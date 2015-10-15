SYDNEY, Oct 16(IFR) - Market briefs  U.S. jobless claims revisit 42-year lows, claims fell 7k to SA 255k  U.S. CPI falls 0.2% on cheaper gasoline, but core +0.2%; US real avg weekly earnings -0.2 v +0.4 prev  Yields rise after U.S. data supports view of earlier Fed rate hike  Fed's Dudley downplays divisions at Fed, says policymakers on same page  Fed's Dudley would favor Dec. hike if econ meets his f/c, says recent econ news suggest econ slowing; confident tightening job market to lead to inflation  Treasury's Lew says U.S. will hit debt ceiling no later than Nov. 3  Fitch cuts Brazil rating to 'BBB-", says investment grade at risk  China's Premier Li says economy remains within reasonable range - state TV  Nowotny easing talk nudges euro lower - RTRS Macro themes in play  EUR the big loser o/n after EUR/USD failed to clear 1.15 & on ECB jawboning; USD made a fleeting, half-hearted comeback after CPI & Claims revived some Fed tightening fear, though not much - Philly soft  Dudley confirmed Fed's in the same data-dependent quagmire as the markets; was enough to lift stocks and risk, with EM/resource ccys doing well; even BRL after Fitch's move toward a junk rating  Tsy yields rebound from recent hard fall; stocks up; oil flat Overnight currency summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ teams EUR/USD  Pressured in Europe's morning after new high set, Nowotny comments weigh  Slide sees pair near 1.1445 ahead of key US CPI & claims data  CPI above f/c & claims well below estimates, USD & UST yields rally  DE-US spread widen & EUR/USD dives further, sharp drop sees 1.1363 low  USD gives back some gains; test hourly res near 1.1420/30 but can't clear it  Slide ensues, near 1.1380 late, daily techs a warning for bulls  EZ Sep CPI, US Sep IP & Oct U. of Mich the data risks tomorrow EUR/USD  Pressured in Europe's morning after new high set, Nowotny comments weigh  Slide sees pair near 1.1445 ahead of key US CPI & claims data  CPI above f/c & claims well below estimates, USD & UST yields rally  DE-US spread widen & EUR/USD dives further, sharp drop sees 1.1363 low  USD gives back some gains; test hourly res near 1.1420/30 but can't clear it  Slide ensues, near 1.1380 late, daily techs a warning for bulls  EZ Sep CPI, US Sep IP & Oct U. of Mich the data risks tomorrow USD/JPY  Large 118 barrier finally stopped the USD/JPY rot w help from good US data  Claims & CPI data were robust enough to revive some Fed hike fear  Dudley affirmed heightening data dependency; to tighten if expectations met  Rebound fm 118.07 low runs into offers in 118.70s; 55-WMA key at 119.44  Importers, Insurers, pensions & FDI flows are USD/JPY supportive  But the pair's heavy w/o BOJ QQE3 and/or the Fed finally tightening  EUR/JPY's plunge held above the 61.8% at 134.69  Commodity crosses up on better risk appetite  Weekly Investment flows in & out of Japan are due tonight GBP/USD  Offers above 1.5500 capped European AM gains after fresh USD selling  USD rally after US claims/CPI beat shortlived as polls see UK hike in Q1 '16  Real wkly earnings miss, Dudley cites strong USD & inventories for econ woes  More offers touted 1.5525-30. 1.5527 Sept 22 hi, upper 21-d Bolli 1.5590 caps  EUR/GBP dropped to 0.7377 on dovish Nowotny steer, lower still after Dudley  Nowotny says new measures needed to boost inflation  ECB monetary policy meeting next week. 0.7423 = early Europe high USD/CHF  Wed's USD/CHF plunge below the Sep low & 200-DMA saw ltd follow-thru  Claims, CPI data were robust enough to shake of some steady-Fed fears  61.8% of the rebound fm Aug's low at 0.9482 pierced, but not closed below  Dudley affirms heightening data dependency; IP, CU & UofM out Friday  EUR/CHF tumbled to 1.0820, a tick above the up TL off Jun-Jul lows  ECB jawboning read as easing bias & 1.15 capping EUR/USD were factors USD/CAD  Pressured in Europe's morning on broad USD weakness & commodity lifts  Just above 1.2880 into NY open, bull pressure applied in early NY  Above f/c CPI & better claims data reverse USD bear pressure  USD/CAD spikes near 1.2950 & daily cloud base but gains fade  USD bid fades & commodities rally, pair slips back below 100-DMA  Slide extends, 7/29 low & 38.2 Fib of May-Sep lift pierced, near 1.2835 late  Tech lean bearish, RSI biased down & pair closes below the cloud & 100-DMA AUD/USD  Bull pressure in Europe sees near 0.7365; pulls back near 0.7345 into NY  US data is upbeat, USD 7 UST yields rally, pair sees sharp dive to 0.7266 low  Losses erode as USD bears emerge and commodities rebound  Pair holds just below day's low late in the day  Techs lean bullish, RSIs biased up & pair holds above cloud & 10-DMA NZD/USD  Bulls run persists in Europe, stop run above 0.6850 sees 0.6900 neared  Pullback into NY open has pair near 0.6875, dip extends in early NY  US data sends pair sharply lower to hourly support near 0.6805/15  Dip gets bought and pair lingers in 0.6855/75 range for rest of NY  Techs bullish, RSIs biased up, run to 0.7025/35 res & 200-DMA likely  NZ Q3 CPI the risk in Asia, if weak recent rally is in danger LATAM  USD/MXN offered as Fed liftoff outlook pushed out, despite claims/CPI beat  Move below daily cloud base puts bears in control  USD/MXN ending NY by 16.3400 near session low 16.3260  USD/BRL moved to session high by 3.8750 after Fitch cut Brazil rating to 'BBB-* Dudley comments on weak economy, pushed USD near flat into NY close  USD/CLP end NY by low 674, copper rallied, waits for BCCh on rates no chg exp Broad-based USD weakness on Fed lift-off delay The broad-based USD slide has continued with EUR/USD coming close to breaking 1.15 today, though ECB's Nowotny & US jobless claims have knocked it lower. While CAD has lagged (3.2% gains), commodity currencies of NZD (7.1%), NOK (5.6%) and AUD (4.4%) have led the way on majors. Given the bottoming out of oil/commodity prices, the gains on commodity-related currencies in G10 space is understandable. USD move has fundamental backing via Fed lift-off expectations being pushed into 2016. Even 2016 is proving uncertain as the Fed openly debates the merits of pre-emptive tightening based on the Phillips curve. Lift-off odds at the March FOMC meeting are seen as 50/50 - a far cry from a few months ago when the Dec FOMC was seen as 50/50. The USD bull trend will re-establish itself but only after the pain trade has run its course with the risk that more USD longs are forced to cut/trim their positions first. Full comment ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ ends slightly mixed in NY from the Asian session close * Major pairs cop a buffering as big flows cause air pockets in prices * Dovish ECB saw the single ccy retract sharply from near 1.15 to 1.1463 * Solid US data pared wholesale dumping of the USD but no confidence in '15 hike * Commodity ccy's and EM out performed on day - no surprise given positioning Asia session USD/AXJ complex closes USD/KRW traded an 1129.9-1139.2 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1130.2. The Kospi closed up 1.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3727-1.3829 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3761. Straits Times closed up 1.05%. USD/MYR traded a 4.1015-4.1350 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 4.1160. The KLSE index closed up 0.1%. USD/IDR traded a 13250-13470 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13470. The IDX composite index closed up 0.5%. USD/PHP traded a 45.73-87 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.85. The PSE index closed up 1.7%. USD/THB traded a 35.15-27 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 35.19. Thai Set closed up 1.4%. USD/TWD traded a 32.217-409 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.22. The Taiex closed up 0.9%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.3402 slightly lower than the previous 6.3408 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3406-6.3479 range; last at 6.3460. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3469; range 6.3390-6.3480. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.4990-6.5030. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.3%. The property sub sector closed up 2.1%. USD/INR traded a 64.715-875 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 64.82. The Sensex closed up 0.85%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13585 13630 13590 13610-13640 USD/JPY 119.17 118.06 118.90 INR 65.05 65.07 65.00 65.04-06 EUR/USD 1.1495 1.1363 1.1393 KRW 1123.5 1126.4 1122.5 1124.5-25.5 EUR/JPY 136.73 134.80 135.25 MYR 4.1130 4.1410 4.1100 4.1030-70 GBP/USD 1.5508 1.5415 1.5435 PHP 45.87 45.91 45.85 45.88-93 USD/CAD 1.2948 1.2832 1.2864 TWD 32.05 32.03 31.86 31.84-87 AUD/USD 0.7363 0.7266 0.7325 CNY 1-mth 6.3620 6.3580 6.3600-30 NZD/USD 0.6897 0.6788 0.6850 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.4350 6.4340-80 USD/SGD 1.3829 1.3727 1.3773 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.4940-80 USD/THB 35.27 35.14 35.19 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17142 +217 +1.28 10-year 2.02% 1.975% S&P 500 2024 +30 +1.49 2-year 0.60% 0.55% NASDAQ 4870 +87 +1.82 30-year 2.865% 2.835% FTSE 6339 +69 +1.11 Spot Gold($) 1182.80 1186.70 DAX 10065 +149 +1.50 Nymex 46.90 46.21 Nikkei 18097 +206 +1.15 Brent 48.70 48.98 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)