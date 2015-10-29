SYDNEY, Oct 30(IFR) - Market briefs * US jobless claims rise (+1k) in latest week, 4-wk avg falls (-4k) lowest since 1973- RTRS * US Q3 GDP rises 1.5 pct vs 3.9% rise in Q2- RTRS * US Sept pending home sales fall 2.3 pct v +1% Rtrs f/c, Northeast & south lead way lwr - RTRS * Dollar continues slide after brief bump, on GDP numbers * U.S. bond prices tumble on GDP data, corporate supply; US 10-yr off 8bp at 2.17% * ECB's Constancio: Capping banks' govt bond holdings could open huge capital hole - RTRS * ECB's Liikanen: Factors weighing on inflation warrant thorough analysis China Communist Party says targeting medium to high economic growth for next 5 years - RTRS * UK CBI October retail sales balance hits six-month low drops to +19 from +49 * Moody's: High-yield issuance in Latin America hits record low - RTRS * Brazil's Tombini says opposes use of dollar reserves now, Lula backs austerity, BRL rallies * Ryan wins 236 Republican votes to be elected U.S. House speaker - RTRS * Reuters Poll: 10/11 economists expect the RBNZ to lower the OCR by 25bp to 2.5% on Dec. 10 Macro themes in play Dollar mixed as Q3 GDP misses; crosscurrents dominate Nor Am session, rates rise on carryover from Fed; commodities fall, metals crushed Markets confused by Fed teeing up higher rates while econ data worsens; EM off balance on fears of higher USD, lower commodities USDJPY presses top of range ahead of BOJ despite low expectations; EUR, Cable drift higher in quiet trade BRL better after Tombini reassures market; AUD, Copper each lowest in 3 weeks; gold, silver down hard Looking ahead - Economic data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ Building Consents Sep -4.9%-prev * 23:30 JP All Hhold Spding YY* Sep f/c 1.2%, 2.9%-prev * 23:30 JP All Hhold Spending MM* Sep f/c 0.3%, 2.5%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI, Core Nationwide YY Sep f/c -0.2%, -0.1%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Nationwide* Sep 0.2%-prev * 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio Sep f/c 1.24, 1.23-prev * 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate Sep f/c 3.4%, 3.4%-prev * 00:00 NZ NBNZ Business Outlook Oct -18.9%-prev * 00:00 NZ NBNZ Own Activity Oct 16.7%-prev * 00:30 AU PPI QQ* Q3 0.3%-prev * 00:30 AU PPI YY* Q3 1.1%-prev * 00:30 AU Private Sector Credit* Sep 0.6%-prev * 00:30 AU Housing Credit* Sep 0.6%-prev * 05:00 JP Construction Orders YY* Sep -15.6%-prev * 05:00 JP Housing Starts YY* Sep f/c 6.6%, 8.8%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 02:00 JP Bank of Japan announces interest rate decision Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Consolidation of post-Fed losses the theme in Europe & NY * Slight drift up mostly on light short covers, US GDP miss a limited impact * Two year DE-US yield spreads hold at recent wides help keep gains limited * Mkt in sell rallies more, offers into 1.1000, more 1.1050/55, 1.1085/95 * L-T techs remain bearish, daily chart says consolidation for now USD/JPY * USD/JPY surprisingly firm despite below-f/c US data as L-T Tsy ylds held up * O/N dip to correct initial FOMC overreaction aided by strong Japan IP * Hourly Ichi & 50% of Wed's range provided the base for another 121+ rise * Still some risk the BOJ will tinker with or slightly increase easing tonight * RR bias to upside and O/N Vols braced for a move given last Oct's surprise * Needs a close above 61.8% of the Aug plunge at 121.79 to open upside * PKO, importer, spec & pensions all likely to limit downside to upper teens * BOJ has Jobs & CPI to look at before they announce tonight * EUR/JPY well off today's 131.60 low as traders square up ahead of BOJ GBP/USD * GBP/USD bounced off 1.5244 low after weak US pending hm sales/Q3 GDP data * Weaker data injects doubt into Dec rate hike sentiment * GBP/USD rallies to 1.5310, near session high, into NorAm close * EUR/GBP finds bid at 0.7145 near Wed post-Fed flash low (0.7146) * Ends NY session 0.7163, despite weak CBI at 6-month low * BOJ rate decision tonight may have QQE ramifications, adds color to glbl outlook USD/CHF * Already slipping from post Fed pop, USD/CHF also faced below-f/c US data * Soft GDP & Pending Home Sales didn't hurt rising L-T Tsy yields, though * SMI bucked the European intraday stocks downtrend; RM still CHF sellers * Wed's close above the Aug high opens the door to Mar's 1.1028 high * May have to work off overbought daily studies beforehand * Inside day for EUR/CHF, but steadying from Wed's Cloud top rejection * CHF/JPY below up TL off '14-'15 lows this week as SNB's seen easing next USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3190/237, Noram range 1.3133/225, close 1.3167, NY -40 pips * Brent crude -0.85%, WTI "unch", alum. -0.7%, copper -1.8%, gold -2.5% * AUD/CAD -0.8%, 0.9310, CAD/JPY +0.09%, 91.88, EUR/CAD +0.3%, 1.4448 * DXY -0.51% (-0.1% NY) US stocks -0.45/-0.15% (S&P +0.13% in NY session) * WTI soared 1.3% in NY, Brent +0.6%, primarily the drop in the DXY * Fri- Cda Aug GDP, f/c +0.1%, reams US data incl Chi PMI/U Mich [page:2417] AUD/USD * Rise in early Europe stalls by daily cloud base & Oct 28 hourly lows * Slide sees NY open near 0.7105, bear pressure applied even after GDP miss * USD generally firm & commodities slide, AUD/USD trades sub0.7070 * Bids into Oct 6 low stem slide but little bounce, just above low late * Second tier Oz data due. limited impact, US PCE & Chi PMI to impact more NZD/USD Europe sees short covering, lifts near 0.6715, NY opens just below Slight bear pressure on broad USD bid & commodity slide Below f/c US GDP no help for bulls 0.6670 neared, light bounce seen Below 21-DMA and near 0.6685 late in the day NZ Sep build permits & Oct ANZ business conf/own activity due in Asia Daily techs give a bear tint, monthly still leans bullish LATAM * USD weaker after US data misses calls into question US rate hike in Dec * USD/BRL ending NorAm -1.3%, near 3.86; Primary budget def below Rtrs f/c * BCB Chief Tombini allays fears of Brazil dipping into reserves * Former Pres Lula backs austerity to help plug Brazil budget gap * USD/MXN ends NorAm off session highs near 16.60, weak US data weighed on pair * Banxico holds rate at 3%, board to focus on relative policy stance w/US * USD/CLP reverses off early high by 692.50, ends NY by 689, despite weak copper BOJ can afford to at most fiddle with QQE now No wholesale changes are needed to the BOJ's QQE2 tonight given the yen's historically undervalued, the 20-2 JGB spread is only 1% and the BOJ already buys virtually all of the govt's new JGB issuance. More yen weakness would do more harm than good amid stagnant real wages and rising imported costs. And the Fed is seeking an opening to raise interest rates and lift USD/JPY. The BOJ's made clear it would prefer not to ease now because they see the deflation from last year's oil price plunge starting to reverse on a y/y basis, despite still heavy energy prices, and the economy recovering from the summer setback. They could, however, redirect QQE2 toward the back of the JGB curve and/or modestly, in proportion to JGB buying, raise other asset purchases as insurance against Fed inertia or global derisking jags like Augusts' Closing NY NDF Prices NDFS LAST IDR 13780-13820 INR 65.75-77 KRW 1142.5-43.5 MYR 4.3320-70 PHP 47.11-14 TWD 32.57-59 CNY - 1-mth 6.3680-10 CNY - 6-mth 6.4460-00 CNY - 1-yr 6.5140-80 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)