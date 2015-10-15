SYDNEY, Oct 15(IFR) - Market briefs  Dollar, UST yields fall as weak U.S., Chinese data cloud Fed rate hike outlook  GBP sees biggest gain in 5 months after UK jobs boost, despite weak earnings  U.S. retail sales barely rise, hit by lower gasoline receipts, auto purch rise  U.S. business inventories unchanged for second straight month, sales fall  Beige Book suggests more uneven growth in Aug-Oct (NY Fed)  UK jobless rate hits 7-yr low, Pay growth not as strong as expected, GBP rises Macro themes in play * Dollar down hard on Retail Sales, PPI miss; markets conclude Tarullo, Brainard views make for high bar on '15 Fed rate hike consensus; STIR futures new highs * USD lowest close vs EUR, JPY since August; GBP outperforms despite wages miss * Commodity/EM FX up but conflicted, wary of broader risk selloff; Gold cruises through 200-dma * Stocks down as markets doubt ECB, BOJ bull market rescue Overnight currency summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ teams EUR/USD  Sharp lift to 1.1427 in Europe, choppy slide sees near 1.1405 into NY  Dips to 1.1392 early but buyers emerge &pair bounces toward open level  US ret sales & PPI miss see DE_US spread tighten, Fed hike chances lessen  EUR/USD nears 1.1450 then chops around 1.1410/48 until late in the day  Fed's beige book gives no fodder for USD bulls, broad USD sales ensue  Stops above Sep high run and pair probes 1.1480/00 area late in the day  US CPI and jobless claims the big data risks tomorrow USD/JPY  Weak China CPI & US Retail Sales are shaking USD/JPY dn out of its range  Now threatening the lowest close since the Aug 24 collapse day's 118.41  US data & Beige Book reinforce the notion the Fed can't hike this year  Sub 119 close to chase off spec dip buyers; RM & BOJ needed to fill void  Kuroda's been against QQE3, but odds of ease at Oct 30 meet are improving  Sep low at 118.60 & weekly Cloud top at 118.70 next week are next props  61.8% of the late Aug rebound & the Aug 25 low at 118.29/25 after that  AUD/JPY rebounds by Cloud base & Tenkan  GBP/JPY back up by 50% Fibo & Kijun at 184.36  Japan IP and CU out Thursday GBP/USD  Cable soared to 1.5372 from a post-UK earnings miss low of 1.5285  Influenced by UK ILO jobless rate fall & employment rate rise to 73.6%  Higher after recent res by daily kijun (1.5383) breached on weak US PPI/RS  US liftoff seen delayed to Q1'16 near exp'd UK liftoff, AB/SAB adds to bid  EUR/GBP falls fm 0.7477 hi after UK earnings, ends NY session lows 0.7415 USD/CHF  Risk-off flow sank USD/CHF after weak China CPI & US Retail Sales  Swiss ZEW improved to 18.3 from 9.7; German ZEW missed on Tues  USD/CHF broke the Sep low & 200-DMA c0.9527, triggering sell stops  Little support between today's sub 0.9500 low and the Aug low at 0.9260  EUR/CHF back at lower end of dull 3-week range; Cloud top 1.0852 on Thurs USD/CAD  CAD up on broad USD beating but still wary of wobbly risk climate  US STIR re-pricing lower the big news  US-Can rate diff narrows sharply; last time 2yr spreads here USDCAD 1.26  Oil steady, quiet; not a factor AUD/USD  Lift from Asia's low persists in Europe's morning, near 0.7245 in early NY  Bought aggressively early after US sale & PPI data are below f/c  0.7290 pierced but gains fade as risk sours & JPY strengthens  AUD/JPY sinks from 87.00 to sub-86.30 while USD broadly offered  AUD/USD buffeted by those factors and lingers near 0.7270 for most of NY  Oz Sep jobs due, if solid recent AUD/USD lift likely resumes, 0.74-75 eyed NZD/USD * Sharp spike up in Europe's morning as shorts hit exit button * NY opens near 0.6725, bull pressure early on US retail sales & PPI miss * Pair lifts above 0.6790, pulls back & linger near 0.6770 for most of session * Late day broad based USD dive sees pair set a new s-t trend high * NZ Sep PMI & OZ Sep jobs data the risks in Asia * Bullish outside candle, rising RSIs favor bulls; 0.6810/15 is key s-t res * A break & hold above suggests a bigger short squeeze is due LATAM  USD/MXN shrugged off early CN-related weakness moved off highs by 16.6630  Weak US PPI/RS lifts USTs, 10-yr yield blw 2%, US liftoff now seen Q1 '16  USD/BRL reverses gains on weak US data, Fed delay buys Brazil time  Levy says measures to adjust finances yielded results, Weak CCY helps  USD/CLP ends NY 681; copper rallies 1.36% despite spate of weak China data  Chile MPC Thursday, traders tipped to 25bp hike Fed lift-off likely to wait until 2016 as splits emerge The somewhat surprising speeches from Fed Govs Brainard and Tarullo this week revealed not just resistance to lift-off happening this year, but also a push-back against the more traditional Phillips Curve view of the world. That suggests that lift-off will almost certainly be a 2016 affair unless Yellen & Fischer really want to force a decision that could involve a handful of dissents. In essence, Brainard argues that the US economy faces many risks and a stronger labour market feeding into inflation (NAIRU being surpassed) is far from certain near-term. That goes against the argument Yellen has used, even just 3 weeks ago, to say the Fed should start the process of raising rates later this year. While the debate is a healthy one -- the disconnect between the labour market, wages and inflation is fairly clear in the US, while lowflation permeates much of the world -- it also adds to the confusion on the Fed policy outlook. Brainard speech 1.usa.gov/1Gd9gZL ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ complex set to open Thursday sharply lower after a poor night for USD * What started last week stepped up a notch o/n as players dump USD across board * Market is now re-pricing for a March 2016 US rate lift-off * JPY and EUR strength weighed on stocks due to the high correlation * Weak USD move is only early stages - cld see couple of months of AXJ strength Asia session USD/AXJ complex closes USD/KRW traded an 1145.4-1155 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1146.8. The Kospi closed down 0.47%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3855-1.4055 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3874. Straits Times closed down 0.0%. USD/MYR Malaysian markets closed Wednesday for a public holiday. USD/IDR Indonesian markets closed Wednesday for a public holiday. USD/PHP traded a 45.97-46.19 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 46.00. The PSE index closed down 1.25%. USD/THB traded a 35.395-67 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 35.49. Thai Set closed down 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 32.456-619 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.48. The Taiex closed down 0.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.3408 sharply higher than the previous 6.3231 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3425-6.3482 range; last at 6.3477. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3511; range 6.3410-6.3532. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5040-6.5070. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.95%. The property sub sector closed down 1.15%. USD/INR traded a 65.00-65.18 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 65.05. The Sensex closed down 0.25%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13825 13800 13700 13650-13670 USD/JPY 119.80 118.61 118.86 INR 65.36 65.52 65.08 65.07-12 EUR/USD 1.1489 1.1377 1.1474 KRW 1146.5 1148.5 1137 1138.5-39.5 EUR/JPY 136.63 136.16 136.34 MYR 4.1880 4.2140 4.1525 4.1470-20 GBP/USD 1.5495 1.5250 1.5478 PHP 46.06 46.04 45.95 45.93-96 USD/CAD 1.3040 1.2912 1.2937 TWD 32.47 32.50 32.26 32.30-32 AUD/USD 0.7318 0.7199 0.7301 CNY 1-mth 6.3650 6.3610 6.3580-10 NZD/USD 0.6813 0.6619 0.6788 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4380-30 USD/SGD 1.4055 1.3767 1.3788 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.4960-10 USD/THB 35.67 35.25 35.275 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16925 -157 -0.92 10-year 1.975% 2.045% S&P 500 1994 -9 -0.47 2-year 0.55% 0.62% NASDAQ 4783 -14 -0.28 30-year 2.835% 2.885% FTSE 6270 -72 -1.14 Spot Gold($) 1186.70 1167.90 DAX 9916 -117 -1.16 Nymex 46.21 46.57 Nikkei 17891 -344 -1.89 Brent 48.98 49.20 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)