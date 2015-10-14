SYDNEY, Oct 14(IFR) - Market briefs
Weak China data weigh on dollar, commodity currencies
Stocks weak on Chinese data, oil reverses early NorAm gains ends -0.89%
Gold recovers losses on pessimism over Fed rate hike
Fed's Bullard repeats call for rate increase, says tough for Fed to reverse
course & hike in Oct
Fed's Tarullo: Doesn't think rate hike should come this year, says we don't
have enormous momentum in econ
Eight Fed banks call for discount rate hike, up from 5 in July -minutes
Canada's Harper says no plans for major change to inflation mandate
Macro themes in play
* Stocks down, financials hardest hit as markets begin to doubt effective
response from BOJ, ECB later in month; bears pounce as risk rally stalls
* Chinese Imports, UK CPI, German ZEW misses add to global macro anxiety; rates,
commodities drop; GBP hammered
* USD softer vs EUR, JPY after Fed's Bullard fails to sell markets on 2015 rate
hikes; Tarullo joins Brainard, Evans as likely no votes; US short rates fall
* Commodity/EM FX down hard; shows lack of investor confid in long risk trade
Overnight currency summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ teams
EUR/USD
Europe pressure pair down after weak DE ZEW data, near 1.1380 in early NY
Weak stock mkts see pair lift to 1.1400 but gains fade as USD lifts
1.1345/55 tested & holds, JPY weakness, EUR/JPY from 136-10 toward 136.50
EUR/USD bounces off supt zone, lingers 1.1390 for remainder of session
Techs bullish, RSIs biased up & 76.4 Fib of 1.1460-1.1105 pierced again
China Sep PPI & CPI, numerous EZ Sep CPIs and US retail sales the risks
USD/JPY
More of a risk-off tone after below-f/c China Imports weighed on USD/JPY
NY morning dip to 119.56 followed by O/S hourly bounce to 119.90
Offers into 120 and 2.3b of 119.70-120 expiries Wed to dampen
Daily Cloud looms again Wed at 120.45-72; bearish unless closed above
AUD/JPY & GBP/JPY sold; former supported by 50-DMA
Japan Sep Corp Goods Prices tonight, but China CPI is the main event
US Retail Sales Wed - mkts not pricing in Fed hikes soon
BOJ's Oct 30 meeting live; but Kuroda not tipping an easing - surprise?
GBP/USD
Cable rose to 3-wk peak, just above kijun res, at 1.5388 on M&A deal news
SABMiller accepts GBP 44/share AB InBev takeover offer
Cable hit low at 1.5201, option int area on weak UK inf data, NY cl1.5245
EUR/GBP rose to high in NY by 0.7493, barriers touted by 0.7500
BOE's Vlieghe: not confident enough in inflation outlook to vote for hike
Reduced UK rate hike sentiment seeing GBP longs lighten v USD and EUR
Thurs: UK Unemployment (exp'd steady) & AWE's (f/c 3.1% from 2.9%)
USD/CHF
USD lost ground to the other havens/funders Tues on China Trade worries
USD/CHF broke below its thin Cloud; Sep's low & 200-DMA next at 0.9527
Day's 0.9646 high looks a good fade just below key early Oct low & a 61.8%
EUR/CHF remains moribund, but rising Cloud below may exert lift soon
Swiss ZEW out Wed, but focus is on US retail Sales & China inflation
USD/CAD
O/N range 1.2997/3067, Noram range 1.2957/3080, close 1.3001, NY +63 pips
Brent crude -1.4%, WTI -0.75%, alum. -1.1% (Nov) copper -1.2%, gold +0.05%
AUD/CAD +1.15%, 0.9450, CAD/JPY -0.08%, 92.10, EUR/CAD +0.25%, 1.4803
DXY -0.07% (-0.08% in NY) US stocks -0.8/-0.04% (S&P +0.06% in NY session)
Oil surged early, but slumped after bearish EIA outlook
Wed - TR Cda & US IPSOS PCSI; US PPI, retail sales, Biz Inv/sales
AUD/USD
Europe sells the bounce off Asia's low, near 0.7295 into NY's open
Bear pressure persists in NY on early stock & commodity weakness
Broad based USD strength adds pressure, pair presses 0.7250/55 supt zone
Bounce near 0.7300 ensues on stock recovery but gains quickly fade
S-T techs suggest a pullback, back in the cloud & daily RSI biased down
Oz Westpac Oct consumer confidence & China Oct CPI & PPI the risks in Asia
NZD/USD
* Lifts in Europe's morning but stalls ahead of 0.6715/20 hourly resistance
* NY opens just below that level, bear pressure applied early
* Heavy stock & commodity mkts help apply pressure, pair dips to 0.6655
* Slight bounce seen on stock recovery but it fades & pair near 0.6670 late
* Daily techs suggest a pullback is due, RSI biased down, l-t chart lean bullish
LATAM
USD/BRL up 3.5% as broad EM/risk space hit after poor China import data
Brazil poll sees '15/'16 infl/growth worsening
USD/MXN holds supp by daily cloud base (16.4690) rises to 10-DMA res 16.66
Ends NY by 16.66 after oil reverses early gains ending NorAm session -0.4%
USD/CLP ends NY by 683.50, copper off 1.18% on the China trade miss
Chilean rate hike remains a near coin-toss
USD/AXJ
* Market turned "ugly" on commodity & EM ccy's Tuesday in wake of CN imports
* USD/BRL up 3.5%; AUD/USD down 1.5% - wore full brunt of market nervousness
* AUD smashed on the crosses = AUD/JPY down 1.8%; EUR/AUD up 1.8%
* USD/AXJ led higher y'day by USD/IDR (up 1.6%) and USD/MYR (up 1.0%)
* Move continues o/n - MYR NDFs 4.2150ish but modest against other AXJ ccys
* MAS key today
Asia session USD/AXJ complex closes
USD/KRW traded an 1144.2-1151 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1149.7. The
Kospi closed down 0.1%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3985-1.4042 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.4013. Straits
Times closed down 1.56%.
USD/MYR traded a 4.1530-3.1900 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 4.1770. The
KLSE index closed up 0.07%.
USD/IDR traded a 13500-13625 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13610. The IDX
Composite closed down 3.2%.
USD/PHP traded a 45.85-46.075 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 46.075. The PSE
index closed down 1.9%.
USD/THB traded a 35.36-57 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 35.53. Thai Set
closed down 0.4%.
USD/TWD traded a 32.401-519 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.485. The Taiex
closed down 0.1%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.3231 sharply lower than the previous
6.3406 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3226-6.3429 range; last at 6.3429. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.3419; range 6.3218-6.3436. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.4960-6.5000. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.2%. The property sub
sector closed up 0.1%.
USD/INR traded a 64.85-65.19 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 65.19. The Sensex
closed down 0.2%.
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13880 13895 13810 13860-13920 USD/JPY 120.07 119.55 119.74
INR 65.43 65.53 65.42 65.44-46 EUR/USD 1.1411 1.1344 1.1378
KRW 1151.5 1153.5 1149 1150.5-51.5 EUR/JPY 136.59 136.04 136.23
MYR 4.1825 4.2100 4.1800 4.2130-80 GBP/USD 1.5388 1.5201 1.5245
PHP 46.13 46.16 46.07 46.17-21 USD/CAD 1.3080 1.2957 1.3039
TWD 32.46 32.52 32.425 32.49-51 AUD/USD 0.7363 0.7243 0.7244
CNY 1-mth 6.3600 6.3550 6.3570-00 NZD/USD 0.6716 0.6620 0.6641
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4380-20 USD/SGD 1.4042 1.3985 1.4025
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5000-40 USD/THB 35.69 35.36 35.65
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17082 -50 -0.29 10-year 2.045% 2.09%
S&P 500 2004 -14 -0.68 2-year 0.62% 0.64%
NASDAQ 4797 -42 -0.86 30-year 2.885% 2.92%
FTSE 6342 -29 -0.46 Spot Gold($) 1167.90 1163.80
DAX 10033 -87 -0.86 Nymex 46.57 47.44
Nikkei 18235 -204 -1.11 Brent 49.20 50.26
