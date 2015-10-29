SYDNEY, Oct 30(IFR) - Market briefs
* US jobless claims rise (+1k) in latest week, 4-wk avg falls (-4k) lowest
since 1973- RTRS
* US Q3 GDP rises 1.5 pct vs 3.9% rise in Q2- RTRS
* US Sept pending home sales fall 2.3 pct v +1% Rtrs f/c, Northeast & south
lead way lwr - RTRS
* Dollar continues slide after brief bump, on GDP numbers
* U.S. bond prices tumble on GDP data, corporate supply; US 10-yr off 8bp at
2.17%
* ECB's Constancio: Capping banks' govt bond holdings could open huge
capital hole - RTRS
* ECB's Liikanen: Factors weighing on inflation warrant thorough analysis
China Communist Party says targeting medium to high economic growth for next 5
years - RTRS
* UK CBI October retail sales balance hits six-month low drops to +19 from
+49
* Moody's: High-yield issuance in Latin America hits record low - RTRS
* Brazil's Tombini says opposes use of dollar reserves now, Lula backs
austerity, BRL rallies
* Ryan wins 236 Republican votes to be elected U.S. House speaker - RTRS
* Reuters Poll: 10/11 economists expect the RBNZ to lower the OCR by 25bp to
2.5% on Dec. 10
Macro themes in play
Dollar mixed as Q3 GDP misses; crosscurrents dominate Nor Am session, rates rise
on carryover from Fed; commodities fall, metals crushed
Markets confused by Fed teeing up higher rates while econ data worsens; EM off
balance on fears of higher USD, lower commodities
USDJPY presses top of range ahead of BOJ despite low expectations; EUR, Cable
drift higher in quiet trade
BRL better after Tombini reassures market; AUD, Copper each lowest in 3 weeks;
gold, silver down hard
Looking ahead - Economic data (GMT)
* 21:45 NZ Building Consents Sep -4.9%-prev
* 23:30 JP All Hhold Spding YY* Sep f/c 1.2%, 2.9%-prev
* 23:30 JP All Hhold Spending MM* Sep f/c 0.3%, 2.5%-prev
* 23:30 JP CPI, Core Nationwide YY Sep f/c -0.2%, -0.1%-prev
* 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Nationwide* Sep 0.2%-prev
* 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio Sep f/c 1.24, 1.23-prev
* 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate Sep f/c 3.4%, 3.4%-prev
* 00:00 NZ NBNZ Business Outlook Oct -18.9%-prev
* 00:00 NZ NBNZ Own Activity Oct 16.7%-prev
* 00:30 AU PPI QQ* Q3 0.3%-prev
* 00:30 AU PPI YY* Q3 1.1%-prev
* 00:30 AU Private Sector Credit* Sep 0.6%-prev
* 00:30 AU Housing Credit* Sep 0.6%-prev
* 05:00 JP Construction Orders YY* Sep -15.6%-prev
* 05:00 JP Housing Starts YY* Sep f/c 6.6%, 8.8%-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* 02:00 JP Bank of Japan announces interest rate decision
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Consolidation of post-Fed losses the theme in Europe & NY
* Slight drift up mostly on light short covers, US GDP miss a limited impact
* Two year DE-US yield spreads hold at recent wides help keep gains limited
* Mkt in sell rallies more, offers into 1.1000, more 1.1050/55, 1.1085/95
* L-T techs remain bearish, daily chart says consolidation for now
USD/JPY
* USD/JPY surprisingly firm despite below-f/c US data as L-T Tsy ylds held
up
* O/N dip to correct initial FOMC overreaction aided by strong Japan IP
* Hourly Ichi & 50% of Wed's range provided the base for another 121+ rise
* Still some risk the BOJ will tinker with or slightly increase easing
tonight
* RR bias to upside and O/N Vols braced for a move given last Oct's surprise
* Needs a close above 61.8% of the Aug plunge at 121.79 to open upside
* PKO, importer, spec & pensions all likely to limit downside to upper teens
* BOJ has Jobs & CPI to look at before they announce tonight
* EUR/JPY well off today's 131.60 low as traders square up ahead of BOJ
GBP/USD
* GBP/USD bounced off 1.5244 low after weak US pending hm sales/Q3 GDP data
* Weaker data injects doubt into Dec rate hike sentiment
* GBP/USD rallies to 1.5310, near session high, into NorAm close
* EUR/GBP finds bid at 0.7145 near Wed post-Fed flash low (0.7146)
* Ends NY session 0.7163, despite weak CBI at 6-month low
* BOJ rate decision tonight may have QQE ramifications, adds color to glbl
outlook
USD/CHF
* Already slipping from post Fed pop, USD/CHF also faced below-f/c US data
* Soft GDP & Pending Home Sales didn't hurt rising L-T Tsy yields, though
* SMI bucked the European intraday stocks downtrend; RM still CHF sellers
* Wed's close above the Aug high opens the door to Mar's 1.1028 high
* May have to work off overbought daily studies beforehand
* Inside day for EUR/CHF, but steadying from Wed's Cloud top rejection
* CHF/JPY below up TL off '14-'15 lows this week as SNB's seen easing next
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3190/237, Noram range 1.3133/225, close 1.3167, NY -40 pips
* Brent crude -0.85%, WTI "unch", alum. -0.7%, copper -1.8%, gold -2.5%
* AUD/CAD -0.8%, 0.9310, CAD/JPY +0.09%, 91.88, EUR/CAD +0.3%, 1.4448
* DXY -0.51% (-0.1% NY) US stocks -0.45/-0.15% (S&P +0.13% in NY session)
* WTI soared 1.3% in NY, Brent +0.6%, primarily the drop in the DXY
* Fri- Cda Aug GDP, f/c +0.1%, reams US data incl Chi PMI/U Mich [page:2417]
AUD/USD
* Rise in early Europe stalls by daily cloud base & Oct 28 hourly lows
* Slide sees NY open near 0.7105, bear pressure applied even after GDP miss
* USD generally firm & commodities slide, AUD/USD trades sub0.7070
* Bids into Oct 6 low stem slide but little bounce, just above low late
* Second tier Oz data due. limited impact, US PCE & Chi PMI to impact more
NZD/USD
Europe sees short covering, lifts near 0.6715, NY opens just below
Slight bear pressure on broad USD bid & commodity slide
Below f/c US GDP no help for bulls 0.6670 neared, light bounce seen
Below 21-DMA and near 0.6685 late in the day
NZ Sep build permits & Oct ANZ business conf/own activity due in Asia
Daily techs give a bear tint, monthly still leans bullish
LATAM
* USD weaker after US data misses calls into question US rate hike in Dec
* USD/BRL ending NorAm -1.3%, near 3.86; Primary budget def below Rtrs f/c
* BCB Chief Tombini allays fears of Brazil dipping into reserves
* Former Pres Lula backs austerity to help plug Brazil budget gap
* USD/MXN ends NorAm off session highs near 16.60, weak US data weighed on
pair
* Banxico holds rate at 3%, board to focus on relative policy stance w/US
* USD/CLP reverses off early high by 692.50, ends NY by 689, despite weak
copper
BOJ can afford to at most fiddle with QQE now
No wholesale changes are needed to the BOJ's QQE2 tonight given the yen's
historically undervalued, the 20-2 JGB spread is only 1% and the BOJ already
buys virtually all of the govt's new JGB issuance. More yen weakness would do
more harm than good amid stagnant real wages and rising imported costs. And the
Fed is seeking an opening to raise interest rates and lift USD/JPY. The BOJ's
made clear it would prefer not to ease now because they see the deflation from
last year's oil price plunge starting to reverse on a y/y basis, despite still
heavy energy prices, and the economy recovering from the summer setback. They
could, however, redirect QQE2 toward the back of the JGB curve and/or modestly,
in proportion to JGB buying, raise other asset purchases as insurance against
Fed inertia or global derisking jags like Augusts'
Closing NY NDF
Prices
NDFS LAST
IDR 13780-13820
INR 65.75-77
KRW 1142.5-43.5
MYR 4.3320-70
PHP 47.11-14
TWD 32.57-59
CNY - 1-mth 6.3680-10
CNY - 6-mth 6.4460-00
CNY - 1-yr 6.5140-80
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)