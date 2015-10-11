SYDNEY, Oct 12 (IFR) - BoAML flow data - Cash is still king but EM outflows lowest since July * BoAML fund flow report using EPFR reveal flight to money mkt funds at 2-yr high * Inflows to money market funds $53 BLN in week ending October 7 * Investors withdrew $4.3bl from global equity and $2.4bl from global bond funds * EM equity funds saw outflow for 13th straight week, but only $600mln BoAML fund flow report showed that investors are still nervous and are placing large amounts in cash-equivalent money market funds while moving out of both equities and bonds. Investors withdrew $5 BLN from US equity funds and $2 BLN from Japanese equity funds. European equity funds were the exception with inflows of $2 BLN - as investors expect further easing through ECB QE efforts. Emerging market equity funds saw withdrawals for the 13th straight week and redemptions are over $60 BLN year-to-date. However only $600 MLN were taken out of EM equity funds - the lowest since July. "The worst is over for emerging markets," BAML said, adding: "The staunching of EM equity outflows illustrates that weak US payroll/dollar-weakness was the best news for EM/commodities/resources complex." Market briefs * Sept import prices fall 0.1 pct m/m, non-petroleum import prices fall 0.2% * U.S. AUG wholesale inventories rise 0.1%, inventory build may hinder Mfg * Fed's Dudley: Predicts rate hike this yr but not commitment; neg rates an option but not realistic at this time, Fed not contemplating add'l QE * Fed's Lockhart: Sees '15 hike despite recent red flags, expects inflation rebound as transitory factors fade; volatility to play role in Fed hike decision * Fed's Evans wants more confidence infl headed higher before hiking, could be appropriate for rates sub-1% at YE '16 * Japan's Aso: BOJ will continue QQE for as long as needed * ECB's Draghi: Headline inflation to remain very low in near-term; ready to use all instruments available w/in mandate to act if warranted * Germany's Schaeuble: slowdown in EM poses a downside risk to German outlook * UK's Osborne: Sees global risks rising, but sanguine on China Themes for Friday's trading * The main themes for Friday's trading were a continuation of relief rallies in commodities and EM assets; generally calming markets as the VIX index continues to move lower; continuation of broad USD selling as expectations of a 2015 Fed rate hike fade and firm equity markets as risk appetite improves due to the recovery in EM assets/CCYs and key commodities. * The markets shrugged off relatively hawkish comments from key NY Fed President Dudley (voter/dove) - suggesting Dec Fed hike still likely based on his f'casts. * Key commodities staged a strong relief rally last week and Friday saw solid gains to finish the week. * Lon Copper rallied 3.1% Friday and for the week gained 3.8%; NYMEX Crude rose 0.4% Friday and gained close to 9.0% for the week; Iron ore rose 1.3% Friday and for week gained 2.8% and gold rose 1.66% Friday and for the week gained 1.75%. * NYMEX Crude traded to 50.92 - within a whisker of major resistance at the 200-day MA at 50.93. NYMEX Crude has been below the 200-dma since July 30 2014 - when it was trading at 99.90. * There are signs emerging that some of the large commodity producers are wither cutting production or considering doing so. * Zinc soared close to 10% Friday - biggest daily gain in around 35 years - after Glencore announced it will cut 500k tonnes of zinc production. * Beaten down emerging market assets/CCYs saw some hefty gains last week and in many ways led to the rallies in major equity markets and key commodities while leading the US dollar broadly lower. * MSCI LATAM Equity Index rose 2.5% on Friday and for the week it rallied 9.5%. iShares MS EM ETF rose just 0.36% on Friday - but gained 6.2% for the week. That particular ETF is up close to 20% from the Aug 29 low. * MSCI all-country world equity index climbed 0.7% for its eighth daily gain. It was up 4.4% for the week, its biggest weekly advance since December, 2011. * Wall Street closed slightly higher after a week of healthy gains. There was some caution on Wall Street ahead of some key earnings reports next week that include Johnson & Johnson/JPMorgan/Intel Tuesday, BoA/Black Rock/Netflix Wednesday, Citigroup/Goldman Sachs Thursday and General Electric Friday. * For the week the Dow gained 3.7% and the S&P 500 rose 3.3%, its biggest weekly percentage advance since December. * German DAX rose 1.0% on Friday while the London FTSE gained 0.65%. For the week the German DAX rose 5.7% and the London FTSE rose 4.7%. * Strong gains in EM asset/CCY and commodities along with the falling VIX index continued to support the commodity currencies against USD and JPY in particular. * The calming volatility is making the carry trade popular again - with the JPY looking like the main funding currency again. The VIX index edged 1.95% lower to 17.08 and for the week it is down 18.40% from last week's 20.94 close. The VIX is down 68% from the Aug 24 spike high at 53.29. * AUD was the best performing major currency on Friday - gaining 1.05% against the USD and 1.3% against the JPY. AUD/USD closed at 0.7337 - the highest daily close since Aug 20. Stops were triggered above 0.7280 and the pair closed just seven pips below the daily high at 0.7344. * USD/CAD eased 0.58% on Friday to close at 1.2942 - the first daily close below 1.3000 since Aug 12. USD/CAD traded as low as 1.2901 when NYMEX Crude traded up to 50.92 at one stage before slipping. * NZD/USD closed up 0.5% at 0.6702 - first daily close abv 0.6700 since July 14. * UST yields continued to edge higher Friday, as safe haven strategies unwound and equity markets rallied. The UST market sees the calming in emerging markets as giving the Fed the excuse to start tightening as early as the Dec FOMC. * The 2-yr yield closed 1bp higher at 0.64% and for the week it gained 7bps. The 10-yr yield closed Friday unchanged at 2.10% - but gained 12bps from last Friday's close. * EUR/USD gained 0.7% Friday despite the gains made in risk assets/risk CCYs, firm UST yields and relatively hawkish comments from Fed's Dudley. The dovish turn in Fed expectations over the past week and market positioning underpinned EUR/USD. IMM data released Friday showed net EUR/USD shorts remained high at 88.8k contracts - up slightly from 87.7k contracts the week before. This was despite IMM data showing a net reduction of USD longs against other currencies. EUR/USD closed at 1.1359 - the highest daily close since Sept 17. * USD/JPY rose 0.26% on Friday despite broad USD weakness. JPY is the funding currency of choice for carry trades and the calming markets are resulting in unwinding of safe-haven JPY longs. USD/JPY closed at 120.25 and remains trapped in a 118.50/121.50 range. * GBP also underperformed on Friday - falling 0.26% to 1.5309. GBP was weighed down by weak UK construction data and heavy short-covering in EUR/GBP. Wrap up There hasn't been any market moving news out over the weekend and unless there is some after I finish this piece - it should be a very quiet start to the week. The key to direction in all currencies Monday will be the mood in AXJ equity and currency markets. Investor risk appetite returned in a big way last week. EM equities and currencies were in high demand all week after weeks/months of getting hammered lower. It will be important for upward momentum to maintain, as any stall will suggest the rally was due to oversold/short covering that will be viewed by many as a selling opportunity. You can say the same about last week's rallies in key commodity markets and risk currencies such as AUD, NZD and CAD. The move higher in EUR/USD last week was surprising. There is a consensus view that ECB will likely ease and add to the argument that EUR would have been an obvious choice as a main funding currency for the carry trades put on last week when beaten down risk assets recovered and encouraged investor risk appetite. It was that dynamic that fed the inverse correlation between EUR/USD and German DAX that held for a good part of 2015. Either some large EUR/USD shorts are getting out or EUR is primed to move broadly lower - if risk rally continues. It is difficult to be confident in predicting major asset markets and currencies are ready to break out in either direction - so technical analysis should be used as the main guide for picking market direction. Some of the key markets are nudging against some key technical levels. Crude oil has been a key market sentiment driver in recent months and NYMEX Crude is poised just below the key 200-dma at 50.93. If there is a clear break above that reading - the risk rally should continue and possibly accelerate. The S&P is closing in on the pullback high from the 1,867 fall at 2,020. A clear break and close above 2,020 would be another strong indication investors will continue buying risk assets. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ complex ended mostly lower Friday but commodities the big winners * Zinc led the way rallying 10% in wake of the Glencore news - rest closed up * Currency wise AUD/USD stole the show up 1.0% and 4% for the week * The unwinding of long USD - short commodities/EM assets continues * Market is pricing out a 2015 US rate hike despite Fed comments to the contrary Asia session USD/AXJ complex closes USD/KRW Korean markets closed for a public holiday on Friday. USD/SGD traded a 1.3954-1.4055 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3960. Straits Times closed up 1.75%. USD/MYR traded a 4.0930-3.1720 range in Asia on Friday; last at 4.1310. The KLSE index closed up 0.85%. USD/IDR traded a 13310-13550 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13425. The IDX Composite closed up 2.2%. USD/PHP traded a 45.855-46.00 range in Asia on Friday; last at 45.87. The PSE index closed up 0.45%. USD/THB traded a 35.52-775 range in Asia on Friday; last at 35.52. Thai Set closed up 1.4%. USD/TWD Taiwanese markets closed for a public holiday on Friday. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.3493 slightly lower than the previous 6.3505 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3441-6.3520 range; last at 6.3453. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3445; range 6.3400-6.3499. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5270-6.5290. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.3%. The property sub sector closed up 0.7%. USD/INR traded a 64.72-925 range in Asia on Friday; last at 64.74. The Sensex closed down 0.7%. The week ahead - Inflation data and US earnings in focus * CPI data around the world is the highlight of the global economic calendar * US earnings season kicks into high gear - major banks and blue chips report Last week saw resurgence in global equity markets with Wall Street rebounding 3.5%. Wall Street was a bit cautious Friday ahead of key earnings reports next week. Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan and Intel report Tuesday; Bank of America, Black Rock and Netflix report Wednesday; Citigroup and Goldman Sachs report Thursday and General Electric gives their earnings and outlook on Friday. The rebound in global equity markets played a key role in stabilizing sentiment in emerging markets, which in turn significantly impacted the FX market with the AUD and NZD outperforming. Key data in the week ahead Key inflation data will be in focus with UK CPI out on Tuesday; China CPI and PPI data on Wednesday - with New Zealand and US CPI to be released on Thursday. Finally on Friday sees the final EZ inflation data. The other key China data in the week ahead will be Trade data on Tuesday with a lot of attention focused on the import and export breakdown. Other key US data in the week ahead include Retail Sales and PPI on Wednesday; Philly Fed on Thursday and IP on Friday. Other Key data out of the Euro zone in the week ahead includes German ZEW on Tuesday and EZ IP on Thursday. UK PPI is out Tuesday and UK employment data will be released on Wednesday. The key data out of Japan this week will be Thursday's IP. It will be a busy week in Australia with the NAB Business Survey out on Tuesday. The market will be looking to see if the new Aus PM Turnbull will give a boost to business confidence. Aus jobs data will be released on Thursday with both the market and the RBA paying close attention. John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 11th October Equities S&P The strong price action last week has the S&P on the verge of trending higher - according to the moving average studies. The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are pointing higher and on Friday the 10-dma crossed above the 20-dma to complete the bullish alignment. The S&P needs to break 2,020.76 - which was the Sept 20 pullback high. A break and close above 2,021 would be bullish and initially target 2,045/2,060 where the 100-day and 200-dma's converge. Support is found at the descending 50-dma which came in at 1,992 Friday. {Last 2,015} Commodities Gold has resumed trending higher, but it doesn't look overly convincing yet. Resistance is found at Aug 21 trend high at 1,168 while key resistance is found at the 200-dma at 1,177. Gold has been below the 200-dma since May 19. Support is found at the 100-dma at 1,140 and a close below that level would suggest upward momentum is waning - with more range trading to follow. {Last 1,157} Iron Ore At this time last week - iron ore was just commencing a trend lower, but it turned out to be short-lived. The 5-dma has turned higher and appears poised to move back above the 10-dma - confirming the trend lower is nullified. A fix above 20-dma at 55.80 would also confirm the trend is over. Key resistance is at 200-dma at 58.45 - which lines up with the Sept 10 trend high at 58.59. A break above the 200-dma would be bullish - as it has topped out ahead of that reading each time since Jan 2014. Support is found at 53.10 and a move below that level would suggest the trend lower is about to recommence. {Last 55.50} Lon Copper isn't trending in either direction, but the short-date moving averages are starting to point higher. Resistance is at a triple top formed between 5,430/5,440 - with key fibo resistance not far behind at 5,475. This level is the 38.2 of the entire 6,481/4,855 move and a break above targets the 200-dma at 5,690. Support comes in at the 10-day MA at 5,130 and a break below could see a resumption of the trend lower. {Last 5,295} NYMEX Crude After weeks of consolidation - NYMEX Crude has started to trend higher with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages pointing higher and aligned in a bullish formation. On Friday it came very close to testing the 200-dma at 50.93 (50.92 the high) before backing away. A close above the 200-dma would be very bullish - as it hasn't had a daily close above that reading since July 30 2014 - when it was trading at 99.90. A close above the 200-dma initially targets the 61.8 fibo of the 61.80/37.75 move at 52.70 and a break above that level should see a move back above 60. Support is found at the 10-dma at 46.70 and a break below that level would warn that upward momentum is waning and more range trading lies ahead. {Last 49.63} FX EUR/USD As I wrote last week and the week before: "EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction. Key support is found at 50% retracement of the 1.0457/1.0715 move at 1.1085. A break below that level targets the 61.8 of that move at 1.0885. Resistance is found at the 1.1460 trend high and a break above that level would reignite the trend higher". The price action at the end of last week was bullish, but it still needs to trade above 1.1460 to confirm a trend higher is underway. {Last 1.1359} USD/JPY I wrote two weeks ago and is still applies to USD/JPY: "The whippy price action last week isn't giving any signal that a trend in either direction is forming. USD/JPY appears trapped in a 118.50/121.50 range UFN." {Last 120.25} AUD/USD Last week's strong price action has dramatically improved the technical outlook for AUD/USD. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are all pointing higher and the 10-day is about to turn above the 20-dma to confirm a trend higher. The nest level of resistance is found at the 100-dma at 0.7370 - while the Aug 11 trend high at 0.7440 is good resistance and a break above that level could see the trend higher accelerate. Support is found at the 20-dma around 0.7115 and a break below that level would suggest the correction higher has been completed. {Last 0.7337} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13580 13600 13440 13470-13490 USD/JPY 120.35 119.83 120.25 INR 65.06 65.13 64.95 64.98-03 EUR/USD 1.1388 1.1268 1.1359 KRW 1146 1150 1142.5 1149-1150 EUR/JPY 136.95 135.07 136.61 MYR 4.1180 4.1340 4.1050 4.1330-80 GBP/USD 1.5382 1.5301 1.5309 PHP 45.94 45.82 45.78 45.70-74 USD/CAD 1.3022 1.2901 1.2942 TWD 32.26 32.26 32.12 32.22-24 AUD/USD 0.7344 0.7246 0.7337 CNY 1-mth 6.3650 6.3630 6.3630-60 NZD/USD 0.6722 0.6657 0.6702 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4530-60 USD/SGD 1.4055 1.3927 1.3949 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5240-70 USD/THB 35.775 35.50 35.52 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17051 +139 +0.82 10-year 2.09% 2.105% S&P 500 2015 +1 +0.07 2-year 0.64% 0.635% NASDAQ 4811 +20 +0.41 30-year 2.92% 2.94% FTSE 6375 +39 +0.61 Spot Gold($) 1156.50 1140.10 DAX 9993 +23 +0.23 Nymex 49.50 49.74 Nikkei 18438 +297 +1.64 Brent 52.52 53.33 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)