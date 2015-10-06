SYDNEY, Oct 7 (IFR) - Market briefs  U.S. trade deficit up as exports fall to 3-yr low, fuels growth worries  IMF cuts global growth f'casts 2nd time this year = China, commodities  Canada trade gap widens to $2.53 bln in August on lower exports  Brazil investment grade hinges on economy stabilizing in 2016- Moody's  South Africa c/b gov: Soft global demand diminishes benefit of weak rand  Mexico September auto production rises, exports fall  Brazil Congress puts off until Wednesday vote on fiscal vetoes  Bus. leaders warn Cameron: Hold early EU vote or risk accidental Brexit  ECB should avoid hasty QE action, stay patient - Liikanen Macro themes in play  Long USD/short commodities (especially oil) trade comes under pressure; DXY slips below 200 dma support, crude highest in over a month; gold breaks 2015 downtrend; AUDUSD up through 40 dma for first time since May  Fed hold and poor US jobs data combine to squeeze positions with basis in higher US policy rates; Oct hike priced at less than 10%, Dec at 1-in-3  EUR presses top of recent range but holds; GBP up but lags on housing miss  Nikkei still hopeful for BOJ move today but JPY trading much more circumspect; expectations higher for end-Oct meet  CAD shrugs off bad trade data, ends at highs; RUB, BRL strong with oil; better milk auction pushes NZD Currency summaries prepared by IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD  Slow drift up in Europe's morning sees pair near 1.1230 at NY open  Pair dips to 200-HMA in early NY on early lift for equity markets  Stocks reverse & go negative, EUR/USD rallies & runs stops above 1.1250  Rally extends and threatens October 5 high late in the day  DE Aug Industrial output the only major data risk tomorrow  Techs lean bullish, 200 & 55-DMAs support & RSIs biased up  T-L off Aug high and 1.1300 are next hurdles for bulls to overcome USD/JPY  V/tight range for USD/JPY as broader USD slide partly offset by BOJ fear  O/n highs ahead of 120.60 offers & inside the 120.43-72 Cloud contained  Pre-Fix flows brought retest of the 120.11 o/n lows  An ease at tonight's BOJ is a long-shot, though the Oct 30 meet is a risk  Commodity crosses up nicely with big oil, metals & CRB gains  EUR/JPY back by Mon's high & the 61.8% of 137.40-133.18 at 135.79 GBP/USD  Cable up on dollar down-trade, lags EUR as Halifax housing data misses  Firms but nothing special as trades inside yesterday's range  Industrial Production tomorrow, BOE Thursday  EURGBP 40 and 200 dma cross (up) for first time in 2 years USD/CHF  Monday's low by 50% Fibo support at 0.9684 was broken in broad USD slide  Next supports are Fri's low & 61.8% of the 0.9527-0.9842 by 0.9647  Historically tight lower 21-day Bolli also just below those supports  2-yr spreads leading prices lower as Fed rate hike odds lengthen post NFP  Extremely tight EUR/CHF trading persists near 1.0900  CHF/JPY up nicely as risk of surprise easing hedged off pre Wed's BOJ USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3061/97, Noram rg 1.3030/134, close 1.3030 (NY -64 pips)  Brent crude +5.2%, WTI +4.8%, alum. -0.5% (Nov) copper unch, gold -0.8%  AUD/CAD +0.6%, 0.9320, CAD/JPY +0.36%, 92.27, EUR/CAD +0.35%, 1.4688  DXY -0.66% (all in NY) US stocks -0.7%/+0.3% (S&P -0.16% in NY session)  US trade data was dreadful, Canada's in relative terms worse  Ivey PMI 53.7 below f/c Wed- Cda bldg permits; US cons. credit, DoE AUD/USD  Profit taking in Europe's morning sees slide towards 0.7100 into NY's open  NY buys the dip, early lift helped by below f/c trade data  Broad based USD selling takes hold, pair clears offers into 0.7150  No pullbacks seen and pair nears Sep 22 high late in the day  Techs are bullish, RSIs biased up, 10&21-DMAs rise  55-DMA, daily cloud base & Sep 21 are next hurdles for bulls  Oz Sep AiG construction index due in Asia NZD/USD  Choppy in Europe's morning, NY opens just above day's 0.6479 low  Bull pressure applied on trade data miss and firm commodity & stocks mkts  Lift accelerates on broad based USD weakness and latest Fonterra auction  GDT PI +9.9% & WMP +12.9%, volumes sold drops 2.2%  Rally extends and nears 0.6550, USD bounces late & pair near 0.6535 late  Techs are bullish, holds above 55-DMA & daily cloud, RSIs, 10&21-DMAs rise  Bulls now expect a run above 0.6700 LATAM  Oil price surge lift Latam regional ccys, MXN, CLP, PEN lagged COP & BRL  USD/MXN NY range 16.6315/8325 after 16.85 Ldn Hi/ 16.7390 Lo NY Cl 16.69  Brent clsd +6%. WTI +6%. silver +1.75% (Nov) gold +0.8%, copper "unch"  USD/BRL NY low 3.8261 on offshore p-t, close 3.8410 (-1.8%)  Bovespa -0.1%, Bolsa (MXX) -0.2%, IPSA (CL) +0.9%, IGBC +1.1% (PE) +0.3%  USD/CLP clsd NY 681.25,(-0.25%) USD/COP 2915.5 -1.5%, USD/PEN 3.2114 +0.1% Oil and the next big pain trade  Crude oil on track for highest close since late August  Going hand-in-hand with softening USD; tight correlation huge trade in '14  Fed hold and poor employment data starting to squeeze consensus positions  Oct hike odds under 10%, Dec 1-in-3; DXY slips below 200 dma support  Hard to argue higher rates for owning USD and being short commodities ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * The long USD/short commodity trade bruised and battered o/n - crude up 6.0% * USD/AXJ complex lower as a consequence but a lagged vehicle * Wall Street mixed with p/t noticeable; US yields soft opposed to bunds strong * EUR/USD once more thwarts bears; commodity ccy's higher - AUD the star * Position unwinds set to continue - it could be over for the year for many Asia session USD/AXJ complex closes USD/KRW traded an 1161.8-1166.7 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1165.9. The Kospi closed up 0.6%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4204-1.4280 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.4261. Straits Times closed up 1.6%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3535-3.3820 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.3720. The KLSE index closed up 0.9%. USD/IDR traded a 14170-14490 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 14225. The IDX Composite closed up 2.3%. USD/PHP traded a 46.31-49 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 46.47. The PSE index closed up 1.3%. USD/THB traded a 36.30-39 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 36.35. Thai Set closed up 0.55%. USD/TWD traded a 32.66-719 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.73. The Taiex closed up 0.5%. USD/CNY Onshore Chinese markets now closed until the 8th for Golden Week. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3561; range 6.3500-6.3593. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5450-6.5480. USD/INR traded a 65.25-44 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 65.41. The Sensex closed up 0.55%. The week ahead - Central banks in focus, data a bit light Central banks BOJ meets Wednesday and they too are widely expected to keep policy unchanged. BOJ has been a lot more optimistic regarding the Japanese economy than private economists and it will be interesting to see if the BOJ statement and Kuroda press conference shows the BOJ's views converging with the more pessimistic assessments of the Japanese economy. Bank of England meets Thursday and no change expected from the MPC as well. GBP has been broadly weakening in recent weeks due to a dovish shift in BOE expectations. The BOE view on inflation (or lack thereof) will be key to determining if and when the BOE will commence a tightening cycle. Fed will release the Minutes of the last meeting Thursday and the focus will be on just how worried the Fed is about global growth and tighter financial conditions in emerging markets. The very poor US non-farm payroll data released last Friday will likely trump any upbeat comments regarding the US economy contained in the Fed Minutes. Key data in the week ahead It will be a fairly quiet week for US data. Weekly jobless claims are due out Thursday. German Industrial Output is out on Wednesday. UK data in the week ahead includes IP on Wednesday. The highlight of the data out of Japan will be Machinery Orders on Wednesday. On Friday Aus housing finance will be released. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14450 14420 14270 14265-14290 USD/JPY 120.57 120.11 120.24 INR 65.68 65.69 65.46 65.51-54 EUR/USD 1.1280 1.1172 1.1272 KRW 1169 1170.5 1161.5 1162.5-1163 EUR/JPY 135.60 134.40 135.49 MYR 4.3700 4.3600 4.3030 4.3040-80 GBP/USD 1.5244 1.5141 1.5228 PHP 46.53 46.50 46.45 46.39-41 USD/CAD 1.3134 1.3026 1.3034 TWD 32.71 32.69 32.56 32.60-63 AUD/USD 0.7176 0.7068 0.7165 CNY 1-mth 6.3750 6.3700 6.3700-10 NZD/USD 0.6556 0.6479 0.6544 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4660-90 USD/SGD 1.4280 1.4186 1.4189 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5440-70 USD/THB 36.39 36.23 36.235 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16790 +14 +0.08 10-year 2.03% 2.055% S&P 500 1980 -7 -0.36 2-year 0.605% 0.61% NASDAQ 4748 -33 -0.70 30-year 2.87% 2.90% FTSE 6326 +27 +0.43 Spot Gold($) 1146.90 1135.90 DAX 9903 +88 +0.90 Nymex 49.04 46.20 Nikkei 18186 +180 +1.00 Brent 52.15 49.22 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)