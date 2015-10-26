SYDNEY, Oct 26(IFR) - Market briefs * China's central bank cuts rates for 6th time since Nov, say mon policy remains prudent - RTRS * PBoC cuts 1-yr lending rate 25bp, 1-yr depo rate by 25bp, RRR by 50bp, * Markit Oct Mfg PMI 54 v 52.8 Rtrs f/c, highest since May, new orders highest since March * Canada annual inflation in Sept falls to 1.0 pct , lower fuel prices the culprit CAD to 3-wk low- RTRS * Oil down as dollar offsets China move; heavy U.S. crude stockpile build weighs on WTI U.S. oil rig count down one, smallest drop in eight weeks * Global stocks soar on surprise China rate cut - RTRS * IMF reps told China that yuan likely to join fund's basket of reserve currencies soon - BBG Macro themes in play Stocks soar after China cuts rates; dollar strong esp against EUR, JPY Commodities fail; oil, copper down hard; a reaction to stronger USD or a warning that risk rally not sustainable? Don't know yet CAD hammered after CPI miss; AUD, CAD, MXN, oil, CRB all lower on week despite ECB, PBOC moves; little interest in high beta carry trade Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ Trade - Imports* Sep 4.77b-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade Balance* Sep f/c -800.0m, -1035.0m-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade Balance YY* Sep -3331.00b-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade - Exports* Sep 3.73b-prev Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) * No significant eventsCurrency Summaries EUR/USD Meager lift in Europe's morning, hourly res near 1.1140 stalls lift, bears emergeSales see near 1.1100 into NY open, bear pressure increases in early NYPost China cut sees small bounce, USD gets more benefit as risk lifts & JPY sinksEUR/USD runs stops sub-1.1070/75 as bears looking to sell rallies come to marketSteady pressure for rest of NY, 1.1000 barrier cleared, little bounce, near 1.1005 lateTechs bearish, 200-DMA caps & RSIs slide, rising wedge on monthly similar to 2014If wedge completes big losses likely, Fed the big risk to a bearish scenario USD/JPYVery bullish weekly close at hand above wkly Kijun, 200-DMA & Daily CloudMove aided by PBoC's easing after ECB's easing tip-off ThurUS data firm to finish the week, though Fed Fund not seeing early Fed hike121.79, 61.8% of Aug plunge, is next hurdle; 122 offers re DNT top121 clearance forced covering of short gamma trades, sped USD/JPY riseEUR/JPY fell toward Sep lows, but the PBOC ease raise BOJ cut hopesAbe govt & BOJ still hinting the BOJ won't ease next Friday GBP/USDEUR/GBP continues to reverse recent strength, after dovish DraghiChina rate cuts add to weak global outlook, cross below daily cloud @ 0.7178A close below the cloud eyes a move to 0.7152 sup, then 0.7027 Aug 18 lowGBP/USD lower in tandem with the euro, flirts w/200-DMA by 1.5333Close below 200-DMA eyes 50% Fib by 1.5309, then1.5250 Oct 14 lowDespite recent EUR slide, BP exp'd to dominate euro as BOE f/c to hike Q1 '16 USD/CHFUSD/CHF surged again on the ECB easing tip-off, with a 0.9800 high so farBroad re-risking into stocks and other assets also weighed on the francSep high at 0.9842 is the next hurdle and is by the upper 21-day BolliEUR/JPY held above a cluster of support in the lower 1.0700sExpect SNB easing action to offset expected ECB ease cushions the fall USD/CAD USDCAD whipsaws higher after CPI misses, highest close since Oct 1, clears 40 dmaChina rate cut fails to inspire commodities complex, oil, copper down hardBig stock rally, EUR, JPY weakness not generating much carry trade interest AUD/USD NY opens just above 200-HMA after Europe morning rise near 0.7290Early NY bear pressure immediately reversed on China rate cut, 0.7297 high setGains fade quickly as USD broadly bid & commodities slide from day's highsSharp drop sees support near 0.7200 tested, little bounce, just above day's low lateDaily techs take bearish lean, another long upper wick after a rejection near 0.7300Oz Q3 CPI a mid-week data risk for AUD, if soft AUD likely gets hitNZD/USD Hugs the 200-HMA for Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6785 Dips to 0.6750 early but buyers emerge and 0.6823 quickly hit EUR/NZD slide toward 1.6390 outweighs firm USD influence Gains fade though and pair slips, sits just above 200-HMA late Daily RSI rising again & pair above 10-DMA, recent rally might resume China Oct Caixin Mfg PMI due in Asia, prior was 47.2 LATAM * USD/MXN rose off early lows by 16.39 put in after China rate cuts * Pair rose as mkt sees China rate cut giving room for Fed to hike ltr in '15 * USD/MXN ends NY session just off session high by 16.57 * USD/CLP remained weak despite weak copper/oil (off near 1.5%), ends NY by 687 * USD/BRL ends NorAm by 3.89, FDI gains made up for C/A weakness * Levy focus on '16 budget as sliding tax revs weigh on the econ Baton passes from ECB to Fed/BoJ meetings As long as the eurozone front-end is rallying it is going to be difficult to call time on EUR/USD downside. We have seen 2-year Italian and Spanish bond yields below zero today and 1y1y EONIA down a further 2.5bps to -0.245%. But the baton will pass from the ECB to the Fed and BoJ meetings next week. The Oct 27-28 FOMC is not expected to change policy and there are only modest expectations that the BoJ will expand its QQE on Oct 30. But what both central banks say will provide important signals on the policy outlook with the Fed being much more significant given that the market has been unwilling to completely rule out the prospect of lift-off this year. Given that the ECB has greater scope to ease policy than the BoJ, there's still scope for the USD to strengthen more against the EUR than the JPY. Full comment also see (Reporting by Peter Whitley)