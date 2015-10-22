SYDNEY, Oct 22(IFR) - Market briefs * Bank of Canada holds rates, but cuts 2016, 2017 growth forecasts, USDCAD rallies - RTRS * China's Xi: there will be no hard landing, Chinese econ has entered 'new normal' - RTRS * Citi cuts 2016 global economic growth forecast for 5th straight month - RTRS U.S. oil stockpiles jump for second week as imports climb - RTRS * Dollar gains vs emerging market currencies, Aussie, Kiwi on China/commodity woes - RTRS * U.S. debt prices rise on global-economy worries, eye Thurs ECB meet - RTRS * OPEC will keep oil output high, traders say; - RTRS * UK's Cameron says seals oil and gas deals worth over 12 bln pounds with China - RTRS * Brazil inflation nears 10 pct in year to mid-October, rate exp'd to remain steady - RTRS * Brazil opposition files new bid to impeach President Rousseff * Biden says he will not seek 2016 Democratic nomination - RTRS Macro themes in play Stocks, commodities drop; oil down hard as oversupply/under-demand still plagues market; Bank of Canada warns on 2016, 2017 prospects, rates fall on memories of last CAD downgrade (July) EUR, JPY steady as ECB, BOJ awaited; GBP slips but holds 200 hma CAD hammered on BOC outlook; AUD, MXN, BRL all follow CRB lower; WTI crude below 40 dma for first time in 5 weeks Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 1057.0b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 521.1b-prev Looking aead - events, other releases (GMT) * No significant eventsCurrency Summaries EUR/USD * Early European rally stalls near 200-HMA, pair slides & NY opens near 1.1360 * Sleepy action in NY as mkt awaits ECB, rallies limited to just above 1.1360 * Late day JPY strength send EUR/JPY near 135.95, takes EUR/USD lower as well * Pair near day's low late, holds below 10-DMA & long upper wick forms on day candle * Mkt looks to ECB for direction, if Draghi shocks with easier policy EUR to get hit * Sept low & rising wedge base on monthly chart are then in play USD/JPY * Trading was subdued in USD/JPY after a modest 10-tick 120 clearance * A lack of major US news left traders looking to EMs & commodities * Another huge US crude oil build hit risk a bit, lifting the JPY v CAD, etc * Lingering hope of an Oct 30 BOJ easing, Qual more than Quant, a JPY - * Cloud at 120.35-71 looms above USD/JPY for now * EUR/JPY's O/N rise to 136.39 was retraced after hourly TL & Channel capped * AUD/JPY was rejected by it's daily Cloud top at 87.28 * Weekly Investment flow data tonight after disappointing Trade data today GBP/USD * Cable moved to NY lows in by 1.5413 late in the session, Cloud top caps * Weak oil and position lightening ahead of Thurs ECB saw GBP long exit * Most expect ECB rates to remain steady and no further QE until Dec or Jan '16 * GBP/USD bounced off lows, ahead of 200-HMA sup 1.5405, ends NY 1.5430 * EUR/GBP bounces off daily pivot sup (0.7339 ends NY by 0.7355 * Recent rise likely precautionary as UK prepares to hike & ECB looks to increase QE USD/CHF * Big drop in CHF in Ldn morning seen to be SNB's handiwork * GBP/CHF's spike also seemed timed around UK budget data beat * Assuming SNB sold CHF, they likely spread it out well beyond EUR * EUR/CHF's pop stopped ahead of the 1.0904 Cloud top, then back to flat * USD/CHF's Cloud incursion held below 38.2% of 0.9842-0.9476 at 0.9616 * Cloud top, Kijun, 50% Fibo & 21-DMA are by 0.9659 * SNB welcomed tighter big bank TBTF regulations * ECB seen steady Thur, though an extension of the current QE is pending * A new easing threat would trigger an SNB response USD/CAD * BOC holds but news is in GDP downgrade for 2016, 2017 * Inherent in forecast is lack of optimism for commodity prices, oil slides * USD/CAD moves steadily higher from 1.3025, ends NY session near 1.3129 * Liberals plan CAD 10 bln ann deficits for 3 yrs, to invest in infrastructure to stimulate growth AUD/USD * Pair plunges in early Europe on China stock losses, weak commodities weigh also * NY opens just off Europe's low, pair initially lifts to old supt now res near 0.7240 * Commodity slide deepens & Bank of Cad dovish, AUD gets hit sharply * Pair hits 0.7202 low, dip bought & light profit taking kicks in as USD softens * Bounce is meager though & pair near 0.7225 late in the day * RBA's Edey speech in Sydney & NAB Q2 bus. confidence the risks in AsiaNZD/USD Weak China equities & Fitch action on Fonterra hit NZD in Europe's morning0.6700 briefly breached, bounce sees pair near 0.6735 at NY openFurther commodity weakness in NY sees slip toward 0.6715 but losses fadeHourly res near 0.6745 tested before pair settles near 0.6735 lateNo major data risk to impact pair in Asia, daily techs lean bearish stillTest of 0.6620 area likely, monthly charts suggest rally resumes eventually LATAMLatAm hamstrung by weak global growth outlook & falling commoditiesUSD/MXN rose to 16.71 after BOC held rate steady but reduced 16/17 growth f/cMex retail sales rose for 5th cons month lifting the peso to 16.65 by NY closeUSD/CLP rose on poor China/commodity outlook; ends NY 693.50, copper -0.34%USD/BRL ends NY by 3.9450, rising inflation & political drama weigh on BRLMarket focus on ECB decision Thurs, some brace for surprise Macro investors paying attention to BOC The Bank of Canada is enjoying more street cred with traders than at any time in recent memory. All year, commodity weakness had been a theme but it wasn't until the BOC's July rate cut and Q2 downgrade (following a negative Q1) that markets fully appreciated its impact beyond EM. It could just be a coincidence but shortly thereafter bond yields fell sharply and kicked off the long march in the STIR markets of lengthening the odds on a possible 2015 Fed rate hike. Memories are still fresh from that move so when the BOC today lowered it's sights yet again for 2016 and 2017, investors paid attention. With Canada's status as a global macro 'canary in a coal mine' and with USDCAD pressing above 1.31 it suggests that the October risk rally is indeed a bounce and not a turn. More here: (Reporting by Peter Whitley)