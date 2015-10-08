SYDNEY, Oct 9 (IFR) - Market briefs
* U.S. jobless claims fall to near 42-year low at 263k v 274k Rtrs f/c
FOMC Minutes: Most participants at Sep meeting felt conditions for hiking had
already been met or would be met by end of the year
FOMC Minutes: Many participants saw global conditions as increasing downside
risk to US
FOMC Minutes: Some participants warned a premature rate hike could hurt the
Fed's credibility if inflation stayed low
FOMC Minutes: Several participants' worried inflation could be dragged even
lower by oil prices and the strong USD, a couple expressed unease that inflation
expectations may be dropping
BOE votes 8-1 to keep rates steady (as f/c), sees soft outlook for inflation
BOE: past appreciation of GBP likely to weigh on CPI, domestic cost pressures
need to be stronger
BOE's Carney: on 5 rate hike cycles since inflation targeting, BOE sometimes
preceded Fed
ECB Minutes: discussed increased uncertainty in EM econ, particularly China
ECB Praet: EZ environment characterized by "seeping pessimism" about LT growth
Bundesbank's Weidmann: more expansive policy does not spur growth (Die Welt)
BOJ's Kuroda: it is true EM slowdown is affecting Japan's econ, Japan to
continue moderate recovery
Lagarde: US recovery broadly on track; increase in int rates is approaching
IMF's Lagarde: Not expecting CCY wars; in not too distant future LatAm
countries should see benefit from depreciation
Moody's: China's sovereign rating can withstand slower growth
Macro themes in play
Stocks up, dollar down as Fed minutes reveal indecisive board; weak jobs and
wages data since leaves 2015 rate hike in more doubt
DXY ends below 200 dma for third day; commodity/EM currency strong behind big
move in oil; OPEC, Syria news pushes WTI to highest close since July
Cable up despite UK rate fall, Street pushes out hike further into 2015;
Moody's warns on China
Currency summaries prepared by IFR/BUZZ NY team
EUR/USD
Europe's rally slips heading into NY open, near 1.1295 as NY gets going
Bear pressure persists as the USD is firm and DE-US spreads widen a bit
Supt near 1.1235 tested & holds, dip bought, lifts to 1.1280 into minutes
USD & UST yields dive on dovish minutes, EUR/USD spikes to 1.1328
Gains erode as stocks rally, pair dives back below 1.1280 late
IMF meeting continues tomorrow, headlines may drive as data is lacking
USD/JPY
Fed Mins jangled USD/JPY dn, then up, as mkt reacted to rates, then stocks
N225 & other indexes rallied after lag & amid small 2-yr rates spread dip
Little new in Mins to think poor Jobs report since won't stay their hand
USD/JPY dipped toward the 119.62 session low before popping to 120 offers
Cloud Fri 120.36-72 w top steady; 200-DMA by 120.90, weekly Kijun 121
GBP/JPY pressing Kijun, 50% Fibo and Sep 25 high at 184.22/36/40
AUD/JPY by 50% of Aug-Sep slide at 97.28; EUR/JPY inside Oct 5 wide
Weak JP data keeping Oct BOJ easing hopes alive; JPY rise ltd
GBP/USD
GBP/USD fell fm Europe hi 1.5373 to NY low at 1.5261 after BOE rate hold
Rate hike vote 8-1 as f/c, BOE members saw soft inflation outlook
Oil rallied in NY aft hit USD lifting GBP/USD near 1.5330 pre-FOMC mins
FOMC mins taken as dovish as Fed members key on opaque inflation outlook
Carney reiterates timing of rate hike to come in sharper view at YE '15
Not unprecedented for BOE to precede Fed, GBP/USD ends NorAm 1.5340
EUR/GBP ends in middle of day's range at 0.7355, as moves USD based
USD/CHF
The 0.9647 Oct 2 & 7 lows & 61.8% of the Sep 18-25 rise were broken
New Oct lows came after Fed Minutes failed to raise '15 rate hike hopes
Lower 21-d Bolli pierced at 0.9631 in the event; Cloud top next at 0.9560
Key supports are the 200-DMA & Sep low at 0.9534/27
EUR/CHF offered as more poor German Econ data raised ECB easing talk
Swiss Sep Jobless rate up a tic at 3.4%, as expected; enviably low still
CHF/JPY nearing top of summer dn channel & 50-DMA
USD/CAD
O/N rg 1.3018/71, Noram range 1.2975/3073, close 1.3013, NY -24 pips
Brent +3.6%, WTI +3.7%, alum. -1.2% (Nov) copper -0.8%, gold -2.0%
AUD/CAD +0.35%, 0.9438, CAD/JPY +0.67%, 92.23, EUR/CAD -0.09%, 1.4655
DXY -0.17% (-0.33% NY) US stocks +0.1%/+0.6% (S&P +0.8% in NY session)
Fed mins interpreted dovish, consensus rate hike conditions met but -
Inflation & O/S turmoil offset; Fri- Cda jobs report f/c +10k
AUD/USD
Europe tests hourly support near 0.7170, holds & near 0.7185 at NY open
Dips early and retests 55-DMA, holds once again, dip bought aggressively
Rebound in stocks & firmer commodities help lift
Minutes taken dovish, UST yields slip, AUD/USD spikes up near Sept high
Offers ahead of high cap, USD bounces and pair slips towards 0.7250 late
Techs up bull sentiment as pair holds abv 55-DMA and RSIs biased up still
NZD/USD
Quiet in Europe, NY opens just above 0.6600, dips near 0.6590 early on
Dip gets bought as USD softens a bit & stock recoup early losses
Pair near Oct 7 heading into Fed minutes, mkt takes minutes as dovish
Spike to 0.6700 ensues, offers into August high cap, dip near 0.6660 late
NZ electronic card retail sales data due in Asia
LATAM
USD/MXN once again probed lows by 16.4950 as oil rallied (+3.3%)
Market reaction subdued after FOMC minutes, inflation tipped as focus
USD/BRL end NorAm by session lows near 3.80, as LatAm peers inflation low
FOMC dovish, futures see Mar '16 liftoff, buys Brazil time
USD/CLP lower after inflation surprises lower, ends NY 679
ECB need for stimulus much greater than BOJ's
The need for ECB stimulus is greater than that of BOJ stimulus. Despite the
fairly broad expectations (if not quite consensus) for the BOJ to top up QQE
this month, a move is unlikely because: 1) Japan is already near full employment
2) weaker JPY will not do much more from here beyond eroding real incomes
further 3) BOJ tankan shows confidence pretty strong 4) QQE alternatives already
eyed. DB's Alan Ruskin notes that the BOJ is closer to Fed in having achieved
full employment via stimulus, whereas the ECB is much further away. The
takeaway: ECB needs a much weaker EUR for stimulus to boost asset prices; with
Ruskin estimating ~10% weaker EUR NEER gets Eurostoxx near all-time highs. The
Fed's caution and the unwind of EUR carry trades has limited EUR's depreciation.
Perhaps the ECB will start debating more seriously QE involving foreign
securities such as Treasuries to drive home its intentions if
the threat to inflation expectations rises.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ lower o/n in wake of wishy washy Fed minutes - Sept not a close call
* Fed continues to vacillate over when to hike rates - now seen as March '16
* EM and commodity currencies the main beneficiaries of Fed indecision
* Stocks of course 'loved' the minutes - Wall Street up near 1.0%
* MYR NDFs crumbled to 4.12 (a three handle not that far away now)
Asia session USD/AXJ complex closes
USD/KRW traded an 1156.9-1161.6 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1159. The
Kospi closed up 0.7%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.4095-1.4145 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.4132.
Straits Times closed down 0.5%.
USD/MYR traded a 4.1870-3.2390 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 4.2330. The
KLSE index closed up 0.17%.
USD/IDR traded a 13730-13875 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13860. The IDX
Composite closed up 0.1%.
USD/PHP traded a 46.03-21 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 46.11. The PSE
index closed down 0.0%.
USD/THB traded a 35.87-36.09 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 36.06. Thai Set
closed down 0.1%.
USD/TWD traded a 32.535-675 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.57. The Taiex
closed down 0.6%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.3505 slightly lower than the previous
6.3613 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3496-6.3537 range; last at 6.3537. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.3537; range 6.3409-6.3575. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.5360-6.5390. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.0%. The property sub
sector closed up 2.9%.
USD/INR traded a 65.03-18 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 65.06. The Sensex
closed down 0.7%.
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 14070 14090 13875 13740-13780 USD/JPY 120.12 119.62 119.94
INR 65.40 65.43 65.25 65.12-17 EUR/USD 1.1328 1.1234 1.1276
KRW 1162 1163.5 1154 1156-1156.5 EUR/JPY 135.54 134.74 135.27
MYR 4.2290 4.2150 4.1200 4.1225-75 GBP/USD 1.5373 1.5261 1.5349
PHP 46.20 46.25 46.12 46.01-05 USD/CAD 1.3074 1.2979 1.3017
TWD 32.58 32.59 32.35 32.36-39 AUD/USD 0.7275 0.7165 0.7261
CNY 1-mth 6.3730 6.3705 6.3700-20 NZD/USD 0.6700 0.6586 0.6667
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4610-50 USD/SGD 1.4145 1.4035 1.4044
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5370-20 USD/THB 36.09 35.77 35.77
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17051 +139 +0.82 10-year 2.105% 2.065%
S&P 500 2013 +17 +0.88 2-year 0.635% 0.63%
NASDAQ 4811 +20 +0.41 30-year 2.94% 2.895%
FTSE 6375 +39 +0.61 Spot Gold($) 1140.10 1145.90
DAX 9993 +23 +0.23 Nymex 49.74 48.15
Nikkei 18141 -182 -0.99 Brent 53.33 51.72
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)