SYDNEY, Oct 8 (IFR) - Market briefs
* EIA US Weekly crude stocks up 3.1m bbls v f/c 2.2m bbls
* Commodities/EM CCYs reverse early gains after EIA data shows large crude build
* Stock indices reverse early rise as risk gains pared w/falling oil, lower
earnings outlook
* Canada August building permits value falls 3.7%, CAD weakens
* IMF warns emerging market companies have over-borrowed $3 trillion
* UK economic growth slowed to +0.5% in 3rd quarter-NIESR, tempers early IP beat
* Brazil's 12-mth consumer inflation slows in Sept 9.49% vs 9.53%
* ECB balance sheet expands by EUR6.2bln, to EUR2.627trn in latest week
Macro themes in play
Commodity/EM led rally continues, lifts stocks; falling US rates and dollar
spur unwind of bear risk trades; durability of rally doubted
EUR down on big miss in German IP; Cable up on IP beat but capped at 200 dma;
USDJPY lower on BOJ disappointment; CHF weak on stronger equities
CAD down for first day in six after awful Building Permits number, flat oil;
AUD, NZD hold gains; China markets return after week-long holiday
EUR/USD
O/n lift stalls short of t-l off Augusts' high, NY opens just below the high
Bear pressure early as stocks are firm & risk generally upbeat
Slide sees pair touch the 200-HMA, some losses given back though
Stocks slide from highs & risk sours, pair lifts above 1.1265 but 1.1245 late
Pair remains in choppy range, bulls need break of t-l & 1.1330 for control
Bears need break below key 1.1085/00 zone for control
USD/JPY
Mixed day for the JPY after BOJ held steady o/n & didn't tip an Oct 30 QQE3
USD/JPY dipped to 119.75 in NY, failing to find sellers below the o/n low
Remains in tight 19-day range centered on 120; 3bln of c120 expiries Thu-Fri
Offers from 120.55 to the 120.72 Cloud top; more into 121 weekly Kijun
AUD & commodity crosses gave back most o/n gains on oil's NY retreat
GBP/JPY's recovery stalled by Kijun, 50% Fib & Sep 25 hi at 184.22/36/40
EUR/JPY stuck between Tenkan & Mon's high by the 61.8% Fibo
JP Trade, C/A, Weekly Flow & more out tonight
GBP/USD
M&A news & UK data beat spur GBP gains during European am
AB InBev raises bid for SABMiller by GBP2.15 to 42.15 per share in cash
Cable runs into resistance just above 200-DMA (1.5323) at 1.5340
Thursday UK MPC, despite some hawkish rhetoric hike vote exp'd to remain 8-1
BOE's Carney expects rate outlook to be clearer by YE 2015
EUR/GBP near session low 0.7337 on better UK data, as EZ remains moribund
Risk of 9-0 vote may weigh on GBP and lift the cross ahead of MPC releases
USD/CHF
Weak Swiss stock performance v European & US indices weighed on CHF
USD-CHF 2-yr yield spreads rebounded fm Tues's lowest spread since Aug
USD/CHF rebounds fm the Oct 2 low & 61.8% of 0.9527-0.9842 at 0.9647
High still below Tues's and a choppy downtrend from Sep 25 high is intact
EUR/CHF's o/n low broke last week's low; high is best since Aug 29
Up TL from June & rising daily Cloud will be above 1.08 next for key support
Sep Swiss Jobless Rate is out Thur; s.a. rate exp at 3.4% v 3.3& in Aug
USD/CAD
O/N range 1.2992/3053, Noram range 1.2972/3073, close 1.3066, NY +45 pts
Brent crude -0.85%, WTI -1.44%, alum. +2.4% (Nov) copper +0.5%, gold unch
AUD/CAD +0.81%, 0.9411, CAD/JPY -0.24%, 91.79, EUR/CAD +0.08%, 1.4697
DXY +0.06% (opened "0") US stocks +0.3%/+0.45% (S&P -0.08% in NY session)
Cda building permits -3.7% [page:2417] EIA build hit oil
Thursday - Canadian housing starts & US weekly unemployment claims due
AUD/USD
Bull pressure persists in Europe's morning, NY opens just above 0.7200
Lift aided by heavy EUR/AUD and its eventual drop toward 1.5520
Stock & commodity rallies keep bull pressure going in NY, 0.7235 high hit
USD firms, stocks & commodities slip from highs, pair near 0.7210 late
Techs build bull sentiment as pair holds above 55-DMA & daily cloud
RSIs biased up while 10&21-DMAs bullishly aligned, Sept high eyed
NZD/USD
Upbeat risk sees high betas bid, pair lift in Europe opens NY near 0.6620
Bull pressure as US equity mkts open strongly, rally extends to 0.6647
Gains fade as stocks & commodities slip from highs and USD firms a bit
Pair gives back some gains but still up 1.0% on the day, near 0.6610 late
Techs remain bullish, RSIs give bulls momentum while 10&21-DMAs rise
Bulls are targeting a move above 0.6700 over coming session
LATAM
Early Commodity gains lead by oil lifted LatAm CCYs to new multi-wk highs
USD/MXN dipped below 16.50 before EIA crude build data lifted the USD to 16.63
USD/BRL saw similar action, to low by 3.79, reversed w/falling oil
Rallied to 3.89 in NY as Brazil congress postpones vote on spending vetoes
USD/CLP ends NY middle of range by 678; copper hold onto gains into NY close
Big EM short-covering squeeze builds head of steam
Various technical and economic signals suggest that EM may see a more sustained
short-covering rally heading into year-end beyond the pile-up of long
capitulations (USD/MYR & USD/IDR the latest). Of course, EM's poor fundamentals
are not fading yet. But the severity of the shorts/UWs were
bound to reverse at some point, and some important negatives are
fading. China's smaller FX reserve drop in Sept is one, while China's Sept data
are also likely to do little to appease the doomsday crowd. Taiwan's hint that
exports should improve from Oct shows the strong USD impact in trade accounting
is likely to fade. Technically, weekly candlesticks in USD/ZAR and USD/BRL
already pointed to upside running out of steam. The TRJ CRB commodities index is
also bouncing. In a year of constant position squeezes, the
short EM trade is starting to feel its own.
Asia session USD/AXJ complex closes
USD/KRW traded an 1161.3-1168 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1161.3. The
Kospi closed up 0.76%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.4119-1.4247 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.4152.
Straits Times closed up 2.2%.
USD/MYR traded a 4.1670-3.4650 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 4.2150. The
KLSE index closed up 1.6%.
USD/IDR traded a 13750-14160 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13800. The IDX
Composite closed up 0.9%.
USD/PHP traded a 46.14-44 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 46.14. The PSE
index closed up 0.75%.
USD/THB traded a 35.86-36.33 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 35.92. Thai Set
closed up 1.7%.
USD/TWD traded a 32.576-749 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.576. The
Taiex closed up 1.2%.
USD/CNY Onshore Chinese markets finally re-open today after an extended break
for National holidays. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3405; Asian session range
6.3362-6.3546. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5290-6.5320.
USD/INR traded a 64.95-65.365 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 64.955. The
Sensex closed up 0.4%.
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13950 14020 13870 14010-14050 USD/JPY 120.36 119.75 120.00
INR 65.37 65.30 65.15 65.24-28 EUR/USD 1.1285 1.1211 1.1237
KRW 1158.5 1161.1 1153 1161-1161.5 EUR/JPY 135.63 134.62 134.88
MYR 4.2050 4.1870 4.1600 4.2030-70 GBP/USD 1.5340 1.5223 1.5319
PHP 46.25 46.15 46.03 46.09-13 USD/CAD 1.3073 1.2972 1.3056
TWD 32.43 32.43 32.32 32.42-44 AUD/USD 0.7235 0.7149 0.7208
CNY 1-mth 6.3650 6.3640 6.3640-70 NZD/USD 0.6647 0.6537 0.6611
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4560-90 USD/SGD 1.4247 1.4070 1.4120
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5320-50 USD/THB 36.33 35.79 35.90
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16912 +122 +0.73 10-year 2.065% 2.03%
S&P 500 1996 +16 +0.80 2-year 0.63% 0.605%
NASDAQ 4791 +43 +0.90 30-year 2.895% 2.87%
FTSE 6336 +10 +0.16 Spot Gold($) 1145.90 1146.90
DAX 9970 +67 +0.68 Nymex 48.15 49.04
Nikkei 18323 +137 +0.75 Brent 51.72 52.15
