the Aug 21 trend high at 1,168 while key resistance is at the descending 200-dma at 1,175/1,180 and a close above 1,180 would suggest a bottom is in place. A break below the Sept 11 low at 1,098 would return the pressure to the down side. {Last 1,138} Iron Ore The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are now lined up in a bearish formation and signaling a trend lower is starting. Support is at 53.10 and a break below that level should see the trend lower pick up momentum. A break above the 20-dma at 56.16 would signal the trend lower has been negated. {Last 54.00} Lon Copper started to trend lower last week, but the price action late in the week quickly negated the bearish signals. There is a case to be made that a bottom is forming between 4,855/4,925 - but a break below 4,850 would confirm the trend lower is reigniting. Key resistance is at a triple top formed between 5,430/5,435. {Last 5,100} NYMEX Crude isn't trending in either direction, but it could be in the process of forming a bottom. It is currently whipping around in a 43.35/49.50 range and a break above 49.50 would see a trend higher underway while a fall below 43.30 targets the 37.75 trend low. {Last 45.54} FX EUR/USD I wrote this last week and it still applies: "EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction. Key support is found at the 50% retracement of the 1.0457/1.0715 move at 1.1085. A break below that level targets the 61.8 of that move at 1.0885. Resistance is found at the 1.1460 trend high and a break above that level would reignite the trend higher". {Last 1.1208} USD/JPY I wrote this two weeks ago and it still applies: "The whippy price action last week isn't giving any signal that a trend in either direction is forming. USD/JPY appears trapped in an 118.50/121.50 range UFN." {Last 119.90} AUD/USD The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation, but they aren't yet pointing lower. Key support remains at the Sept 7 multi-year low at 0.68p2 and a break below that level targets 0.6500. Key resistance is at the 55-dma around 0.7195. A close above that reading would strongly suggest a bottom is in place. {Last 0.7054} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14870 14955 14870 14845-14880 USD/JPY 120.41 118.68 119.90 INR 65.98 65.87 65.58 65.57-60 EUR/USD 1.1319 1.1150 1.1208 KRW 1183 1185 1174.8 1173.5-1174 EUR/JPY 134.86 134.00 134.40 MYR 4.4180 4.4600 4.4000 4.3980-20 GBP/USD 1.5238 1.5130 1.5185 PHP 46.87 46.80 46.72 46.62-64 USD/CAD 1.3270 1.3150 1.3150 TWD 32.97 33.035 32.85 32.80-882 AUD/USD 0.7070 0.7003 0.7054 CNY 1-mth 6.3860 6.3810 6.3830-50 NZD/USD 0.6457 0.6385 0.6452 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4820-50 USD/SGD 1.4366 1.4290 1.4327 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5620-40 USD/THB 36.68 36.40 36.40 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16472 +200 +1.23 10-year 1.99% 2.04% S&P 500 1951 +27 +1.43 2-year 0.58% 0.65% NASDAQ 4708 +81 +1.75 30-year 2.82% 2.85% FTSE 6130 +58 +0.95 Spot Gold($) 1138.30 1113.70 DAX 9553 +44 +0.46 Nymex 45.64 45.02 Nikkei 17725 +3 +0.02 Brent 48.20 47.98 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)