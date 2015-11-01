SYDNEY, Nov 2(IFR) - North America news and data * Obama to sign U.S. budget bill as early as Monday - White House * US Sept personal income & spending rise 0.1 pct vs 0.2% Rtrs f/c - RTRS * US Sept cons spending posts smallest rise in eight months, +0.1% vs 0.4% in Aug * US Chicago PMI ends contraction with surprise jump; rises to 56.2 above Rtrs f/c at 49 - RTRS * Fed Atlanta's GDPnow sees Q3 GDP at 1.1%, Q4 on track for 2.5% growth * Stocks inch lower, still track to best month in 4 years * Copper touches new 3-week low as oversupply weighs - RTRS * Fed's Williams says low neutral interest rates a "warning sign" - RTRS * Fed's George sees 2015 economic growth staying in line with trend - RTRS * Fed Funds Futures traders see even chances on US Dec rate hike - RTRS * Euro zone inflation zero in Oct, pressure on for more ECB easing - RTRS * EM Stocks head for best month since April, Turkey, China in focus - RTRS * OPEC oil output falls 120,000 bpd in October - survey - RTRS News from the weekend China manufacturing still contracting as PMI misses forecast * China October MFG PMI unchanged at 49.8 - below median forecast of 50.0 * Third staring month of sub-50 MFG PMI as manufacturing sector continues to contract * China October non-manufacturing PMI slipped to 53.1 from 53.4 in September Despite efforts by Chinese authorities to jumpstart the economy - the manufacturing sector continues to contract - according to official manufacturing PMI released on Sunday. The market was expecting a neutral reading of 50. Non-manufacturing PMI was also released and it too was slightly disappointing. It fell from 53.4 to 53.1 - the lowest reading in around seven years. The one glimmer of good news was the new-order sub-index edged up to 50.3 from 50.2 in September. Likely market reaction to China data Even though it was only a small miss against forecasts - the fact that China manufacturing continues to wobble will likely disappoint markets and support the view that authorities have to do more in order to stay ahead of the curve. China bulls have been forecasting a Q4 rebound in key sectors of China's economy, but the data isn't yet supporting that view. The slight slip in the non-manufacturing sector is also a bit concerning, as China attempts to rebalance their economy away from an export/fixed asset investment model towards a services/consumer led model. The AUD will likely move a bit lower when the markets open Monday morning and if the Caixin version of the China PMI also disappoints - we could see emerging market assets/CCYs and key commodities come under some pressure. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Draghi reiterates the ECB's commitment to do what it takes to fight deflation - Reuters/Il Sole 24 Ore ECB President Draghi did an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore released on Saturday. Draghi said the ECB stands ready to do what it takes to keep its medium-term inflation target on course. "If we are convinced that our medium-term inflation target is at risk, we will take the necessary actions," Draghi told the Italian daily. Draghi said inflation in the euro zone was expected to remain close to zero, if not negative, at least until the beginning of next year - adding it would take longer than was foreseen in March to return to price stability. He said the ECB had plenty of tools to achieve their objectives - but didn't rule out fresh strategies. There really isn't anything new in the interview, but Draghi's comments remind the market that the ECB and Fed are on divergent monetary policy paths. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com BAML flow data - Investors flock back into EM equity funds * EM equity fund inflows topped $1.3 BLN - highest in 16 weeks according to BAML * Overall equity inflows topped $14.6 BLN, the largest in six weeks * Data was for week ending Oct 27 - one day before the FOMC meeting/statement Global investors reached out for risk - with emerging market equity funds see the highest net inflow in 16 weeks. EM assets have been pounded lower for most of this year and were long overdue for a relief rally. It must be noted that diminishing expectations of a 2015 Fed rate hike played a large part in investors seeking risk and the data was collected before last week's Fed decision/statement. The market is now pricing in a 50/50 chance of a December Fed rate hike - so it will be interesting to see how the flow data reads next week. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com The week ahead - Central banks remain in focus along with key data including US jobs Central banks The RBA meets Tuesday and while economists say the RBA will stay on hold at 2.0% (17 out of 21 according to latest Reuters poll) - the market is pricing in a lightly better than a 50/50 chance they will ease 25 BPs. It is likely going to be a close call, but with the AUD/USD closer to 0.7000 than 0.7500 and the Fed signaling the December meeting will be very much a "live meeting" - the RBA might sit on their hands for another month at least. The argument for the RBA to ease now is a fairly strong one, as recent Aus inflation data came in softer than expected and key commodities such as iron ore have started to trend lower again. We are leaning towards "no-change", but wouldn't be at all surprised by a 25 BP cut. The RBA has indicated a reluctance to cut the cash rate further and at this stage they would prefer a weak AUD to help the economy to adjust to the weaker terms of trade. If the AUD/USD was edging towards 0.7500 and the Fed was signaling a reluctance to hike rates in December - we would be in the camp looking for a Melbourne Cup easing. But those factors are trending in the other direction. The RBA releases their Quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy on Friday and may choose to use that release as a signal as to whether or they are leaning towards cutting rates in December. If the RBA remains on hold on Tuesday and doesn't include an implicit easing bias in their statement - they run the risk of pushing the AUD/USD higher which will increase the likelihood of a December cut. It will be another "Super Thursday" for the Bank of England, as they will meet to decide on monetary policy and will release their quarterly BOE Inflation Report. No one is looking for a change at this meeting, but the market will be looking for clues in their inflation report as to whether they will start a tightening cycle before Q4 2016. Key data in the week ahead It will be a big week for key data from around the globe - capped off by US non-farm payrolls on Friday. The Fed signaled that the December meeting will be "live" and the market is pricing in a 50/50 chance they will finally commence a tightening cycle that appears bound to be a short and shallow one. But the Fed remains "data dependent" and a weak US jobs report will convince the market the Fed will once again fail to deliver a much anticipated rate hike. The market is expecting plus 182 K jobs, unemployment to remain at 5.1% and average hourly earnings to come in at plus 0.2%. if those expectations are met or exceeded - the chances of a Dec Fed hike should increase significantly. Before the US payroll report there will be plenty of US data to help shape Fed expectations. ISM Manufacturing PMI will be released on Monday; Durable Goods and Factory Orders will be out Tuesday; ADP US jobs will be out Wednesday along with ISM non-manufacturing PMI and weekly US jobless claims will be out Thursday. Key EZ data in the week ahead includes EZ MFG PMI on Monday and EZ Retail Dales on Thursday. UK MFG PMI will also be released on Monday followed on Tuesday by Construction PMI and Wednesday by Services PMI. UK Trade data and IP will be released on Friday. Official China MFG PMI was released on the weekend and was slightly worse than expected. The Caixin version will be released on Monday and will unlikely produce an upside surprise. New Zealand quarterly employment will be released on Tuesday while key Australian data include Trade and Retail Sales on Wednesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY Oct23 Oct30 %Change GBP 1.5310 1.5441 0.86% JPY 121.45 120.62 0.68% CAD 1.3165 1.3079 0.65% NZD 0.6750 0.6768 0.27% EUR 1.1010 1.1003 -0.06% CHF 0.9791 0.9880 -0.91% AUD 0.7228 0.7138 -1.25% Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme dominating Friday's trading were real money month-end flows and position adjustments ahead of a very busy week for key events and data. * The FX market was dominated by USD selling flows for month-end for much of Friday's trading - but the USD clawed back a lot of the lost ground before Friday's close against the EUR - while the GBP and commodity currencies held on to much of their early gains. * US data was mixed with Chicago PMI way better than expected at 56.2 (49.0 expected) while Univ of Mich consumer sentiment missed with a 90 reading as 92.5 was expected. * Equity markets were sluggish, but volumes were relatively light. * Wall Street closed around 0.50% lower on Friday, but all three Wall Street indexes still managed to post its best monthly gain in four years. * The Dow fell 36.38 points or 0.2% lower to 17,719.42; The S&P eased 4.7 points or 0.22% lower to 2,084.71 and the NASDAQ fell 14.23 points, or 0.28% lower to 5,060.05. * For the week the Dow eked out a 0.09% gain; the S&P edged 0.19% higher and the NASDAQ rose 0.40%. * For the month the Dow gained 8.5%; S&P rose 8.3% and the NASDAQ gained 9.4%. For the third straight week the VUX index closed around 15. * Key commodities were mixed on Friday with iron ore and NYMEX Crude gaining a bit over 1.0% while Lon Copper slipped 0.35% and gold fell three bucks to 1,142. * For the week iron ore fell 2.75%; NYMEX Crude gained 4.46%; Lon Copper eased 1.12% and gold fell 1.89%. * The US Treasury market was relatively quiet with the 2-year Treasury yield moving up to 0.75% following the strong Chicago PMI before closing up 1 BP on the day at 0.73%. The 10-year Treasury yield closed down 2 BPs at 2.15%. * For the week the 2-year Treasury yield rose 9 BPs thanks mainly to the "hawkish" FOMC statement while the 10-year yield rose 7 BPs. * The EUR/USD was supported by month-end demand and traded as high as 1.1073 before running into very good selling interest after the Fix. The EUR/USD was weighed down by cross selling as the EUR/GBP fell 0.65% to a nine-week low and completing a bearish outside day reversal on diverging central bank expectations. The EUR/USD closed at 1.1003 - up just 0.21% on the day. * The AUD, NZD and CAD made solid gains thanks to gains in oil and iron ore and month-end demand. * The NZD was the best performing currency on Friday - closing at 0.6768 - up 1.14% on the day. * The AUD/USD traded as high as 0.7149 before closing at 0.7138 - up 0.92% on the day. * The USD/JPY came close to completing a bearish outside day on Friday. It traded as high as 121.50 in the volatile reaction to the BOJ decision before falling all the way back to 120.28. The USD/JPY closed at 120.62 - down 0.40% on the day. * The also GBP outperformed on Friday due to month-end demand and short covering ahead of Thursday's BOE decision. The GBP/USD closed at 1.5441 up 0.85% on the day. Wrap up It might be a busy start on Monday morning, as we could see some AUD/USD and AUD/JPY selling following the slightly weaker than expected China PMI data released on Sunday. Unless there are heavy falls in AXJ currencies and equities (doubtful) - the AUD/USD shouldn't wander too far in either direction ahead of the RBA decision on Tuesday. The lower the AUD/USD goes - the less likely the RBA will cut interest rates when they decide on Tuesday. If the RBA does stay on hold - the AUD/USD should see a decent short covering rally unless the statement is decidedly more dovish than the October statement. That is unlikely, as the RBA releases it Statement on Monetary Policy on Friday - where there will be a lot more scope to explain their views on the Australian and global economies. If the RBA does cut rates on Tuesday - the AUD/USD will likely test/break the 0.6982 trend low. The market is getting very bearish towards the EUR/USD again. The divergent central bank expectations make selling the EUR/USD a compelling proposition and the technical picture is bearish after the pair concluded October by making a bearish outside month reversal. There is a risk the market will get short ahead of the US non-farm payroll data on Friday and then get forced out if the data disappoints. The US jobs report is always important, but this one is especially so with the Fed clearly data-dependent and the market pricing in a 50/50 chance of a Fed hike at the December meeting. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Technical view Equities S&P The S&P is trending higher after four straight weeks of making a higher weekly low and higher weekly high. The momentum of the trend higher is showing signs of fatigue as the 5-day MA has flattened out and is edging lower. Key support is found around 2,065 where the 10-day and 200-day moving averages converge. Very strong resistance lies between 2,100 and the all-time high at 2,134. {Last 2,079.36} ASX The ASX stopped trending higher last week, as both the 5-day and 10-day moving averages turned lower and the price closed below the 20-day moving average at 5,252. The 100-day moving average has proven to be tough resistance, as the price failed to close above that reading despite a couple of intra-day breaches early last week. The 100-day MA comes in around 5,350 and a daily close above that reading is needed to revive the trend higher. Support is found at the 50-day MA at 5,158 and the 61.8 fibo of the 4,918.40/5,384 move at 5,095. {Last 5,239.44} Commodities Gold Since peaking at 1,190 on Oct 15 - gold has stopped trending higher and looks vulnerable if nearby support gives way. The 100-day MA at 1,139 was tested on Friday and more support is found at 1,137 - which is the 61.8 fibo of the recent 1,104/1,190 move. A clear break below 1,130 targets a full retracement to 1,104. Strong resistance has formed between 1,160/1,170 where the 10-day, 20-day and 200-day moving averages converge. {Last 1,142.50} Iron Ore Iron ore is trending lower - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. Support is found at the previous trend low at 46.70 and a break below that level targets the July 8 spike low at 44.10. Resistance is found at the 10-day MA at 50.84 and a break above the 10-day MA would indicate downward momentum is waning. {Last 49.50} Lon Copper Copper is on the verge of trending lower - with the 5,10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation, but the 20-day hasn't yet turned lower. Support is found around 5,085 - which is the 61.8 fibo of the 4,915/5,356 move and a break below that level will confirm its trending lower. Resistance is found at the 20-day MA at 5,215 while major resistance is found at the 100-day MA at 5,322. {Last 5,111.85} NYMEX Crude Crude isn't trending in either direction, as the choppy price action continues to dominate trading. The short-fate moving averages started to line up in a bearish formation, but the price action last week negated those signals. The 100-day MA comes in at 48.33 and a close above that reading would return the pressure to the upside. The 61.8 fibo of the 37.75/50.92 move comes in at 42.75 and a close below that level could see a down-trend form. {Last 46.59} FX EUR/USD The technical outlook for the EUR/USD is bearish after it completed a bearish outside month reversal on Friday. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower - even though the 5-day is starting to flatten out. The first objective of the current move is 1.0800/20. A break back above the 10-day MA at 1.1110 would warn the downward momentum is waning and a correction higher is possible. {Last 1.1003} USD/JPY The USD/JPY was trending higher for much of last week - but the near bearish outside day on Friday resulted in the 5-day MA to start pointing lower. Support is found at the base of the daily ichimoku cloud at 119.64 while resistance is found at the 100-day MA at 121.85. {Last 120.62} AUD/USD The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages have now aligned in a bearish formation, but the 20-day hasn't yet started to point lower. A break below 0.7040 would likely see the trend lower commence and target the September 7 trend low at 0.6893. A break back above the 20-day MA at 0.7225 would relieve the downward pressure and suggest a period of consolidation. {Last 0.7138} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Peter Whitley)