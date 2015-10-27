SYDNEY, Oct 27(IFR) - Market briefs * US new home sales drop (-11.5%) to near one-year low, lowest since Nov 2014 - RTRS * US T-bill rates fall on news of likely US debt deal, debt limit increase would extend until Mar'17-RTRS * Equity markets retreat after four-week run; Oil falls on supply glut concerns, Fed meeting ahead * Moody's: Failure to lift debt ceiling, though unlikely, wouldn't mean impending US Default - RTRS * Gold rises on dipping USD, uncertainty over Fed; USD dips after impact of China easing fades * Economists raise Brazil's 2016 inflation view to 6.22 pct ( BCB Poll) - RTRS * Reuters Poll: First Bank of England hike now not expected until Q2 2016 * Reuters Poll: RBNZ seen on hold at the Oct. 29 meeting, Dec easing expected Macro themes in play Markets mixed, choppy as Fed, BOJ awaited later in week: US rates softer, Fed seen without much new news to push for 2015 rate hike; US Sep New Home sales misses badly However, talk of US budget and debt ceiling deal in Congress may remove some political uncertainty for Fed EUR up on German IFO beat; French employment better; sell-side strategy types see JPY weaker into BOJ but doesn't trade that way AUD, CAD, MXN higher despite lower commodities; all trade inside of Friday's range, no conclusions to be drawn yet; oil weak, at bottom of recent range Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ Trade - Imports* Sep 4.77b-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade Balance* Sep f/c -800.0m, -1035.0m-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade Balance YY* Sep -3331.00b-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade - Exports* Sep 3.73b-prev Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) * No significant eventCurrency Summaries EUR/USD * Heavy in early NY after Europe presses down from above 1.1055, NY opens near 1.1035 * Anxious bears enter market as DE-US spreads go further in USD's favor * 1.1000 neared but left untouched, ensuing bounce nears 1.1070 * RM sellers cap the lift and the pair sat sub-1.1050 late in the day * Market likely to stay choppy & traders to keep powder dry ahead of Fed on Wed * Daily techs suggest a bounce, RSI diverges & long lower wick on daily candle * L-T charts look bearish, rising wedge forming & monthly RSI biased down * Completion of wedge pattern suggests big drop likely USD/JPY * USD/JPY's O/B pullback got to 120.60, piercing the Cloud top at 120.72 * USD generally softer, but JPY helped O/N by Hamada's call against QQE3 * A big US New Home Sales miss triggered the dip to the 120.60 low * A prospective US 2-yr Budget deal gave prices a leg up * A deal would remove one Fed worry about eventual tightening * Cloud base, 38.2% of Oct rebound & Oct 23 low 120.22-29 to support * EUR/JPY only got 3 pips below the Sep 23 low of 133.18 before bouncing * Corp Services Prices from Japan on Tues; FOMC & BOJ Wed & Fri key GBP/USD * Cable elicited fresh support at 1.5305 just below Fri's 1.5307 low * Profit-taking lifted the pound bear 1.5309 50% Fib sup of 1.5107-1.5510 range * GBP gained further after weak US Sept new hm sales * GBP gains despite a Reuters poll seeing pushing the 1st UK rate hike to Q2 '16 * EUR/GBP remains weak in the aftermath of Thursday's dovish-leaning ECB * Support at daily cloud base near 0.7178, a close below eyes 0.7027 the Aug 18 low * US Fed & BOJ meets are key CB events this weak, mkt looking for hints at Fed liftoff USD/CHF * HF was a clear underperformer to start the week * Was boosted last week on ECB's Dec easing tip-off * As noted then, SNB, too, will have to ease if ECB eases wk before SNB * SNB Zurbruegg: Neg rates stay as long as needed, CHF overvalued * Custys note real money were huge CHF sellers today * EUR/CHF retraced 38.2% of the Sep-Oct slide btwn Fri & today * Oct 22 high, Cloud top & 50% Fibo are at 1.0899-1.0910; offers 1.0940-50 * USD/CHF nearly retested the 0.9842 Sep high * US Budget deal gave a little extra boost to USD/CHF USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3137/84, Noram range 1.3122/64, close 1.3160, NY +19 pips * Brent crude -1.0%, WTI -1.4%, alum. -0.3% (1st c) copper +0.1%, gold +0.2% * AUD/CAD +0.4%, 0.9537, CAD/JPY +0.04%, 91.94, EUR/CAD +0.3%, 1.4543 * DXY -0.26% (Unch in NY) US stocks -0.17%/+0.05% (S&P -0.13% in NY session) * Brent -1.3% in NY, WTI -1.85% cycle shifts hit cash prices * US new home sales -11.5%, Tues - US durables, busy data day [page:2417] AUD/USD * Limited action in Europe & NY sessions, pair hugs 200-HMA for the most pair * Action limited to basically a 0.7240/65 range as the mkt lacks a solid catalyst * Traders keeping power dry until big event'/data risks coming * Wednesday sees Oz Q3 CPI & FOMC, a weak CPI result likely sees AUD hit * If Fed then strikes a hawkish tone recent rally may be in jeopardy * Techs favor bulls, daily cloud top & 21-DMA lend support, RSIs biased up NZD/USD 200-HMA caps in early Europe, ensuing slide sees sub-0.6760 ahead of NY open Bull pressure early NY, AUD/NZD drop near 1.0680 & NZD/JPY lift above 82.20 aid rise Pair trades near 0.6805 before pulling back toward 0.6780 late in the day NZ Sep trade data due in Asia but impact likely to be limited Mkt has more focus on RBNZ &FOMC on Wednesday LATAM * USD/BRL moved to session low by 3.8251 after weak US Sept new hm sales * Rallied into the NY close, ending NY by 3.91, after positive debt limit talk * BCB poll sees '16 inflation at 6.22, US debt crisis resolution may enable Fed to hike in Dec * USD/MXN ending NorAm by 16.55 well off session lows finds res at 16.5583 the 100-HMA * USD/CLP ends NY near 'unched' at 688, off session lows, as early copper strength waned Fed low on reasons to keep 2015 rate hike alive To maintain maximum flexibility the Fed will need to keep the issue of a 2015 rate hike alive but the problem is they are running low on believable reasons to do so. September's meeting made it clear that low unemployment alone wasn't enough to raise rates, especially with wage growth confoundingly stubborn and at least two Fed governors (Brainard, Tarullo) questioning the validity of the Phillips Curve. Since then retail sales were soft and inflation breakevens are lower, so that's out. The ECB and PBOC have goosed the stock markets nicely but falling commodity prices raise doubt that stability has been returned to the macro landscape, and data narratives will be complicated by the debt ceiling (Nov 3) and budget deadline (Dec 11). The STIR markets have been skeptical, and right, about rate hikes this year and are right to remain so. (Reporting by Peter Whitley)