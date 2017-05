SYDNEY, Oct 9 (IFR) - Market briefs * U.S. jobless claims fall to near 42-year low at 263k v 274k Rtrs f/c  FOMC Minutes: Most participants at Sep meeting felt conditions for hiking had already been met or would be met by end of the year  FOMC Minutes: Many participants saw global conditions as increasing downside risk to US  FOMC Minutes: Some participants warned a premature rate hike could hurt the Fed's credibility if inflation stayed low  FOMC Minutes: Several participants' worried inflation could be dragged even lower by oil prices and the strong USD, a couple expressed unease that inflation expectations may be dropping  BOE votes 8-1 to keep rates steady (as f/c), sees soft outlook for inflation  BOE: past appreciation of GBP likely to weigh on CPI, domestic cost pressures need to be stronger  BOE's Carney: on 5 rate hike cycles since inflation targeting, BOE sometimes preceded Fed  ECB Minutes: discussed increased uncertainty in EM econ, particularly China  ECB Praet: EZ environment characterized by "seeping pessimism" about LT growth  Bundesbank's Weidmann: more expansive policy does not spur growth (Die Welt)  BOJ's Kuroda: it is true EM slowdown is affecting Japan's econ, Japan to continue moderate recovery  Lagarde: US recovery broadly on track; increase in int rates is approaching  IMF's Lagarde: Not expecting CCY wars; in not too distant future LatAm countries should see benefit from depreciation  Moody's: China's sovereign rating can withstand slower growth Macro themes in play  Stocks up, dollar down as Fed minutes reveal indecisive board; weak jobs and wages data since leaves 2015 rate hike in more doubt  DXY ends below 200 dma for third day; commodity/EM currency strong behind big move in oil; OPEC, Syria news pushes WTI to highest close since July  Cable up despite UK rate fall, Street pushes out hike further into 2015; Moody's warns on China Currency summaries prepared by IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD  Europe's rally slips heading into NY open, near 1.1295 as NY gets going  Bear pressure persists as the USD is firm and DE-US spreads widen a bit  Supt near 1.1235 tested & holds, dip bought, lifts to 1.1280 into minutes  USD & UST yields dive on dovish minutes, EUR/USD spikes to 1.1328  Gains erode as stocks rally, pair dives back below 1.1280 late  IMF meeting continues tomorrow, headlines may drive as data is lacking USD/JPY  Fed Mins jangled USD/JPY dn, then up, as mkt reacted to rates, then stocks  N225 & other indexes rallied after lag & amid small 2-yr rates spread dip  Little new in Mins to think poor Jobs report since won't stay their hand  USD/JPY dipped toward the 119.62 session low before popping to 120 offers  Cloud Fri 120.36-72 w top steady; 200-DMA by 120.90, weekly Kijun 121  GBP/JPY pressing Kijun, 50% Fibo and Sep 25 high at 184.22/36/40  AUD/JPY by 50% of Aug-Sep slide at 97.28; EUR/JPY inside Oct 5 wide  Weak JP data keeping Oct BOJ easing hopes alive; JPY rise ltd GBP/USD  GBP/USD fell fm Europe hi 1.5373 to NY low at 1.5261 after BOE rate hold  Rate hike vote 8-1 as f/c, BOE members saw soft inflation outlook  Oil rallied in NY aft hit USD lifting GBP/USD near 1.5330 pre-FOMC mins  FOMC mins taken as dovish as Fed members key on opaque inflation outlook  Carney reiterates timing of rate hike to come in sharper view at YE '15  Not unprecedented for BOE to precede Fed, GBP/USD ends NorAm 1.5340  EUR/GBP ends in middle of day's range at 0.7355, as moves USD based USD/CHF  The 0.9647 Oct 2 & 7 lows & 61.8% of the Sep 18-25 rise were broken  New Oct lows came after Fed Minutes failed to raise '15 rate hike hopes  Lower 21-d Bolli pierced at 0.9631 in the event; Cloud top next at 0.9560  Key supports are the 200-DMA & Sep low at 0.9534/27  EUR/CHF offered as more poor German Econ data raised ECB easing talk  Swiss Sep Jobless rate up a tic at 3.4%, as expected; enviably low still  CHF/JPY nearing top of summer dn channel & 50-DMA USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3018/71, Noram range 1.2975/3073, close 1.3013, NY -24 pips  Brent +3.6%, WTI +3.7%, alum. -1.2% (Nov) copper -0.8%, gold -2.0%  AUD/CAD +0.35%, 0.9438, CAD/JPY +0.67%, 92.23, EUR/CAD -0.09%, 1.4655  DXY -0.17% (-0.33% NY) US stocks +0.1%/+0.6% (S&P +0.8% in NY session)  Fed mins interpreted dovish, consensus rate hike conditions met but -  Inflation & O/S turmoil offset; Fri- Cda jobs report f/c +10k AUD/USD  Europe tests hourly support near 0.7170, holds & near 0.7185 at NY open  Dips early and retests 55-DMA, holds once again, dip bought aggressively  Rebound in stocks & firmer commodities help lift  Minutes taken dovish, UST yields slip, AUD/USD spikes up near Sept high  Offers ahead of high cap, USD bounces and pair slips towards 0.7250 late  Techs up bull sentiment as pair holds abv 55-DMA and RSIs biased up still NZD/USD  Quiet in Europe, NY opens just above 0.6600, dips near 0.6590 early on  Dip gets bought as USD softens a bit & stock recoup early losses  Pair near Oct 7 heading into Fed minutes, mkt takes minutes as dovish  Spike to 0.6700 ensues, offers into August high cap, dip near 0.6660 late  NZ electronic card retail sales data due in Asia LATAM  USD/MXN once again probed lows by 16.4950 as oil rallied (+3.3%)  Market reaction subdued after FOMC minutes, inflation tipped as focus  USD/BRL end NorAm by session lows near 3.80, as LatAm peers inflation low  FOMC dovish, futures see Mar '16 liftoff, buys Brazil time  USD/CLP lower after inflation surprises lower, ends NY 679 ECB need for stimulus much greater than BOJ's The need for ECB stimulus is greater than that of BOJ stimulus. Despite the fairly broad expectations (if not quite consensus) for the BOJ to top up QQE this month, a move is unlikely because: 1) Japan is already near full employment 2) weaker JPY will not do much more from here beyond eroding real incomes further 3) BOJ tankan shows confidence pretty strong 4) QQE alternatives already eyed. DB's Alan Ruskin notes that the BOJ is closer to Fed in having achieved full employment via stimulus, whereas the ECB is much further away. The takeaway: ECB needs a much weaker EUR for stimulus to boost asset prices; with Ruskin estimating ~10% weaker EUR NEER gets Eurostoxx near all-time highs. The Fed's caution and the unwind of EUR carry trades has limited EUR's depreciation. Perhaps the ECB will start debating more seriously QE involving foreign securities such as Treasuries to drive home its intentions if the threat to inflation expectations rises. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ lower o/n in wake of wishy washy Fed minutes - Sept not a close call * Fed continues to vacillate over when to hike rates - now seen as March '16 * EM and commodity currencies the main beneficiaries of Fed indecision * Stocks of course 'loved' the minutes - Wall Street up near 1.0% * MYR NDFs crumbled to 4.12 (a three handle not that far away now) Asia session USD/AXJ complex closes USD/KRW traded an 1156.9-1161.6 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1159. The Kospi closed up 0.7%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4095-1.4145 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.4132. Straits Times closed down 0.5%. USD/MYR traded a 4.1870-3.2390 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 4.2330. The KLSE index closed up 0.17%. USD/IDR traded a 13730-13875 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13860. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 46.03-21 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 46.11. The PSE index closed down 0.0%. USD/THB traded a 35.87-36.09 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 36.06. Thai Set closed down 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 32.535-675 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.57. The Taiex closed down 0.6%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.3505 slightly lower than the previous 6.3613 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3496-6.3537 range; last at 6.3537. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3537; range 6.3409-6.3575. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5360-6.5390. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.0%. The property sub sector closed up 2.9%. USD/INR traded a 65.03-18 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 65.06. The Sensex closed down 0.7%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14070 14090 13875 13740-13780 USD/JPY 120.12 119.62 119.94 INR 65.40 65.43 65.25 65.12-17 EUR/USD 1.1328 1.1234 1.1276 KRW 1162 1163.5 1154 1156-1156.5 EUR/JPY 135.54 134.74 135.27 MYR 4.2290 4.2150 4.1200 4.1225-75 GBP/USD 1.5373 1.5261 1.5349 PHP 46.20 46.25 46.12 46.01-05 USD/CAD 1.3074 1.2979 1.3017 TWD 32.58 32.59 32.35 32.36-39 AUD/USD 0.7275 0.7165 0.7261 CNY 1-mth 6.3730 6.3705 6.3700-20 NZD/USD 0.6700 0.6586 0.6667 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4610-50 USD/SGD 1.4145 1.4035 1.4044 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5370-20 USD/THB 36.09 35.77 35.77 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17051 +139 +0.82 10-year 2.105% 2.065% S&P 500 2013 +17 +0.88 2-year 0.635% 0.63% NASDAQ 4811 +20 +0.41 30-year 2.94% 2.895% FTSE 6375 +39 +0.61 Spot Gold($) 1140.10 1145.90 DAX 9993 +23 +0.23 Nymex 49.74 48.15 Nikkei 18141 -182 -0.99 Brent 53.33 51.72