SYDNEY, Oct 8 (IFR) - Market briefs * EIA US Weekly crude stocks up 3.1m bbls v f/c 2.2m bbls * Commodities/EM CCYs reverse early gains after EIA data shows large crude build * Stock indices reverse early rise as risk gains pared w/falling oil, lower earnings outlook * Canada August building permits value falls 3.7%, CAD weakens * IMF warns emerging market companies have over-borrowed $3 trillion * UK economic growth slowed to +0.5% in 3rd quarter-NIESR, tempers early IP beat * Brazil's 12-mth consumer inflation slows in Sept 9.49% vs 9.53% * ECB balance sheet expands by EUR6.2bln, to EUR2.627trn in latest week Macro themes in play  Commodity/EM led rally continues, lifts stocks; falling US rates and dollar spur unwind of bear risk trades; durability of rally doubted  EUR down on big miss in German IP; Cable up on IP beat but capped at 200 dma; USDJPY lower on BOJ disappointment; CHF weak on stronger equities  CAD down for first day in six after awful Building Permits number, flat oil; AUD, NZD hold gains; China markets return after week-long holiday Currency summaries prepared by IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD  O/n lift stalls short of t-l off Augusts' high, NY opens just below the high  Bear pressure early as stocks are firm & risk generally upbeat  Slide sees pair touch the 200-HMA, some losses given back though  Stocks slide from highs & risk sours, pair lifts above 1.1265 but 1.1245 late  Pair remains in choppy range, bulls need break of t-l & 1.1330 for control  Bears need break below key 1.1085/00 zone for control USD/JPY  Mixed day for the JPY after BOJ held steady o/n & didn't tip an Oct 30 QQE3  USD/JPY dipped to 119.75 in NY, failing to find sellers below the o/n low  Remains in tight 19-day range centered on 120; 3bln of c120 expiries Thu-Fri  Offers from 120.55 to the 120.72 Cloud top; more into 121 weekly Kijun  AUD & commodity crosses gave back most o/n gains on oil's NY retreat  GBP/JPY's recovery stalled by Kijun, 50% Fib & Sep 25 hi at 184.22/36/40  EUR/JPY stuck between Tenkan & Mon's high by the 61.8% Fibo  JP Trade, C/A, Weekly Flow & more out tonight GBP/USD  M&A news & UK data beat spur GBP gains during European am  AB InBev raises bid for SABMiller by GBP2.15 to 42.15 per share in cash  Cable runs into resistance just above 200-DMA (1.5323) at 1.5340  Thursday UK MPC, despite some hawkish rhetoric hike vote exp'd to remain 8-1  BOE's Carney expects rate outlook to be clearer by YE 2015  EUR/GBP near session low 0.7337 on better UK data, as EZ remains moribund  Risk of 9-0 vote may weigh on GBP and lift the cross ahead of MPC releases USD/CHF  Weak Swiss stock performance v European & US indices weighed on CHF  USD-CHF 2-yr yield spreads rebounded fm Tues's lowest spread since Aug  USD/CHF rebounds fm the Oct 2 low & 61.8% of 0.9527-0.9842 at 0.9647  High still below Tues's and a choppy downtrend from Sep 25 high is intact  EUR/CHF's o/n low broke last week's low; high is best since Aug 29  Up TL from June & rising daily Cloud will be above 1.08 next for key support  Sep Swiss Jobless Rate is out Thur; s.a. rate exp at 3.4% v 3.3& in Aug USD/CAD  O/N range 1.2992/3053, Noram range 1.2972/3073, close 1.3066, NY +45 pts  Brent crude -0.85%, WTI -1.44%, alum. +2.4% (Nov) copper +0.5%, gold unch  AUD/CAD +0.81%, 0.9411, CAD/JPY -0.24%, 91.79, EUR/CAD +0.08%, 1.4697  DXY +0.06% (opened "0") US stocks +0.3%/+0.45% (S&P -0.08% in NY session)  Cda building permits -3.7% [page:2417] EIA build hit oil  Thursday - Canadian housing starts & US weekly unemployment claims due AUD/USD  Bull pressure persists in Europe's morning, NY opens just above 0.7200  Lift aided by heavy EUR/AUD and its eventual drop toward 1.5520  Stock & commodity rallies keep bull pressure going in NY, 0.7235 high hit  USD firms, stocks & commodities slip from highs, pair near 0.7210 late  Techs build bull sentiment as pair holds above 55-DMA & daily cloud  RSIs biased up while 10&21-DMAs bullishly aligned, Sept high eyed NZD/USD  Upbeat risk sees high betas bid, pair lift in Europe opens NY near 0.6620  Bull pressure as US equity mkts open strongly, rally extends to 0.6647  Gains fade as stocks & commodities slip from highs and USD firms a bit  Pair gives back some gains but still up 1.0% on the day, near 0.6610 late  Techs remain bullish, RSIs give bulls momentum while 10&21-DMAs rise  Bulls are targeting a move above 0.6700 over coming session LATAM  Early Commodity gains lead by oil lifted LatAm CCYs to new multi-wk highs  USD/MXN dipped below 16.50 before EIA crude build data lifted the USD to 16.63  USD/BRL saw similar action, to low by 3.79, reversed w/falling oil  Rallied to 3.89 in NY as Brazil congress postpones vote on spending vetoes  USD/CLP ends NY middle of range by 678; copper hold onto gains into NY close Big EM short-covering squeeze builds head of steam Various technical and economic signals suggest that EM may see a more sustained short-covering rally heading into year-end beyond the pile-up of long capitulations (USD/MYR & USD/IDR the latest). Of course, EM's poor fundamentals are not fading yet. But the severity of the shorts/UWs were bound to reverse at some point, and some important negatives are fading. China's smaller FX reserve drop in Sept is one, while China's Sept data are also likely to do little to appease the doomsday crowd. Taiwan's hint that exports should improve from Oct shows the strong USD impact in trade accounting is likely to fade. Technically, weekly candlesticks in USD/ZAR and USD/BRL already pointed to upside running out of steam. The TRJ CRB commodities index is also bouncing. In a year of constant position squeezes, the short EM trade is starting to feel its own. Asia session USD/AXJ complex closes USD/KRW traded an 1161.3-1168 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1161.3. The Kospi closed up 0.76%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4119-1.4247 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.4152. Straits Times closed up 2.2%. USD/MYR traded a 4.1670-3.4650 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 4.2150. The KLSE index closed up 1.6%. USD/IDR traded a 13750-14160 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13800. The IDX Composite closed up 0.9%. USD/PHP traded a 46.14-44 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 46.14. The PSE index closed up 0.75%. USD/THB traded a 35.86-36.33 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 35.92. Thai Set closed up 1.7%. USD/TWD traded a 32.576-749 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.576. The Taiex closed up 1.2%. USD/CNY Onshore Chinese markets finally re-open today after an extended break for National holidays. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3405; Asian session range 6.3362-6.3546. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5290-6.5320. USD/INR traded a 64.95-65.365 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 64.955. The Sensex closed up 0.4%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13950 14020 13870 14010-14050 USD/JPY 120.36 119.75 120.00 INR 65.37 65.30 65.15 65.24-28 EUR/USD 1.1285 1.1211 1.1237 KRW 1158.5 1161.1 1153 1161-1161.5 EUR/JPY 135.63 134.62 134.88 MYR 4.2050 4.1870 4.1600 4.2030-70 GBP/USD 1.5340 1.5223 1.5319 PHP 46.25 46.15 46.03 46.09-13 USD/CAD 1.3073 1.2972 1.3056 TWD 32.43 32.43 32.32 32.42-44 AUD/USD 0.7235 0.7149 0.7208 CNY 1-mth 6.3650 6.3640 6.3640-70 NZD/USD 0.6647 0.6537 0.6611 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4560-90 USD/SGD 1.4247 1.4070 1.4120 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5320-50 USD/THB 36.33 35.79 35.90 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16912 +122 +0.73 10-year 2.065% 2.03% S&P 500 1996 +16 +0.80 2-year 0.63% 0.605% NASDAQ 4791 +43 +0.90 30-year 2.895% 2.87% FTSE 6336 +10 +0.16 Spot Gold($) 1145.90 1146.90 DAX 9970 +67 +0.68 Nymex 48.15 49.04 Nikkei 18323 +137 +0.75 Brent 51.72 52.15 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)