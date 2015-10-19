SYDNEY, Oct 20(IFR) - Market briefs * Fed's Williams sees rate rises appropriate in 'near future', close call whether to raise or not * Dollar gains ahead of ECB meeting, weak China GDP sees risk CCYs exited- RTRS * Shares sputter on Morgan Stanley results - RTRS * Brent crude drops nearly 3.5 pct, U.S. crude off 2.7 pct -RTRS * U.S. T-bill rates jump on debt ceiling worries -RTRS * ECB's SSM slightly raises capital demands for euro zone large banks - RTRS * ECB's Nouy says easy monetary policy is medicine for economy * Reuters Poll 19/20 traders said ECB won't take decision on QE programme this week Macro themes in play Commodities crushed after Chinese data; EM down hard as markets fear risk bounce ending after 3 weeks; stocks stall; doubts over efficacy of potential ECB/BOJ moves USD little changed vs majors except for CAD; parliamentary elections and lower oil put USDCAD back above 1.30 Better US Housing Market Index has no impact; short rate futures pinned at highs Looking ahead - Economic data (GMT) * No significant data Looking ahead - Events, other releases (GMT) * 03:00 AU RBA releases minutes of its October monetary policy meeting Currency summaries EUR/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning on stop runs, NY opens just off Europe's low * Relief bounce sees old supt near 1.1340 briefly breached but rally fades quickly * Broad based USD lift & equity rally off lows sees marginal new session low made * Bids into 1.1300 stall slide but bounce is limited, near 1.1325 late * Only second tier data tomorrow so choppy action likely ahead of ECB * Daily techs lean bearish as pair pierces the 10-DMA & RSI is biased down USD/JPY * Tight range to start USD/JPY's wk after near-f/c China data, little elsewhere * 200-HMA, 55-WMA, Fri's high & 10-DMA all in the 119.60-67 range now * NAHB beat & two Fed speakers had almost no impact * JP Dept Store Sales tonight 2nd-tier; Better Trade balance for Sep seen Wed * Dudley, on Tuesday, is likely to suggest a hike will wait until '16 * BOJ & FinMin giving no Oct 30 QQ3 hints thus far; J Inc want steady F/X * EUR/JPY soft but still above 61.8% Fibo at 134.79 * CAD/JPY the weakest of bigger commodity crosses; Oil & CRB down GBP/USD * Mooted offers at 1.5500-10 are helping to keep a lid on cable * GBP/USD 4th session probing near daily cloud top (1.5492) remains offered * 1.5508 was 3-wk high last wk, break abv eyes 1.5548 61.8% Fib of 1.582-1.5107 * EUR/GBP weighed down by expectations of dovish Draghi Thursday * 0.7305 (Sept 25 low) support. 0.7339 (Friday low) is now resistance * Carney speaks Wednesday, UK retail sales data Thursday USD/CHF * USD/CHF's rebound fm last wk's 61.8% Fibo test nears 0.9582 Cloud base * Oct 14 high & daily on-close pivot point is at 0.9585 * Day's range wholly above the 200-DMA & lower Bolli on broad USD strength * EUR/CHF again below the up TL fm Jun at 1.0832; but yet to close below it * CH domestic sight deposits fell w/e Oct 16 * Swiss Sep Trade is out Tues; expected to rise from 2.86bln surplus last USD/CAD * CAD hit hard as commodities hammered * Chinese data sends metals/energy/resources sectors down for 2nd day; EM underperforms * Parliamentary elections add uncertainty; results likely known between 9:30 & 10:00 pm eastern * Last week's hold at USDCAD 1.2830 important, matches March 2015 highs, sets up tech pivot point AUD/USD * NY opens just below day's 0.7307 high, bear pressure applied early * USD firms while copper & iron-ore see decent slides, 200-HMA cleared * Slide extends, trades near 0.7250, no bounce, lingers 0.7250/60 in afternoon * Daily techs suggest consolidation, monthly techs suggest higher levels due * RBA minutes the risk in Asia, a dovish tip could see key 0.7180/0.7200 supt tested NZD/USD Tight range in Europe & NY, pair basically holds 0.6785/0.6820, NY opens near top Bear pressure applied in NY as commodities were soft, sub-0.6800 trades Slide stalls, lingers near 0.6800, AUD/NZD 1.0720-1.0650 slip prevents more losses Techs lean bearish, double top Oct 15&16, daily RSI turns from o/b Fonterra milk auction the main risk Oct 20, if weak bear pressure likely LATAM * USD/MXN rallied off o/n lows by 16.36 after China Q3 GDP came in below Q2 * Commodities and equities moved lower as the global growth outlook adjusts lower * USD/MXN rallied to 16.54 just below 16.5599 Banxico intervention lvl * USD/BRL moved off Friday's FinMin Levy resignation highs by 3.95 ends NY 3.90 * Planning minister Barbosa sees inflation lower in '16, w/no decision on '15 fiscal target * USD/CLP ends NY near session highs by 680.50, weak copper (-1.54) weighed on CLP China consumption playing key role in growth China's GDP data should reassure that consumption is underpinning growth in the transition to a "new normal" less dependent on investment and exports. Consumption made up 58.4% of GDP in Jan-Sept period while capital formation accounted for 43.4% -- showing a transformation that is even bigger than many China skeptics suggest. And at 10.9% yr/yr retail sales were the strongest since Dec. The transition is bound to be a bumpy one, and the bears often forget that China's demand for raw materials has been weakening for four years already as part of the changes. Ongoing infrastructure investment, especially tied to the Silk Road initiatives in the West, and steady urbanization (60% of the population is expected to live in cities by 2020) remain important props as households play a greater role in slower, healthier growth. (Reporting by Peter Whitley)