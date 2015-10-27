SYDNEY, Oct 28(IFR) - Market Briefs * US Sept durable goods orders fall 1.2 pct as f/c, Aug revised to -3% - RTRS * US home prices rise faster in August than July (S&P/Case Shiller) * US Oct consumer confidence index lower than expected in Oct, 97.6 v Rtrs f/c 103 * US House to vote Wednesday on budget deal-Boehner - RTRS * Sterling dips as Q3 GDP data shows UK economy slowing more than expected - RTRS * Bank of Canada looks at alternate inflation measures * Catalan parties start independence roadmap, Rajoy vows to block it * US budget deal would sell 58 mln barrels of oil from emergency reserves beginning in 2018 * Oil prices touch multi-week lows, as supply worries grow * Copper up but technical's and China demand remain concerns * China summons US ambassador over So. China Sea patrol, says US actions irresponsible * Reuters Poll: ECB almost certain to ease in Dec by boosting QE, cutting deposit rate * Reuters Poll: RBNZ seen on hold Thursday (2.75%), Dec easing expected Macro themes in play Stocks, rates down after US Durable goods orders miss; Street Q3 GDP tracking calls lowered, Barx at 0.6%, GS at 1% USD still firm despite falling expectations for 2015 rate hike, poses added risk for US corporate earnings, could figure in Fed calculus EUR lower as Bund yield lowest in 5 months; 2 yr rate drops to -0.34 bps; markets betting on deeper depo rate cut to expand pool of available bonds for ECB purchase; JPY up on inflation forecast story, doubts for BOJ action Friday Commodities broadly down as oil breaks bottom of range; sales from US petro reserve as part of budget deal cited; fears of weaker macro/higher dollar add to price pressure; CAD hammered, AUD lowest in 3 weeks, EM down Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Retail Sales YY Sep f/c 0.4%, 0.8%-prev * 00:30 AU CPI QQ* Q3 f/c 0.6%, 0.7%-prev * 00:30 AU CPI YY* Q3 f/c 1.7%, 1.5%-prev * 00:30 AU RBA Weightd Medn CPI QQ* Q3 f/c 0.5%, 0.5%-prev * 00:30 AU RBA Weightd Medn CPI YY* Q3 f/c 2.5%, 2.4%-prev * 00:30 AU RBA Trimmed Mean CPI QQ* Q3 f/c 0.5%, 0.6%-prev * 00:30 AU RBA Trimmed Mean CPI YY* Q3 f/c 2.4%, 2.2%-prev * 00:30 AU CPI Index Number* Q3 107.5-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Limited range in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1050, USD soft early on * Rises to 1.1080on custodial buys, RM & macro sellers cap the lift * USD recovers some losses and pair trades near 1.1040 late in the day * Market consolidation persists as powder being kept dry until the Fed * Techs lean bearish, pair holds sub-200 DMA, bearish outside monthly candle * Completion of rising wedge on monthly chart would be very bearish USD/JPY * Softer stocks, dwindling BOJ QQE3 hopes & soft US data hit USD/JPY * NY took out the Cloud base, 38.2% Fibo & Fri's low at 120.27/25/22 * Spec bids ahead of 120 ltd the slide to 120.16, Wed's Cloud base level * Tenkan, Kijun & 50% of 118.07-121.60 are at 119.83 * N225's Oct rebound has stalled sub 200-DMA & daily Cloud top so far * EUR/JPY closing the gap on Sep's 132.24 low post ECB's easing tip-off * GBP/JPY hammered after UK GDP miss accelerated the derisking selloff * Japan Sep Retail Sales tonight; f/c 0.4% y/y vs 0.8% last * FOMC Statement Wed eyed for any bias change; no rate changes GBP/USD * Cable fell to 2-wk low by 1.5283 after Prelim Q3 GDP fell * Falling growth concerns dialed back sentiment for UK rate liftoff * Reuters economist poll Monday sees UK hike delayed from Q1 to Q2 '16 * GBP/USD shorts lighten as NY closes, lifts cable to 1.5300 ahead of Fed Wed * EUR/GBP rallied after the GDP miss, rising to 0.7227 after Lon close * Cross ends NorAm 0.7217, despite minor breach Fri daily cloud base sup holds USD/CHF * USD/CHF extends post-ECB and PBoC rally past Sep's high * Augusts' 0.9903 high is next historical hurdle, as upper Bolli's are probed * SNB expected to meet any easing by the ECB in Dec to keep CHF in check * US econ data du jour were below f/c, but had little impact * Swiss consumption indicator steady in Sept * FOMC statement Wed the next event risk, though no change is expected USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3152/3201, Noram range 1.3170/3269, close 1.3265, NY +70 pips * Brent crude -1.4%, WTI -1.85%, alum +0.3% (1st c) copper +0.05%, gold unch * AUD/CAD +0.15%, 0.9542, CAD/JPY -1.37%, 90.67, EUR/CAD +0.74%, 1.4646 * DXY +0.05% (+0.15% in NY) US stocks -0.39%/-0.23% (S&P unch in NY session) * Brent -0.7% in NY, WTI -0.5%, soft US data, particularly durable goods * No local data until Thursday, Wed - Advance US goods trade, Fed meeting AUD/USD * Rally in Europe's morning tests 200-HMA, slips into NY, opens near 0.724 * Bear pressure up in NY as o/n USD weakness abates, macro name sells * Commodities come off their highs to helps pair's slide extend * 21-DMA & daily cloud top pierced, trades sub-0.7195 and sits nearby late * Oz Q3 CPI a risk o/n, needs to be offline to impact, Fed focus greater * Daily techs lean bearish while monthly still edge towards bulls NZD/USD General USD weakness sees slight bull pressure in Europe's morning Pressure persists in early NY & pair nears res in the 0.6815/20 zone USD bounces, NZD/USD gains fade, pair slips to hourly supt near 0.6775 late No NZ data to impact but AU CPI may give knock-on effect via AUD/NZD Any moves likely limited though as mkt awaits Fed & RBNZ LATAM * USD/MXN ends NorAm session near flat, 16.5400, as traders set up for Fed Wednesday * Peso shrugs off weak oil (CLc1 -2.3%), strengthens into close as USD longs exit * Fed exp'd on hold, no presser, statement to be scrutinized for clues to Dec hike * USD/BRL ends NY 3.9125 relatively steady, despite rising PPI, Levy says fiscal issues key * USD/CLP rose 0.1% to 689.50 despite copper rally (+0.4%), quiet pre-Fed Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Limited range in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1050, USD soft early on * Rises to 1.1080on custodial buys, RM & macro sellers cap the lift * USD recovers some losses and pair trades near 1.1040 late in the day * Market consolidation persists as powder being kept dry until the Fed * Techs lean bearish, pair holds sub-200 DMA, bearish outside monthly candle * Completion of rising wedge on monthly chart would be very bearish USD/JPY * Softer stocks, dwindling BOJ QQE3 hopes & soft US data hit USD/JPY * NY took out the Cloud base, 38.2% Fibo & Fri's low at 120.27/25/22 * Spec bids ahead of 120 ltd the slide to 120.16, Wed's Cloud base level * Tenkan, Kijun & 50% of 118.07-121.60 are at 119.83 * N225's Oct rebound has stalled sub 200-DMA & daily Cloud top so far * EUR/JPY closing the gap on Sep's 132.24 low post ECB's easing tip-off * GBP/JPY hammered after UK GDP miss accelerated the derisking selloff * Japan Sep Retail Sales tonight; f/c 0.4% y/y vs 0.8% last * FOMC Statement Wed eyed for any bias change; no rate changes GBP/USD * Cable fell to 2-wk low by 1.5283 after Prelim Q3 GDP fell * Falling growth concerns dialed back sentiment for UK rate liftoff * Reuters economist poll Monday sees UK hike delayed from Q1 to Q2 '16 * GBP/USD shorts lighten as NY closes, lifts cable to 1.5300 ahead of Fed Wed * EUR/GBP rallied after the GDP miss, rising to 0.7227 after Lon close * Cross ends NorAm 0.7217, despite minor breach Fri daily cloud base sup holds USD/CHF * USD/CHF extends post-ECB and PBoC rally past Sep's high * Augusts' 0.9903 high is next historical hurdle, as upper Bolli's are probed * SNB expected to meet any easing by the ECB in Dec to keep CHF in check * US econ data du jour were below f/c, but had little impact * Swiss consumption indicator steady in Sept * FOMC statement Wed the next event risk, though no change is expected USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3152/3201, Noram range 1.3170/3269, close 1.3265, NY +70 pips * Brent crude -1.4%, WTI -1.85%, alum +0.3% (1st c) copper +0.05%, gold unch * AUD/CAD +0.15%, 0.9542, CAD/JPY -1.37%, 90.67, EUR/CAD +0.74%, 1.4646 * DXY +0.05% (+0.15% in NY) US stocks -0.39%/-0.23% (S&P unch in NY session) * Brent -0.7% in NY, WTI -0.5%, soft US data, particularly durable goods * No local data until Thursday, Wed - Advance US goods trade, Fed meeting AUD/USD * Rally in Europe's morning tests 200-HMA, slips into NY, opens near 0.724 * Bear pressure up in NY as o/n USD weakness abates, macro name sells * Commodities come off their highs to helps pair's slide extend * 21-DMA & daily cloud top pierced, trades sub-0.7195 and sits nearby late * Oz Q3 CPI a risk o/n, needs to be offline to impact, Fed focus greater * Daily techs lean bearish while monthly still edge towards bulls NZD/USD General USD weakness sees slight bull pressure in Europe's morning Pressure persists in early NY & pair nears res in the 0.6815/20 zone USD bounces, NZD/USD gains fade, pair slips to hourly supt near 0.6775 late No NZ data to impact but AU CPI may give knock-on effect via AUD/NZD Any moves likely limited though as mkt awaits Fed & RBNZ LATAM * USD/MXN ends NorAm session near flat, 16.5400, as traders set up for Fed Wednesday * Peso shrugs off weak oil (CLc1 -2.3%), strengthens into close as USD longs exit * Fed exp'd on hold, no presser, statement to be scrutinized for clues to Dec hike * USD/BRL ends NY 3.9125 relatively steady, despite rising PPI, Levy says fiscal issues key * USD/CLP rose 0.1% to 689.50 despite copper rally (+0.4%), quiet pre-Fed OVERNIGHT TRADED NDF RANGES------------------------ INTRADAY RANGES Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13825 13850 13830 13820-13850 USD/JPY 121.10 120.16 120.47 INR 65.26 65.41 65.28 65.39-42 EUR/USD 1.1080 1.1030 1.1050 KRW 1134.5 1138.1 1135 1137-1138 EUR/JPY 133.90 132.74 133.02 MYR 4.2580 4.2950 4.2620 4.2890-20 GBP/USD 1.5358 1.5283 1.5300 PHP 46.82 46.88 46.80 46.83-86 USD/CAD 1.3272 1.3152 1.3270 TWD 32.430 32.460 32.450 32.46-48 AUD/USD 0.7258 0.7178 0.7193 CNY 1-mth 6.3900 6.3880 6.3900-20 NZD/USD 0.6813 0.6760 0.6763 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.4750 6.4780-20 USD/SGD 1.3976 1.3905 1.3966 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5450-90 USD/THB 35.570 35.460 35.540 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17581 -42 -0.24 10-year 2.035% 2.055% S&P 500 2066 -5 -0.26 2-year 0.625% 0.635% NASDAQ 5030 -5 -0.09 30-year 2.860% 2.860% FTSE 6365 -52 -0.81 Spot Gold($) 1167.10 1163.60 DAX 10692 -109 -1.01 Nymex 43.40 43.74 Nikkei 18777 -170 -0.90 Brent 46.97 47.37 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)