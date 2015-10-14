SYDNEY, Oct 14(IFR) - Market briefs  Weak China data weigh on dollar, commodity currencies  Stocks weak on Chinese data, oil reverses early NorAm gains ends -0.89%  Gold recovers losses on pessimism over Fed rate hike  Fed's Bullard repeats call for rate increase, says tough for Fed to reverse course & hike in Oct  Fed's Tarullo: Doesn't think rate hike should come this year, says we don't have enormous momentum in econ  Eight Fed banks call for discount rate hike, up from 5 in July -minutes  Canada's Harper says no plans for major change to inflation mandate Macro themes in play * Stocks down, financials hardest hit as markets begin to doubt effective response from BOJ, ECB later in month; bears pounce as risk rally stalls * Chinese Imports, UK CPI, German ZEW misses add to global macro anxiety; rates, commodities drop; GBP hammered * USD softer vs EUR, JPY after Fed's Bullard fails to sell markets on 2015 rate hikes; Tarullo joins Brainard, Evans as likely no votes; US short rates fall * Commodity/EM FX down hard; shows lack of investor confid in long risk trade Overnight currency summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ teams EUR/USD  Europe pressure pair down after weak DE ZEW data, near 1.1380 in early NY  Weak stock mkts see pair lift to 1.1400 but gains fade as USD lifts  1.1345/55 tested & holds, JPY weakness, EUR/JPY from 136-10 toward 136.50  EUR/USD bounces off supt zone, lingers 1.1390 for remainder of session  Techs bullish, RSIs biased up & 76.4 Fib of 1.1460-1.1105 pierced again  China Sep PPI & CPI, numerous EZ Sep CPIs and US retail sales the risks USD/JPY  More of a risk-off tone after below-f/c China Imports weighed on USD/JPY  NY morning dip to 119.56 followed by O/S hourly bounce to 119.90  Offers into 120 and 2.3b of 119.70-120 expiries Wed to dampen  Daily Cloud looms again Wed at 120.45-72; bearish unless closed above  AUD/JPY & GBP/JPY sold; former supported by 50-DMA  Japan Sep Corp Goods Prices tonight, but China CPI is the main event  US Retail Sales Wed - mkts not pricing in Fed hikes soon  BOJ's Oct 30 meeting live; but Kuroda not tipping an easing - surprise? GBP/USD  Cable rose to 3-wk peak, just above kijun res, at 1.5388 on M&A deal news  SABMiller accepts GBP 44/share AB InBev takeover offer  Cable hit low at 1.5201, option int area on weak UK inf data, NY cl1.5245  EUR/GBP rose to high in NY by 0.7493, barriers touted by 0.7500  BOE's Vlieghe: not confident enough in inflation outlook to vote for hike  Reduced UK rate hike sentiment seeing GBP longs lighten v USD and EUR  Thurs: UK Unemployment (exp'd steady) & AWE's (f/c 3.1% from 2.9%) USD/CHF  USD lost ground to the other havens/funders Tues on China Trade worries  USD/CHF broke below its thin Cloud; Sep's low & 200-DMA next at 0.9527  Day's 0.9646 high looks a good fade just below key early Oct low & a 61.8%  EUR/CHF remains moribund, but rising Cloud below may exert lift soon  Swiss ZEW out Wed, but focus is on US retail Sales & China inflation USD/CAD  O/N range 1.2997/3067, Noram range 1.2957/3080, close 1.3001, NY +63 pips  Brent crude -1.4%, WTI -0.75%, alum. -1.1% (Nov) copper -1.2%, gold +0.05%  AUD/CAD +1.15%, 0.9450, CAD/JPY -0.08%, 92.10, EUR/CAD +0.25%, 1.4803  DXY -0.07% (-0.08% in NY) US stocks -0.8/-0.04% (S&P +0.06% in NY session)  Oil surged early, but slumped after bearish EIA outlook  Wed - TR Cda & US IPSOS PCSI; US PPI, retail sales, Biz Inv/sales AUD/USD  Europe sells the bounce off Asia's low, near 0.7295 into NY's open  Bear pressure persists in NY on early stock & commodity weakness  Broad based USD strength adds pressure, pair presses 0.7250/55 supt zone  Bounce near 0.7300 ensues on stock recovery but gains quickly fade  S-T techs suggest a pullback, back in the cloud & daily RSI biased down  Oz Westpac Oct consumer confidence & China Oct CPI & PPI the risks in Asia NZD/USD * Lifts in Europe's morning but stalls ahead of 0.6715/20 hourly resistance * NY opens just below that level, bear pressure applied early * Heavy stock & commodity mkts help apply pressure, pair dips to 0.6655 * Slight bounce seen on stock recovery but it fades & pair near 0.6670 late * Daily techs suggest a pullback is due, RSI biased down, l-t chart lean bullish LATAM  USD/BRL up 3.5% as broad EM/risk space hit after poor China import data  Brazil poll sees '15/'16 infl/growth worsening  USD/MXN holds supp by daily cloud base (16.4690) rises to 10-DMA res 16.66  Ends NY by 16.66 after oil reverses early gains ending NorAm session -0.4%  USD/CLP ends NY by 683.50, copper off 1.18% on the China trade miss  Chilean rate hike remains a near coin-toss USD/AXJ * Market turned "ugly" on commodity & EM ccy's Tuesday in wake of CN imports * USD/BRL up 3.5%; AUD/USD down 1.5% - wore full brunt of market nervousness * AUD smashed on the crosses = AUD/JPY down 1.8%; EUR/AUD up 1.8% * USD/AXJ led higher y'day by USD/IDR (up 1.6%) and USD/MYR (up 1.0%) * Move continues o/n - MYR NDFs 4.2150ish but modest against other AXJ ccys * MAS key today Asia session USD/AXJ complex closes USD/KRW traded an 1144.2-1151 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1149.7. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3985-1.4042 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.4013. Straits Times closed down 1.56%. USD/MYR traded a 4.1530-3.1900 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 4.1770. The KLSE index closed up 0.07%. USD/IDR traded a 13500-13625 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13610. The IDX Composite closed down 3.2%. USD/PHP traded a 45.85-46.075 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 46.075. The PSE index closed down 1.9%. USD/THB traded a 35.36-57 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 35.53. Thai Set closed down 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 32.401-519 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.485. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.3231 sharply lower than the previous 6.3406 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3226-6.3429 range; last at 6.3429. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3419; range 6.3218-6.3436. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.4960-6.5000. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.2%. The property sub sector closed up 0.1%. USD/INR traded a 64.85-65.19 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 65.19. The Sensex closed down 0.2%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13880 13895 13810 13860-13920 USD/JPY 120.07 119.55 119.74 INR 65.43 65.53 65.42 65.44-46 EUR/USD 1.1411 1.1344 1.1378 KRW 1151.5 1153.5 1149 1150.5-51.5 EUR/JPY 136.59 136.04 136.23 MYR 4.1825 4.2100 4.1800 4.2130-80 GBP/USD 1.5388 1.5201 1.5245 PHP 46.13 46.16 46.07 46.17-21 USD/CAD 1.3080 1.2957 1.3039 TWD 32.46 32.52 32.425 32.49-51 AUD/USD 0.7363 0.7243 0.7244 CNY 1-mth 6.3600 6.3550 6.3570-00 NZD/USD 0.6716 0.6620 0.6641 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4380-20 USD/SGD 1.4042 1.3985 1.4025 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5000-40 USD/THB 35.69 35.36 35.65 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17082 -50 -0.29 10-year 2.045% 2.09% S&P 500 2004 -14 -0.68 2-year 0.62% 0.64% NASDAQ 4797 -42 -0.86 30-year 2.885% 2.92% FTSE 6342 -29 -0.46 Spot Gold($) 1167.90 1163.80 DAX 10033 -87 -0.86 Nymex 46.57 47.44 Nikkei 18235 -204 -1.11 Brent 49.20 50.26 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)