SYDNEY, Oct 9 (IFR) - Market briefs * U.S. jobless claims fall to near 42-year low at 263k v 274k Rtrs f/c  FOMC Minutes: Most participants at Sep meeting felt conditions for hiking had already been met or would be met by end of the year  FOMC Minutes: Many participants saw global conditions as increasing downside risk to US  FOMC Minutes: Some participants warned a premature rate hike could hurt the Fed's credibility if inflation stayed low  FOMC Minutes: Several participants' worried inflation could be dragged even lower by oil prices and the strong USD, a couple expressed unease that inflation expectations may be dropping  BOE votes 8-1 to keep rates steady (as f/c), sees soft outlook for inflation  BOE: past appreciation of GBP likely to weigh on CPI, domestic cost pressures need to be stronger  BOE's Carney: on 5 rate hike cycles since inflation targeting, BOE sometimes preceded Fed  ECB Minutes: discussed increased uncertainty in EM econ, particularly China  ECB Praet: EZ environment characterized by "seeping pessimism" about LT growth  Bundesbank's Weidmann: more expansive policy does not spur growth (Die Welt)  BOJ's Kuroda: it is true EM slowdown is affecting Japan's econ, Japan to continue moderate recovery  Lagarde: US recovery broadly on track; increase in int rates is approaching  IMF's Lagarde: Not expecting CCY wars; in not too distant future LatAm countries should see benefit from depreciation  Moody's: China's sovereign rating can withstand slower growth Macro themes in play  Stocks up, dollar down as Fed minutes reveal indecisive board; weak jobs and wages data since leaves 2015 rate hike in more doubt  DXY ends below 200 dma for third day; commodity/EM currency strong behind big move in oil; OPEC, Syria news pushes WTI to highest close since July  Cable up despite UK rate fall, Street pushes out hike further into 2015; Moody's warns on China Currency summaries prepared by IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD  Europe's rally slips heading into NY open, near 1.1295 as NY gets going  Bear pressure persists as the USD is firm and DE-US spreads widen a bit  Supt near 1.1235 tested & holds, dip bought, lifts to 1.1280 into minutes  USD & UST yields dive on dovish minutes, EUR/USD spikes to 1.1328  Gains erode as stocks rally, pair dives back below 1.1280 late  IMF meeting continues tomorrow, headlines may drive as data is lacking USD/JPY  Fed Mins jangled USD/JPY dn, then up, as mkt reacted to rates, then stocks  N225 & other indexes rallied after lag & amid small 2-yr rates spread dip  Little new in Mins to think poor Jobs report since won't stay their hand  USD/JPY dipped toward the 119.62 session low before popping to 120 offers  Cloud Fri 120.36-72 w top steady; 200-DMA by 120.90, weekly Kijun 121  GBP/JPY pressing Kijun, 50% Fibo and Sep 25 high at 184.22/36/40  AUD/JPY by 50% of Aug-Sep slide at 97.28; EUR/JPY inside Oct 5 wide  Weak JP data keeping Oct BOJ easing hopes alive; JPY rise ltd GBP/USD  GBP/USD fell fm Europe hi 1.5373 to NY low at 1.5261 after BOE rate hold  Rate hike vote 8-1 as f/c, BOE members saw soft inflation outlook  Oil rallied in NY aft hit USD lifting GBP/USD near 1.5330 pre-FOMC mins  FOMC mins taken as dovish as Fed members key on opaque inflation outlook  Carney reiterates timing of rate hike to come in sharper view at YE '15  Not unprecedented for BOE to precede Fed, GBP/USD ends NorAm 1.5340  EUR/GBP ends in middle of day's range at 0.7355, as moves USD based USD/CHF  The 0.9647 Oct 2 & 7 lows & 61.8% of the Sep 18-25 rise were broken  New Oct lows came after Fed Minutes failed to raise '15 rate hike hopes  Lower 21-d Bolli pierced at 0.9631 in the event; Cloud top next at 0.9560  Key supports are the 200-DMA & Sep low at 0.9534/27  EUR/CHF offered as more poor German Econ data raised ECB easing talk  Swiss Sep Jobless rate up a tic at 3.4%, as expected; enviably low still  CHF/JPY nearing top of summer dn channel & 50-DMA USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3018/71, Noram range 1.2975/3073, close 1.3013, NY -24 pips  Brent +3.6%, WTI +3.7%, alum. -1.2% (Nov) copper -0.8%, gold -2.0%  AUD/CAD +0.35%, 0.9438, CAD/JPY +0.67%, 92.23, EUR/CAD -0.09%, 1.4655  DXY -0.17% (-0.33% NY) US stocks +0.1%/+0.6% (S&P +0.8% in NY session)  Fed mins interpreted dovish, consensus rate hike conditions met but -  Inflation & O/S turmoil offset; Fri- Cda jobs report f/c +10k AUD/USD  Europe tests hourly support near 0.7170, holds & near 0.7185 at NY open  Dips early and retests 55-DMA, holds once again, dip bought aggressively  Rebound in stocks & firmer commodities help lift  Minutes taken dovish, UST yields slip, AUD/USD spikes up near Sept high  Offers ahead of high cap, USD bounces and pair slips towards 0.7250 late  Techs up bull sentiment as pair holds abv 55-DMA and RSIs biased up still NZD/USD  Quiet in Europe, NY opens just above 0.6600, dips near 0.6590 early on  Dip gets bought as USD softens a bit & stock recoup early losses  Pair near Oct 7 heading into Fed minutes, mkt takes minutes as dovish  Spike to 0.6700 ensues, offers into August high cap, dip near 0.6660 late  NZ electronic card retail sales data due in Asia LATAM  USD/MXN once again probed lows by 16.4950 as oil rallied (+3.3%)  Market reaction subdued after FOMC minutes, inflation tipped as focus  USD/BRL end NorAm by session lows near 3.80, as LatAm peers inflation low  FOMC dovish, futures see Mar '16 liftoff, buys Brazil time  USD/CLP lower after inflation surprises lower, ends NY 679 ECB need for stimulus much greater than BOJ's The need for ECB stimulus is greater than that of BOJ stimulus. Despite the fairly broad expectations (if not quite consensus) for the BOJ to top up QQE this month, a move is unlikely because: 1) Japan is already near full employment 2) weaker JPY will not do much more from here beyond eroding real incomes further 3) BOJ tankan shows confidence pretty strong 4) QQE alternatives already eyed. DB's Alan Ruskin notes that the BOJ is closer to Fed in having achieved full employment via stimulus, whereas the ECB is much further away. The takeaway: ECB needs a much weaker EUR for stimulus to boost asset prices; with Ruskin estimating ~10% weaker EUR NEER gets Eurostoxx near all-time highs. The Fed's caution and the unwind of EUR carry trades has limited EUR's depreciation. Perhaps the ECB will start debating more seriously QE involving foreign securities such as Treasuries to drive home its intentions if the threat to inflation expectations rises. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ lower o/n in wake of wishy washy Fed minutes - Sept not a close call * Fed continues to vacillate over when to hike rates - now seen as March '16 * EM and commodity currencies the main beneficiaries of Fed indecision * Stocks of course 'loved' the minutes - Wall Street up near 1.0% * MYR NDFs crumbled to 4.12 (a three handle not that far away now) Asia session USD/AXJ complex closes USD/KRW traded an 1156.9-1161.6 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1159. The Kospi closed up 0.7%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4095-1.4145 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.4132. Straits Times closed down 0.5%. USD/MYR traded a 4.1870-3.2390 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 4.2330. The KLSE index closed up 0.17%. USD/IDR traded a 13730-13875 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13860. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 46.03-21 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 46.11. The PSE index closed down 0.0%. USD/THB traded a 35.87-36.09 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 36.06. Thai Set closed down 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 32.535-675 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.57. The Taiex closed down 0.6%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.3505 slightly lower than the previous 6.3613 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3496-6.3537 range; last at 6.3537. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3537; range 6.3409-6.3575. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5360-6.5390. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.0%. The property sub sector closed up 2.9%. USD/INR traded a 65.03-18 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 65.06. The Sensex closed down 0.7%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14070 14090 13875 13740-13780 USD/JPY 120.12 119.62 119.94 INR 65.40 65.43 65.25 65.12-17 EUR/USD 1.1328 1.1234 1.1276 KRW 1162 1163.5 1154 1156-1156.5 EUR/JPY 135.54 134.74 135.27 MYR 4.2290 4.2150 4.1200 4.1225-75 GBP/USD 1.5373 1.5261 1.5349 PHP 46.20 46.25 46.12 46.01-05 USD/CAD 1.3074 1.2979 1.3017 TWD 32.58 32.59 32.35 32.36-39 AUD/USD 0.7275 0.7165 0.7261 CNY 1-mth 6.3730 6.3705 6.3700-20 NZD/USD 0.6700 0.6586 0.6667 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4610-50 USD/SGD 1.4145 1.4035 1.4044 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5370-20 USD/THB 36.09 35.77 35.77 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17051 +139 +0.82 10-year 2.105% 2.065% S&P 500 2013 +17 +0.88 2-year 0.635% 0.63% NASDAQ 4811 +20 +0.41 30-year 2.94% 2.895% FTSE 6375 +39 +0.61 Spot Gold($) 1140.10 1145.90 DAX 9993 +23 +0.23 Nymex 49.74 48.15 Nikkei 18141 -182 -0.99 Brent 53.33 51.72 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)