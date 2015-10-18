SYDNEY, Oct 19(IFR) - North America news and data * U.S. consumer sentiment rebounds; industrial output weak (-0.2% vs 0.1% dip in Aug - RTRS * U Mich Oct consumer sentiment index 92.1 versus final Sept 87.2 - RTRS * Stocks, USD rise after data; oil up in choppy trade; S&P puts in third wk of gains, EUR lwr on more stimulus - RTRS * Gold slips from 3-1/2 month high, but set for weekly gain - RTRS * Bank of England's Forbes sees UK rate hike sooner rather than later - RTRS * Canadian factory sales fall less than expected in Aug - RTRS China's Premier Li says achieving growth of around 7 pct "not easy" - Reuters China's Premier Li Keqiang said that with the global economic recovery losing steam, achieving domestic growth of around 7% is "not easy", according to a transcript of his remarks posted on the website of the State Council, China's cabinet. The full text of his comments weren't all that gloomy, as Premier Li said there was reason for optimism due to continued strength in the labour market and services sector. Li said on the website posted Saturday: "As long as employment remains adequate, the people's income grows, and the environment continuously improves, GDP a little higher or lower than 7% is acceptable." China releases GDP for the third quarter on Monday and will likely set the tone for all risk assets for the week. Some China-watcher reports suggest that China authorities would accept a dip in the GDP to as low as 6.5% - but the market will likely be less tolerant and sell risk on a result lower than 6.7%. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com BAML flow data - Fed delay sees first EM equity inflows in 3 months * Bank of America flow data using EPFR showed EM equity inflows for first time in 3 months * EM equity funds saw inflows of $700 MLN and EM bond funds had inflows of $400 MLN * Delay of Fed rate hike expectations and weak USD helped support "risk" assets * Global equity funds had received $2.6 BLN, the first inflow in four weeks * Bond inflows hit $3.8 BLN - the largest in 12 weeks * Chinese equity fund inflows hit a 14-week high, according to EPFR The week ahead - China data, Canada and ECB in focus Key China data Asia will be the centre of the financial market universe when China releases Q3 GDP and key monthly data Monday morning Asia time. The focus will be on the GDP - with the consensus for a fall from 7.0% to 6.8%. It needs to be a "Goldilocks" result - as a reading of 7.0% or higher would result is a high degree of skepticism towards the credibility of the data while a reading below 6.6% would heighten fears the Chinese economy will suffer through a hard landing (more in "Wrap-up"). The market will also pay close attention to September readings for Industrial Production where plus 6.0% Y/Y is expected and Retail Sales which is expected to come in at 10.8% Y/Y. Canada in focus Canadians will vote in a general election on Monday and the result is far from clear. There is a good chance there will be a "hung Parliament" which could undermine CAD sentiment at a time when the economy is suffering due to the steep fall in commodities - crude oil in particular. The Bank of Canada meets on Wednesday and while no change is expected - the statement and comments from BOC Governor Poloz will be carefully monitored by the market. ECB meets Thursday as growth and deflation concerns persist The ECB meets Thursday and the market isn't expecting the ECB to take further action at this meeting. The focus will be squarely on the ECB President Draghi press conference - to see if the ECB stands ready to increase its QE program. The market is expecting Draghi to strike a dovish tone due to the faltering global economy, inflation headwinds and relatively strong Euro. Key data in the week ahead It will be a quiet week for US data - with housing numbers dominating the calendar. The NAHB Housing Price Index is out Monday followed by Building Permits and Housing Starts on Tuesday. On Thursday Existing Home Sales and the Monthly Home Price will be released. Data from the Euro zone includes flash EZ Consumer Confidence on Thursday and flash EZ PMI on Friday. In the UK the highlight will be Thursday's Retail Sales. Japan Trade data will be released on Tuesday while there isn't any key data out of Australia and New Zealand. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY Oct09 Oct016 %Change NZD 0.6702 0.6805 1.54% CHF 0.9620 0.9539 0.84% GBP 1.5309 1.5436 0.83% JPY 120.25 119.40 0.71% CAD 1.2942 1.2906 0.28% EUR 1.1359 1.1345 -0.12% AUD 0.7337 0.7264 -0.99% Comment Despite some volatility and spurts of broad USD selling - the major USD-parings didn't move very much on an open/close basis last week. AUD/NZD weakness was the standout trade last week - falling over 2.5% due to a hawkish shift in RBNZ expectations following comments from the RBNZ's Wheeler and a dovish shift in RBA expectations after Westpac raised its variable home loan rate 20 BPs. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Themes for Friday's trading . * The main theme across markets on Friday was consolidation and position adjustments ahead of key China data on Monday and the ECB meeting in Thursday. * Sentiment towards equities remained buoyant with Wall Street closing a choppy session around 0.45% higher - following modest gains in Europe. * The Dow rose 74.22 points, or 0.43% to 17,215.97, the S&P gained 9.25 points, or 0.46%, to 2,033.11, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 16.59 points, or 0.34 %, to 4,886.69. * The S&P gained 0.90% for the week - the third straight week of gains - longest winning streak since May. The Dow gained 0.8% for the week while the Nasdaq rose 1.2%. * There wasn't any reaction to the better than expected Univ of Mich consumer sentiment survey. Wall Street gains on Friday were helped by a rise in GE shares after better Q3 results. * The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.7%. For the week it was close to flat after a 4.4 % gain the preceding week. * Commodities were mixed - with NYMEX Crude gaining 1.9% after a fall in the rig count - while Lon Copper eased 0.44%; iron ore fell 1.13% and gold fell five bucks to 1,177. * The move lower in copper and gold was partly due to modest USD gains and partly due to nerves ahead of Monday's China GDP. * For the week NYMEX Crude fell 4.78%; London Copper edged 0.19% lower; iron ore slumped 5.23% while gold rose 1.77%. * The USD moved modestly against most currencies on Friday - as US Treasury yields firmed after the US data. * The USD/JPY moved as high as 119.67 after stops were triggered above 119.35. There were a few shorts taken when the USD/JPY broke below 118.50 on Thursday, but the calming equity markets and the move up in Treasury yields send the pairing back into familiar ranges. The USD/JPY closed at 119.40 - up 0.41% on the day. * EUR/USD longs pared back on Friday amid speculation the ECB will start talking down the EUR with threats of increasing QE efforts. The ECB gets its opportunity to do so on Thursday when the ECB meets to decide on policy. The EUR/USD traded as low as 1.1335 before closing at 1.1345 - down 0.43% on the day. * The AUD/USD was the worst performing currency on Friday, as nerves ahead of the China GDP release on Monday resulted in longs paring back. The AUD/USD closed down 0.83% at 0.7264. * EM assets held up well despite China nerves, higher USD and easing commodities. The iShares EM MSCI ETF only gained 0.08%, but it was the highest daily close since Aug 10. The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 0.60% * The 2-year Treasury yield edged up 1 BP to 0.60% while the 10-year Treasury yield also edged up 1 BP to 2.03%. Wrap up It should be a fairly quiet start Monday morning in Asia, as there wasn't any market moving news to react to. Proceeding should heat up significantly when China releases Q3 GDP along with September IP, Retail Sales and Urban Investment. GDP will be the main focus with virtually everyone looking for growth to slow from the 7.0% read in Q2. The consensus is for 6.8% and if it comes in at 7.0% or above there will be a lot of doubters as to the veracity of the data. The best case scenario for risk assets and risk currencies is for GDP to come in at consensus - plus or minus 0.1% - while at the same time the September reads for Retail Sales and IP come in at, or better than expectations. The worst case scenario for risk currencies/assets would be for GDP to come in closer to 6.5% with downside misses in both Retail Sales and/or IP. Weaker numbers would raise concerns that China is heading for a hard landing and China authorities are behind the curve in preventing that outcome. If the China data comes in close to expectations - it could result in decent rallies in AXJ equities/currencies, commodities and commodity currencies such as the AUD and NZD. Over the past three months in particular - investors have sold EM assets and commodities, as they priced in Fed tightening and the possibility of a China hard landing. Over the past two weeks - expectations of Fed tightening in 2015 have faded and if China fears can be put on the back-burner, a relief rally in the aforementioned risk assets and currencies would be highly likely. On the other hand - weaker than expected China data on Monday will encourage investors to either sell or stay out of those investments until there is comfort that the Chinese economy has bottomed and the deep problems associated with a China hard landing are under control. The CAD may temporarily miss out if there is a relief rally in commodities and commodity currencies due to the political uncertainty associated with the general election taking place in that country on Monday. Any selling related to the Canadian election is unlikely to last, as the robust democracy in Canada shouldn't be burdened - even if there is a "hung parliament". The attention later in the week will shift to the ECB meeting on Thursday. The combination of sluggish global growth, negative EZ inflation and a relatively strong EUR should lead to a dovish message from ECB President Draghi following the expected decision to remain on hold for now. The break above resistance at 1.1460 in the EUR/USD last week failed to see any follow-through and the pairing should struggle to regain 1.1400 ahead of the ECB event. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Equities S&P The S&P is trending higher - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages all pointing higher in a bullish formation. The break and close above the Sept 17 pullback high at 2,021 was bullish, but it needs to make a clear break above 2,060 to open up the possibility of another test of the 2,134 all-time high. The 61.8 fibo of the 2,134/1,867 move comes in and 2,032 and the 200-day MA comes in around 2,060. Support found at the 10-day MA around 2,010 and a break below could see upward momentum slow. . {Last 2,033.11} (ASX) The weak trend higher that started the previous week lacks momentum. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation, but the 5-day isn't pointing higher. Key resistance is found at the Aug 28 pullback higher at 5,305 and a close above that level should see the trend higher start to accelerate. Support is found at the 20-day MA at 5,130 and a break below that level would end the trend higher and possibly open up another test of the 4,900/4,950 level. {Last 5,268.21} Commodities Gold Gold is trending higher and the break above the 200-day MA at 1,176 was a bullish event. The next level of resistance is found at the June 18 high at 1,205. Support is found at the 100-day MA at 1,140 and a close below that level would suggest upward momentum is waning - with more range trading to follow. {Last 1,177} Iron Ore Iron ore has recommenced trending lower, as support at 53.30 gave way. Support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 44.10/58.50 move around 49.50. Key resistance is found at the 20-day MA at 55.05 and a break above would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 52.60} Lon Copper The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation, but they aren't all pointing higher. Support is found at the 20-day MA at 5,160 and a break below that level would suggest more range trading at the lower end of the price cycle. A break above daily highs just below 5,360 targets the triple top between 5.430/5,440. {Last 5,284.75} NYMEX Crude The trend higher in NYMEX Crude ended quickly - as the key 200-day MA proved to be formidable resistance. The 5-day MA has crossed below the 10-day MA - indicating choppy consolidation ahead. The 200-day MA comes in at 50.75 and a break above that reading is needed to establish any upward price momentum. A break below 43.00 would be bearish and target the Aug 24 trend low at 37.75. {Last 47.26} FX EUR/USD The EUR/USD started to trend higher last week and the break above the trend high at 1.1460 should have seen acceleration of the up-trend. Instead the price action deteriorated and the 5-day MA stopped pointing higher - indicating the trend higher that started a week ago has already lost momentum. Support is found at the ascending 10-day MA (1.1328 on Friday) and a break below 1.1320 targets the 61.8 fibo of the 1.1105/1.1495 move at 1.1254. Resistance has formed ahead of 1.1500 and a close above 1.1500 is needed to restore upward momentum for a test of year's high at 1.1715. {Last 1.1345} USD/JPY The USD/JPY started to trend lower when it broke below strong support at 1.1850 to a low at 118.06. The trend lower lost momentum late last week, but the signals remain bearish as long as the 20-day MA at 119.95 caps rallies. The top of the weekly cloud rises from 117.50 to 118.70 during the course of next week and should be viewed as key support. {Last 119.40} AUD/USD The upward momentum of the AUD/USD faded last week. The 5-day MA crossed below the 10-day MA - reflecting the loss of momentum and temporarily ending he trend higher. The AUD/USD needs to break above the Aug 11 trend high at 0.7440 to recapture upward momentum. Key support at the 20-day MA around 0.7150 with break below conforming trend higher has ended. {Last 0.7264} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Peter Whitley)