SYDNEY, Nov 3(IFR) - Market briefs * US manufacturing sector growth slows in October (50.1 v 50.2 in Sept) - ISM - RTRS * US September construction spending rises to 7.5 yr high, +0.6 pct - RTRS * US on track to grow 1.9 pct in fourth quarter -Atlanta Fed * Weak U.S. wage growth signals little about future inflation: Fed paper * German data, ECB comments lift Europe stocks and euro * UK Mfg PMI surges to 16-mos high, exports recover; BoE unlikely to be swayed by 1-mos PMI * Fitch: US Investors See EM Contagion as Top Market Risk - RTRS * Copper recovers after scraping 1-month low on China manufacturing data - RTRS * Gold dips to four-week low on technical's, U.S. rate hike prospects * Loeb's Third Point hedge fund bets on stock declines - RTRS Macro themes in play Dollar goes sideways as US rates stall; failed DXY breakout needs US rate push up to regain trend; all eyes on jobs (and especially) wages data Friday STIR market has Dec hike priced at less than 50%; Fed optimism countered by soft data; ISM Manufacturing falls, Atlanta Fed model tracks Q4 1.9% EUR follows Bund yields higher, talk of China selling Euro bonds hits market; USDJPY up small with US stocks; GBP slides ahead of BOE Thursday, Brexit issue heats up CAD down after PMI hits new lows; AUD soft, wary of RBA cut; EM firm but treading water; oil down, copper lowest in a month Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No significant data Looking ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 03:30 AU RBA Cash Rate* Nov f/c 2%, 2%-prev Currency summaries EUR/USD * Europe repels rally above 1.1050 in their morning, ensuing slide tests 1.1000 * NY opens just above that lvl, bull pressure applied early * Marginal new session high made after US ISM sees soft jobs result * 1.1053 high made but USD rebounds and near 1.1020 late in the day * 1.1000 XXX and US jobs Friday likely to keep pair in a choppy range for now USD/JPY * USDJPY drifts slightly higher with US stocks; dull * Trading quiet, rates stall; no driver for USD side of FX pairs * STIR market has Dec hike at below 50/50; Fed optimism offset by soft data * USDJPY bulls need more help from rates, USDJPY bears eye Nikkei roll-over GBP/USD * Cable topped out 2 pips shy of 1.55 after big UK mfg PMI beat, ends NY by 1.5415 * UK mfg PMI 55.2 vs 51.3 f/c, highest since Aug 2014 * Significant sales ahead of Lon fix moved GBP to lows by 1.5404, by daily pivot * GBP/USD once again failed to make new highs, failing above the daily cloud * Mid-Oct highs above the daily cloud 1.550-10 cap abv 1.5568 Sep 21 high attracts * EUR/GBP reversed early UK PMI-related weakness by 0.7107, ends NY at 0.7151 * Traders eye Super-Thursday for hints at strength of UK economy, UK rate liftoff * Speculation Forbes may join McCafferty in voting for BoE rate hike this wk USD/CHF * O/N range 0.9852/91, Noram range 0.98355/715. Close 0.98695 (NY "unch") * The DXY opened NY -0.15%, -0.05% last, gold opened NY -0.3%, last -0.5% * USD/CHF choppy, basically tracked EUR/CHF given USD stability in New York * WTI oil nudged higher on slightly better than f/c US ISM/ Const Spending * Real money accts continue to sell heavy amounts of CHF but lower volumes * Swiss PMI 50.7 Retail sales up USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3061/115, Noram range 1.3056/3111, close 1.3098, NY "unch" * Brent crude -1.6%, WTI -1.05%, alum. +0.55%, copper +0.1%, gold -0.61% * AUD/CAD +0.18%, 0.9331, CAD/JPY +0.53%, 92.37, EUR/CAD -0.43%, 1.4392 * DXY -0.05% (+0.09% NY) US stocks +0.73/+1.35% (S&P +0.9% in NY session) * WTI +0.65% in NY, better than f/c US ISM/const spdg helped WTI vs Brent * Cda RBC Mfg PMI 48.0 vs 48.6 last; Tue NY ISM, US factory ords [page:2417] AUD/USD * Tight range in Europe & NY, pair struggles to trade more than 20 pips either side of 0.7140 * NY opens near bottom of Europe's range, lifts after Oct ISM job component is on soft side * Pair rallies & briefly pierces the 55-DMA, NY gains fade as USD firms after Europe's close * Looming RBA also contributes to limited action, mkt sees near 50/50 chance of 25 bps cut * If cut seen pair likely to test lows of Oct & Sep NZD/USD Bear pressure in Europe's morning, low of 0.6734 before lift near 0.6750 into NY open Lift persists in early NY, helped by commodity slip & weak ISM job component 0.6770 hit before bears take over, USD bounce & AUD/NZD lift near 1.0600 weigh on pair Europe's low cleared & 0.6710/20 support zone eyed late in the day Some impact might be seen if RBA acts late, NZ Q3 jobs then the big risk on Wed. LATAM * LatAm trading was light owing to All Souls/Saints day holiday * USD/MXN despite Mexico's closure managed to move lower ending NY at 16.4550 * Global growth story center stage on China data misses, Commodities weakened * USD/BRL drifted lower, ends NY by 3.85, -0.16% * USD/CLP flat on the day by 692, copper ended NorAm unchanged. BoE: Trying to convince a sceptical market Wouldn't it be convenient if on Thursday another BoE MPC member decided to join McCafferty in voting for a rate hike. Weale or Forbes are two potential candidates who could favour a rate hike. The advantage of a 7-2 vote is that it allows Gov Carney to maintain that a rate hike is "a possibility, not a certainty". It seems unlikely that either Forbes or Weale will want to shift and we still see an 8-1 vote. This leaves the forecasts to do the talking. A further reduction in the available economic/labour market slack and a higher inflation forecast on interest rate markets could allow for pricing to adjust. We have, however, been here before and attempts to adjust market rate expectations will likely only be met with a modest reaction. The persistently more dovish pricing from markets has proved more accurate than central banks intimating that tighter policy is just around the corner. Full comment OVERNIGHT TRADED NDF RANGES NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST IDR 13810 13785 13750 13750-13770 INR 65.89 65.97 65.95 65.88-92 KRW 1141.5 1141 1138.2 1138-1139 MYR 4.305 4.31 4.303 4.3030-70 PHP 47.03 46.98 46.92 46.92-97 TWD 32.46 32.56 32.5 32.49-52 CNY 1-mth 6.365 6.359 6.3625-50 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4435-70 CNY 1-yr 6.517 6.515 6.5095-30 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)