- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
SYDNEY, Oct 15(IFR) - Market briefs Dollar, UST yields fall as weak U.S., Chinese data cloud Fed rate hike outlook GBP sees biggest gain in 5 months after UK jobs boost, despite weak earnings U.S. retail sales barely rise, hit by lower gasoline receipts, auto purch rise U.S. business inventories unchanged for second straight month, sales fall Beige Book suggests more uneven growth in Aug-Oct (NY Fed) UK jobless rate hits 7-yr low, Pay growth not as strong as expected, GBP rises Macro themes in play * Dollar down hard on Retail Sales, PPI miss; markets conclude Tarullo, Brainard views make for high bar on '15 Fed rate hike consensus; STIR futures new highs * USD lowest close vs EUR, JPY since August; GBP outperforms despite wages miss * Commodity/EM FX up but conflicted, wary of broader risk selloff; Gold cruises through 200-dma * Stocks down as markets doubt ECB, BOJ bull market rescue Overnight currency summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ teams EUR/USD Sharp lift to 1.1427 in Europe, choppy slide sees near 1.1405 into NY Dips to 1.1392 early but buyers emerge &pair bounces toward open level US ret sales & PPI miss see DE_US spread tighten, Fed hike chances lessen EUR/USD nears 1.1450 then chops around 1.1410/48 until late in the day Fed's beige book gives no fodder for USD bulls, broad USD sales ensue Stops above Sep high run and pair probes 1.1480/00 area late in the day US CPI and jobless claims the big data risks tomorrow USD/JPY Weak China CPI & US Retail Sales are shaking USD/JPY dn out of its range Now threatening the lowest close since the Aug 24 collapse day's 118.41 US data & Beige Book reinforce the notion the Fed can't hike this year Sub 119 close to chase off spec dip buyers; RM & BOJ needed to fill void Kuroda's been against QQE3, but odds of ease at Oct 30 meet are improving Sep low at 118.60 & weekly Cloud top at 118.70 next week are next props 61.8% of the late Aug rebound & the Aug 25 low at 118.29/25 after that AUD/JPY rebounds by Cloud base & Tenkan GBP/JPY back up by 50% Fibo & Kijun at 184.36 Japan IP and CU out Thursday GBP/USD Cable soared to 1.5372 from a post-UK earnings miss low of 1.5285 Influenced by UK ILO jobless rate fall & employment rate rise to 73.6% Higher after recent res by daily kijun (1.5383) breached on weak US PPI/RS US liftoff seen delayed to Q1'16 near exp'd UK liftoff, AB/SAB adds to bid EUR/GBP falls fm 0.7477 hi after UK earnings, ends NY session lows 0.7415 USD/CHF Risk-off flow sank USD/CHF after weak China CPI & US Retail Sales Swiss ZEW improved to 18.3 from 9.7; German ZEW missed on Tues USD/CHF broke the Sep low & 200-DMA c0.9527, triggering sell stops Little support between today's sub 0.9500 low and the Aug low at 0.9260 EUR/CHF back at lower end of dull 3-week range; Cloud top 1.0852 on Thurs USD/CAD CAD up on broad USD beating but still wary of wobbly risk climate US STIR re-pricing lower the big news US-Can rate diff narrows sharply; last time 2yr spreads here USDCAD 1.26 Oil steady, quiet; not a factor AUD/USD Lift from Asia's low persists in Europe's morning, near 0.7245 in early NY Bought aggressively early after US sale & PPI data are below f/c 0.7290 pierced but gains fade as risk sours & JPY strengthens AUD/JPY sinks from 87.00 to sub-86.30 while USD broadly offered AUD/USD buffeted by those factors and lingers near 0.7270 for most of NY Oz Sep jobs due, if solid recent AUD/USD lift likely resumes, 0.74-75 eyed NZD/USD * Sharp spike up in Europe's morning as shorts hit exit button * NY opens near 0.6725, bull pressure early on US retail sales & PPI miss * Pair lifts above 0.6790, pulls back & linger near 0.6770 for most of session * Late day broad based USD dive sees pair set a new s-t trend high * NZ Sep PMI & OZ Sep jobs data the risks in Asia * Bullish outside candle, rising RSIs favor bulls; 0.6810/15 is key s-t res * A break & hold above suggests a bigger short squeeze is due LATAM USD/MXN shrugged off early CN-related weakness moved off highs by 16.6630 Weak US PPI/RS lifts USTs, 10-yr yield blw 2%, US liftoff now seen Q1 '16 USD/BRL reverses gains on weak US data, Fed delay buys Brazil time Levy says measures to adjust finances yielded results, Weak CCY helps USD/CLP ends NY 681; copper rallies 1.36% despite spate of weak China data Chile MPC Thursday, traders tipped to 25bp hike Fed lift-off likely to wait until 2016 as splits emerge The somewhat surprising speeches from Fed Govs Brainard and Tarullo this week revealed not just resistance to lift-off happening this year, but also a push-back against the more traditional Phillips Curve view of the world. That suggests that lift-off will almost certainly be a 2016 affair unless Yellen & Fischer really want to force a decision that could involve a handful of dissents. In essence, Brainard argues that the US economy faces many risks and a stronger labour market feeding into inflation (NAIRU being surpassed) is far from certain near-term. That goes against the argument Yellen has used, even just 3 weeks ago, to say the Fed should start the process of raising rates later this year. While the debate is a healthy one -- the disconnect between the labour market, wages and inflation is fairly clear in the US, while lowflation permeates much of the world -- it also adds to the confusion on the Fed policy outlook. Brainard speech 1.usa.gov/1Gd9gZL ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ complex set to open Thursday sharply lower after a poor night for USD * What started last week stepped up a notch o/n as players dump USD across board * Market is now re-pricing for a March 2016 US rate lift-off * JPY and EUR strength weighed on stocks due to the high correlation * Weak USD move is only early stages - cld see couple of months of AXJ strength Asia session USD/AXJ complex closes USD/KRW traded an 1145.4-1155 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1146.8. The Kospi closed down 0.47%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3855-1.4055 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3874. Straits Times closed down 0.0%. USD/MYR Malaysian markets closed Wednesday for a public holiday. USD/IDR Indonesian markets closed Wednesday for a public holiday. USD/PHP traded a 45.97-46.19 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 46.00. The PSE index closed down 1.25%. USD/THB traded a 35.395-67 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 35.49. Thai Set closed down 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 32.456-619 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.48. The Taiex closed down 0.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.3408 sharply higher than the previous 6.3231 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3425-6.3482 range; last at 6.3477. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3511; range 6.3410-6.3532. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5040-6.5070. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.95%. The property sub sector closed down 1.15%. USD/INR traded a 65.00-65.18 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 65.05. The Sensex closed down 0.25%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13825 13800 13700 13650-13670 USD/JPY 119.80 118.61 118.86 INR 65.36 65.52 65.08 65.07-12 EUR/USD 1.1489 1.1377 1.1474 KRW 1146.5 1148.5 1137 1138.5-39.5 EUR/JPY 136.63 136.16 136.34 MYR 4.1880 4.2140 4.1525 4.1470-20 GBP/USD 1.5495 1.5250 1.5478 PHP 46.06 46.04 45.95 45.93-96 USD/CAD 1.3040 1.2912 1.2937 TWD 32.47 32.50 32.26 32.30-32 AUD/USD 0.7318 0.7199 0.7301 CNY 1-mth 6.3650 6.3610 6.3580-10 NZD/USD 0.6813 0.6619 0.6788 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4380-30 USD/SGD 1.4055 1.3767 1.3788 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.4960-10 USD/THB 35.67 35.25 35.275 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16925 -157 -0.92 10-year 1.975% 2.045% S&P 500 1994 -9 -0.47 2-year 0.55% 0.62% NASDAQ 4783 -14 -0.28 30-year 2.835% 2.885% FTSE 6270 -72 -1.14 Spot Gold($) 1186.70 1167.90 DAX 9916 -117 -1.16 Nymex 46.21 46.57 Nikkei 17891 -344 -1.89 Brent 48.98 49.20 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)
