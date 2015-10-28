SYDNEY, Oct 29(IFR) - Market briefs * Fed keeps rates unchanged (vote 9-1, Lacker), specifically mentions Dec (next) meeting - RTRS * Fed: sees risks to outlook from econ activity, labor mkts nearly balanced, labor slack diminished * U.S. advance September goods trade deficit at $58.63 billion vs -67.19 in Aug - RTRS * ECB's Constancio: ECB will expand balance sheet until inflation rebounds - RTRS * Equities fall, bond yields rise after hawkish Fed statement keeps Dec rate hike in play - RTRS * Italy business & consumer morale hit multi-year highs, govt f/c 0.9% growth in '15, 1.6% in '16 * Low demand for Bunds at auction as yields hit six-month lows * Chile c.bank: 1or 2 more rate hikes needed to bring inflation to target over next 10-mos * Turkey central bank ups inflation forecasts, may follow Fed hike Macro themes in play USD up big after Fed seen not as concerned over events abroad; odds on Dec hike jump to 45% from 1-in-3 prior; DXY breaks out above nearly year-long trendline ECB/PBOC-inspired stock rally seen easing global fears despite sluggish domestic data, leaves little doubt equity market levels more important than publicly acknowledged USDJPY above 200 dma, EURUSD lowest in 10 weeks, USDCHF best since March; commodity/EM FX hit hard Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 491.5b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -29.3b-prev * 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim mm Sep f/c -0.5%, -1.2%-prev * 23:50 JP IP Forecast 1 Mth Ahead* Sep 0.1%-prev * 23:50 JP IP Forecast 2 Mth Ahead* Sep 0.4%-prev * 00:30 AU Export Prices* Q3 -4.4%-prev * 00:30 AU Import Prices* Q3 1.4%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 20:00 NZ Reserve Bank of New Zealand Rate Decision (no change exp'd) Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Slight bull pressure in early NY, opens near 1.1060 & lifts near 1.1100 * ECB's Constancio & Noyer comment inspire light short covering ahead Fed * Pair near 1.1085 into Fed and dives as meeting deems hawkish * Fed's reduced global concerns keep a Dec hike a possibility * USD broadly bid, EUR/USD gains erased, DE-US spreads at new wides * Pair pierces 1.0900 and eyes Aug & Jul lows late in the day * Techs bearish. outside candle, rising wedge base cleared, RSIs biased down USD/JPY * USD/JPY ricocheted off bids by 120 to beyond 121 on Fed's statement * FOMC hinted at Dec hike & glossed over the weakening of data since Sep * Trying to maintain some consistency in message; lifting US rates & USD * But a broad USD rise would hurt inflation & foreign income for US firms * 61.8% of Aug's plunge at 121.79 is the next key pivot point * BOJ is expected to maintain QQ2 Fri, more so after FOMC result * EUR/JPY sold to lowest since Apr; 61.8% of Apr-Jun rise is at 131.80 * Tighter Fed bias seen raising likelihood of strong Dec ECB easing * JPY IP & Weekly Flow out tonight; US Q3 GDP tomorrow GBP/USD * Cable headed into Fed announcement at 1.5325 off session highs at 1.5347 * Mkt had been leaning on continued dovish in light of recent ECB/China actions * Fed moved Int'l concerns further down the stmt perhaps lessening priority * Shifts language regarding progress, both realized & exp'd; more aggressive * Cable moves to session low at1.5259, by Fib support < recent sup by 1.5280 * Below the 61.8% fib Oct 13 low by 1.5210 attracts * EUR/GBP below hrly TL supt to 0.7151 as EUR divergence b/w USD & GBP widens USD/CHF * USD/CHF got past the 0.9903 Aug high after the FOMC hinted at Dec hike * Fed statement seemed to downplay recently weakening of key econ data * Buy stops run above Sep's high; Mar's 1.1028 high the next key hurdle * Fed's ability to tighten challenged to some extent by a USD rise * EUR/CHF fell as tighter Fed bias seen reinforcing ECB's easing bias * SNB will defend against EUR/CHF weakness, but risk-off flows favor franc * Today 1.0909 right at the daily Cloud top adding to technical selling * Swiss FinMin to stand down at year-end USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3227/81, Noram range 1.3090/3246, close 1.3216, NY -16 pips * Brent crude +4.3%, WTI +5.6%, alum. +1.0%, copper unch, gold -1.0% * AUD/CAD -1.8%, 0.9362, CAD/JPY +1.12%, 91.80, EUR/CAD -1.63%, 1.4414 * DXY +0.84% (+1.0% NY) US stocks +0.55/0.65% (S&P +0.5% in NY session) * WTI soared 4.8% in NY, Brent +0.9%, US oil inventories * Fed comments imply Dec meeting live. Thur Cda PPI/RMPI, US PCE [page:2417] AUD/USD * Light short covering in early NY sees pair test 0.7140 res, holds initially * Area cleared on soft USD, commodity bounce & more short covering * Lift sees near 0.7160 into Fed, gains erode as Dec Fed hike still possible * Broad USD lift sees AUD/USD back below the cloud & daily RSI up its bear bias * Pair eyes daily supports in the 0.7045/70 zone late in the day * Long upper wick forms on monthly candle, bears close to taking control again NZD/USD Limited action in NY ahead of Fed, slight bear pressure sees 0.6700 test Ensuing bounce sees near 0.6730 into the Fed, statement deemed hawkish USD broadly bid, high betas & stocks take a hit, NZD/USD dives sub-0.6700 21-DMA pierced & daily RSI deepens bear bias as pair nears 0.6600/20 supt RBNZ the next risk, Wheeler likely dovish, should add weight to NZD LATAM * LatAm/EM CCYs reversed pre-Fed gains after Fed hold, hawkish Fed stmt * Fed cut back on Int'l concern in stmt, seen hawkish, as China/ECB deal w/low growth * Shifts to proactive 'raising rates' as econ progresses, both realized & exp'd to objective * USD/MXN rallied from 16.45 pre-Fed to high at 16.6540, ends NY near 16.62 * USD/BRL ending NorAm by 3.93 off session lows at 3.8560 * USD/CLP onshore mkt closed ahead of Fed near 687, offshore mkt rallies near 690 Defiant Fed hangs on to hope of December hike Defying the odds, as well as the recent run of sluggish economic figures, the Federal Reserve kept a U.S. rate hike on the agenda for December, making specific reference to a decision at their next meeting in six weeks . It's a bit of déjà vu all over again. They've attempted to talk up the prospects of tightening specifically for this year only to be overrun by the data. This time is different, or so it seems. Their decision to regress back into calendar guidance inevitably has set up a December showdown. That still doesn't mean they'll hike, just that they still think they want to; some of them anyway. But that's been the case most of the year. The intentions they've stated, repeatedly, are one thing. Doing it is another. And that will still depend on the data. OVERNIGHT TRADED NDF RANGES------------------ INTRADAY RANGES-Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13670 13705 13680 13850-13950 USD/JPY 121.26 120.02 121.08 INR 65.35 65.58 65.19 65.47-52 EUR/USD 1.1098 1.0896 1.0924 KRW 1132 1150 1131.5 1146.5-47.5 EUR/JPY 133.55 131.97 132.24 MYR 4.2750 4.2950 4.2500 4.3000-200 GBP/USD 1.5347 1.5249 1.5265 PHP 46.87 46.95 46.87 46.92-97 USD/CAD 1.3281 1.3090 1.3192 TWD 32.490 32.700 32.425 32.62-65 AUD/USD 0.7209 0.7081 0.7115 CNY 1-mth 6.3930 6.3850 6.4000-20 NZD/USD 0.6780 0.6622 0.6700 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4935-65 USD/SGD 1.4050 1.3913 1.4024 CNY 1-yr 6.5620 6.5640 6.5640-70 USD/THB 35.680 35.390 35.640 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17780 199 1.13 10-year 2.100% 2.035% S&P 500 2090 24 1.17 2-year 0.705% 0.625% NASDAQ 5096 66 1.31 30-year 2.880% 2.860% FTSE 6438 73 1.14 Spot Gold($) 1157.70 1167.10 DAX 10832 140 1.31 Nymex 46.17 43.40 Nikkei 18903 126 0.67 Brent 49.20 46.97 OTC Open High Low Asia Close KRW 1135.8 1136.5 1130.2 1131.0 TWD 32.40 32.465 32.400 32.437 CNY 6.3490 6.3606 6.3534 6.3592 CNH 6.3951 6.4049 6.3911 6.4040 SGD 1.3968 1.3988 1.3940 1.3966 THB 35.52 35.56 35.390 35.425 MYR 4.2700 4.2850 4.2650 4.2670 IDR 13630 13633 13480 13480 PHP 46.81 46.82 46.750 46.76 INR 65.07 65.095 64.915 64.93