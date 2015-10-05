SYDNEY, Oct 6 (IFR) - Market briefs  U.S. service sector adds to data disappointment with miss on ISM  ISM non-mfg 56.9 vs f/c 57.5 and 59.0 in August; new orders drop  U.S. Markit services PMI records only a slight miss versus flash  Ex-Fed chief Bernanke: Recent jobs numbers bad news for Fed plans to hike  Brazil svcs PMI slumps to 41.7 from 44.8, Chile econ activity misses  Pacific Rim countries reach landmark trade deal, U.S. lawmakers skeptical Macro themes in play  Stocks up big as speculation over additional BOJ action on Wednesday builds; Fed hold puts onus on other central banks; Nikkei futures up 2.75%; FX market far less impressed, JPY only modestly weaker, EM up small  Oversold sectors across markets get lift from recent US rate moves lower;  DXY firms but within Friday's range; EUR, GBP lower on PMI misses; AUD, CAD extend with higher commodities; NZD highest in more than a month  US Non-Mfg ISM slips; Oct rate hike chances at less than 10%, Dec 1-in-3 EUR/USD  Rally in early Europe nears 1.1290 but gains erode as risk sentiment rises  Dive fm high sees pair near 1.1240 at NY open and further bear pressure  200-HMA & S-T supt near 1.1200 tested as 1.1200 XXX attract  Powerful equity rally & broad USD bid sees support give way, 1.1170 neared  Little bounce seen as risk stays firm late in day, 200 & 55-DMAs eyed late  1.1085/00 remains key support, if cleared next bear leg likely unfolds USD/JPY  Broad equity buying & Tsy yield rebound pushed USD/JPY into its Cloud  Below-f/c US Services ISM shrugged off; focus on BOJ & others to ease more  Wed's BOJ meet seen steady, but Nikkei raising hope  Oct 30 econ f/c meeting a much better candidate if BOJ to ease again  USD/JPY Cloud widens to 120.43-71 on Tues; 55 high so far today  121 is the weekly Closing pivot point  EUR/JPY spike reversed by 61.8% of 137.40-133.18 drop at 135.79  Commodity and EM crosses rebound from o/s levels on easier DM CB view GBP/USD  GBP leaks lower on broad dollar strength; USD firm with higher equities  Stocks fly as BOJ QE speculation ramps for Wed; FTSE highest in 6 weeks  UK rates consolidate break lower as PMI misses, undercuts case for owning currency; EURGBP 40 and 200 dma cross up for first time in 2 years USD/CHF  Nearly full reversal USD/CHF's post NFP fall as stocks & Tsy ylds climbed  Move came despite below-f/c US data  USD/CHF's 0.9586 low by Kijun & 50% of 0.9527-0.9842 at 0.9584  Fri's low was at the 61.8% and lower 21-day Bolli: a 0.9800+ close awaited  EUR/CHF remains in sideways-to-higher drift  CH domestic sight deposits fall, total deposits also down  CH CPI Tues, f/c 0.1% m/m & -1.4% y/y USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3065/175, Noram range 1.3078/126, close 1.3080 (NY -16 pips)  Brent +2.7%, WTI +1.8%, alum. +0.2% (Nov) copper +1.2%, gold -0.1%  AUD/CAD +0.16%, 0.9270, CAD/JPY +1.25%, 92.11, EUR/CAD -0.77%, 1.4623  DXY +0.28% (all in NY) US stocks +1.5%/1.8% (S&P +1.3% in NY session)  US data generally below f/c but strong N-Mfg ISM jobs subset  USD/CAD offered, DXY firmer on 10-Yr yields. Tue- Cda trade & Ivey AUD/USD  Europe cleared 0.7110 on buoyant risk, pair slips into NY open  Near 0.7095 early NY & bear pressure applied on broad based USD strength  Sees 0.7055 neared, bounce ensues as weak JPY pushed AUD/JPY up near 85.45  AUD/USD dragged up near 0.7095 late, stock & commodity lifts help the rise  Market awaits RBA, no cut forecast but dovish rhetoric likely  Short squeeze risk extant, mkt short AUD, if RBA neutral then rally likely NZD/USD  Cloud top & 55-DMA cleared in London, 0.6530 pierced before slide ensues  NY opens near 0.6515, bear pressure due to USD strength, pair holds 0.6485  Stock rally & NZD/JPY lift towards 78.45 see NZD/USD near 0.6520 late  NZIER Q3 bus. confident & RBA meeting some NZD risks in Asia  Techs lean bullish, pair holds above 55-DMA & cloud top, RSIs biased up  Test of 0.6750 area can't be ruled out LATAM  Oil price pop lift Latam regional ccys; but USD/MXN almost unch vs Fri  USD/MXN NY range 16.5935/16.7610 after 16.58 London low, ahead of NY open  Brent closed +2.2%. WTI +1.5%. silver +2.5% (Nov) gold -0.1%, copper +1.2%  USD/BRL NY low 3.8876 on offshore p-t, close 3.8960 (-0.9%)  Bovespa +0.9%, Bolsa (MXX) +1.9%, IPSA (CL) +1.47& IGBC (CO) +1.4%  USD/CLP closed NY by 682.90 (-0.8%) USD/COP 2958.5 -1.9% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ continued lower in London but marked time in NY * Stocks surged across the globe especially the beaten down EM complex * EM ETF up 5.0% in the last two trading sessions as shorts finally cover * Odds of a US rate hike in Oct down to 1 in 10; Dec stays 1 in 3 * Euphoria faded in NY; Asia likely to be circumspect = consolidation in Asia Friday Asia session USD/AXJ complex close USD/KRW traded an 1169.1-1174.9 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1172.4. The Kospi closed up 0.4%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4266-1.4329 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.4266. Straits Times closed up 2.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3765-3.4085 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.3780. The KLSE index closed up 1.15%. USD/IDR traded a 14500-14630 range in Asia on Monday; last at 14500. The IDX Composite closed up 3.2%. USD/PHP traded a 46.47-66 range in Asia on Monday; last at 46.48. The PSE index closed up 1.6%. USD/THB traded a 36.365-48 range in Asia on Monday; last at 36.365. Thai Set closed up 1.2%. USD/TWD traded a 32.74-855 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.74. The Taiex closed up 0.57%. USD/CNY Onshore Chinese markets now closed until the 8th for Golden Week. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3580; range 6.3554-6.3636. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5500-6.5600. USD/INR traded a 65.20-335 range in Asia on Monday; last at 65.30. The Sensex closed up 2.1%. The week ahead - Central banks in focus as data a bit light on Central banks It will be a busy week for key central banks - starting with the RBA meeting on Tuesday. RBA is widely expected to remain on hold - so the key to the event will be the RBA statement. RBA statement may convey an increased dovish bias due to gathering evidence of slowing global growth and decreasing chances the Fed will hike rates in 2015. RBA has been counting on one or two Fed rate hikes before year-end and hoped the Fed tightening would reinforce AUD/USD down-trend. If the RBA doesn't materially change the statement and remains comfortable with the current exchange rate - AUD/USD could start trending higher. On the other hand a dovish shift in the RBA statement should keep AUD/USD under pressure or at least keep it pegged either side of 0.7000 level. BOJ meets Wednesday and they too are widely expected to keep policy unchanged. BOJ has been a lot more optimistic regarding the Japanese economy than private economists and it will be interesting to see if the BOJ statement and Kuroda press conference shows the BOJ's views converging with the more pessimistic assessments of the Japanese economy. Bank of England Meets Thursday and no change expected from the MPC as well. GBP has been broadly weakening in recent weeks due to a dovish shift in BOE expectations. The BOE view on inflation (or lack thereof) will be key to determining if and when the BOE will commence a tightening cycle. Fed will release the Minutes of the last meeting Thursday and the focus will be on just how worried the Fed is about global growth and tighter financial conditions in emerging markets. The very poor US non-farm payroll data released on Friday will likely trump any upbeat comments regarding the US economy contained in the Fed Minutes. Key data in the week ahead It will be a fairly quiet week for US data. On Tuesday US trade data will be on tap. After that it is pretty quiet except for the weekly jobless claims out Thursday. German Industrial Output is out on Wednesday. UK data in the week ahead includes IP on Wednesday. The highlight of the data out of Japan will be Machinery Orders on Wednesday. Besides the RBA meeting - Australian data includes - Tuesday by Aus trade data for August. On Friday Aus housing finance will be released. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 4th October Equities S&P started to trend lower, but Friday's rally completely negated the bearish signals. 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation, but the 5-dma is pointing higher and the price closed above the 20-dma at 1,944. A bullish take on last week's price action is the fact it came close to testing the Aug 24 trend low at 1,867 and firmly bounced from 1,871. Resistance is found at the 61.8 of the 2,020/1,181 move at 1,963 - while strong resistance is between 2,000,2020 where the Sept 17 high and 50-dma converge. {Last 1,951} ASX The short-date moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation, but not yet trending lower. Key support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 3,120/5,997 move at 4,898 and a break below that level would be bearish. The ASX has topped out between 5,110/5,120 for the last four out of five trading days and needs to close above 5.120 to gain any upward momentum. Key resistance is found between 5,250 and 5,305 where the 50-dma and the Aug 28 high converge. Until that level breaks - the ASX will remain vulnerable. {Last 5,052} Commodities Gold stopped trending higher last week as the 5-dma crossed below the 10-ma. The price action was very weak Monday through Thursday, but the bullish outlook was revived by the bullish outside day on Friday. Resistance at the Aug 21 trend high at 1,168 while key resistance is at the descending 200-dma at 1,175/1,180 and a close above 1,180 would suggest a bottom is in place. A break below the Sept 11 low at 1,098 would return the pressure to the down side. {Last 1,138} Iron Ore The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are now lined up in a bearish formation and signaling a trend lower is starting. Support is at 53.10 and a break below that level should see the trend lower pick up momentum. A break above the 20-dma at 56.16 would signal the trend lower has been negated. {Last 54.00} Lon Copper started to trend lower last week, but the price action late in the week quickly negated the bearish signals. There is a case to be made that a bottom is forming between 4,855/4,925 - but a break below 4,850 would confirm the trend lower is reigniting. Key resistance is at a triple top formed between 5,430/5,435. {Last 5,100} NYMEX Crude isn't trending in either direction, but it could be in the process of forming a bottom. It is currently whipping around in a 43.35/49.50 range and a break above 49.50 would see a trend higher underway while a fall below 43.30 targets the 37.75 trend low. {Last 45.54} FX EUR/USD I wrote this last week and it still applies: "EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction. Key support is found at the 50% retracement of the 1.0457/1.0715 move at 1.1085. A break below that level targets the 61.8 of that move at 1.0885. Resistance is found at the 1.1460 trend high and a break above that level would reignite the trend higher". {Last 1.1208} USD/JPY I wrote this two weeks ago and it still applies: "The whippy price action last week isn't giving any signal that a trend in either direction is forming. USD/JPY appears trapped in an 118.50/121.50 range UFN." {Last 119.90} AUD/USD The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation, but they aren't yet pointing lower. Key support remains at the Sept 7 multi-year low at 0.6892 and a break below that level targets 0.6500. Key resistance is at the 55-dma around 0.7195. A close above that reading would strongly suggest a bottom is in place. {Last 0.7054} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14710 14650 14600 14615-14625 USD/JPY 120.55 118.87 120.46 INR 65.59 65.62 65.45 65.45-49 EUR/USD 1.1290 1.1173 1.1190 KRW 1168 1165 1160.9 1164-1164.5 EUR/JPY 135.72 134.33 134.79 MYR 4.3700 4.3700 4.3370 4.3360-00 GBP/USD 1.5245 1.5130 1.5143 PHP 46.52 46.57 46.40 46.42-44 USD/CAD 1.3175 1.3065 1.3085 TWD 32.60 32.54 32.49 32.48-50 AUD/USD 0.7112 0.7043 0.7086 CNY 1-mth 6.3740 6.3725 6.3730-50 NZD/USD 0.6532 0.6430 0.6489 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4730-60 USD/SGD 1.4329 1.4181 1.4207 CNY 1-yr 6.5500 6.5480 6.5500-40 USD/THB 36.48 36.25 36.25 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16776 +304 +1.84 10-year 2.06% 1.99% S&P 500 1987 +36 +1.83 2-year 0.61% 0.58% NASDAQ 4781 +73 +1.56 30-year 2.90% 2.82% FTSE 6299 +169 +2.76 Spot Gold($) 1135.90 1138.30 DAX 9815 +262 +2.74 Nymex 46.20 45.64 Nikkei 18005 +280 +1.58 Brent 49.22 48.20 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)